Chairman Of Chinese Metals Company Dies After Mysterious Fall

In China, billionaires and executives of even some of the country's largest conglomerates have been known to abruptly disappear as rumors swirl about them being detained by the government for some unspecified financial crimes (crimes that carry hefty penalties in the Chinese legal system).
But in an even more shocking development, Li Zhongqing, the 54-year-old chairman of the board of metals company Jiangxi Ganneng Co., abruptly died on Monday after he "fell to the floor," according to a statement released by the Shenzen Stock Exchange, where the company's shares trade.
Authorities are investigating the incident.
Here's the full statement in English:
On the morning of May 7, 2018, Li Zhongqing, supervisor of the seventh board of supervisors and chairman of the board of supervisors, fell to the floor.
After the death, relevant departments have been involved in the investigation. At present, the company's production and business conditions are all normal. Special announcement.
Reuters had a slightly different take on the Chairman's demise, reporting that he "died from falling off a building."
After considering the suspicious circumstances surrounding Li's death, one can't help but wondering if there's some kind of fraud afoot - or even if Jiangxi Xinneng is itself a giant fraud. Or even if the death itself was fabricated.
According to Bloomberg, Li had been a member of the supervisory board since February 2013. Further information about the death wasn't immediately available.
The official statement (in Chinese) can be found below:
