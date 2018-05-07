Is The Taxpayer About To Rescue Elon Musk Again?

It is no longer a secret that Elon Musk's car-making company is a cash-burning monster that now admittedly needs to raise more cash.
And while the bond market remains extremely skeptical of Musk's visions, his threats of a "short burn of the century" this weekend...
Oh and uh short burn of the century comin soon. Flamethrowers should arrive just in time.— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 4, 2018
Seems to have spooked a few weak shorts out of the stock (but not the bonds)...
So the question everyone is asking is simple - is this the last desperate 'vinegar strokes' of the new millennium's 'Enron'? Or does Musk have yet another rabbit up his sleeve (mixing metaphors wildly)?
Today we may have got the answer.
As The Daily Caller's Jason Hopkins reports, California is widely expected to become the first state in the U.S. to require solar panel installations for nearly all new homes.
The California Energy Commission will vote Wednesday on whether to enact a sweeping new mandate that will artificially propagate the state’s solar energy sector. If passed, the proposed rule will require solar panels to be installed in all new homes, apartment buildings and condos up to three stories high, beginning on Jan. 1, 2020. Exceptions will be made for homes that are blocked by trees or taller buildings, or can’t fit a solar panel. The five-member commission is expected to pass the measure.
“California is about to take a quantum leap in energy standards,” Bob Raymer, technical director for the California Building Industry Association, stated in a local interview published Friday. “No other state in the nation mandates solar, and we are about to take that leap.”
The impending mandate will radically change the energy industry in The Golden State. Only 15 to 20 percent of new single-family homes in California currently use solar installations. A vast amount of new homeowners will soon be forced to invest in solar panels whether they like it or not — and at a steep price. As Jason Hopkins continues...
The mandate will raise the cost of building a new home by around $25,000 to $30,000. Supporters of the measure point to an estimated $50,000 to $60,000 savings on energy bills over 25 years to offset these initial costs. These savings, however, are largely possible through subsidized rates, where panel owners are compensated for the energy they put back into the grid at a retail rate, not the cheaper wholesale rate.
The vote Wednesday by the California Energy Commission is just the latest in what has been a bullish environmental agenda in the state.
Jerry Brown, the state’s outgoing Democratic governor, has pushed legislation that makes the state’s renewable portfolio standard reach 33 percent by 2020 and 50 percent by 2030. More notably, state leaders have waged war on the White House regarding vehicle emissions standards. The Trump administration is pushing to ease regulations on the car industry, but Brown has vowed to keep his own, stricter standards in place. Such a different emission standard between the federal government and California, the country’s most populated state, would wreak confusion on the car industry.
The move to mandate solar panels for every home could further complicate a growing dilemma. Utility companies are already struggling to operate in a state that is increasingly diversifying its energy portfolio, pushing more customers to turn away from investor-owned utilities and creating a more volatile market. Uncertain of how many customers they will have in the future, utilities are becoming more hesitant to sign long-term contracts with power generators.
Michael Picker, president of the California Public Utilities Commission, is sounding the alarm bell, warning that California might be at risk of a second energy crises. Customers could soon be subjected to skyrocketing electricity prices and rolling blackouts — unless the state leaders act accordingly. Picker’s office released a report Thursday explaining how they can properly reform the electricity market and avoid an energy shortage similar to the one California experienced in 2000 and 2001.
So, will Solar City get the contract to install non-Chinese, made-in-America solar panels on all new homes in California at the Government's behest and subsidized by the US taxpayer?
We shall see, but one thing is for certain, without the intervention of the US government and its benevolent taxpaying sheeple, Musk would be more 'no jobs' than 'steve jobs'.
The CIA is not going to let their investment go bankrupt.
CIA really?
In reply to The CIA is not going to let… by FlKeysFisherman
Every house in the SW should be built with solar! Uncle Warren and NV Energy are doing everything they can to keep them away in Nevada.
In reply to CIA really? by PeeWeedUp
This guy is a master at exploiting government and it's propensity to constantly create ridiculous new laws.........too bad that trade is getting a little crowded these days. Won't matter if the gov't requires it because when they are broke they won't be subsidizing anything but their own pensions. Can't wait to see what predatory pricing looks like when this new law comes in.
In reply to Every house in the SW should… by Bud Dry
Musk is a microcosm for what is wrong with our markets.That is, It's all BS and the money changers continue to rape the common man. No doubt his ass is saved, it is what we do now, and its has nothing to do about saving his ass, but rather MS, DB, GS and the Fdelity's of the world.
