Trump "Committed To Regime Change" In Iran: Giuliani

President Donald Trump is committed to regime change in Iran, said Rudy Giuliani, Trump's newest controversial attorney (although perhaps not for long) and longtime informal advisor.
Speaking to reporters after a Saturday keynote to the Iran Freedom Convention for Democracy and Human Rights in Washington, Giuliani said "We got a president who is tough, who does not listen to the people who are naysayers, and a president who is as committed to regime change as we are." In other words, pulling out of the Iran nuclear deal is now being conflated with regime change in Iran.
Giuliani says he's been a supporter of regime change for "ten years," that it's the only way to peace in the middle east, and that it's "more important than an Israeli-Palestinian deal."
Rudy Giuliani advocates regime change in Iran: "I think it's the only way to peace in the Middle East. It's more important than an Israeli-Palestinian deal" https://t.co/Fpf6OgOlaC— CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) May 5, 2018
The former Mayor of New York City, who was at one point under consideration for Secretary of State, pretended at one point in his speech that his notes were the Iran nuclear deal - ripping them up and spitting on them.
“With Secretary of State Pompeo now on his right hand and his national security advisor John Bolton… on his left side, what do you think is going to happen to that agreement, that nuclear agreement?” Giuliani asked.
Ok, so nuclear agreement has got to go - but let's check with December, 2016 Trump to see what he thinks about regime change:
And with just five days to go before Donald Trump withdraws from the Iran nuclear deal on May 12, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani warned the US of "historic regret" if it pulls out from the nuclear deal.
"If the United States leaves the JCPOA, you will soon see the historic regret which the move will bring about for Washington", Rouhani told a crowd in Sabzevar in northeast Iran.
Under the deal, technically known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), signed in 2015, the U.S. and other world powers agreed to lift some of the economic sanctions imposed on Iran in return for the latter agreeing to rein in its nuclear program. The biggest, impact, however was lowering the price of crude, as the global market suddenly had access to nearly 1 million in Iranian oil output; and one of the key reasons why the price of oil has spiked in recent weeks is the market's growing confidence that Trump will dump the JCPOA.
Whereas Trump has called the pact "one of the worst negotiated agreements" he has ever seen, and has repeatedly threatened to pull the U.S. out of the deal and has to make a decision on whether he will do so by the Saturday deadline, Rouhani said Iran has been “loyal to its promises”.
On Saturday, we reported that former Secretary of State John Kerry and a group of his former State Department officials have been acting as unofficial diplomats in recent weeks - sneaking around the world trying to salvage the Iran deal he presided over ahead of its renewal deadline, the Boston Globe reported Friday.
In response, Trump tweeted on Monday "The United States does not need John Kerry’s possibly illegal Shadow Diplomacy on the very badly negotiated Iran Deal. He was the one that created this MESS in the first place!"
The United States does not need John Kerry’s possibly illegal Shadow Diplomacy on the very badly negotiated Iran Deal. He was the one that created this MESS in the first place!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 7, 2018
Perhaps we could just rip up the Iran deal but not conduct regime change?
Comments
Hillary is that you?
WTF?
Peace through War, Bitchez!
In reply to Hillary is that you? by PeeWeedUp
Did they hire this guy just to have him say stupid shit?
In reply to WTF? by NugginFuts
If so, he's due a raise already. Maybe even a Banker sized bonus!
In reply to Did they hire this guy just… by The_Juggernaut
666D Chess
https://imgur.com/iUk6Evt
John Bolton says the USA is invading Iran in 2018 - Nathan Leal - Watchman's Cry - YouTube
In reply to If so, he's due a raise… by NugginFuts
& yet ~ I post THIS on the other thread & get relentlessly downvoted for it...
"Sometimes it seems Trump WANTS to get impeached.
& I doubt he'd get any objection from Melania on that."
Go on FACTS people ~ stop being idiots...
In reply to . by DingleBarryObummer
"Peace in the Middle East" next up "We want to set up total freedom in America...through slavery."
In reply to & yet ~ I post THIS on the… by TheWholeYearInn
A loose cannon.
In reply to "Peace in the Middle East"… by Bring the Gold
somebody shut this crossdressing piece of wop shit asap!
on the other hand, Iran is currently ruled by CIA ayatollah puppets (the precursor to today's isis), and kerry is one of the handlers. still, rudy has a big mouth and like his bladder it's outta control.
In reply to A loose cannon. by two hoots
Giuliani is one of the people that accepted large sums of cash for speaking in favor of the MEK (Mujahedin-e Khalq).
