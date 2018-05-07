Here's Why Oil Prices Dropped After Trump's Iran Tweet Today

The last few days have seen oil prices bid up 5% or so after flat-lining for a week or two, despite surprising builds in inventory data and ever-increasing production. As prices have risen, so speculators (most notably trend-following momo players such as CTAs have come to dominate the price action).
The lack of downward price action has been pinned on, among other things, a growing belief that President Trump will decide not to renew the Iran nuclear deal and pull US out of JCPOA; thus tightening the oil market by implicitly removing Iranian output (due to a likely reinstatement of sanctions)...
However, as today's "sell the news" event - following President Trump's tweet that he will announce his decision on the Iran Deal tomorrow - and now Barclays analysts suggest... the fear of a tightening oil market due to Iran are not warranted.
In a Special Report titled "Trump and the Art of (Breaking the Iran) Deal", Barclays writes
Given President Trump’s continued criticism of the nuclear deal, the personnel changes in his foreign policy team, and a revitalized US alliance with Israel and Saudi Arabia, US policy has become more confrontational.
Whatever Trump announces this week on May 8 and May 12, the announcement will likely mark the beginning of protracted talks with the other signatories of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA). We analyze key aspects of the deal, discuss several scenarios, and assess their effect on the oil and FX markets.
Regardless of his decision, the current Iran deal will not survive under President Trump, in our view. He has two main options:
-
in the more disruptive one, he does not renew this week’s deadline of oil-related sanctions waivers and enforces significant reductions of Iranian imports within six months; or
-
he could restate his opposition to the JCPOA, but renew the waiver. This option would buy time as nuclear negotiations with North Korea unfold over the summer. Regardless, his foreign policy continues to ignite tensions in the main oil-exporting center and is, thus, price supportive.
We expect little Iran production effect in 2018 if the waiver is not renewed. Many European buyers would likely suspend purchases in the short term. Under either scenario above, a new US sanctions regime would threaten Iran’s ability to attract foreign investment, especially for Yadavaran and Azadegan, keeping Iran’s output flat or lower through 2025. Whether other members of the P5+1 group counter the effect of US secondary sanctions is another variable that could influence short- and
medium-term effects.
Prices would likely fall in the benign scenario, but either would fuel already elevated tensions in the Middle East, especially between Iran and Saudi Arabia, with spill-overs to Iraq, Syria, and Yemen.
The geopolitical consequences of a possible dismantling of the JCPOA would likely to play a larger and long-lasting role.
Here's what Barclays sees next...
Of course, should Barclays be proved correct, and given the dominance of trend-following players in the market, the extremely net-long WTI positioning suggests downside could appear a lot faster than many are assuming... especially as the global synchronous recovery narrative (driving the demand side of the equation) is rapidly falling apart.
Bombs away!
I just don't see it, A few months ago N. Korea was going to Start WW3 it didn't happen.
In reply to Bombs away! by max2205
Somebody has noticed the pattern.
In reply to I just don't see it, A few… by JimmyJones
The pattern that they ALWAYS insert Saudi Arabia when Israhell is driving the narrative.
Israhell WAGS the US which WAGS S.A. That simple.
But the GOOD NEWS is Israhell is on its LAST LEG.
In reply to Somebody has noticed the… by tmosley
So you are saying King Solomon (son of David) 990 BCE, The Kingdom of Israel and The Kingdom of Judah are all myth though detailed in the Old Testament, Hebrew Bible, Quran, Hadith, etc.
You also say it is not so because there is no physical evidence.
While I am no Indiana Jones or any other kind of ancient history expert I must point out that this would be about more or less than 2,500 years ago.
So there was no Jerusalem, Jericho, Lachish, Hebron, Jaffa, etc ?
The Kingdom of Israel (or Northern Kingdom, or Samaria) existed as an independent state until 722 BCE when it was conquered by the Assyrian Empire, while the Kingdom of Judah (or Southern Kingdom) existed as an independent state until 586 BCE when it was conquered by the Neo-Babylonian Empire.
And I guess you therefore theorize that it is impossible for the conquerors to wipe out all the evidence of their existence?
In reply to . There are no ancient… by Slack Jack
Once the Democrats fake anti-Russia Narrative is put to bed, the US and Russia will unite to wipe out the last of the Muslim Terrorists.
