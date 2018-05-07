Gartman: "We Covered The Short Position We Had As Quickly As We Could"

On Friday, with traders scratching their heads to explain why the Dow Jones surged as much as 400 points after a poor payrolls report, where both jobs and hourly earnings missed, the answer was once again to be found in what Dennis Gartman had said earlier in the session, which was the following: "the only thing we did yesterday was to sell a bit of the US market short late in the session... a very, very little bit... via the derivatives market"
Gartman this morning: "the only thing we did yesterday was to sell a bit of the US market short late in the session... a very, very little bit... via the derivatives market"— zerohedge (@zerohedge) May 4, 2018
Everyone know what happened next.
So what is the world's most consummate momentum chaser doing this morning? If you said he covered his short and is once again bullish, take a bow. From Gartman's latest note:
In Friday’s “letter” we had the charts of the Nikkei and the S&P with trend lines drawn on both indicating that the former’s trend since late March was up while the latter trend over the same period was down. This morning we have the chart of the Euro STOXX 50 and the S&P and the trend of the former since late March is also “from the lower left to the upper right” while the chart of the latter is “from the upper left to the lower right” definitively.
Regarding our retirement fund, we made some modest changes on Friday following the release of the Employment Situation Report. We moved to cover the very small short position we had via derivatives as quickly as we could, and we added to our short bond market position… not materially but just in the consistent manner of “doing more of that which has been working and less of that which has not.”
What is amusing is that Gartman is pretending he was not stopped out on his 10Y short, which as we showed on Friday, dropped clearly below 2.92% , his stop loss point.
Today, he repeated his reco:
Short of One Unit of the US Ten Year Note future: The bond market has rallied ever-so-slightly the past several days, going from being aggressively over-sold to neutrality and in protracted bear markets neutrality is all one can ask. Wednesday, May 2nd…remembering that the bond market is now two years into a bear market and that the supposed line-in-the-sand at 3% will prove ephemeral as the ten year trades to 4% and perhaps 5% over the course of the next two or three years… we were sellers of the ten year note future, willingly risking the yield to drop to 2.92 from 2.98, and stating further that when the yield moves upward through 3.02 again we shall add to short positions. As we wrote, the ten-year note future was trading 119 11/32nds. It is 119 11/32nds presently so we are breaking perfectly even at the moment. For those who cannot trade futures, the Short Bond ETF… TBT… opened on the NYSE on Wednesday at $38.00 and closed Friday at $37.80.
Which, of course, is good news for bond bulls.
Algos are now activity trading Gartman.
They don't call it the 'Gartman Chort' for nothing...
Oh for fuck sake! How can this Guy make any money by always trading after the event. And his trading costs must be enormous? Publish details of your fund(s) or STFU. I don't believe a word that you say and you are a complete fraud!!
Don't get your knickers in a twist over this obvious fraud. I've already published about him, and figure, well, if he wasn't a fraud, he'd sue me.
So, he's fake. Fake, fake and feckless. We all know it. So is Anderson Cooper, Wolf Blitzer, pretty much all of CNN, NBC, ABC, CBS. So what?
The world runs on fake. Price of oil? Fake. Price of Tesla? Fake. Big tits. Fake.
Nice Lips? Fake. Crab meat? Fake. Get used to it, get over it, move on.
http://moneydaily.blogspot.com/2018/02/the-gartman-file-its-about-time-…
By "we", does he mean Clyde Frog, Peter Panda, and Polly Prissy Pants?
Urban Dictionary: gart
1). Something gone wrong. Can be used in numerous forms. ex. Something gart is going on here; D'oh, I just got garted
I, for one, like fake tits
He is the 'signal man' for Goldman... Conspirators are supposed to do the opposite of his calls
I don't ever get my knickers in a twist because I wear boxers. Good for you calling out this fraud of a person. However, there are many newbies who are clueless and I think think that better-informed folks such as yourself should continue to help others by denouncing this clown and others like him. In other words, don't be so fucking cute!!
"How can this Guy make any money... " Not his, cash-cow-cash keeps on flowin'
Having said that, this last market move was super nasty and I cannot blame him too much for getting it wrong this time.
Gartman is Mush from A Bronx Tale, if you are on the same side of a bet as him you are screwed
ZH must, for some unknown reason, hate this guy, as they spare no opportunity to skewer him ...
if markets crash today we will real tomorrow that he opened a short position right after covering it
Today I predict either the stock market, the bond market, or gold will either go up, go down, or be flat. Please put me on CNBC and pay me millions!
When people - meeting him for the first time - ask him what he does for a living, does he answer "I cover short positions." ?
Gartman doesn't trade any real money ... if he did he would have been out of clients a long long time ago.
This guy is an embarrassment to the entire investing community, which, incidentally, doesn't need any help.
Who really gives a Flying Fuck about this Gartman dude ?
No chit! Unbelievable how this site is obsessed with this guy.....?
WTF is a very, very small derivatives position??? Is the nano S&P futures contract trading and nobody told me about it?
How on earth does he still have a business?
He's gotta be working for Russia or the CIA, like FB, Alphabet, Walmart, Tesla / Space X, GM, GE, in fact all the people and companies that should be bankrupt and homeless but are magically unaffected by trivia like markets and remain somehow 'successful'.
Starting the GARTMAN CONTRARIAN INDEX 3x ETF. No way to lose....
What would happed in Gartman bought in?
How does this guy still have any money to "invest"?
Notice he did not indicate where he will cover his short in the 10 year. Only that he will add to the short when and if 10s get to 3.02%. I want to see the letter that indicates where he will cover his loss, because that's when I will get short.
He has the nerve to brag about a 20 cent gain in a short TBT position after he has lost bundles when the trade went against him. This guy is too much, and too good to be true if you do the opposite to what he does.
He has the "inverse Midas touch". Its said that everything Midas touched turned to gold...with this character, everything he touches turns to sh*t !
It is just beyond words. There just, is nothing more to say.
Gartman should go long berkshire hathaway. Uncle Warren would buy Gartman out to get rid of his cooties.
This guy is quickly becoming the brunt of many jokes here because he is a dinosaur who just fundamentally understands trades bt not a modern economy
Gartman is so polite in his bullshit statements, ie: "willingly"
In next weeks news he joins Gold Rush and starts digging for gold under his backyard with hilarious results....