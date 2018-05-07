Believe It Or Not, Bolton's Right - North Korea Will Follow The "Libyan Model"

Authored by Andrew Korybko via Oriental Review,
The new US National Security Advisor John Bolton controversially advocated the so-called “Libyan model” for North Korea’s denuclearization.
While he was indeed speaking about the technical aspect of this example in having the North African country completely surrender all of its nuclear-related capabilities, others are interpreting it differently and almost as a Freudian slip given that it was precisely because of Tripoli’s sincere adherence to this model that it was defenseless in deterring the NATO-led war that ultimately led to its destruction in 2011. On the surface, it makes one question why any country, let alone North Korea (whose media specifically said right after the beginning of the NATO campaign that Libya should have kept its nuclear program), would ever follow that model, but then again there’s a lot speculatively going on behind the scenes that the public isn’t privy to.
The entire denuclearization process is such a sensitive one and full of face-saving moves by all sides that it’s unlikely that Bolton would recklessly jeopardize the process by speaking as boldly as he did without he and his “deep state” handlers being certain that it wouldn’t offend Kim to the point of pulling out of the talks for reasons of national dignity. The opposite is actually happening, and he’s instead welcoming American and other experts to observe the decommissioning of his country’s mountainous nuclear test site later this month and even invite the media to report on the entire process. Furthermore, all of this is going ahead despite a South Korean presidential advisor saying last week that North Korea wants “American investment…sponsors, and multinational consortiums” coming to the country, which the man predicted could eventually lead to McDonalds and even a Trump Tower opening up in the former so-called “Hermit Kingdom”.
Again, despite the obvious sensitivity of this issue and North Korea’s history of strongly responding to those types of remarks, the denuclearization process is continuing unabated. It’s all the more remarkable then that a South Korean official quoted Kim as saying that “if we meet often and build trust with the United States, and if an end to the war and nonaggression are promised, why would we live in difficulty with nuclear weapons?”
For all intents and purposes, North Korea has reversed its previous position and is now willingly – and one could even say, eagerly – doing exactly what Libya once did, especially in regard to surrendering its tangible deterrence capacities in exchange for simple promises that don’t remove the regional threat posed by American forces.
John Bolton, National Security Advisor of the United States
It can only be conjectured at this point why Pyongyang is doing this and whether it’s related to the reported collapse of its mountainous nuclear test site that some rumors allege might have been destroyed by a new type of American weapon, but conventional analyses point to China’s active participation in the latest UNSC sanctions regime against North Korea as being one of the prime catalysts for Kim’s nuclear backtracking. The communist country might fear that it’ll eventually collapse without the sanctions relief that only denuclearization can provide at this point, and that its future will be much brighter if it embraces its pivotal transit role in facilitating the construction of a multimodal Russian-Chinese “Korean Corridor” and courts international expertise to develop its prospective $6-10 trillion rare earth mineral deposits.
Therefore, it’s because of these strategic reasons – both due to international pressure & its own prerogative as well as a mix of fact & speculation – why North Korea is surprisingly following in Libya’s footsteps, though it remains to be seen whether this risky gamble will ultimately lead to a different outcome.
Comments
There is a huge difference. North Korea can work with its prosperous, civilized neighbor to build a better future. Libya had no such partner. The rest of the Arab world, as always, offers nothing but scorn for their brothers in need.
quick quiz:
what's the first thing the occupying force did upon the overthrow of the Libyan Qaddafi regime?
brrrappp! time's up!
answer:
set up a central bank.
any guesses for the NORKs?
In reply to There is a huge difference… by LaugherNYC
They set up the banks before the overthrow was even complete.
In reply to quick quiz: what's the first… by forexskin
Yep, Reagan - Libya then...
Trump - North Korea now.
Despots only respond to superior power...
And the credible threat to use it.
History does not lie!
In reply to quick quiz: what's the first… by forexskin
What morons like you call despots others call Nationalist Leaders. Look at what democratically elected scum like Merkel, Sarkozy, May, etc have allowed to happen to their countries
In reply to Yep, Reagan - Libya then… by wee-weed up
Comparing Trump to scum like Merkel, Sarkozy, May, etc...
Shows you have no clue.
I'm sure you thought Hitlery was going to win, right?
So sorry you were wrong then... and NOW!
In reply to What morons like you call… by Juggernaut x2
If you mean the nation of Israel, you're right... Trump IS a nationalist.
