Is The Supply Of Gold Depleting?

The demand for gold is increasing, yet new discoveries of the precious metal have not kept pace with the demand. Funds for exploration are historically high, $54.3 billion, up 60 percent over the past 18 years.
The increased spending, however, has not produced the equivalent in new gold discoveries. During the past decade, 41 discoveries have resulted in a mere 215.5 million ounces of the precious metal. Even counting recently discovered but unexplored mines, which may hold as-yet major discoveries, the total available amount of gold in these discoveries are not expected to surpass 363 million ounces over the next ten years.
Gold discoveries have followed a predictable pattern. 263 major gold discoveries have been made in the past 28 years, but half of those discoveries happened in the 1990s. This boom lasted until the turn of the century when the rate of discovery began to decline. Only 16 discoveries were reported from 2000 to 2002, which produced 108.3 ounces of gold. That amount was below the average finds of the 1990s. This decline has continued, with both new discoveries and the amount of gold mined decreasing steadily. By 2010, only 18.6 million ounces of gold was discovered, a severe drop from the 61.5 ounces found in 2009.
Old sectors are being depleted, while active exploration for new discoveries has been slow. The amount of available gold has not met expectation and remains far below the 2009 high.
The lack of new discoveries is not the result of funding. $54.3 billion has been allocated to exploration during the past decade. Part of the problem is that the time span between discovery and production is around 20 years. Unless significant new discoveries are made, the amount of available gold could decrease in the near future, raising the demand for the metal even further. Scarcity invariably results in higher prices, and the decline in global gold makes a price increase almost certain.
Continued gold exploration has become critical. In 2018, Colorado-based Newmont Mining Corp., one of the world largest gold explorers, has allocated $1.3 billion to expand its current projects, an increase of $300 million from the previous year.
Much of the available gold in Australia’s northern Goldfield has been depleted, and companies are drilling to unprecedented depths of 3 kilometers below the surface hoping for new discoveries as new finds are becoming rarer and more expensive to pursue.
According to Richard Schodde, managing director of MinEx, Australia gold mining output could decrease by 50 percent over the next eight years, with only four mines remaining open by 2057.
The need to drill deeper will make gold harder to find and more expensive to produce.
Comments
There's some fresh material in Hawaii that one could put some claim markers on.
even if it is depleting, tptb will keep the paper price down. Their whole paradigm is built on fiat, it can't fail.
In reply to There's some fresh material… by darteaus
I think this article is a waste a valuable electrons.
In reply to even if it is depleting,… by ShorTed
""Is The Supply Of Gold Depleting?""
YES, Butt the endless Paper GOLD is a Renewable Resource...
In reply to I think this article is a… by macholatte
Bottom Line:
If Gold had no value, Central Banks would not maintain holdings of it.
They also know the mathematical certainty of an economic collapse, and hold gold as a planned means to restore confidence in a failed currency system.
In reply to Is The Supply Of Gold… by BaBaBouy
Croesus, looks like you got a couple of downvotes from people living in towers made of playing cards.....
In reply to A by Croesus
No
Paper gold - unallocated, futures, gld- exists in unlimited abundance.
Paper gold can be created as necssary and has very little environmental impact vis a vis mining actual subterranian gold.
In reply to Croesus, looks like you got… by house biscuit
@ house biscuit:
My post started as a simple "A", so I could chime in early...I hate writing a post, only to see it get bumped down to page 2, because of a bunch of "First, Bitchezz", "biblicism institute" posts or other stuff like that.
But, if they were "legitimate downvotes" (meaning someone disliked the message, or the messenger), all I'll say is "Oh well".
In reply to Croesus, looks like you got… by house biscuit
I hear you
If it makes you feel any better, we're keeping a log. And they'll be the first ones to the FEMA camps...
In reply to @ house biscuit: My post… by Croesus
But what about those geniuses who say it will rain down on us as meteorites? Or asteroid mining? Let's hear more from that expert imbecile Bix Weir.
In reply to Is The Supply Of Gold… by BaBaBouy
No need for Gold......the Fags got Bitcoin!
HAHAHAHAHAHAHAH! fucking idiots.
In reply to But what about those… by Pearson365
The above message was paid for & endorsed by Cackling Hyena Wealth Management
In reply to No need for Gold......the… by ZENDOG
.
In reply to Is The Supply Of Gold… by BaBaBouy
Cool looking nugget, tho.
In reply to I think this article is a… by macholatte
OMG! It's peak gold!
In reply to even if it is depleting,… by ShorTed
Tesla Space Mining Corp to the rescue. Taxpayer funding not withstanding.
In reply to OMG! It's peak gold! by The_Juggernaut
Space mining for gold - what a joke. It's hard enough to mine and process on earth.
In reply to Tesla Space Mining Corp to… by Wang Dang SP
Then we'll just have to get the asteroids here!
In reply to Space mining for gold - what… by Bastiat
@ Bastiat:
Imagine what the "price of Gold" would have to be, to justify the cost of:
Building spaceships with enough payload capacity to carry tons of Gold (through and back) from space, PLUS the weight of machinery, equipment, spare parts, and robots necessary to mine it.
