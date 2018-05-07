Authored by Daisy Luther via The Organic Prepper blog,
You may not be on social media yourself, but chances are your friends and family are. Some of us are on there for work purposes and some so we can keep in touch with loved ones who live far away. There are valid reasons we have accounts on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. But things are getting ugly out there in Internetland and it begs the question of whether social media is destroying humanity.
And even worse, is social media destroying humanity on purpose, because it was engineered to do so?
You’d have to live under a rock big enough to block all internet communications to not have heard about the privacy scandals that have plagued Facebook recently. From Cambridge Analytica mining user’s datato Facebook’s massive profits from your data, it’s been all over the news. Zuckerberg even had to testify to Congress about it for 10 hours recently, in the end apologizing for his part in the scandal.
But your lack of privacy may be just a drop in the bucket.
A while back, Facebook admitted that they were performing psychological experiments on users by adjusting their news feeds to see if they could alter the moods of users. They have a long and disturbing history of experimenting on users.
But it may be far more serious than merely toying with us. It’s entirely possible that they’re actually programming us. All it takes is a glimpse at the headlines to realize the world has become more insane than ever – and maybe this has been done deliberately. Maybe social media is destroying humanity on purpose.
One former Facebook executive said, “We have created tools that are ripping apart the social fabric of how society works.”
And everyone knows this is true.
The only law in social media is mob rule. People band together to blast those they consider politically incorrect. They “dox” people with whom they disagree. (To “dox” someone is to “ to publicly identify or publish private information about (someone) especially as a form of punishment or revenge.) Social media is busy censoring viewpoints with whom the owner disagrees while allowing flagrantly abusive points of view from people on “their side.”
People will say horrible, hateful things on the internet that they’d never say to a person’s face. Or at least, that used to be the case – now, it seems like people are more likely to be hateful than ever before, regardless of the medium.
In other examples that should be no less terrifying, we miss the experiences when we go on vacation because we’re so busy grabbing the perfect Instagram shot to show our “audiences.” We don’t talk to the people who are right across the table from us because we’re busy instant-messaging someone online. For many, their worlds are on their phones and not in the physical realm. We’re happier to get likes on social media than we are to have a real, no-electronics conversation.
We’re being programmed by social media.
In this video, Melissa Melton Dykes explores how some of the early executives are horrified at what Facebook and other social media outlets have become.
It’ll be much easier to silence – or even depopulate – people who have been utterly dehumanized by social media. Social media has fanned the flames of race war and hatred. During the previous election, it caused so much political animosity that some families and friendships never recovered. People have live-streamed murders and suicides, abuse and rapes for the “entertainment” of their “friends.”
This, of course, doesn’t mean that you can’t use social media at all.
But if you do, use it wisely.
I have it for business and spend very little time on there aside from helping people in my group. Some people have very small “friends” lists with just a few family members or close friends. These days, it’s a lot easier to get local information from social media groups than it is from a local newspaper or radio station. There are ways you can use it that aren’t harmful.
But, beware. Anything you put on there is there forever, even if you delete it later. Anything you click “like” on it recorded as well. Marketers have a snapshot of who you are based on what you like, and they have even developed software to help them predict what you’ll do next.
Social media may be destroying humanity in the macro perspective, but we don’t have to let it destroy us.
Disengage from twitter the shitter and fuckbook....all of it. It’s worthless.
No it's not worthless at all.
It's just misused. I believe ultimately if we disengage we will lose.
If it is an attack then the ultimate outcome for the attackers would be millions pf zombies still on the system and millions of people who become luddite hermits never engaging. The worst possible outcome is to have it backfire stupendously in their face. It should be used as a supllement only and in small doses with proper planning and thought.
Vainly posting about your lunch or your shopping trip is just as stupid as if you talk about that crap face to face except in the face to face example you at least have a chance to be properly socially adjusted as talking about yourself is a very quick way to lose the attention of anyone worth knowing.
Agree. But one day it's all gonna go away. Just a fad now.
..it's all gonna go away. Just a fad now...
Whaduya mean? I still jog listenin to awesome tunes on my Walkman as I hit the gym and you can always send me your phone number on my pager so I can call you from my mobile. You'd never believe how current I am with this stuff.
jmo
In any competition and capitalism also, there will always be winners and losers...
Social Media aka spamming/advertising is good for those that know how to use it, not for those USED by it.
People destroy themselves. Social Media is just the latest vehicle. Like anything else, if you moderate your use, all is well. Most people have little willpower, however, and there are always profiteers waiting in the wings to exploit that weakness.
What's sad is the willingness for self destruction and the continual seeking for things to post and shock and entertain ones " friends". There was a nice area to hike in San Diego which culminated at Potato Chip Rock. Interesting rock formation when you stand on it and take a picture, looks like you're suspended in mid air. For years I hiked past it, never took a picture but saw a few people occasionally scrambling up to get a good shot. Now it's a major social event for people to do this and post it on Facebook. I once counted over 50 people in line to take a picture at 8 AM so they can regale their " friends" with their moronic poses. Is there anyone in San Diego who doesn't have a picture of themselves making an ass of themselves on that rock? Does anyone really care that you have stood on it? I must be one of the last hold outs.
