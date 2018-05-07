"Death Spiral": Obamacare Premiums May Soar As Much As 91% Next Year

Residents of Maryland and Virginia face double-digit percentage increases in premiums for individual Obamacare plans in 2019, according to rate requests made by insurers.
The largest hikes are being sought by CareFirst, which is seeking a 64% increase in Virginia, and a whopping 91% increase in Maryland for its PPO. Other insurers are following suit in the two states, with Kaiser requesting hikes of 32% and 37% respectively, followed by CareFirst's HMO offering.
In Maryland, CareFirst wants to raise rates by 91 percent on a plan covering 15,000 people, Insurance Commissioner Al Redmer Jr. said. If approved, premiums for a 40-year-old could reach $1,334 a month. -Bloomberg
That's over $16,000 per year for an individual plan in a state with an average personal income of $59,524.
“We have folks in Maryland that are struggling, that are trying to do the right thing, and they’re paying more for their health insurance than they are for their mortgage,” Redmer said on a call with reporters.
Maryland is seeking permission from the federal government to create a reinsurance program that would use $975 million in state and federal funds over five years to lower rates. That would help only temporarily, Redmer said. -Bloomberg
“I believe we’ve been in a death spiral for a year or two,” he said, adding that a permanent solution requires Congress to fix the Affordable Care Act.
Virginia and Maryland are the first two states in which 2019 rate requests - which are subject to regulatory approval and may change - have been made public, however increases are anticipated across the country as insurers adjust to the post-ACA battle. Final premium increases will need to be approved ahead of the November 1 open-enrollment period.
The hikes are being blamed in part by the expectation that the elimination of the Obamacare stipulation forcing all Americans to have health coverage would leave insurers with a smaller pool of sicker clients.
Many health plans have stopped selling health coverage through the exchanges created four years ago under Obamacare. The Republican-led attempt to overturn the health law last year caused premiums to surge, as insurers expected that undoing the law’s requirement that all Americans have health insurance would leave them with a smaller and sicker pool of clients. -Bloomberg
While the repeal of ACA ultimately failed, the Trump administration overturned the provision penalizing uninsured Americans - something last week Trump's former top health official, Tom Price, warned would raise the cost of health insurance for some Americans.
“There are many, and I’m one of them, who believes that that actually will harm the pool in the exchange market, because you’ll likely have individuals who are younger and healthier not participating in that market, and consequently that drives up the cost for other folks within that market,” Price said at the World Health Care Conference in Washington.
Price's comments are in line with predictions from the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office, which in November projected 13 million fewer Americans would have health insurance by 2027 as a result of the elimination of the individual mandate. The CBO also said average premiums in the exchanges would increase by about 10 percent in most years over the next decade, compared with a scenario in which the mandate had been left in place. -Washington Post
“Those effects would occur mainly because healthier people would be less likely to obtain insurance and because, especially in the nongroup market, the resulting increases in premiums would cause more people to not purchase insurance,” the CBO said at the time.
“The individual mandate is one of those things that is actually driving up the cost for the American people in terms of coverage,” said Price on last summer on ABC’s This Week. “So what we’re trying to do is make it so that Obamacare is no longer harming the patients of this land — no longer driving up costs, no longer making it so that they’ve got coverage but no care.”
In Virginia, the health insurance market is quite sick - with Charlottesville and neighboring counties suffering under some of the most expensive healthcare costs in the nation for people who don't receive government subsidies.
A 40-year-old trying to afford a mid-level plan will pay around $1,048 a month.
"Carol Wise, a former nurse and social worker in Charlottesville who consults for nonprofits, paid about $640 a month last year for an individual plan from Anthem," repoorts Bloomberg. "When Anthem pulled out of her area, the only plan available, insurer Optima Health Plan, had a premium of $1,800 a month."
“I was blown away,” said Wise, 62.
Wise instead joined a health-care sharing ministry for $280 a month, which offers far fewer protections than traditional coverage.
