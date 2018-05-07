"Sell The News" Stalls Biggest Short Squeeze In Two Years, Bonds Shrug

Everything was calmly elevating just how the central banks want it... and then Iran headlines hit... "Don't Panic"...
Stocks soared overnight and extended gains through the open with Small Caps (strong dollar) and Nasdaq (tech short squeeze) outperforming. Then when Trump headlines hit about tomorrow's Iran decision, the S&P and Dow dumped to unchanged...the bounced...
Futures show the overnight hump and then buying panic at the open...
VIX closed with a 14 handle once again...
And Stocks caught down to bonds disdain for the morning exuberance...
Notably, the S&P 500 tagged below its 200DMA on Friday's open and bounced and today it tagged above its 50DMA and rolled over...
All thanks to the biggest short-squeeze since Brexit...
The yield curve flattened once again today to a new low post-crisis...
And while stocks rallied, yields did not sell-off...and when stocks tumbled, bonds did not move...
Perhaps because every trader who can fog a mirror is now short bonds...
Although interestingly as the Fed balance sheet has accelerated lower (red line below inverted) so Bond yields and Bond vol has decoupled...
Emerging Market Debt continued to slide to fresh six-month lows, and judging by the dollar index trend and the liquidity stress' lagged effect, there is a lot more to come...
The Dollar Index ended the day higher amid some swings (EUR weakness after a disappointing Sentix confidence print)... BBDXY crossed green for 2018 briefly before closing below the unchanged for the year level...
And as the US Dollar gains, so the Hong Kong version drops back to its lower peg band limit...
And the Mexican Peso is plunging...
And the Turkish Lira dropped for the 6th day in a row...
Oil prices were pushing notably higher - WTI above $70 - ignoring the dollar gains until news that Trump would make Iran decision tomorrow and everyone decided that was time to "sell the news"...
The rest of the commodity space leaked lower on the day...
Finally, we note that with the S&P 500 managing to barely scratch its head above water year-to-date, the picture remains ever-hopeful for 2018 EPS...
Comments
In other news...
“And we do need people coming into our country,” Trump said. “You know, at 3.9% unemployment, we need people coming in. But I will tell you this, we want people to come into our country on the basis of merit.”
I wish my drugs were good enough to make unemployment look like it's at 3.9%
In reply to In other news... “And we do… by DingleBarryObummer
once you see how the sausage is made, I don't think any amount of drugs can put that genie back in the bottle.
In reply to I wish my drugs were good… by Solosides
Do you know the kinds of things that can fall into an industrial sausage mixer? Not counting rodent hairs and bug excrement...
In reply to once you see how the sausage… by DingleBarryObummer
Sell the news? Where?
The DOW closed 0,39% in the green, the NASDAQ 0,77% in the green, and the S&P500 0,35% in the green.
Where is the drama?
In reply to Do you know the kinds of… by StackShinyStuff
bath salts should do the trick!
In reply to once you see how the sausage… by DingleBarryObummer
Hey shadow and nonshadow wall st
SEE - MY - FINGER
Sure, Unemployment Went Down - Because More People Left The Workforce (forbes)
The 3.9% Unemployment Rate Doesn't Mean A Tight Labor Market (investors.com)
FAANGS Make Up Over 27% of the Nasdaq Index. a New Record
https://www.themaven.net/mishtalk/economics/faangs-make-up-over-27-of-t…
In reply to In other news... “And we do… by DingleBarryObummer
With wine comes clarity.
--Trixie, your Bartender
Trixie? Wasn't the Ed Norton's wife? I had a crush on Alice. Rolly Polly Ralph should have felt lucky!
In reply to With wine comes clarity. -… by Arnold
Just as all women that drive Cameros are named Debbie,
All fading Beauty Bartenders are named Trixie.
