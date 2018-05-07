Short-Squeeze Lifts S&P To Critical Technical Level; Bonds, Dollar Shrug

by Tyler Durden
Mon, 05/07/2018 - 12:24

The Dollar is practically unchanged (amid some volatility) and Treasury yields are officially unchanged across the entire curve... but that doesn't stop the short-squeeze continuing to lift Nasdaq stocks 1% higher and the S&P back to its 50DMA...

The Dow is up 190 points, and the entire yield curve is unchanged...

 

But its Breakevens that are snapping higher...

 

So buy stocks...

 

With "Most Shorted" stocks now squeezed up 5% from Thursday's European close...

 

Lifting the S&P 500 to its 50DMA, having bounced off its 200DMA...

 

Tags
Business Finance

Comments

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
the Dood Mon, 05/07/2018 - 12:33 Permalink

This was what I was betting on, lol. "investing" in BABA and TSLA. To be followed by "I don't wanna be left out," and "it's the all clear!" melt up.

Vote up!
 3
Vote down!
 0
spastic_colon Mon, 05/07/2018 - 12:38 Permalink

its buffet week right after fake earnings season; right before 2 weeks chock full of fed speakers which will lead up to the next perfectly timed econ fraud report and then EOM.....all is the new normal "markets".....the fact that the most obvious fraud is being played out and supported by unlimited liquidity....namely TSLA.....is a sure sign you're being hoodwinked.