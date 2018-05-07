Lawyer Warns SEC Not To Launch "Celebrity Hunt" Against Jay-Z

by Tyler Durden
Mon, 05/07/2018 - 17:55

After the SEC asked a New York judge last week for a court order to compel Jay-Z to testify in an investigation into Iconix Brands, a New York City-based company that purchased the rapper's Rocawear clothing label back in 2007, Jay-Z's legal team has fired back with a 15-page memo blasting the SEC's request as "unreasonable" and pointing out that the rapper has already offered one day of testimony.

Jay

Lawyers for Jay-Z also raised concerns about the direction of the investigation, saying a probe into Iconix, which has financial ties to Jay-Z, could morph into a "celebrity hunt" (like they did to Martha Stewart), according to USA Today.

Arguing that the rapper, whose birth name is Shawn Carter, has little information about the direction of the investigation, attorney Alex Spiro said asking Jay-Z to testify for an unlimited period of time would impose too much of a burden on the rapper and his crew, who are preparing for a 45-date world tour in support of his album 4:44.

"The SEC continues to insist on meeting Mr. Carter in person for an unlimited period of time," Spiro wrote in a 15-page legal memorandum. "The upshot imposes unreasonable burdens on Mr. Carter and raises serious questions about whether this exercise has transcended any investigative purpose and crossed over into a celebrity hunt."

In a separate declaration, Jay-Z stated that providing the asked-for testimony at the SEC's Washington headquarters on May 11 would "impair the work of many individuals and entities who are preparing for the tour and will hinder my own work in preparation for the tour."

As far as we know, the investigation centers on potential securities law violations by Iconix, which paid Jay-Z more than $200 million to acquire "intangible assets" associated with Rocawear. The company has since written down most of the value of those assets, announcing a $169 million writedown in March 2016, and a further $34 million writedown in March of this year.

Stick it, Zed. 

Reality comes knocking every so often.

You’ll pay your way clear soon enough. Criminality + Zed? 

Why, just no one would believe that...

Rap music is the one profession where a reputation of having done jail time is not harmful. Sadly rap music influences black youth to bad life choices that lead to them to jail, gangs, drugs, and unemployability.

In the 1980's the Bushes/Clintons started the private prison system, which convinced the LA music industry to encourage crime in the Black community, so they could make more money in the private prison industry.

So, in reality, it was the white culture that started the present crime wave in the black community.

Look it up.

You must be trollin'! Because if you're not, there's "nuts" and then there is you, which is saying the same thing. Somebody needs to call you out on your asinine desire to blame whitey for the actions of blacks. There I just did. 

Many ghetto blacks don't need any encouragement to commit crimes - it's what they do for a living. Some people wake up in the morning to got their job. Too many blacks wake up wondering how the can steal something.

 

Did Spiro officially refer to Jazy's ragtag gang of dopesmokers as a "crew?"

Jazy frontin' on Wrap Street as a Cockswain...

LOL

There really is no need to *write* the news anymore. Even the most complex storyline can easily be conveyed through the three-panel *comic strip* format.

 

So, Jay-Z feels that because he's black and rich, that he shouldn't have to abide by the same rules as everyone else. Sounds like "black privilege" to me. Where are the PC Police (that railed against "white privilege") to call Jay-Z out on this?

Don't investigate my client.......he works 40 hours a week and spends an additional 15 hours a week commuting to and from work.

 

Somehow I don't feel like this would cut it for me.

So does this mean that if other companies under SEC scrutiny have a situation that would: "impair the work of many individuals and entities who are preparing for the tour and will hinder my own work in preparation for the tour." Then the SEC will be like, cool man, we'll just leave you alone and not worry about the millions that were transfered?