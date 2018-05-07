Munger Massacres "Scumbag, Immoral" Bitcoin Traders, Gates "Would Short It" If He Could

Following the weekend's Buffett and Munger bitcoin-bashing ("Someone else is trading turds and you decide I can't be left out"), the 181-year-old pair were joined by Bill Gates in a lengthy CNBC interview this morning... and Munger went rogue once again on cryptos...
"Bitcoin is worthless artificial gold which if it succeeded would facilitate a lot of illicit actvitiy."
"That is not something that the world needs."
"The fact that is clever computer science does not mean it should be widely used and that respectable people should encourage other people to speculate on it."
"Bitcoin reminds me of Oscar Wilde's definition of fox-hunting: the pursuit of the un-eatable by the un-speakable," which confused the anchor and so Munger summarized...
"I think [bitcoin] is a scumball activity."
Bill Gates then added that he was given some for a birthday and decided a few years later to sell it. He does not own any Bitcoin now.
"There's some really good technology such as sharing databases and verifying transactions, but Bitoin and ICOs, I agree [with Munger] completely - it's one of the crazier speculative things... because as an asset class you're not producing anything... you shouldn't expect it to go up...
It's a pure greater fool theory type investment and I would short it if there was an easy way to do it."
Munger: Bitcoin is worthless artificial gold from CNBC.
However, Munger was not done in his counter-crypto rant, as he told Yahoo Finance that bitcoin is a "combination of dementia and immorality." (Some argued, he would know). Munger then went to savage bitcoin further...
“The computer science behind bitcoin is a great triumph of the human mind,” Munger started. “They created a product that’s hard to create more of but not impossible. [But] I see an artificial speculative medium,” he said, in which people can sell it to someone else at a higher value with no intrinsic value behind it. It’s “anti-social, stupid and immoral,” he said.
“Immoral?” asked the interviewer.
“Suppose you could make a lot of money trading freshly harvested baby brains. Would you do it?” Munger asked.
“To me bitcoin is almost as bad.”
And finally Munger concluded...
“I regard the whole thing as a combination of dementia and immorality. I think the people pushing it are a disgrace. There ought to be some things that are beneath you, that you just don’t do, and this is one.”
But Charlie... how do you really feel about crypto?
...you can't even sew it into your clothes if you're an old jew - worthless!
OMG BITCOIN!!! I just Shartoshi'd my pants!
My question; How much does he know about harvesting baby brains?
Right, so it is a direct threat to Berkshire Hathaway then.
I'm certain that these same people bitching about bitcoin being a speculative investment will also call for FOREX markets to be shut down as they are "purely speculative" as well.
Bitcoin?
WTF?
I'd rather invest in Bit-O-Honey.....
WOW... Whats going on with these 2 Old MEn ???
PEDOGATE supposed jokes right out in the open. They seem to know more. Should be questioned by the FBI asap while all of their assets are frozen. He will rat a few of his dearest satanist friends for sure. Looks like he might want to.
Hang them all!
And truly I say unto you... that Bitcoin Core is infested with bankers trying to harm Bitcoin. Please show me the part in Satoshi's White Paper that talks about "lightning networks" and off-chain transactions? He does not. BCH is the only true Bitcoin.
"I see little commercial potential for the internet for the next 10 years"... said Bill Gates in 1994. He was wrong then... and he's wrong now.
Munger telling people not to buy bitcoin is like Goldman telling people what stocks NOT to buy.
or like the government telling you that you don't need a gun...
They hate us cuz they ain't us
MASSACRES?
Wanna see REAL massacres?
WARNING: Graphic Images
Charlie Munger knows a lot about harvesting baby brains since he eats a fresh one every morning for breakfast.
-chumblez.
Hilarious to see these doddering old pederasts comparing Bitcoin to gold. Ever since Warren Buffet got spanked by the Jews for dabbling in the physical silver market in the late 90s--and singlehandedly causing a major move up in the silver price when the market figured out he was a player-- he has had nothing but hate for precious metals for two decades straight.
Frankly I cannot imagine a more ringing endorsement for Bitcoin than hearing these dessicated shitbags badmouthing it.
Gates "Would Short It" If He Could. Well then why doesn't he? He could if he wanted to. He is a big suck. Worried he will lose and won't make it to be the worlds first trillionaire.
Well u need to understand how coin works. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=61i2iDz7u04 This vid ALWAYS cracks me up.
Hmmmm, the Munger games ..
I'm not a fan of bitcoin, but I'm for anything that causes Munger to lose his shit like this- I guess all the Well Fargo fraud that's been going on has been A-OK to you then, Charlie?
Next up: Get your Wells Fargo endorsed Baby Brains ETF! Get in now or be priced out forever! Exclusive! Only at Wells Fargo!
Don't have a margin account? No worry! We'll create one for you! Then add monthly insurance and send you to collections for not paying it!
It’s a direct threat to the slavery system they were so involved in creating.
Jcaz, I feel exactly the same way. Anything that would get creeps like these, and GS this upset is obviously something to consider.