In reply to Trixie? Wasn't the Ed… by DingleBarryObummer
what was the Iran headline, that they're working on a nukular bomb?
but Bibi told us that in 1996,
jewish neuroticism
In reply to what was the Iran headline,… by Squid Viscous
Warning: Peace prevails at tops (Korean agreement)
The market is NOT RIGGED
Someone is NOT - PROGRAMMING the indexes
They're not trying to SHAKE the rarified remaining BEARS,
or EXCITE AND BEGUILE THE COMMON-YAHOO of missing out on riches
There is NO
MANAGEMENT
of the INDEX-LEVEL ATTAINMENT
during the intraday trading session
WHAT
SO
EVER
Antics given to both sides today. See my finger
Don't know how many here are interested in reality anymore, but for those that are:
Nothing more than a standard short squeeze pattern on absolute vapor volume (<50% below the already low average) which always unfolds with: a) all indices save the Russell gap open, horizontal all day, then late plunge; b) Russell gap with relentless move higher, any slight interday dip immediately eradicated, then similar late plunge. Not unexpected in advance of the two ‘most important’ world central bankers speaking later this week.
This pattern isn’t ‘programmed’ but unfolds naturally due to weaker shorts that always linger at prior-day’s high, essentially no one wants to buy, but is forced to, so we see not much follow-through beyond the opening Hourly bar in most indices, while the vulnerable small cap Russell (where the ‘most shorted’ tend to reside) gets the baby seal treatment until Jacques Cousteau comes late to save the day.
As I’ve said before, false-positives on top-down ‘total control’ conspiracies are paradoxical, increase in number with increased complexity as info is harder to come by, but that very complexity makes them nearly impossible (total control of our ‘markets’, ha!). There are also benefits to embracing false positives: it’s solution-based, just cry ‘rigged,’ name a specific or general top-down phantasm, and you’re done – problem solved. No need for intensive chart or algo study, it’s simple. So, ask yourself … how often in life have you found complex truths to be easily discovered? Enough said …
In reply to The market is NOT RIGGED… by D.r. Funk
That's a whole lot of mental masterbation...
Keep it simple and tell me the last time we had 3.9% unemployment with the ten year yield at 2.95%?
Market my ass.
In reply to Don't know how many here are… by Keltner Channel Surf
a) I put 'markets' in quotes, didn't I?
b) I assumed most ZH-ers knew the hazards of the reported 'unemployment' number vs. other truer measures, such as the U6. Apparently you don't, so perhaps some of the 'study' I mentioned is in order, LOP.
c) What the hell does that have to do with my reply to Funk's assertion today's action was 'programmed'? Thanks for making my point (i.e., lack of knowledge in the face of complexity often leads to top-down conspiracy embracing)
In reply to That's a whole lot of mental… by LawsofPhysics
Okay, then answer my questions; When was the last time unemployment was at 3.9 % and the ten year yield was at 2.95%?!?!?
Moreover, what's the fucking difference between central bank "coordination" and central bank "programming".
There really is no need for a formal conspiracy you stupid fuck.
In reply to a) I put 'markets' in quotes… by Keltner Channel Surf
Happy Days are here again! The skies are going to clear again, happy days are here again!
The late 40s to early 50s was the last time we had unemployment numbers like this with 10 year notes at that rate. Then again, that's the old math. With Common Core we can do anything these days!!!
In reply to Okay, then answer my… by LawsofPhysics
My model still has May 5 as the Dow bottom for Wave A off the high. That bullish engulfing slice through 24100 was the tell.
Wave B may last to approx. June 20. Wouldn’t be surprised to see a little pop over 26k even.
In reply to Don't know how many here are… by Keltner Channel Surf
Time to get bearish the QQQ, stop above 167.
The Orange Dotard giveth and the Orange Dotard taketh away.
Turkey's markets are the worst performing in the world right now, now that they ain't getting the F-35s.
Turkey will just head east and orders Migs.
The same could be said about Russia, China, sanctions, trade, USD, ...
The west is building its downfall.
'Co-operation' is gaining on 'competition'; might be a good thing.
Wait, what? Nah, this can't be right. Everything is honky dory. Just watch the news, they always tell the truth.
I'm reminded of the movie Team America World Police: "Bonjour everyone. Don't worry, everything is bon"
Folks, this is all theater. All of it. Get your life right with Christ now. Time is short.