Breakdown of each insurer's proposed changes via Bloomberg:
- Group Hospitalization and Medical Services Inc., which operates a CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield, wants to raise premiums by 64 percent, on average, compared with 2018 premium levels, according to documents filed with Virginia regulators on May 4. The change would affect more than 4,000 customers.
- The Kaiser Foundation Health Plan is seeking an average rate increase of 32 percent on about 79,000 members in Virginia, while Cigna asked regulators to approve a 15 percent increase, projected to affect 103,000 members.
- Optima, which some Virginians have criticized for highest-in-the-nation premiums in some areas, said that on average its rates would decrease by 2 percent, and they would decline as much as 27 percent for some customers.
- In Maryland, CareFirst’s larger HMO plan covering 123,000 people requested a 19 percent increase. Kaiser is seeking a 37 percent hike. Both would put the new rates for a 45-year-old above $500 a month, Maryland officials said.
- Anthem Inc., which pulled out of many markets this year, is requesting a 6 percent increase for its HealthKeepers-branded plans in areas of Virginia where it remains.
“We’re still sky-high, and we still have a lot of concerns about the rates,” said Charlottesville resident Ian Dixon, who has helped organize Virginians to apply pressure on legislators and Optima for lower premiums. Even with a drop around 30%, he said, Optima’s 2019 rates come in at around double what residents were paying in 2017, when Anthem and other insurers were still offering plans.
Comments
Extortion, racketeering, fraud...
...so what are you going to do?
How to negotiate directly with physicians and hospitals.
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-03-16/how-negotiate-directly-physic…
In reply to Extortion, racketeering,… by Rex Andrus
Such a great system of healthcare...I’d rather operate on myself than be a debt serf to OshitCare....
In reply to https://www.zerohedge.com… by hedgeless_horseman
How do we "fix" the Affordable Care Act?
The ACA is pure Crony Capitalism; business lobbying the government to force you to buy a product....and even better...if you really can't pay, the government is forced to pay for you!
In reply to Such a great system of… by IridiumRebel
Hey that is ok because incomes are like soaring by more than 90 percent also
In reply to . by FireBrander
Not far from the truth. Last time I needed stitches I crazy glued it shut. I also butterflied a friends leg that needed stitches before. It doesn’t make sense to wait hours in the e-room then have to pay hundreds of deductible for these small procedures anymore.
In reply to Such a great system of… by IridiumRebel
I am surprised the insurance companies haven't managed to make it illegal to stitch\glue your own wounds.
If we're not capable of properly selecting a hearing aid, how can we be trusted with handling cuts?
In reply to Not far from the truth. Last… by man from glad
If your "Dear Leaders" actually repeal the ACA, what happens after that?
Prices drop?
Everyone with thier hands in the pie happily takes a huge pay cut and carries on warm in thier heart that you're getting lower prices?
In reply to Such a great system of… by IridiumRebel
Negotiate? You mean strong arm. You won't get away with that for long. People will not be slaves to other's needs, regardless of how pitiable those needs are. We need government out of healthcare, and out of the economy altogether, and restore the billions spent on welfare to the market. That's the only thing that will bring costs down.
In reply to https://www.zerohedge.com… by hedgeless_horseman
Hug and thank your local elected democrat and make sure they get your vote again in November so you can be fully priced out of insurance for your family and get buried under final medical bill notices.
In reply to Extortion, racketeering,… by Rex Andrus
Welcome to Rockefeller's healthcare system for profit.
Right, you pay while it kills you and your family.
In reply to Welcome to Rockefeller's… by karenm
You think Obamacare is expensive healthcare, just wait until the Government makes it free.
There is nothing more expensive than what the government provides for free.
The stupidity of your comment is predictable.
The US is the only country in the OECD that does not provide h/c for all citizens and still manages to make it cost double (or triple) as a % of GDP.
It isn't 'free' dumbass, do you not know how much you Americans have been brainwashed by insurers?