Israel and Saudi Arabia, are never going to go away. If Trump can finally bury the MUH RUSSIA bullshit, the only people that are on their last leg are Iran and China.
No matter how mad you get, or how many (((memes))) you type, Israel will always be there, and Jerusalem and the Golan, will always be a part of it.
In reply to The pattern that they always… by beepbop
The expression you are looking for is, " On its last legs," with an ' s'. It is invariable.
In reply to The pattern that they always… by beepbop
Because how oil is priced is fucktarded.
In reply to Bombs away! by max2205
His double chin and anus-esque embouchure he makes with his lips is gross to look at.
Criticizing his looks is not an argument.
In reply to His double chin is gross to… by DingleBarryObummer
no, it was a statement. This is a news site comment section, not a court of law, dingus. You are fine with people criticizing hillary's looks
In reply to Criticizing his looks is not… by tmosley
The comment section is symbolic of America, lots of complaining and lots of threats, but nothing constructive.
Denigration is our national pastime.
In reply to no, it was a statement. … by DingleBarryObummer
Maybe people have been reading the president's twitter and it's having a bad impression? Because you just described it to a tee.
In reply to The comment section is… by Oldwood
It seems to me that whether you agree with Trump or not, he IS trying to do something, and has put his life, his fortune and family at risk to do so.
What have YOU done?
Armchair geniuses and generals busy at work.
In reply to Maybe people have been… by DingleBarryObummer
Has anyone criticized Hillary's looks? Unless you lump her seizure-like behavior in with "looks".
In reply to no, it was a statement. … by DingleBarryObummer
In “Memoirs – Volume Two: Years of Trial and Hope,” 1956, Harry S. Truman referred to a note he had written to an assistant:
“I surely wish God Almighty would give the Children of Israel an Isaiah, the Christians a St. Paul, and the Sons of Ishmael a peep at the Golden Rule.”
Does it come as any surprise that political power today is based upon self proclaimed "oppression"?
Oh woe is me, my oppression will never end.
In reply to In “Memoirs – Volume Two:… by falconflight
The Iranians are forever crying out in pain as they strike its victims.
In reply to Does it come as any surprise… by Oldwood
The Zionist cries out in pain as he strikes you.
In reply to The Iranians are forever… by falconflight
It's too late- the goyim know- no longer is Israel perceived as the plucky little underdog but is now seen as a nation of psychopaths that hide behind Uncle Sam's might
In reply to The Iranians are forever… by falconflight
I don't think I'd want to be long $usd with the Iran announcement tomorrow, and China issues flaring up again.
Most of us are long "USA", like it or not.
Profit is not my first concern. Food and shelter are primary. A major economic decline will be all the impetus needed for wide spread social justice violence. The hardships will not be so terrible as the desire to blame, to seek revenge, with the media subtly and not so subtly directing it, and Progressive politicians squawking their communistic screed.
We have been set up, going on now for many decades. It was written, predicted, foretold of where we would end.
At this point, procrastination is all we have going for us.
In reply to I don't think I'd want to… by Yen Cross
The oil explorers and service stocks are not following oil itself to new highs lately.
No matter what you think about Trump...
I'm amazed at how quickly We morphed into Dear Leader mode.
You could almost say, regardless of Trump's successes or otherwise...
America is already gone.
Speak for yourself, many do not feel as you do.
In reply to No matter what you think… by Cabreado
Then you'd best get to work on shoring-up your representative republic.
I suggest you focus on a thoroughly corrupt and defunct congress.
The trajectory is not a good one... no matter how you "feel."
In reply to Speak for yourself, many do… by MrSteve
Quick, someone remind me: why do we hate the Iranians? I'm a bit foggy on that.
Because Iran trained and armed Hezbolah who kicked Israel's ass in 2006 when the "invincible" JDF invaded Lebanon.
In reply to Quick, someone remind me:… by Robertw50
Wont less Iranian oil on the market cause higher prices? Or will the Fed be buying up oil futures to keep the price down?
"Bomb, bomb, bomb Iran!"-- John Bolton
Moar bad neux for da Ayatollahs
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-yemen-security/saudi-led-air-strikes…
By moar stawks
In reply to Moar bad neux for da… by falconflight
Shepwave analysts and their oil guys have been calling oils move to the T. Keep it up guys.
but you all know that already.