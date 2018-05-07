Dollar Index Positive For 2018 As Euro Tumbles

The Dollar Index has erased all of 2018's losses and is now green from the 12/29/17 close...
Helped by Euro weakness, driven by soft economic data, especially the reading for Sentix investor confidence...
This dollar strength is happening as the massive dollar short position begins to unwind...
And lagged liquidity stress could mean there is a lot more to come...
Should do wonders for our trade deficit.
So let's see if this drives gold to even better bargain prices.
Magically the Buzzing Botts Suck out the Oxygen outta the Rooms ...
Haha im loving all this controlled chaos. Chaos for eurocucks and profit for US/Russia.
How can this possibly be the case when everything is on the brink according to ZH. Could it possibly be that ZH has been wrong all these years?
Yeah. Interest rates never went to zero. QE in the trillions never happened. We're still on a gold standard.
Could it possibly be that the dollar is the best among a bad lot?