In reply to What morons like you call… by Juggernaut x2
Setting up the central bak was the second thing they did. The first thing was to loot all the gold in the bank.
In reply to quick quiz: what's the first… by forexskin
The Russians and China won't allow the Lybian nararrative to happen. North Korea to them is like a foot at the door.
In reply to Setting up the central bak… by soyungato
Kim isn’t giving up his nukes, and Bolton represents International Organized Jewry. He will but heads with the ‘Deep State.’
He may not last a year.
In reply to quick quiz: what's the first… by forexskin
The real differences:
1) N Korea is protected by China, and
2) there's no Israhell in the area.
In reply to There is a huge difference… by LaugherNYC
Gadaffi wanted Africa to adopt a gold-backed dinar- do you really think the US would go for somebody trading for oil in anything but shitty FRNs that they churn out like toilet paper? The only reason that the Saudis get away with the inhumane crap that they pull is because they recycle USDs for oil.
In reply to There is a huge difference… by LaugherNYC
I'm telling you, Pyongyang is gonna be NILF city ... the last population on earth of females uncorrupted by Western culture ...
In reply to There is a huge difference… by LaugherNYC
The Libyan model was ok until those psychopaths; Osama and HumaHillary decided to play the cat toying with the figurative mouse.
A shambolic dictatorship ruling over a filthy of otherwise very divided tribal people . That's the natural state of an Arab land .
In reply to The Libyan model was ok… by falconflight
It would help if you meddling kikes weren't constantly destabilizing the Middle East with the help of your Semitic blood brothers in Saudi Arabia
In reply to A shambolic dictatorship… by TBT or not TBT
antisemites are trying to destroy the nationalist movements with smearing them by association as if they are "literally hitler'
zerohedge should banish all the antisemites from this site, they're just globalist operatives trying to destroy the citizens who want to talk about kicking them out of power and taking their democracies back
In reply to maybe if you meddling kikes… by Juggernaut x2
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/History_of_Libya_under_Muammar_Gaddafi
If I can look up Wikipedia to educate myself, why can't you?
In reply to A shambolic dictatorship… by TBT or not TBT
Obama and Hillary were Zio-pawns just like Trump is. Do you really think anything would have been different for Libya if John McShitstain was in office instead of Obama?
In reply to The Libyan model was ok… by falconflight
.
In reply to The Libyan model was ok… by falconflight
Are you kidding me and really raise this ultra simple question? Libya had no protection from any nuclear power. NK will have China and Russian protection. Even if NK has no nuke, who can touch them? It has nothing in common with the Libyan case.
NK has 300,000 Chinese active duty army combat troops on the border. China owns DPNK and told them to STFU or else. We don't even have 300,000 combat troops anymore. Sad. Trump said the China trade tariffs would be very favorable if China helped with DPNK.
Why is NO media is announcing the first PEACE treaty EVER in Korea?
All of the other "deals" were truces and cease fires. This is the ONLY Peace treaty between the two Korea's.
Trump wants the US forces OUT of Korea. We'll save billions. He announced this plan 100x during the campaign. Why is no one remembering? Why doesn't any media source comment? Unreal.
I guess 3d chess is too hard for the mental midgets.
Correct on all points.
In reply to NK has 300,000 Chinese… by sheikurbootie
Trump said a lot of things, but hey, who listens to his BS now! Just today he's warned China off their missile bases on the Spratly/Other Island formations in the South China Sea.
Anyone who believes him or the other lying Neocon Scum deserve what's coming to them.
In reply to NK has 300,000 Chinese… by sheikurbootie
Trump said the same garbage about pulling out of Syria and we're still there
In reply to NK has 300,000 Chinese… by sheikurbootie
.
In reply to NK has 300,000 Chinese… by sheikurbootie
I wouldn't break out the champagne just yet, but hopefully peace between the Koreas lasts. I strongly suspect finishing off the Middle East is the Trump administration's all-consuming goal, relegating NK to the back burner...for now. Go after the weaker prey first, and all. Nevertheless, more and more, this Bible verse comes to mind:
For when they shall say, Peace and safety; then sudden destruction cometh upon them, as travail upon a woman with child; and they shall not escape.
1 Thessalonians 5:3-7
In reply to NK has 300,000 Chinese… by sheikurbootie
Ö
In reply to NK has 300,000 Chinese… by sheikurbootie
NK has no gold to steal.
How's this?
