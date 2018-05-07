One Trader Is Pushing Back Against The Big Wave

Authored by Kevin Muir via The Macro Tourist blog,
One of the greatest traders of all time, yet probably one of the least well known, once said, “win or lose, everybody gets what they want out of the market.” Easy for Ed Seykota to say as he sits on his deck overlooking Lake Tahoe sipping a nice California cab. Yet as I struggle to make sense of this great game we all love to play, I wonder if maybe Ed is correct. I know his comment might seem a little preachy, but the older I get, the more I realize that a trader’s biggest obstacles lie in the dark recesses of their thoughts, not in the day-to-day zigs and zags of the markets.
So I wonder. Not only do we all get what we want, but do we only see what we want to see?
The other day, one of the biggest bond bulls out there posted the following chart:
I was confused by Raoul’s comments because as I examined the chart of M2 Money Velocity versus US Labour Force Participation, it only made me more bearish on bonds. But to Raoul and all the other deflationists, this chart demonstrates the futility of battling the overpowering forces of demographic deflation.
Before we go any further, I am about to commit the cardinal sin of trading - mixing timeframes. Bonds are hugely oversold on shorter-term charts and everyone is leaning short. It wouldn’t take much of an economic pause to cause a massive short covering rally. Therefore I am by no means advocating leaning hard on bonds down here for a trade.
Yet as an investment, bonds are a terrible risk-reward. And ironically, Raoul’s chart provides the reason.
Let’s assume that monetary velocity is affected by labour participation. Not a hard leap to make. The more people that are working, the more likely they are to borrow and spend.
But what has happened to labour over the past couple of decades? With the fall of the Iron Curtain, combined with China’s WTO admission, and topped off with a demographic bulge of baby-boomers, the global economy has been subject to a massive labour supply glut. This has driven down the cost of labour as a percentage of GDP to multi-generational lows:
This relentless deflationary force has made monetary policy increasingly less effective. It’s obviously not this simple as the increasing debt load is also a large factor muting monetary stimulus. And there can be no denying that the neutering of discretionary governmental fiscal spending during the last economic downturn only worsened the situation.
Yet both factors are no longer headwinds. Trump’s deregulation push and pro-business policies have encouraged banks and other lenders to once again extend credit. And the tax cut bill is providing fiscal stimulus as opposed to tightening.
But most importantly, the labour supply glut is finally getting worked through. China is no longer the cheap cost provider competing in a race-to-the-bottom on wages. Globalization is now headed in reverse with tariffs and other trade impediments being applied.
So I ask - what are the chances that labour participation continues declining? Even if it just stabilizes, this might allow the velocity of money to stop its relentless plummet.
And if the money velocity stops declining, and god forbid, even increases, what will happen to the mountain of monetary stimulus that has been administered over the past decade?
I don’t know if I am just seeing what I want to, but when I look at Raoul’s chart of M2 velocity versus the Labour Participation Rate, all I can do is worry about what happens if velocity follows the participation rate higher. Instead of just assuming this trend will continue forever lower unabated, I am preparing for the day it bottoms and turns everything we know on its head.
Ed would probably tell me that all of this analysis is most likely moot. It’s way more productive to listen to what the market is saying,
“If you want to know everything about the market, go to the beach. Push and pull your hands with the waves. Some are bigger waves, some are smaller. But if you try to push the wave out when it’s coming in, it’ll never happen. The market is always right.”
I have been worried about the oversold nature of bonds, but maybe the market knows better. Maybe this is one of those bigger waves you shouldn’t push against.
[ZH: And perhaps rates and vol will recouple with the normalizing Fed balance sheet once again...]
Comments
a one brave trader, woooooo fuckin hoooo
What happened to the 'Every one on one side of the Boat' thingy?
In reply to a one brave trader, woooooo… by Cluster_Frak
You must learn the ways of the farce and come with me to wall street.
So this means what exactly that bonds won't enter a bear market anytime soon?
If they do, then rising rates will cause financial doom.
In reply to So this means what exactly… by jostrow1502
nope.. there is a counter trade.. world isn't flat
In reply to So this means what exactly… by jostrow1502
Jeez one big tax cut and military spending out the wazoo and it's party like 1999. Yes it's fucking great again huh
Douchebag book talking shill
Some things to remember when considering the points in this article :
1) Bond yields are not based solely on Money Velocity and Labor Participation Rates. They reflect many different economic factors as well as the degree of manipulation exerted by Central Bank trading in and out of the market.
2) Traders are wise not to read too much into what a chart tells them, but instead take them at face value and believe what they say.
Based on 1) and 2) above, the chart of Money Velocity and Labor Participation indicates that the economy should continue to weaken. But it says nothing about many of the other factors that influence bond yields, especially inflation. While there normally is a correlation between economic activity and inflation, that relationship has shown to break at times in the past. Additionally in times when inflation changes are a result of changes in economic activity, they tend to be a lagging indicator of past economic activity rather than a harbinger of what is to come. This is especially dangerous for a trader when the economy is changing direction.
