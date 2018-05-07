"Sell The News" Stalls Biggest Short Squeeze In Two Years, Bonds Shrug

by Tyler Durden
Mon, 05/07/2018 - 16:00

Everything was calmly elevating just how the central banks want it... and then Iran headlines hit... "Don't Panic"...

 

Stocks soared overnight and extended gains through the open with Small Caps (strong dollar) and Nasdaq (tech short squeeze) outperforming. Then when Trump headlines hit about tomorrow's Iran decision, the S&P and Dow dumped to unchanged...the bounced...

Futures show the overnight hump and then buying panic at the open...

VIX closed with a 14 handle once again...

 

And Stocks caught down to bonds disdain for the morning exuberance...

 

Notably, the S&P 500 tagged below its 200DMA on Friday's open and bounced and today it tagged above its 50DMA and rolled over...

 

All thanks to the biggest short-squeeze since Brexit...

 

The yield curve flattened once again today to a new low post-crisis...

And while stocks rallied, yields did not sell-off...and when stocks tumbled, bonds did not move...

 

Perhaps because every trader who can fog a mirror is now short bonds...

 

Although interestingly as the Fed balance sheet has accelerated lower (red line below inverted) so Bond yields and Bond vol has decoupled...

 

Emerging Market Debt continued to slide to fresh six-month lows, and judging by the dollar index trend and the liquidity stress' lagged effect, there is a lot more to come...

 

The Dollar Index ended the day higher amid some swings (EUR weakness after a disappointing Sentix confidence print)... BBDXY crossed green for 2018 briefly before closing below the unchanged for the year level...

 

And as the US Dollar gains, so the Hong Kong version drops back to its lower peg band limit...

 

And the Mexican Peso is plunging...

 

And the Turkish Lira dropped for the 6th day in a row...

 

Oil prices were pushing notably higher - WTI above $70 - ignoring the dollar gains until news that Trump would make Iran decision tomorrow and everyone decided that was time to "sell the news"...

The rest of the commodity space leaked lower on the day...

 

Finally, we note that with the S&P 500 managing to barely scratch its head above water year-to-date, the picture remains ever-hopeful for 2018 EPS...

D.r. Funk Mon, 05/07/2018 - 16:07 Permalink

The market is NOT RIGGED
Someone is NOT - PROGRAMMING the indexes
They're not trying to SHAKE the rarified remaining BEARS,
or EXCITE AND BEGUILE THE COMMON-YAHOO of missing out on riches

There is NO
MANAGEMENT
of the INDEX-LEVEL ATTAINMENT
during the intraday trading session
WHAT
SO
EVER

Antics given to both sides today. See my finger
 

Keltner Channel Surf D.r. Funk Mon, 05/07/2018 - 16:40 Permalink

Don't know how many here are interested in reality anymore, but for those that are:

Nothing more than a standard short squeeze pattern on absolute vapor volume (<50% below the already low average) which always unfolds with:  a) all indices save the Russell gap open, horizontal all day, then late plunge;  b) Russell gap with relentless move higher, any slight interday dip immediately eradicated, then similar late plunge.  Not unexpected in advance of the two ‘most important’ world central bankers speaking later this week.  

This pattern isn’t ‘programmed’ but unfolds naturally due to weaker shorts that always linger at prior-day’s high, essentially no one wants to buy, but is forced to, so we see not much follow-through beyond the opening Hourly bar in most indices, while the vulnerable small cap Russell (where the ‘most shorted’ tend to reside) gets the baby seal treatment until Jacques Cousteau comes late to save the day.

As I’ve said before, false-positives on top-down ‘total control’ conspiracies are paradoxical, increase in number with increased complexity as info is harder to come by, but that very complexity makes them nearly impossible (total control of our ‘markets’, ha!).  There are also benefits to embracing false positives:  it’s solution-based, just cry ‘rigged,’ name a specific or general top-down phantasm, and you’re done – problem solved.  No need for intensive chart or algo study, it’s simple.  So, ask yourself … how often in life have you found complex truths to be easily discovered?  Enough said …

Keltner Channel Surf LawsofPhysics Mon, 05/07/2018 - 16:55 Permalink

a) I put 'markets' in quotes, didn't I?

b) I assumed most ZH-ers knew the hazards of the reported 'unemployment' number vs. other truer measures, such as the U6.  Apparently you don't, so perhaps some of the 'study' I mentioned is in order, LOP.

c) What the hell does that have to do with my reply to Funk's assertion today's action was 'programmed'?  Thanks for making my point (i.e., lack of knowledge in the face of complexity often leads to top-down conspiracy embracing)

. . . _ _ _ . . . Mon, 05/07/2018 - 16:20 Permalink

Turkey's markets are the worst performing in the world right now, now that they ain't getting the F-35s.
Turkey will just head east and orders Migs.
The same could be said about Russia, China, sanctions, trade, USD, ...

The west is building its downfall.
'Co-operation' is gaining on 'competition'; might be a good thing.

Nunyadambizness Mon, 05/07/2018 - 16:21 Permalink

Wait, what?  Nah, this can't be right.  Everything is honky dory. Just watch the news, they always tell the truth.  

I'm reminded of the movie Team America World Police:  "Bonjour everyone.  Don't worry, everything is bon"  