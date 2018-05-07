Kafka's Nightmare Emerges: China's "Social Credit Score"

Authored by Chalres Hugh Smith via OfTwoMinds blog,
China is creating Kafka's nightmare world as the perfection of centralized control of its citizenry.
China is rapidly building out a Total Surveillance State on a scale that far surpasses any government surveillance program in the West. The scope of this surveillance is so broad and pervasive that it borders on science fiction:
Life Inside China’s Total Surveillance State (8 min video)
China Aims For Near-Total Surveillance, Including in People's Homes ("Sharp Eyes" nationwide surveillance network)
"You're Being Controlled All The Time" - An Inside Look At China's "Social Credit Score"
China Assigns Every Citizen A 'Social Credit Score To Identify Who Is And Isn’t Trustworthy
It's well known that the intelligence agencies in America seek what's known as Total Information Awareness, the goal being to identify and disrupt terrorists before they can strike.
This level of surveillance has run partly aground on civil liberties concerns, which still have a fragile hold on the American psyche and culture.
The implicit goal of China's Total Surveillance State is to control the citizenry and root out any dissent before it threatens The Communist Party's hold on power, but the explicit goal is a behavioral psychologist's dream: to reward "positive social behaviors" and punish "negative social behaviors" via a "Social Credit Score."
There is something breathtakingly appealing to anyone in a position of power about this goal: imagine being able to catch miscreants who smoke in no-smoking zones, who jaywalk, who cheat people online, and of course, who say something negative about those in power.
But let's ask a simple question of China's vast surveillance system: what happens when it's wrong? What if one of those thousands of cameras mis-identifies a citizen breaking some minor social code, and over time, does so enough times to trigger negative consequences for the innocent citizen?
What recourse does the citizen have? It appears the answer is none, as the process is not strictly speaking judicial; the system appears to be largely automated.
Here's a second question: is the scoring system truly transparent, or can insiders place their thumbs on the scale, so to speak, to exact revenge on personal enemies?
Question #3: Who have the power to change the weightings within the automated software? Will criticizing the government online generate 1 negative point this month but 10 points next month? How can citizens with a handful of negative points, some perhaps incorrect mis-identifications, avoid crossing the dreaded threshold if they don't know how the system is truly ranking various violations?
This aligns perfectly with the world envisioned by Kafka in his novels The Trial andThe Castle.
Kafka's fictional accounts of power manifesting through an impenetrable bureaucracy describe a world with two primary features:
1. The rules guiding the system are opaque to those enmeshed in the system
2. There is no recourse for those unjustly persecuted or convicted by the system
What is it like to inhabit such a world? I've assembled some insightful comments on Kafka's works from online resources.
Critic Michiko Kakutani: "(his novels share)...the same paranoid awareness of shifting balances of power; the same atmosphere of emotional suffocation."
The Trial is "the story of a man arrested and prosecuted by a remote, inaccessible authority, with the nature of his crime revealed neither to him nor to the reader."
"The law in Kafka's works, rather than being representative of any particular legal or political entity, is usually interpreted to represent a collection of anonymous, incomprehensible forces. These are hidden from the individual but control the lives of the people, who are innocent victims of systems beyond their control."
"For Kafka, law 'has no meaning outside its fact of being a pure force of domination and determination.'"
Kafka's novel The Castle explores "the motif of an oppressive and intangible system" and "the seemingly endless frustrations of man's attempts to stand against the system."
China is creating Kafka's nightmare world as the perfection of centralized control of its citizenry. The question is: will the Chinese people tolerate this as long as the current artificial financialized "prosperity" reigns? What will happen to their perception and tolerance when the debt-fueled "prosperity" blows away like the sands of the Taklimakan Desert?
Comments
The Human spirit will eventually destroy this kind evil, whether it be Egypt, Monarchies, or the U.S.A. & China.
Go ahead China, and N.S.A. and deep state U.S. Intelligence M.I.C. - you sow the seeds of your own collapse.
Just don't EVER let the State disarm you...
Be sure to drink your ovaltine
The chinks have been eating soy Ovaltine for millennia now.
They just improved the cooking formula with a little bit of fluoride in the drinking water.
Don't expect them to grow balls any time soon.
The Chinese Deep State is doing precisely what the USSA Deep State has done. Except they do not pretend to have our democraspiracy. Let me say it again:
Go to any Walmart anywhere; look up; see 300 video cameras, of course. You are going to be recorded by at least five of them at any given time in there, and you damn well know it. Or go serf-walking down Main Street; in many, many cities and towns you are now subject to being an observee to the info-lords. And you know it; you are an info-serf on a technotronic plantation.
