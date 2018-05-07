For The First Time Since August 2008, Credit Card Debt Hits A Plateau

While many celebrated the record high US household wealth in the latest data from The Fed, what most missed was a record $1.0 trillion of credit card/revolving loans, a record $1.3 trillion of auto loans, and a record $1.5 trillion of student loans.
As we previously noted, among these, credit card and auto loans, in particular, have been experiencing accelerating delinquencies, but the very gradual increase in aggregated Net Charge-Offs has allayed any economist concerns about the state of the US consumer. But, a modest scratch below the surface, and a surprising discovery emerges.
While the larger U.S. banks that dominate credit card issuance have focused on prime and super prime consumers post the Great Financial Crisis (GFC), and have enjoyed a prolonged period of low charge off rates concurrent with the Fed’s almost decade long ZIRP (Read more detailed breakdown here.), the charge-off rates among the nation's smaller banks, those outside the Top 100, have seen the charge-off rates soar.
And now, based on this month's consumer credit data from the Fed, which saw an unexpectedly small increase in consumer credit of only $11.5BN, below the $15.2BN expected, and down from $13.6BN last month, it appears this reality is starting to hit home, as March consumer credit rose at the slowest pace since September...
... as outstanding credit card borrowings unexpectedly declined by $2.6BN, the most since the end of 2012, after a drop of just over $500MM last month.
As the chart below shows, the two consecutive months of credit card deleveraging means that the until recently relentless increase in revolving credit appears to have again hit a plateau. The last time this happened? August of 2008 (the sharp move in December 2015 was simply a data revision).
While it is painfully obvious, as Bloomberg adds, "the 0.9 percent annualized decline in first-quarter credit-card debt outstanding shows a waning appetite for borrowing after a 10.3 percent surge in the final three months of 2017."
To summarize the results:
- Total credit increased $11.6b (less than the expected $15.2b).
- Revolving credit outstanding dropped $2.6b MoM, after a $515m decrease in Feb.
- Non-revolving debt outstanding climbed $14.2b for a second month
The results are consistent with first-quarter data that showed household spending cooled following a strong run of gains. All that dis-saving (and credit-card-debt engorgement) managed to spike consumer confidence to near record highs...
It also confirms that with the US personal savings level once again near all time lows, and with households no deleveraging on their credit cards, the second quarter is about to get very ugly for the economy which is 70% driven by consumer spending.
There was a silver lining: non-revolving credit - auto and student loans - rose by a solid $14.2BN as household continued to just charge their assorted college-linked purchases not to mention car purchases. In fact, as the latest Fed data shows, both auto and student loans hit a new all time high of $1.52 trillion and $1.118 trillion, respectively.
And so, Americans may be going broke, but at least they'll have a college degree and a car - both bought on credit - to show for it.
I guess now it's time to jump !
a college degree and a car they can live in
In reply to I guess now it's time to… by Giant Meteor
Less borrowing or more defaults?
In reply to a college degree and a car… by StackShinyStuff
No worries, everything can still get stupider.
Sounds bullish dont it....
In reply to No worries, everything can… by ParkAveFlasher
Perhaps because the credit card companies stopped manic people from buying Bitcoin?..
In reply to No worries, everything can… by ParkAveFlasher
Come on lester, btc cant be on your mind 24/7. Niggas are just broke.
In reply to Perhaps because the credit… by lester1
Yes, I am long stupid and obfuscation. In fact I may double down.
Not ParkAveFlaser unless...
NYC hedgies like Rushmore and Roosevelt? Fuck you, you bunch of boy cunts. Stay in your building, stay in NYC. There are reasons you won't venture out.
In reply to No worries, everything can… by ParkAveFlasher
Actually I'm more like Milton Waddams but that's neither here nor there.
In reply to Yes, I am long stupid and… by Ban KKiller
I have no credit card debt. Who pays those fucking loan shark rates?
No cc debt? Off to the fema camp!
In reply to I have no credit card debt… by BandGap
The idiocracy. You haven't noticed them?
In reply to I have no credit card debt… by BandGap
You have one emergency and not enough to cover it, so you put it on the card. You start paying down the card, and then another emergency hits...You never catch back up.
In reply to I have no credit card debt… by BandGap
At one point a few years back I was unemployed 16 out of 19 months. It was tempting but I could see where it would lead to a death spiral of debt.
This is what will happen to college graduates as the interest compounds on their loans. My kids' friends are already walking away without seeming to care what happens.
In reply to You have one emergency and… by American Sucker
Me either. I learned that lesson the hard way. Never again.
In reply to I have no credit card debt… by BandGap
'I have no credit card debt. Who pays those fucking loan shark rates?'
Ameridumbs do
In reply to I have no credit card debt… by BandGap
The 6.5% mortgage will really get this debt purge party* started !
* 2007 redux
Just wait till EBT cards go away.
Easy fix just moar credit. 1 billion limit for everyone. That'll stimulate the economy. Just imagine what you can buy with $1 billion limit on your CC.
In reply to Easy fix just moar credit. 1… by Angry Panda
Although US consumer and commercial debt has hit record highs, charge-off and delinquency rates remain at low levels
Here are all charts and statistics: https://thistimeitisdifferent.com/us-bank-debt-apr-2018
And talking about debt, have you looked at the growing mortgage debt outstanding of Australia (96% of GDP) and Canada (102% of GDP) amongst others? This is just mortgage debt
https://thistimeitisdifferent.com/mortgage-outstanding-may-2018
$100 > $88 in 10 days.
I'm sure everything's fine. (Sarc)
In reply to Although US consumer and… by the_river_fish
What's it going to take for the house of cards that is John Q. Public to crash and burn? Leveraged to the gills, little to no savings. Living paycheck to paycheck.
BrigStock boy wrote:
The house of cards will probably collapse during the next economic recession, which ain't too far away. I suspect that the next recession will occur before 2021. Be patient. The crap will hit the fan soon enough.
In reply to What's it going to take for… by BrigstockBoy
Guys, I'm barely paying down my student loans while my credit card debt climbs every month. But I'm only one man, and I need your help. Together we can get credit card debt moving again.
Use credit Card to pay down Student loan, then file BK
It's the only way out.
https://www.cnbc.com/2018/05/05/for-some-student-loan-debt-is-doubling-…
Death to the money Changers
In reply to Guys, I'm barely paying down… by American Sucker
That sounds great until you try to rent an apartment or buy a car. Hell, employers are even doing credit checks these days.
In reply to Use credit Card to pay down… by 1981XLS
Struggle for 3 years, or the rest of your life? (read link)
You decide.
BTW: I know people that got new credit cards within months of filing BK
In reply to That sounds great until you… by American Sucker
What are the default rates like?
This must be bullshit. I still have 10 Credit Cards in my wallet. Just need them to raise the limits. Simple.
And to be serious, I have a bunch of Loan scammers begging to loan me 5000 each. It’s ridiculous.
O T but you' ll love it
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WHho3_ZRKZ0
More fake news. CC debt will never level off, under 'normal' circumstances.
Quick quick, someone keep the ponzi running.