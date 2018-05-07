Russia To Debut New Hypersonic Missile For The First Time During Victory Day Parade

With Moscow–Washington tensions approaching a boiling point, Russia has increasingly debuted a wide array of next-generational weapons to defend itself against Western aggressors.

According to Russian News Agency TASS, Russia will showcase its newest Kinzhal hypersonic missile and other high-tech military weapons during the upcoming May 09 Victory day parade based in Moscow.

“I want to remind you that less than a week has been left before the most important and revered holiday in Russia – Victory Day. Preparations for the military parade are in full swing,” Defense Minister Army General Sergei Shoigu said last week.

Back in March, Russian President Vladimir Putin used his state-of-the-nation speech to showcase six superweapons that would supposedly revolutionize the game of geopolitics for Russia, and give the country a significant military advantage over the United States. In particular, Putin revealed to the world that his newest hypersonic missile could travel upwards of ten times the speed of sound and overcome all existing missile defense systems operated by the West.

As quoted by TASS, “upgraded MiG-31K fighter jets armed with the Kinzhal hypersonic missile system will take part in the Victory Day parade in Moscow on May 9.” General Sergei Shoigu said.

New photos surfaced last Friday on social media of the Russian Aerospace Forces’ Mikoyan MiG-31 (NATO codename “Foxhound”) carrying the Kinzhal hypersonic missile during Victory Day rehearsals.

A MiG-31 Foxhound with the Kinzhal hypersonic missile was photographed over Moscow on Thursday. (Source: ВКС России/Facebook)

Two MiG-31 Foxhounds carrying Kinzhals were photographed over Moscow on Thursday. (Source: ВКС России/Facebook)

“Apart from advanced Su-57, Su-30SM and MiG-29SMT aircraft, upgraded MiG-31K fighters armed with the cutting-edge Kinzhal hypersonic missile systems will take part in the parade’s air component,” General Sergei Shoigu added.

A prototype Su-57 jet made an appearance during the rehearsal. Russia’s first fifth-generation fighter jet is expected to become the core of its air force. (Source: Vladimir Sergeev / Sputnik)

Su-30s and Su-35s rehearsed late last week over the skies of Moscow. (Source: Grigory Sysoev / Sputnik)

“I want to draw the attention of the personnel involved in the events to the need to comply with safety measures and the rules of hardware operation,” the defense minister pointed out.

The military parade will also feature “advanced weapon systems, including Tor-M2 air defense missile complexes, Terminator combat vehicles, Uran-6 and Uran-9 robotic systems, modern drones, off-road buggies, and snowmobiles,” said General Sergei Shoigu

Mil Mi-28N attack helicopters were also seen above Moscow rehearsing for the military parade this Wednesday. (Source: Ilya Pitalev / Sputnik)

An S-400 Triumf long-range anti-aircraft system was spotted on the streets of Moscow during the rehearsal. (Source: Ramil Sitdikov)

A Korsar strike drone. (Source: Vladimir Astapkovich / Sputnik)

A BMPT Terminator. (Source: Evgeny Biyatov / Sputnik)

An Arctic variant of the Tor-M2DT anti-aircraft missile system. Source: (Aleksandr Vilf / Sputnik)

A TTM 1901-40 snowmobile being carried by a Kamaz truck. (Source: Aleksandr Vilf / Sputnik)

A clear consensus is emerging between Moscow–Washington: a new Cold War is developing, with many uncertainties ahead. While Moscow is eager to show off their modern weaponry this Wednesday, President Donald Trump is expected to have a military parade of his own on November 11, in Washington, D.C.

