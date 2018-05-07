Short-Squeeze Lifts S&P To Critical Technical Level; Bonds, Dollar Shrug

The Dollar is practically unchanged (amid some volatility) and Treasury yields are officially unchanged across the entire curve... but that doesn't stop the short-squeeze continuing to lift Nasdaq stocks 1% higher and the S&P back to its 50DMA...

The Dow is up 190 points, and the entire yield curve is unchanged...

But its Breakevens that are snapping higher...

So buy stocks...

With "Most Shorted" stocks now squeezed up 5% from Thursday's European close...

Lifting the S&P 500 to its 50DMA, having bounced off its 200DMA...