I pay $75/mnth no co-pay no deductible and that's on the upper end of average in developed nations.
In reply to You think Obamacare is… by HuskerGirl
And the quality and expedience of care is?
In reply to The stupidity of your… by Savvy
Quite good actually, despite what you've been told.
70% of US bankruptcies are due to medical bills and of those, 65% had h/c coverage.
You Americans are so fucked up and uninformed.
In reply to And the quality and… by Nekoti
" I pay $75/mnth...."
Directly. Now what are the indirect costs?
In reply to The stupidity of your… by Savvy
What do you mean indirect? Canada provides h/c for all citizens with 9% of GDP, the USA spends 20% of GDP and millions have no h/c at all. You need to cut out the middle man. The insurer that provides nothing but expense.
In reply to " I pay $75/mnth...."… by Mazzy
I just moved from London to the US at the end of last year and the insurance payment I have each month for my wife+2kids is definitely less than what my wife and I both had deducted in national insurance contributions from our paychecks each month in the UK.
Granted the UK system is better for a couple things like childbirth or if you have an auto accident requiring 12+ months of recovery and physio but look at cancer survival rates, access to the latest drugs or those cases where the UK government uses the court system to prevent private overseas care and I know where I'd rather get ill.
In reply to The stupidity of your… by Savvy
And what do you pay in taxes to support the monstrosity? And how much will you pay when they think your treatment is too expensive to save a low-life like you? Even if you have the money or means to pay for it. Or even if the Vatican says they'll cover it for you?
What you give up in control of your own health decisions is the most expensive cost of all.
In reply to The stupidity of your… by Savvy
Actually, income tax rate in the US is 39.6% and in Canada 33%
https://tradingeconomics.com/country-list/personal-income-tax-rate?cont…
So not only do we pay much lower taxes, our h/c is provided with half the % of GDP (perhaps now 1/3 with ACA) the US does.
In reply to And what do you pay in taxes… by HuskerGirl
You conveniently left out the VAT and provincial taxes which add about 13% to Canadians tax bills
In reply to Actually, income tax rate in… by Savvy
I did not, I specified income tax. ID10T
In reply to You conveniently left out… by man from glad
Yep. And rationed. I have relatives in England. They wait YEARS for some procedures.
In reply to You think Obamacare is… by HuskerGirl
what's the average time a canuck has to wait in the ER for a bone fracture
In reply to Yep. And rationed. I have… by man from glad
Insurers that neither require nor provide h/c. Wtf are they doing in the racket at all? Except making shareholders happy.
Well the "Care" part of Obamacare is going to fall apart but the taxes will still be there.
The individual mandate is gone in the Dec 2017 tax bill. There is no IRS penalty for non-compliance in 2018.
In reply to Well the "Care" part of… by MusicIsYou
Thats not what my CPA told me. I dropped the shit coverage in December 2017 and in March of 2018 he told me I shouldnt have because I will be paying the penalty for 2018. He is a CPA, so unless you are, I would check your source on that.
In reply to The individual mandate is… by Lanka
Don't give a shit. I'll be going without health racket starting next year. I suspect others are doing the same and that's why Obozocare is going down the drain where it belongs.
Once the mandate was removed, it began to crash much faster than it already was.
Many that dropped it during 2017 were renewed in 2018 without applying for it to keep the subsidies flowing.
Another "news item" not "appearing anywhere.
In reply to Don't give a shit. I'll be… by Fiat Burner
I have already exited the system. I refuse to pay 4X as much in premiums for a much larger deductible and shitty care to boot. It's a scam and people who buy this shit are chumps.
In reply to Don't give a shit. I'll be… by Fiat Burner
It's mostly Conservatives who are going to get stuck paying this shit, haha, because remember Conservatives - you don't want to get labelled a criminal. Bwahaha. Ha, that's why you'll always lose, you're all afraid of your own shadow. Conservatives run around telling themselves that Jesus loves them. No Jesus doesn't love you, he doesn't even "know" you because Jesus wasn't afraid of his own shadow or getting labelled a criminal. Believe me, someone who isn't afraid of getting labelled a criminal, has nothing in common with someone afraid of a criminal label.
