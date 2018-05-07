"Death Spiral": Obamacare Premiums May Soar As Much As 91% Next Year

Residents of Maryland and Virginia face double-digit percentage increases in premiums for individual Obamacare plans in 2019, according to rate requests made by insurers.

The largest hikes are being sought by CareFirst, which is seeking a 64% increase in Virginia, and a whopping 91% increase in Maryland for its PPO. Other insurers are following suit in the two states, with Kaiser requesting hikes of 32% and 37% respectively, followed by CareFirst's HMO offering.

In Maryland, CareFirst wants to raise rates by 91 percent on a plan covering 15,000 people, Insurance Commissioner Al Redmer Jr. said. If approved, premiums for a 40-year-old could reach $1,334 a month. -Bloomberg

That's over $16,000 per year for an individual plan in a state with an average personal income of $59,524.

“We have folks in Maryland that are struggling, that are trying to do the right thing, and they’re paying more for their health insurance than they are for their mortgage,” Redmer said on a call with reporters.

Maryland is seeking permission from the federal government to create a reinsurance program that would use $975 million in state and federal funds over five years to lower rates. That would help only temporarily, Redmer said. -Bloomberg

I believe we’ve been in a death spiral for a year or two,” he said, adding that a permanent solution requires Congress to fix the Affordable Care Act.

Virginia and Maryland are the first two states in which 2019 rate requests - which are subject to regulatory approval and may change - have been made public, however increases are anticipated across the country as insurers adjust to the post-ACA battle. Final premium increases will need to be approved ahead of the November 1 open-enrollment period.

The hikes are being blamed in part by the expectation that the elimination of the Obamacare stipulation forcing all Americans to have health coverage would leave insurers with a smaller pool of sicker clients. 

Many health plans have stopped selling health coverage through the exchanges created four years ago under Obamacare. The Republican-led attempt to overturn the health law last year caused premiums to surge, as insurers expected that undoing the law’s requirement that all Americans have health insurance would leave them with a smaller and sicker pool of clients. -Bloomberg

While the repeal of ACA ultimately failed, the Trump administration overturned the provision penalizing uninsured Americans - something last week Trump's former top health official, Tom Price, warned would raise the cost of health insurance for some Americans.

There are many, and I’m one of them, who believes that that actually will harm the pool in the exchange market, because you’ll likely have individuals who are younger and healthier not participating in that market, and consequently that drives up the cost for other folks within that market,” Price said at the World Health Care Conference in Washington.

Price's comments are in line with predictions from the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office, which in November projected 13 million fewer Americans would have health insurance by 2027 as a result of the elimination of the individual mandate. The CBO also said average premiums in the exchanges would increase by about 10 percent in most years over the next decade, compared with a scenario in which the mandate had been left in place. -Washington Post

“Those effects would occur mainly because healthier people would be less likely to obtain insurance and because, especially in the nongroup market, the resulting increases in premiums would cause more people to not purchase insurance,” the CBO said at the time.

“The individual mandate is one of those things that is actually driving up the cost for the American people in terms of coverage,” said Price on last summer on ABC’s This Week. “So what we’re trying to do is make it so that Obamacare is no longer harming the patients of this land — no longer driving up costs, no longer making it so that they’ve got coverage but no care.”

In Virginia, the health insurance market is quite sick - with Charlottesville and neighboring counties suffering under some of the most expensive healthcare costs in the nation for people who don't receive government subsidies. 

A 40-year-old trying to afford a mid-level plan will pay around $1,048 a month. 

"Carol Wise, a former nurse and social worker in Charlottesville who consults for nonprofits, paid about $640 a month last year for an individual plan from Anthem," repoorts Bloomberg. "When Anthem pulled out of her area, the only plan available, insurer Optima Health Plan, had a premium of $1,800 a month."

“I was blown away,” said Wise, 62.

Wise instead joined a health-care sharing ministry for $280 a month, which offers far fewer protections than traditional coverage. 

Breakdown of each insurer's proposed changes via Bloomberg

  • Group Hospitalization and Medical Services Inc., which operates a CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield, wants to raise premiums by 64 percent, on average, compared with 2018 premium levels, according to documents filed with Virginia regulators on May 4. The change would affect more than 4,000 customers.
  • The Kaiser Foundation Health Plan is seeking an average rate increase of 32 percent on about 79,000 members in Virginia, while Cigna asked regulators to approve a 15 percent increase, projected to affect 103,000 members.
  • Optima, which some Virginians have criticized for highest-in-the-nation premiums in some areas, said that on average its rates would decrease by 2 percent, and they would decline as much as 27 percent for some customers.
  • In Maryland, CareFirst’s larger HMO plan covering 123,000 people requested a 19 percent increase. Kaiser is seeking a 37 percent hike. Both would put the new rates for a 45-year-old above $500 a month, Maryland officials said.
  • Anthem Inc., which pulled out of many markets this year, is requesting a 6 percent increase for its HealthKeepers-branded plans in areas of Virginia where it remains.

We’re still sky-high, and we still have a lot of concerns about the rates,” said Charlottesville resident Ian Dixon, who has helped organize Virginians to apply pressure on legislators and Optima for lower premiums. Even with a drop around 30%, he said, Optima’s 2019 rates come in at around double what residents were paying in 2017, when Anthem and other insurers were still offering plans.

Comments

HuskerGirl Mon, 05/07/2018 - 21:21 Permalink

You think Obamacare is expensive healthcare, just wait until the Government makes it free.

There is nothing more expensive than what the government provides for free. 

Savvy HuskerGirl Mon, 05/07/2018 - 21:27 Permalink

The stupidity of your comment is predictable.

The US is the only country in the OECD that does not provide h/c for all citizens and still manages to make it cost double (or triple) as a % of GDP.

