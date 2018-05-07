Munger Massacres "Scumbag, Immoral" Bitcoin Traders, Gates "Would Short It" If He Could

by Tyler Durden
Mon, 05/07/2018 - 12:15

Following the weekend's Buffett and Munger bitcoin-bashing ("Someone else is trading turds and you decide I can't be left out"), the 181-year-old pair were joined by Bill Gates in a lengthy CNBC interview this morning... and Munger went rogue once again on cryptos...

"Bitcoin is worthless artificial gold which if it succeeded would facilitate a lot of illicit actvitiy."

"That is not something that the world needs."

"The fact that is clever computer science does not mean it should be widely used and that respectable people should encourage other people to speculate on it."

"Bitcoin reminds me of Oscar Wilde's definition of fox-hunting: the pursuit of the un-eatable by the un-speakable," which confused the anchor and so Munger summarized...

"I think [bitcoin] is a scumball activity."

Bill Gates then added that he was given some for a birthday and decided a few years later to sell it. He does not own any Bitcoin now.

"There's some really good technology such as sharing databases and verifying transactions, but Bitoin and ICOs, I agree [with Munger] completely - it's one of the crazier speculative things... because as an asset class you're not producing anything... you shouldn't expect it to go up...

It's a pure greater fool theory type investment and I would short it if there was an easy way to do it."

Munger: Bitcoin is worthless artificial gold from CNBC.

However, Munger was not done in his counter-crypto rant, as he told Yahoo Finance that bitcoin is a "combination of dementia and immorality." (Some argued, he would know). Munger then went to savage bitcoin further...

“The computer science behind bitcoin is a great triumph of the human mind,” Munger started. “They created a product that’s hard to create more of but not impossible. [But] I see an artificial speculative medium,” he said, in which people can sell it to someone else at a higher value with no intrinsic value behind it. It’s “anti-social, stupid and immoral,” he said.

“Immoral?” asked the interviewer.

“Suppose you could make a lot of money trading freshly harvested baby brains. Would you do it?” Munger asked.

“To me bitcoin is almost as bad.”

And finally Munger concluded...

“I regard the whole thing as a combination of dementia and immorality. I think the people pushing it are a disgrace. There ought to be some things that are beneath you, that you just don’t do, and this is one.”

But Charlie... how do you really feel about crypto?

Tags
Comments

Linus2011 BaBaBouy Mon, 05/07/2018 - 12:30 Permalink

PEDOGATE supposed jokes right out in the open. They seem to know more. Should be questioned by the FBI asap while all of their assets are frozen. He will rat a few of his dearest satanist friends for sure. Looks like he might want to.

Hang them all!

Buckaroo Banzai chumbawamba Mon, 05/07/2018 - 13:27 Permalink

Hilarious to see these doddering old pederasts comparing Bitcoin to gold. Ever since Warren Buffet got spanked by the Jews for dabbling in the physical silver market in the late 90s--and singlehandedly causing a major move up in the silver price when the market figured out he was a player-- he has had nothing but hate for precious metals for two decades straight.

Frankly I cannot imagine a more ringing endorsement for Bitcoin than hearing these dessicated shitbags badmouthing it.

daggerhashimoto Bitchface-KILLAH Mon, 05/07/2018 - 13:49 Permalink

Oh, but he did! you're just a fucking idiot who fell for a scam coin known as BCASH aka BICTOIN TRASH aka SHITCOIN CRASH and now you're a salty faggot who is obsessed by the MUH flippening.

 

Satoshi's vision right here you fucking moron. he is literally explaining payment channels.

 

https://i.redd.it/riwqkq38vcez.png

 

https://bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=1786.5

 

PS FUCK YOU! I hate you faggots more than Buffet.

Bitchface-KILLAH daggerhashimoto Mon, 05/07/2018 - 13:58 Permalink

HAHAHAHAHAHA who is a scam you fucking retard?  Satoshi said to up the block size.  Core said to leave the 1MB limit in place. Satoshi said Bitcoin is to be used like everyday CASH to purchase things.  Core says Bitcoin is like shiny gold bars you're not supposed to touch.  Satoshi says that Bitcoin is for the people.  Core goes on a massive Reddit purge trying to shut up the people and censor them.

Everything you fucktards at Core say runs 180 degrees opposed to the spirit and function of Bitcoin.  Want to know the best part about Bitcoin BCH??  Saying... "YOU'RE FIRED!!!!"

Bitchface-KILLAH Golden Phoenix Mon, 05/07/2018 - 14:46 Permalink

You cannot "steal" open source code you fool. It's like you can't exist and think for yourselves outside corporate control.  There is no Bitcoin Company.  There is no Bitcoin CEO.  There is no Bitcoin CTO.  There is no Bitcoin Courts.

Bitcoin Core has no more (and no less) right to call itself "Bitcoin" than Bitcoin Cash, Bitcoin Gold or Bitcoin Classic does.

Nomad Trader Killer the Buzzard Mon, 05/07/2018 - 13:23 Permalink

Did Bill Gates really just say this:

".. because as an asset class you're not producing anything...

And then Munger says:

".. with no intrinsic value behind it."

Dear old guys who own massive stakes in the current system. Swift etc. costs $50 and takes 4 days to send money overseas. Blockchains take 30 seconds and cost $0.90. Plus, we don't have to get anyone's permission to send value to whomever we want. That's called liberty by the way. This, along with the reduction in fees and time, is valuable because people will choose it over the old system. Now doesn't that sound like the definition of a valuable company? Or in this case, a valuable network?

Of course it is, and you know it already. You're just lying to support your financial positions in Visa etc. And worse, your ideological position to maintain big brother control over the payments system.. at our cost.

No thank you very much.