In reply to This guy is a master at… by mtl4
We haven't had real Capitalism in this country for 75 years.
In reply to Musk is a microcosm for what… by remain calm
Right.
If the "Ministry of Truth" lets this poster child of the Matrix go down, you can bet the end is nigh. Otherwise, they will bail out this "bridge to nowhere" until they are ready to shear the sheeple.....real good.
In reply to We haven't had real… by Edward Morbius
With all of that daytime power on line the grid will have to back down the turbines. Next there will be brown-outs off peak and on rainy days.
In reply to Right. If the "Ministry of… by bshirley1968
Pump water up hill during the day = hydro for peak demand on time.
In reply to With all of that daytime… by Moe Hamhead
Yes, the money-changers were known for their "thumb on the scale" dealings with the pilgrims who came to the temple in Jerusalem at Passover. However, they were able to maintain their businesses on that sacred ground because the Sadducees, who along with the other major political party at that time, the Pharisees, ruled the Sanhedrin, and thus all of Israel, allowed all sorts of evil and hypocrisy to the extent that their Roman governors permitted. It took a bunch of conniving men like that to kill their God.
We should remember, however, that Jesus showed us the proper example by asking His Father to forgive them.
In reply to Musk is a microcosm for what… by remain calm
Yes he did - AFTER he overturned their tables and drove the money changers out.....
In reply to Yes, the money-changers were… by Uchtdorf
solar panels are a razor-thin margin business even for the chinese and the Us lowest cost suppliers. Tesla/SCTY is neither of those.
It is not gonna save Musk#s failing company.
Apart from that , it is a shining example of dumb politicians doing outrageously dumb things , even if borne out of well-meaning intentions. Theyapparently have no idea how difficult and costly it is to stabilize the grid when you get at 30-50 % electricity generation from instable sources.
the middle class once again will foot the bill. Another reason for anybody to shun CA as his residence by all means. Will soon be a state inmhabitaed mainly by illegal immigrants, hollywood wannabe celebrities, and arrogant silicon valley millionaire a$$holes. And their slaves who have to clean the streets, care for the elderly, drive them around and cut their lawns, of course.
In reply to This guy is a master at… by mtl4
Remember, Liberalism always generates the exact opposite of its stated intent. It NEVER fails.
In reply to solar panels are a razor… by fx
Should they? Maybe
If they wait 5 years, they should get much better panels much cheaper. It might be in the homeowners' best interests to wait a few more years to buy their panels. It's a decision best left to the consumer, IMHO.
In reply to Every house in the SW should… by Bud Dry
...might be in the homeowners' best interests to wait a few more years to buy their panels...
STOP IT!! You're fucking KILLING ME with your adsurb humor!!!
In reply to Should they? Maybe If they… by exlcus
He should have invented a death ray and turned it on himself & saved everyone all the money & hassle.
(but it probably wouldn't have worked & he would have gone on partying in Jerusalem anyway)
https://www.timesofisrael.com/billionaire-elon-musk-gets-serious-at-mas…)
In reply to CIA really? by PeeWeedUp
It could have hyperlooped him to Mars.
Almost as good.
When are they going to pass a law that prohibits anyone forcing anyone else to purchase, subscribe, participate in or support.
It's about time!
In reply to He should have invented a… by TheWholeYearInn
I'm going to be nice. I'm formally - right here and now - offering Elon a job. He can scrub toilets, mop floors and do other tasks as needed. I'll pay him a substantial wage of $10/hr. as long as he's on time (never late), after one year he can have 1 week (5 days) off with pay, 1 week of sick time. No cellphone or 'smart' device usage while on the clock. A full 40 hrs. per week - Here 9 hours from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., with after 4+ hours punched in a 1 hour break. If necessary overtime hours @ time and a half. It's the best offer he's going to get.
In reply to It could have hyperlooped… by holgerdanske
well.... flamethrowers r a good runner up
cant wait to se the ZH articles about Musk dickriders burning themselves to death with their flamethrowers "accidentally"
Youd have to be a moron to by one of those things with teslas rep
In reply to He should have invented a… by TheWholeYearInn
CIA = NY Fed trading desk, then I agree
In reply to The CIA is not going to let… by FlKeysFisherman
My guess is that half these Musk solar panels will fail with ten years. Solar panels are new technology, the 25 year warranty is a joke, just like the 20 year warranty outdoor pool installers used to give 30 or more years ago on their pool liner material. When the material failed after 5 or 10 years, the pool installation company was out of business.