Munger just can't understand it. If it was baby brains, I am sure he would be all over it.
Not really. He was just saying he didn't see it too profitable in the early days. He knew there was going to be huge profits, but it was just getting started in 1994. The internet still isn't finished. When all the major corporations run all of it....then it will be finished. Sadly but true.
The only time The Eternal Nerd was right was when he was smart and lucky enough to steal and bottom-feed technology off of other, smarter men and create the monstrosity we know today as Micro$oft. He's not had an original, creative thought since.
Yeah but he basically owns access to it as a function of windows
Remind me again what the difference is between the "intrinsic backing" behind fiat and bit coin.
Oh yeah, fiat has guns behind it.
Show me the part where he talks about bcash.
Bitcoin Cash conforms to the plans laid out in the White Paper.
BTC does not. So yes... he is talking about "bcash".
Dear fucking god you are so fucking annoying, please ride your idiotic one trick pony the fuck out of here.
Where do you stand on the scaling debate? Oh yeah... "what's a block? durrrr...."
Oh, but he did! you're just a fucking idiot who fell for a scam coin known as BCASH aka BICTOIN TRASH aka SHITCOIN CRASH and now you're a salty faggot who is obsessed by the MUH flippening.
Satoshi's vision right here you fucking moron. he is literally explaining payment channels.
https://i.redd.it/riwqkq38vcez.png
https://bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=1786.5
PS FUCK YOU! I hate you faggots more than Buffet.
HAHAHAHAHAHA who is a scam you fucking retard? Satoshi said to up the block size. Core said to leave the 1MB limit in place. Satoshi said Bitcoin is to be used like everyday CASH to purchase things. Core says Bitcoin is like shiny gold bars you're not supposed to touch. Satoshi says that Bitcoin is for the people. Core goes on a massive Reddit purge trying to shut up the people and censor them.
Everything you fucktards at Core say runs 180 degrees opposed to the spirit and function of Bitcoin. Want to know the best part about Bitcoin BCH?? Saying... "YOU'RE FIRED!!!!"
"Satoshi said Bitcoin is to be used like everyday CASH to purchase things."
Like at the grocery store or the gas station? I haven't seen anywhere that accepts it. Until it is readily accepted as currency, it is not currency.
Leave it to BCH tards to steal the BTC code verbatim, the Bitcoin.com domain, try to steal the name Bitcoin itself, and then bitch about being censored.
Apparently you didn't get the message your team retreated in defeat:
https://insidebitcoins.com/news/bitcoin-com-fixes-bitcoin-cash-is-bitco…
You cannot "steal" open source code you fool. It's like you can't exist and think for yourselves outside corporate control. There is no Bitcoin Company. There is no Bitcoin CEO. There is no Bitcoin CTO. There is no Bitcoin Courts.
Bitcoin Core has no more (and no less) right to call itself "Bitcoin" than Bitcoin Cash, Bitcoin Gold or Bitcoin Classic does.
the "basket of baby brains" is an intriguing peg for the value of a synthetic currency and we shall look into this more deeply.
hugs,
IMF
Anyone else thinking of the two old balcony hecklers from the Muppet Show?
Did Bill Gates really just say this:
".. because as an asset class you're not producing anything...
And then Munger says:
".. with no intrinsic value behind it."
Dear old guys who own massive stakes in the current system. Swift etc. costs $50 and takes 4 days to send money overseas. Blockchains take 30 seconds and cost $0.90. Plus, we don't have to get anyone's permission to send value to whomever we want. That's called liberty by the way. This, along with the reduction in fees and time, is valuable because people will choose it over the old system. Now doesn't that sound like the definition of a valuable company? Or in this case, a valuable network?
Of course it is, and you know it already. You're just lying to support your financial positions in Visa etc. And worse, your ideological position to maintain big brother control over the payments system.. at our cost.
No thank you very much.
maybe people should try to do their bitcoin trading via a wells fargo bank account. because fuck charlie munger, that's why.
Waldorf & Statler... both tribesmen too no doubt.
Maybe but still fuck you.
PEDOGATE right out in the open. They seem to know more.
"I'd rather invest in Bit-O-Honey......"
"That's why I'm richer than you."
Yeah fuck you guys, you missed the trend and now you are furious that you can't control it like buying into a chewing gum monopoly with your blood money. This is how capitalism works, SURVIVAL OF THE FITTEST, if you like it or not.
Right, like these guys could not buy up a shit ton and move the price up to ludicrous speed and slowly sell it back to The Greater Fools. That would be child's play to these three gimps.
Then do it or shut the fuck up. When they pump the price up they'll be the ones getting dumped on by the tens of thousands of new millionaires.
They would never do such a thing because of morale reasons. /s Fucking hypocrites.
As time goes by, BTC becomes more and more like physical gold bars. Cumbersome, slow, expensive to store and move around, easy to track.
Last week it cost less than a cent to get a transaction in the next block but facts don't matter to BCH cock puppets.
You can always compare Apples and Oranges, it's within your imagination to do so and you're mind will allow you to believe that you are correct in making that comparison...but, in the real world, you're still wrong .