Indeed, welcome to the mass observation culture, where an "elite" ruling patrician observer class oversees the submissive subordinate observee class.
The wealthy info-"elite" will be entertained by the spectacle of our misery. The relationship will be non-reciprocal with no info-equity at all. All information about the wealthy info-"elite" will be classified Top Secret, and censored by the mediums that they control. so the info-pleb observees will never be allowed to know what the "elite" are doing and enjoying.
If the State has bigger guns than you do, you're effectively disarmed. Ergo, you were always disarmed.And they conned you into paying for a lot of expensive toy guns. Sucker.
--> ChaoKrungThep: "If the State has bigger guns than you do, you're effectively disarmed. Ergo, you were always disarmed."
Afghani Taliban seem to keep putting up resistance with their light hardware after 17 years of expensive pounding by the Empire ...
17 years?
Maybe you wanted to say since the 80s
Talibans / mujahedins - potahtoe / potato
And....you're on the list. :)
Extra points if you groom with politburo brand, black dye for men #3
Don't give social any credit
And for what are most American citizens giving up their most basic freedoms: the financial security of a $10-per-hour temp/churn job and rent that takes most of their pay? Most Americans have less and less economic security and less physical security, too, with things like a 300% increase in mass shootings, not prevented by all of this surveillance. Ironically, it is the thirst for perfect security for elites—whether that is in financial transactions, employment or the theatrical fight against terrorism—that has not prevented multiple terrorist attacks in the USA. That quest for total security for elites started this whole surveillance state.
Sounds like the movie, "Demolition Man?"
Fuck China !. And that's the best i have to say about the chinks.
I feel sorry for the people who have no choice in the matter. Can you imagine the worst examples of cutthroat colleagues using the social score against each other, rather than working hard? I sure can, ugh.
Waiting for the ZH daisy chain of ChiCom/Putzinistas/Goebbels Gobbler apologists to tell us how the Zios and neocons are responsible, somehow: 3, 2, 1...
The degraded West is responsible: we sold them the technology or allowed them to steal it via open borders and H1-B visas. Trump is slowly stopping all that bullshit. Better late then never.
Satan loves control.
It's hard to believe the Chinese people won't find covert ways of revolting against this type of tyranny. Probably the easiest resistance would be for the people to reduce their productivity. This is the ultimate passive aggressive tactic. Just a 5-10% loss of productivity would lead to large economic problems and inflation.
Hey China: Here is a good way to resist. Set up workplaces with 99% mom workers, centering the day around mom-bonding rituals, like baby-mommy-look-alike-bulletin-board-decorating contests and Family Day picnics. Give high social scores for avid participation in said “work” activities. Reward back watching among frequently absentee mom employees, firing non culture fits, even when they come to work every day, stay all day and meet the quotas every month. Works to decrease productivity in America.
Agent Smith is still alive? Amazing.
This is a very detailed article about something that does not exist yet. That makes it speculation at best, propaganda (Straw Man Technique) most likely.
Build up a fictitious version of the enemy,
Let the public assume that it is accurate.
Attack the false version.
Goebbels would be proud.
American yahoos are the first to comment on this, ignoring the fact that China has not adopted it, but Americans already have it in place.
In America:
Your credit rating runs most peoples' lives. You need it to buy a house, rent a house or apartment, get a business loan, buy a car, insure a car, almost anything. Prospective employers always check your credit score. Bad credit, no job. Your credit rating determines most of your life.
The US government spies on and records every phone call and text, every email and comment on social media and places like this forum on Zerohedge. If you use certain words, large unsmiling men can show up your door and you get put on a terrorist watchlist. The government knows what websites you look at and what TV shows you watch.
Your phone tracks your every movement. Your car tracks your movements and driving habits with GPS.
Surveillance cameras watch everybody all the time. You are on camera thousands of times a day.
Every penny that comes through your hands is logged and accounted for. The government can see what you bought, where you bought it, what you paid, etc. Their computers don't just keep track, they look for patterns and categorize you by these patterns.
Some people get put on the No Fly List because of the things listed above. It is all top secret, so you will never find out why you were put on it. It is damn near impossible to get off the list.
Even Senator Ted Kennedy got put on the list and couldn't get any answers.
China is planning a system.
America already has it.