I think as a society we are just bored and crave endless stimulus to feel alive. One good EMP and most would just lay down and die.
Miffed
Um if you've ever watched any animal unless it's completely weak fight for survival they won't lay down and die, more likely they will thrash like a mother fucker towards the end causing nearly unimaginable things to happen before they wink out of existence.
What scares me is how hollow they are they aren't going to die with honor, oh quite the contrary which is why you want to stay far away from any large groups in a shtf scenario.
They are going to go bonkers fast they have no center to ground themselve through even the slightest misfortune.
To relieve boredom I read books....for many, that's shocking thought :(
As plain and true statement as has been made on these boards Bach. It's alarming how many "smart" people are so easily manipulated.
It's the dumbest way to get dumb and dumberer.
Sign off, you don’t need constant endorphin hits to be happy.
"Social media may be destroying humanity..."
FIRST POST!!!
-----------------
edit...nevermind...
Social media has very few positive uses. Even though ZH is not exactly social media and I have learned a lot from the site - sometimes it too gets ugly down in the comment section. But hey this is ‘Fight Club’.
Of course it is stupefying to continuously look at your myfacepage and spend all your time talking to friends about how you are spending your time doing nothing but talking to them, but it will likely run its course like any "innovation" and people will get bored of it soon enough. Maybe damage worth a decade in terms of birth-ranges of people who grew up hooked on to it. Before that it was video games and there are always other things you could get addicted to.
The fix https://i.pinimg.com/564x/60/6b/5b/606b5b35b4b347ba7ae9c6707f562747.jpg
Its not the tool but how we use it that matters.
Radio, TV and movies have all been used to program us so why wouldn't they use social media?
Of course they are.
Well most social media users can't possibly get any dumber than constantly looking for affirmations via 'likes' on social media. Instead of them expanding their horizons, and learning new things they instead create a dull echo chamber. In essence the people deserve to get dumbed down because they're searching for familiar spirits even though God instructed people not to do that. So they're only reaping what they've sown. They are anti God, so they deserve that which they harvest, which is to get more dumb, dull, and clouded, as their souls are stoned to death via their own affirmations.
31 Therefore shall they eat of the fruit of their own way, and be filled with their own devices.
Let me see if I can sum this up in one word.
YES!!!
[Sorry, the patently obvious has always kinda PISSED ME OFF...]
Back in the 80's when camcorders were a rage, I used to piss off my wife at the time (bless her departed soul) by not recording anything...
she was like 'why didn't you record that?' Like every other fucking lemming.
l would say 'because I want to experience life first hand, not through a camera view finder like all these other assholes'...
same thing for social media nowadays...
fuck that shit.
Oh how I know the feeling. I used to go watch fireworks and stopped about a decade ago, when the lights on the ground began outnumbering those up in the air.
I feel sick attending school plays with my daughter also. Kids can't even see their parents' faces, because they're hidden behind cell phones and tablets. An auditorium ends up having more cameras than a TSA checkpoint.
This is the first time in a very long time regular people had the ability to call bullshit on all of it in real time. We should not waste it.
All these social media companies, as well as the AI developers to come, have a legal obligation to their shareholders to maximize profits. It is their legal obligation to destroy/replace our notions of humanity (peoplekind) with their own.
As long as they control the servers, they own the game. Decentralization is the only cure to this ailment, social media.
AI + centralized servers + advertising + censorship = control.
Once on-line, there is no connected system which AI could not hack into, even the military and their satellites.
The owner of the company that did would not only be a trillionaire, they would control all the information in the world.
Why would anyone want to give the machines that level of power over them? But they did agree to the 'Terms and Conditions', after all. There are already many good alternatives to anything mainstream. Even Linux is easy, now.
It should be called Anti-Social Media, because that's what it does, it makes people Anti-Social.
It's a Divide and Conquer strategy, it might not started out that way, but that's what it has turned into.
Telling people truth is funny, because 99.99% of people have no part in truth, it just goes in one ear and out the other.
It is the Democrat party destroying humanity on purpose.
Democrats killing democrats, it is what they do.
Getting destroyed? Yes.
AI is OUTING MANS
(IN)HUMANITY
WTFU!
It's our own undoing.
No, actually A.I is destroying rotten people, but not humanity, because Man is of the Lord and humanity is of Man, and very few people today are of Man. People can not destroy Man because you can't destroy that which you did not create.
Most people would rather die than to have a part in truth. Like the way the Pharisees chose to remain blind and keep their sins intact by not perceiving the truth. The Pharisees chose to die instead of look upon the truth.