It isn't 'free' dumbass, do you not know how much you Americans have been brainwashed by insurers?

I pay $75/mnth no co-pay no deductible and that's on the upper end of average in developed nations.

 

ScottishCalvin Savvy Mon, 05/07/2018 - 21:36 Permalink

I just moved from London to the US at the end of last year and the insurance payment I have each month for my wife+2kids is definitely less than what my wife and I both had deducted in national insurance contributions from our paychecks each month in the UK.

Granted the UK system is better for a couple things like childbirth or if you have an auto accident requiring 12+ months of recovery and physio but look at cancer survival rates, access to the latest drugs or those cases where the UK government uses the court system to prevent private overseas care and I know where I'd rather get ill.

HuskerGirl Savvy Mon, 05/07/2018 - 21:42 Permalink

And what do you pay in taxes to support the monstrosity?  And how much will you pay when they think your treatment is too expensive to save a low-life like you?  Even if you have the money or means to pay for it. Or even if the Vatican says they'll cover it for you? 

What you give up in control of your own health decisions is the most expensive cost of all. 

Fiat Burner Mon, 05/07/2018 - 21:24 Permalink

Don't give a shit. I'll be going without health racket starting next year.  I suspect others are doing the same and that's why Obozocare is going down the drain where it belongs.

MusicIsYou Mon, 05/07/2018 - 21:25 Permalink

It's mostly Conservatives who are going to get stuck paying this shit, haha, because remember Conservatives - you don't want to get labelled a criminal. Bwahaha. Ha, that's why you'll always lose, you're all afraid of your own shadow. Conservatives run around telling themselves that Jesus loves them. No Jesus doesn't love you, he doesn't even "know" you because Jesus wasn't afraid of his own shadow or getting labelled a criminal. Believe me, someone who isn't afraid of getting labelled a criminal, has nothing in common with someone afraid of a criminal label.

JLarryL Mon, 05/07/2018 - 21:30 Permalink

The entire medical system has seen its costs spiral out of control. It's madness. You can easily get sick and be out tens of thousands of dollars even with insurance. Deductibles are so high that people don't go in for preventative treatment. Our end of life priorities are messed up and that costs plenty, too. It's out of control and almost as bad as military spending.

On the plus side: All those unhealthy senior citizens might just keep Social Security and Medicare solvent. Early "retirement". And already people are producing their own medicines. Big pharma stinks.

Withdrawn Sanction JLarryL Mon, 05/07/2018 - 21:51 Permalink

"The entire medical system has seen its costs spiral out of control. It's madness."

Indeed it is.  That's what happens when you divorce the willingness to buy a good or service from the ability to pay for it.  Demand shoots through the roof and drags prices along with it.  This isn't brain surgery.  

 

PS  Maybe it's a good idea if fewer people seek "preventative" treatment....you know like statins that damage your liver, or SSRIs that create homicidal maniacs, or cancer screenings that actually raise the risk of cancer, or ...

Mazzy Mon, 05/07/2018 - 21:30 Permalink

I think I need to warn my employer.  If that's what's going to happen on the Obamacare exchanges, it means they're going to up their rates on every other plan too.

Aubiekong Mon, 05/07/2018 - 21:31 Permalink

Look at your average fat American, there is no way to cover the cost of healthcare over their life time.  Just type 2 diabetes alone (a total you did it to yourself disease) will bankrupt us.   

ChanceIs Mon, 05/07/2018 - 21:32 Permalink

One big thing I have against Trump: He didn't put Congress (back) on ObamaCare.  What an easy solution to the problem.

Glad to see Maryland getting hit so badly.  I live here.  The liberals are finally beginning to be rejected.  My puke county is trying to follow California's lead and provide legal defense funding for illegal aliens.  Gag.  There was quite a storm.  It shocked the county commissioners.  I pray it gets rejected.

Withdrawn Sanction Mon, 05/07/2018 - 21:43 Permalink

"Trump administration overturned the provision penalizing uninsured Americans - something last week Trump's former top health official, Tom Price, warned would raise the cost of health insurance for some Americans."

Exactly as it was designed to do.  Removing the penalty is the restoration of justice.  Under a just system, you cannot be penalized for failing to buy a product....even or especially one as unsound as what masquerades as "health insurance."  This is actually a very clever way to crash the system, and it NEEDS to crash....and burn.   

The distortions introduced into this market trace back to WW-II and the wage and price controls installed then.  Employers had to find another way to attract workers besides pay and voila, fringe benefits like health insurance.  The IRS decision not to treat fringe benefits as taxable compensation drove a wedge between the recipient of health care services and the one who pays for it that remains to this day.  Until that wedge is removed, the distortion in the US health care market will continue.  

PGR88 Mon, 05/07/2018 - 21:46 Permalink

Stop with this "Death Spiral" bullshit. 8 years and Republican control of House, Senate and Presidency later, Obamacare is still the law of the land. Obama survives like the blood-sucking vampire it is. Obamacare is going nowhere as long as we have Fed.gov, massive debt and a printed fiat currency to fund it.

Bryan Mon, 05/07/2018 - 21:50 Permalink

Obamacare is doing exactly what it was planned to do... become unaffordable so that a single-payer plan is the "only solution."  Saw that one coming a decade away.

Withdrawn Sanction Bryan Mon, 05/07/2018 - 21:58 Permalink

" so that a single-payer plan is the "only solution." 

Except that it isn't (the only solution).  It is to statists and they can see no other option, so to them, it looks like a fait accompli. 

One thing about statists, they're clever, but not especially bright.  Their real Achilles heal however, is an inability (genetic?) to see the world from another person's perspective.  They cannot fathom any other approach than a gun and bullwhip...maybe because that's all that works on them.  Reason?  Not so much.  