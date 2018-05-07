Dollar Index Positive For 2018 As Euro Tumbles

by Tyler Durden
Mon, 05/07/2018 - 08:16

The Dollar Index has erased all of 2018's losses and is now green from the 12/29/17 close...

 

Helped by Euro weakness, driven by soft economic data, especially the reading for Sentix investor confidence...

 

This dollar strength is happening as the massive dollar short position begins to unwind...

 

And lagged liquidity stress could mean there is a lot more to come...

Comments

Los Llanos Mon, 05/07/2018 - 08:30 Permalink

How can this possibly be the case when everything is on the brink according to ZH. Could it possibly be that ZH has been wrong all these years?