You should have been here seven or eight months ago
In reply to It's mostly Conservatives… by MusicIsYou
'Gubmit really cares about you and your family' - Big Brother
Anything with the word insurance in it is always a RIP off
The entire medical system has seen its costs spiral out of control. It's madness. You can easily get sick and be out tens of thousands of dollars even with insurance. Deductibles are so high that people don't go in for preventative treatment. Our end of life priorities are messed up and that costs plenty, too. It's out of control and almost as bad as military spending.
On the plus side: All those unhealthy senior citizens might just keep Social Security and Medicare solvent. Early "retirement". And already people are producing their own medicines. Big pharma stinks.
"The entire medical system has seen its costs spiral out of control. It's madness."
Indeed it is. That's what happens when you divorce the willingness to buy a good or service from the ability to pay for it. Demand shoots through the roof and drags prices along with it. This isn't brain surgery.
PS Maybe it's a good idea if fewer people seek "preventative" treatment....you know like statins that damage your liver, or SSRIs that create homicidal maniacs, or cancer screenings that actually raise the risk of cancer, or ...
In reply to The entire medical system… by JLarryL
I think I need to warn my employer. If that's what's going to happen on the Obamacare exchanges, it means they're going to up their rates on every other plan too.
Look at your average fat American, there is no way to cover the cost of healthcare over their life time. Just type 2 diabetes alone (a total you did it to yourself disease) will bankrupt us.
All by design
In reply to Look at your average fat… by Aubiekong
One big thing I have against Trump: He didn't put Congress (back) on ObamaCare. What an easy solution to the problem.
Glad to see Maryland getting hit so badly. I live here. The liberals are finally beginning to be rejected. My puke county is trying to follow California's lead and provide legal defense funding for illegal aliens. Gag. There was quite a storm. It shocked the county commissioners. I pray it gets rejected.
The plan is working... at least the cost explosion part. They were really banking on Hildabeast being in the White House for the rest.
There's a nigger out there that needs to be lynched
Just don’t buy it.
If they cant kill you with vaccines, they are gonna kill you with premiums.
"Trump administration overturned the provision penalizing uninsured Americans - something last week Trump's former top health official, Tom Price, warned would raise the cost of health insurance for some Americans."
Exactly as it was designed to do. Removing the penalty is the restoration of justice. Under a just system, you cannot be penalized for failing to buy a product....even or especially one as unsound as what masquerades as "health insurance." This is actually a very clever way to crash the system, and it NEEDS to crash....and burn.
The distortions introduced into this market trace back to WW-II and the wage and price controls installed then. Employers had to find another way to attract workers besides pay and voila, fringe benefits like health insurance. The IRS decision not to treat fringe benefits as taxable compensation drove a wedge between the recipient of health care services and the one who pays for it that remains to this day. Until that wedge is removed, the distortion in the US health care market will continue.
Stop with this "Death Spiral" bullshit. 8 years and Republican control of House, Senate and Presidency later, Obamacare is still the law of the land. Obama survives like the blood-sucking vampire it is. Obamacare is going nowhere as long as we have Fed.gov, massive debt and a printed fiat currency to fund it.
Obamacare is doing exactly what it was planned to do... become unaffordable so that a single-payer plan is the "only solution." Saw that one coming a decade away.
" so that a single-payer plan is the "only solution."
Except that it isn't (the only solution). It is to statists and they can see no other option, so to them, it looks like a fait accompli.
One thing about statists, they're clever, but not especially bright. Their real Achilles heal however, is an inability (genetic?) to see the world from another person's perspective. They cannot fathom any other approach than a gun and bullwhip...maybe because that's all that works on them. Reason? Not so much.
In reply to Obamacare is doing exactly… by Bryan