The robots and equipment themselves (keeping in mind that space-capable "stuff" is a lot costlier to build and maintain than Earth-consumable goods, at least in R&D).
Finally, imagine that they'd do "All That", for a "barbaric relic with no real value".
In reply to Then we'll just have to get… by Bud Dry
Forget the asteroid
Frack the vault below the NY Fed
In reply to @ Bastiat: by Croesus
I would say peak at a given price may be a thing, but not peak by any stretch. I'm more than happy to have these cocks cause a supply shock with these perniciously low prices. Once that happens exploration everywhere ( except AIDSteroids in space ) will take off.
In reply to OMG! It's peak gold! by The_Juggernaut
Exactly. Who cares how little of it there is, as long as it's not worth anything?
In reply to even if it is depleting,… by ShorTed
Gold is only created by the fiery explosion of a star or the explosion of gobbledygook that comes from Pelosi’s pie hole. No, sorry, that’s comedy gold
In reply to There's some fresh material… by darteaus
Is that why the gold supply is down, because she's having trouble getting the words out during her bouts of dementia?
In reply to Gold is only created by the… by RafterManFMJ
These goldbug peddlers articles are beyond brainfarts.
Yes, gold resources started depleting the day the first mine was opened.
that is the nature of them minable resources.
In reply to There's some fresh material… by darteaus
Gold = Gods money!
Bitcoin= fraud money made by flawed humans.
In reply to There's some fresh material… by darteaus
Awww....Lester finally agrees: BC is money
In reply to Gold = Gods money! Bitcoin… by lester1
IT'S FINITE, DUH!
That doesn't look anything like the few coins I have.
What is not mentioned - sea bed mining ;-)
quite true. yet i’d imagine that is expensive as well
In reply to What is not mentioned - sea… by RagaMuffin
Yep , and just like fracking it gets more feasible as the price goes up ;-)
In reply to quite true. yet i’d imagine… by RafterManFMJ
The cost of production isn't coming down. Too bad you can't monetize what's in the ground the way the monetize paper gold.
Yet they continue to beat it down with a club every morning...so there's that.
Isn't the amount of gold fixed?
The amount of gold on the planet it finite. It's the price that is fixed.
In reply to Isn't the amount of gold… by Los Llanos
^^^^^^
Best comment in the thread so far.
In reply to The amount of gold on the… by Albertarocks
Seems to be more than enough available on the futures markets - ohhh, maybe you're talking about the kind that comes out of the ground - well, nobody cares about that anymore, so the amount available is really pretty irrelevant (well, unless you're an old jew and want to sew it into your clothes - at least that's what Charlie Munger told me).
That's the problem. When I see any article like this, I immediately look and see who the author is, and every time it is someone who is trying to sell gold, or is sponsored by someone who is.
Having said that, it sure is more believable than the CNBC and MSM BS.
So what is a guy to do?
i dunno, if'n it's so valuable and being depleted, then the price is surely going to the moon and beyond.
so why's he trying to sell it now? just before the great breakout from earth's gravity?
In reply to That's the problem. No when… by Hubbs
"Exploration budgets keep getting slashed."
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-01-08/10-reasons-why-you-should-add…
"Funds for exploration are historically high ..."
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-05-07/supply-gold-depleting
So which is it? Are exploration funds up or down today?
Oh Boy!...
But I just can't wait for Syphilis-in-Chief to bark the order that our economy is in great jeopardy if we all don't do our "patriotic duty" to "cough it up" with a salute AGAIN (https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-05-05/yes-us-government-can-still-c…)!...
And at the same time the Federal Reserve (https://cointelegraph.com/news/former-us-federal-reserve-governor-says-…) and Goldman Sachs (https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-02-26/why-bitcoin-soaring-goldman-b…) keep telling you that the ONLY GENUINE store of value TODAY is a digital ledger with a "1" and "0" printed on it that says it's worth $10,000...
What was true in 1933 is true again only with crypto as the Trojan Horse du jour!!!
Yeh..........why would you want decentralized blockchain verification when instead you can have a digital ledger at the bank created by fractional reserve banking
Nicely thought out
In reply to Oh Boy!... But I just can't… by Son of Captain Nemo
Some of it is due to environmentalists. There's a a large discovery near Cajamarca, Peru that has not been opened to mining due to environmental issues. I'm sure this isn't the only recent discovery.
Kind of funny thought, but if suddenly they came out with a fusion process that used silver for a catalysis I can only imagine where the price would go.
variation over 5 orders of magnitude
talk about volatility
Robot miners will solve some of this problem. In the long run, there is the asteroids, and an unfathomable supply. deepspaceindustries.com planetaryresources.com
I never bought into those "we will soon run out of oil" scaremongering even though my last vehicle might come without an internal combustion engine - as wheelchairs go even these days.
Gold is only rare on the Earth`s surface , what we mine in gold veins is what came up from deep below in small cracks so there must be plenty more , just not in the Earth`s crust.
If the war on gold and real money has to slow down and valuations become more realistic, discoveries will rise with the price.
The issue is not the supply of Gold but rather that the price of Gold has been rigged by Washington and others.
Ensure an honest market and the true value of gold will draw in more investors and more mining.
Time was South Africa mined two thousand tons a year and gave it away at $35/oz. Much good it did them.