So what’s a trader to do ? I have found my best trades have occurred when I did not place too much emphasis on any one economic indicator, when I looked at reports of changes in economic activity and changes in inflation independently and then sought to find any correlations, and then tested my fundamental analysis conclusions against the technical charts that serve as xrays of the psychology of the market place. Charts of price activity and momentum are especially valuable in this process as often economic data changes show up in economic reports after the market has moved. The price movement and momentum charts can be early warning signs of what the economy is about to tell you in the coming months.
I think Raoul is highlighting the trends and the correlation, so far, between M2 and labor participation and the reason for deflation. He is not stating anything, that i read, about whats going to happen to them. They can stay flat, continue down slowly or rise slowly/rapidly. Your assumption about the participation rate going up flies int he face of, IMHO, reality. There is no labor force pick up because automation, robots, SW are relentlessly reducing the need for "labor" and that is the fundamental issue that we are facing. Marx's predictions are becoming reality and I am no marxist. I am an entrepreneur who has successfully started, grown, raised capital and exited, successfully, multiple companies. The "buyers" of labor have all the leverage and they are funneling more of the profits and and wealth to a fewer cohort of people, also negatively impacting the velocity of money and the actual money left for spending. As my dad used to say, one rich guy/gal has one head, one mouth and one asshole. There is only so much they can consume from the general public. With income distribution skewed between CEO and worker bee by almost 400-1. the potential coffee drinking, hairdressing, bagel eating, restaurant going, proctor seeing, paper toweling buying goes down by that proportion. the CEO of course will spend $100K on escorts, a few expensive cars, $200 meals but thats not enough to make up for the lack of money going to the bottom of the pyramid. If thats not healthy we will go the way of the egyptians, indians, chinese or god forbid the russians.
In reply to Some things to remember when… by Harry Lightning
I predict greater labor participation. Here comes the robots!
The "deflationist" have it correct. Too many debts chasing too few dollars is deflation, add that to demographic deflation, or older people already have a closet of the stuff they want or need, you again have deflation. These are dollars seeking return on debt and going to the highest bidder, junk bonds.. etc.. state muni's etc.
What these zig-zag traders always dream of is that zombie apocalypse when they have a short position, they are going to go big payday off of a relatively small amount of speculated funds. Getting a huge payday while others loose just makes em all that smarter, the process more enjoyable.
Now on the other hand compound 3% over 10 years, well that is too easy.
https://quotes.wsj.com/bond/BX/TMUBMUSD10Y
The money is in the 10 year non-callable bonds Discover always offers something that is FDIC SIPCA friendly.. and the 5 year over 3% was a buy.
Here is my take.. gas gets more expensive and the USA is now an exporter of oil, so we're good.. what happens? Inflation or Deflation? Bet on it... deflation as discretionary spending drops as people service the tank.
https://boingboing.net/2018/05/05/inequality-starts-at-home.html
The next downturn in the economy is again: too many debts chasing too few dollars and automation and robotics will keep the pressure on wages..
You should be depending on age running the end lap on fixed return and the market is rewarding that.
http://www.dividend.com/dividend-stocks/dow-30-dividend-stocks.php
Here is your top 30% dividends.
The market is non-complicated if your not looking for a quick fix
Gamble in Vegas and make sure you know the push
if the money velocity stops declining
take a peek at money velocity in Europe and Japan bro.......that's one big IF
Bonds can be oversold longer and it doesn't matter. Whats driving this is the true cost of money. Much bigger needs means more work and higher cost. Look at the one year libor rate 2.78%...doesn't it seem absolutely stupid for the 10yr to be so close, 10 years more risk and one only gets maybe .14 or .17 basis points higher, cheap bastards, insanely cheap pricing. Fed's controlling but at some point in time they are going to lose control and that''s coming much sooner.............LOL
LIBOR, other interest rate indexesUPDATED: 05/01/2018
This weekMonth agoYear ago
Bond Buyer's 20 bond index3.973.893.71
FNMA 30 yr Mtg Com del 60 days4.224.063.61
1 Month LIBOR Rate1.911.880.99
3 Month LIBOR Rate2.352.321.17
6 Month LIBOR Rate2.512.461.43
Call Money3.503.502.75
1 Year LIBOR Rate2.782.671.78
https://www.bankrate.com/rates/interest-rates/libor.aspx?pid=sem_other-…
Labor participation will continue to drop there's less stuff people want to buy or do like cars houses household items or anything else like vacations or even sex no one wants to talk to anyone. Just stair into that screen send out texts. Unless something forces people to go in a different direction they will follow the path of least resistance.