In reply to The CIA is not going to let… by FlKeysFisherman
h
Trumptard sandwhiches again?
Meh, a double in 25, if it happens, years is only 2.88% compounded. I can do better than that in the fucking 10 year bond.
In 25 fucking years the panel efficiency will be down to 10% and you would be mandated to spend 80 grand in Bernanko Bucks to replace them.
In reply to Meh, a double in 25, if it… by ShrNfr
Musk walked out on The Don so he can go fuk himself. I have NO problem with all the people that bought those cars contributing to keep the company above water. Too bad Buckwheat Obama isn't running the show or he would throw Elon a rope....The Don might throw him a rope as well but it might be used to hang the guy.
Lets see a show of hands of those of you that want to contribute to this car company...anybody?Bueller?
I prefer tax donkey. One day, one of these assholes, will get a mule kick to the face.
Did Musk play Hannibal in the TV series?
This is such bullshit, like Florida the first thing the leading power monopoly will do is lobby to pass legislation that requires the monopolies to pay a MUCH lower rate per kilowatt on power these homeowners lay back on the grid
Try to be a little clearer about this principle of bailing out. It is done for the banking interests so INTEREST can be paid on a loan, a loan the bank does not want to have to go out and replace. Clarke & Dawe, the Australian comedy team have done more than a few skits of how absurd the "bail out" principle really is.
Solyndra anyone ?
Welfare for the cronies.
California is a statist control freak nightmare. Fuck your solar panel mandate. People will install one if and only if it makes sense for their situation.
Zhers rave like Musk already got the contract. Whine on, bitches.
Any gov contracts greater than 0 is too many.
In reply to Zhers rave like Musk already… by roadhazard
Maybe we been played enough times to know better.
In reply to Zhers rave like Musk already… by roadhazard
Wait, did people not see this coming? Politicians are legally allowed to trade stocks, and they can use information known to them but not the general public. I'm sure a lot of CA legislators own TSLA, which would mean they'd be inclined to favor legislation that would personally enrich them.
Why would anyone ever bet against established companies that can enrich themselves with the assistance of crony government?
We are living in the PPT era folks. Winners and losers are picked.
And it's damn sure not based on merit.
In reply to We are living in the PPT… by VWAndy
Or math.
In reply to And it's damn sure not based… by shizzledizzle
Ah yes, there's nothing quite like rescuing a company over and over again that will never ever be practical or solvent.
Bullshit.
Even if Kommifornia passed such a rule, outside of general parameters they could not specify
a particular manufacturer to use.The changes in their building code would also take years to implement
across 100s of jurisdictions within the state.
This isn't a code issue. NFPA 70 and IEC already have standards for solar installations. IBC includes standards for incorporating solar in the regulated aspects of construction. Adding a state requirement has no effect on code implementation.
While the government can't mandate a particular supplier, they can create specifications which limit choice. Anything electrical must be UL or ETL listed to be legally hooked up to the grid. The cost of listing can be too high for small players to participate. Also, since the electrical grid is considered a vital utility, the state, through its version of a Public Utility Commission, can specify precise standards above and beyond the requirements of the codes. The old AT&T used such restrictions for years to prevent people from buying non AT&T telephones. For years, it was not legal to even plug in a non AT&T telephone.
In reply to Bullshit. Even if… by Winston Churchill
California is also mandating that all new houses have a basement where liberals can watch kiddie porn.
You must put a solar panel on your house and sell the power to the utility. At your risk and expense. Thank you and go fuck yourself
what's wrong with selling it back? it would be different if they just took it without compensation.
In reply to You must put a solar panel… by Catullus
Elom, the African American poster boy for genius must be given all that he asks. For how other can we land rockets back to earth and who else is there on earth that can send cool cars into space?
/sarc
Don't solar panels require quite a bit of SILVER?
JPM gets that supply windfall, for a lot more than you could sell your silver.
In reply to Don't solar panels require… by BandGap
2/3rds of an ounce for every panel.
Brilliant CA corruption ... housing is already absurdly expensive, so they're going to add new additional expenses to make it more unaffordable and force more people onto the streets. Very well thought out plan.