Kim is summoned to Beijing. The Chinese tell him to not worry about the nukes, they've got his back.
They tell him to cement the two Koreas together and deliver them both to Beijing.
Obviously the Occidental civilization is either in decline or has lost its marbles (or both), and the Oriental word must find themselves or be dragged down with the sinking flagship of Western civilization.
SoKo is not about to be "delivered" to anybody. This is a large, educated population with advanced industry, a strong, fully kitted-out military, and absolutely no desire to give up their lovely western living standards for the shit and puke of all other Southeast Asian Communist hellholes.
China wants to unload the burden of supporting this lunatic fuck and his starving, debased population on the Orange Genius and the South. What the US saves in military spending it will spend 10X over in aid and assistance to NoKo. This is Xi playing 10 dimensional Chinese Checkers with Trumplestiltskin, and coming out on top.
It's OK though. If there is one place to spend more of the money we don't have it is there. Getting the nukes out is worth the price. China also will trans-ship through SoKo to avoid US tariffs, and the vig will cover some of the costs of rebuilding the North.
THIS part of the trade deal is easy peasy. The rest, not so much. But China is even more motivated than we are. Think of it as Kim being the slovenly snowflake kid who wont get a job and lives in the basement. Your asshole brother-in-law offers to give him a job so he can clean up and get out with some self-respect, but YOU have to pay the salary through him.
In reply to How's this? Kim is summoned… by Is-Be
If SoKo is so "kitted out" we should stop spending billions of taxpayer dollars to defend them and let them take care of NoKo on their own. Survival Of the Fittest.
In reply to SoKo is not about to be … by LaugherNYC
Any country harbouring a US Base = VASSAL = Not Up For Discussion
In reply to If SoKo is so "kitted out"… by Juggernaut x2
Yeah. Trump... Change we can believe in because we are conditioned. Same insane MOAR WARZ 'CUS WE NEED THE MONEY. BOLTEN..WHAT A JOKE! Bring on the Nobel Peace prizes.
Bolton is the Swampiest of Swamp Creatures and yet the Orange Dotard hired him anyway
In reply to Yeah. Trump... Change we can… by FurgetStHEkatZ
I don't get the title of this article. N. Korea is an entity onto itself. It fits no model, least of all Libya.
Apples and oranges. There's no comparison between North Korea and Libya. Gaddafi didn't have a defense treaty with a nuclear power with a fast modernization program of it's military.
So we're establishing a poorly defended embassy in NK as a front for weapons smuggling to overthrow governments in Asia? Did Kim miss his payment to the Bolton Foundation this month?
Kim and his sister and their foreign minister are very shrewd. They are setting a trap for those with great hubris. This will not be a unilateral removal of nuclear weapons as the US wants, but Kim will demand a removal of all nuclear weapons by steps. His view is that the 28,000 US troops represent a nuclear threat and so they must leave in stages. This first meeting will not accomplish much except to see Kim's smiling face trying to act in good faith and get some type of enforceable commitment from the US, a nation that is not agreement capable.
It literally means nothing that North Korea may be denuclearizing because North Korea doesn't need to pick a bone with the U.S because China is picking a bone with the U.S. Only the typical imbecile American is excited about what's going on with North Korea. North Korea doesn't have to blow up the U.S because China is going to do it for them.
North Korea denuclearizing literally means nothing of any significance. China has the firepower to literally level the U.S over night, so North Korea means nothing.
"... has the firepower to literally level the U.S over night..."
Maybe in two decades of modernization. But Russia does via ICBMs.
In reply to North Korea denuclearizing… by MusicIsYou
It means that somebody explained to Kim that if he gave up nukes and belligerence and joined the world economy, he would be rich beyond all his wildest dreams, that he could continue to keep his citizenry in perpetual slavery by different means just like other modernized economies, and probably share a Nobel Peace Prize with Trump to boot.
Pretty much how the US/UK keep their citizens, to be fair, SAPS.
If it doesn't come from Xi's own mouth then this is all frivolous gossip.
In reply to It means that somebody… by MrNoItAll
Totally agree. Americans are mushrooms, fed shit, and kept in the dark. And as long as the lies feed the typical American arrogance, they will eat it up.
In reply to Pretty much how the US/UK… by WTFUD
Yep the Bolton-like sleazes did an outstanding job with Libya, they have a great slave-trade in Libya today. Everything the Bolton ilk touch turns to shit, that's what the entire Korean peninsula has to look forward to.