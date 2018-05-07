Is The Supply Of Gold Depleting?

by Tyler Durden
Mon, 05/07/2018 - 10:50

Authored by Lawrence Thomas via GoldTelegraph.com,

The demand for gold is increasing, yet new discoveries of the precious metal have not kept pace with the demand. Funds for exploration are historically high, $54.3 billion, up 60 percent over the past 18 years.

The increased spending, however, has not produced the equivalent in new gold discoveries. During the past decade, 41 discoveries have resulted in a mere 215.5 million ounces of the precious metal. Even counting recently discovered but unexplored mines, which may hold as-yet major discoveries, the total available amount of gold in these discoveries are not expected to surpass 363 million ounces over the next ten years.

Gold discoveries have followed a predictable pattern. 263 major gold discoveries have been made in the past 28 years, but half of those discoveries happened in the 1990s. This boom lasted until the turn of the century when the rate of discovery began to decline. Only 16 discoveries were reported from 2000 to 2002, which produced 108.3 ounces of gold. That amount was below the average finds of the 1990s. This decline has continued, with both new discoveries and the amount of gold mined decreasing steadily. By 2010, only 18.6 million ounces of gold was discovered, a severe drop from the 61.5 ounces found in 2009.

Old sectors are being depleted, while active exploration for new discoveries has been slow. The amount of available gold has not met expectation and remains far below the 2009 high.

The lack of new discoveries is not the result of funding. $54.3 billion has been allocated to exploration during the past decade. Part of the problem is that the time span between discovery and production is around 20 years. Unless significant new discoveries are made, the amount of available gold could decrease in the near future, raising the demand for the metal even further. Scarcity invariably results in higher prices, and the decline in global gold makes a price increase almost certain.

Continued gold exploration has become critical. In 2018, Colorado-based Newmont Mining Corp., one of the world largest gold explorers, has allocated $1.3 billion to expand its current projects, an increase of $300 million from the previous year.

Much of the available gold in Australia’s northern Goldfield has been depleted, and companies are drilling to unprecedented depths of 3 kilometers below the surface hoping for new discoveries as new finds are becoming rarer and more expensive to pursue. 

According to Richard Schodde, managing director of MinEx, Australia gold mining output could decrease by 50 percent over the next eight years, with only four mines remaining open by 2057.

The need to drill deeper will make gold harder to find and more expensive to produce.

Croesus house biscuit Mon, 05/07/2018 - 11:40 Permalink

@ house biscuit:

My post started as a simple "A", so I could chime in early...I hate writing a post, only to see it get bumped down to page 2, because of a bunch of "First, Bitchezz", "biblicism institute" posts or other stuff like that.

But, if they were "legitimate downvotes" (meaning someone disliked the message, or the messenger), all I'll say is "Oh well".

Croesus Bud Dry Mon, 05/07/2018 - 11:24 Permalink

@ Bastiat:

Imagine what the "price of Gold" would have to be, to justify the cost of:

Building spaceships with enough payload capacity to carry tons of Gold (through and back) from space, PLUS the weight of machinery, equipment, spare parts, and robots necessary to mine it.

The robots and equipment themselves (keeping in mind that space-capable "stuff" is a lot costlier to build and maintain than Earth-consumable goods, at least in R&D).

Finally, imagine that they'd do "All That", for a "barbaric relic with no real value".

Al Huxley Mon, 05/07/2018 - 10:58 Permalink

Seems to be more than enough available on the futures markets - ohhh, maybe you're talking about the kind that comes out of the ground - well, nobody cares about that anymore, so the amount available is really pretty irrelevant (well, unless you're an old jew and want to sew it into your clothes - at least that's what Charlie Munger told me).

Hubbs Mon, 05/07/2018 - 10:58 Permalink

That's the problem. When I see  any article like this, I immediately look and see who the author is, and every time it is someone who is trying to sell gold, or is sponsored by someone who is.

Having said that, it sure is more believable than the CNBC and MSM BS.

So what is a guy to do?

Son of Captain Nemo Mon, 05/07/2018 - 11:03 Permalink

Oh Boy!...

But I just can't wait for Syphilis-in-Chief to bark the order that our economy is in great jeopardy if we all don't do our "patriotic duty" to "cough it up" with a salute AGAIN (https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-05-05/yes-us-government-can-still-c…)!...

And at the same time the Federal Reserve (https://cointelegraph.com/news/former-us-federal-reserve-governor-says-…) and Goldman Sachs (https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-02-26/why-bitcoin-soaring-goldman-b…) keep telling you that the ONLY GENUINE store of value TODAY is a digital ledger with a "1" and "0" printed on it that says it's worth $10,000...

What was true in 1933 is true again only with crypto as the Trojan Horse du jour!!!

Turin Turambar Mon, 05/07/2018 - 11:05 Permalink

Some of it is due to environmentalists.  There's a a large discovery near Cajamarca, Peru that has not been opened to mining due to environmental issues.  I'm sure this isn't the only recent discovery.

Francis Marx Mon, 05/07/2018 - 11:06 Permalink

 Kind of funny thought, but if suddenly they came out with a fusion process that used silver for a catalysis I can only imagine where the price would go.

gaoptimize Mon, 05/07/2018 - 11:13 Permalink

Robot miners will solve some of this problem.  In the long run, there is the asteroids, and an unfathomable supply.  deepspaceindustries.com    planetaryresources.com

TheGardener Mon, 05/07/2018 - 11:20 Permalink

I never bought into those "we will soon run out of oil" scaremongering even though my last vehicle might come without an internal combustion engine -  as wheelchairs go even these days.

Gold is only rare on the Earth`s surface , what we mine in gold veins is what came up from deep below in small cracks so there must be plenty more , just not in the Earth`s crust.

If the war on gold and real money has to slow down and valuations become more realistic, discoveries will rise with the price.

 

 

Easyp Mon, 05/07/2018 - 11:24 Permalink

The issue is not the supply of Gold but rather that the price of Gold has been rigged by Washington and others. 

Ensure an honest market and the true value of gold will draw in more investors and more mining.