The MEK, for those unfamiliar with them, is an insane Marxist cult of terrorist crackpots which seeks to overthrow the current government of Iran and replace it with its own people.
Iranians from all walks of life regard this group as traitors due to their siding with Saddam Hussein during the Iran-Iraq War.
The MEK has been making bogus claims about Iran's nuclear program (with information provided by Israel) for years.
Assassinations of Iranian nuclear scientists were carried out by MEK members who had been trained by the Mossad.
Because they oppose the Iranian government, the US considers them "good terrorists". Even though they were included in the US list of foreign terrorist organizations, the US Joint Special Operations Command provided MEK operatives with terrorism training at a secret site in Nevada between 2005 and 2009.
After an extensive long-term lobbying campaign during which it paid high-profile American politicians (mostly neocons from both the Democrats and Republicans) $50,000 per appearance to make pro-MEK speeches, the group was removed from the official US list of foreign terrorist organizations by Secretary of State Hillary Clinton in 2012.
MEK members have participated in the current invasion of Syria and the group has run terrorist training camps just outside of the Syrian borders in both Turkey and Jordan.
Edit - update: I just checked out the web site of the group which sponsored the conference where Giuliani gave this speech, the Organization of Iranian American Communities ( http://www.oiac-us.com/ ). If you scroll down until you get to the box on the right with the label "Facebook Posts" you'll find something interesting. It reads as follows:
How interesting that the "democratic alternative to the ruling theocracy" which they are pushing is the National Council of Resistance of Iran, which is a front group for the MEK. The head of the National Council of Resistance of Iran, Maryam Rajavi, is the wife of Massoud Rajavi, the founder of the MEK.
The Organization of Iranian American Communities, at whose conference Giuliani spoke, is a shell organization of the National Council of Resistance of Iran.
Maryam Rajavi had a nice little message for attendees of the convention. She neglected to mention that she is the president-elect of Iran's "government in exile" which the neocons want to force on the Iranian people.
https://www.maryam-rajavi.com/en/item/message-maryam-rajavi-2018-iran-f…
More links for the curious:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Organization_of_Iranian_American_Communit…
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/National_Council_of_Resistance_of_Iran
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Mojahedin-e_Khalq
MEK Courts Friends in High Places
http://original.antiwar.com/barbara-slavin/2011/03/01/iranian-terrorist…
Israel, MEK and state sponsor of Terror groups
http://www.salon.com/2012/02/10/israel_mek_and_state_sponsor_of_terror_…
The MEK’s Useful Idiots
http://original.antiwar.com/giraldi/2012/03/07/the-meks-useful-idiots/
MEK and its material supporters in Washington
https://www.salon.com/2012/03/28/guest_op_ed_mek_and_its_material_suppo…
Beware of the MEK
http://nationalinterest.org/feature/beware-the-mek-11118
In reply to somebody shut this… by Ahmeexnal
"Committed to regime change in the Middle East"
Translation:
"We're happy to send AMERICAN soldiers, AMERICAN equipment, and AMERICAN money...to do whatever dirty work little darling Israel wants done".
#FuckIsrael
In reply to Giuliani is one of the… by Shemp 4 Victory
Good analysis Shemp. It seems that few are aware of the evil that is MEK, definitely one of the CIA/Mossad's key groups in their plans for Iran.
Yet again we see the arrogance of the US Government, thinking it knows best how countries should run themselves.
Perhaps it should consider just how much longer that Iran/Persia has been ruling itself compared to the meagre amount of time that the US has been in existence.
Not just that but how does the US propose to persuade the Iranian people that the US way is better and the US can be trusted. Right after the probable breaking of the Nuke Agreement? They sure as hell can't do it by force, Iran is huge and mainly hilly, no deserts to roll tanks over. If that happens then Iran will be forced into closer ties with certainly Russia and probably China. Is this really in the US's long term interests?
In reply to T by Croesus
Trump's definition of "draining the swamp" is more Deep State and regime change in Iran.
"War is Peace."
What really fascinates me is the extend to which Trump is embracing the Deep State, and all the fanboys still can't figure out that he's a narcissistic fraud.
The writing was on the wall during the election campaign, the writing was on the wall when he surrounded himself with people like Mnuchin and Mattis after the inauguration, and the writing is now in HUGE BOLD CAPITAL LETTERS on the wall when he hired Pompeo, Bolton and Haspel.
And people here still don't (want to) see it?! Absolutely fascinating...
In reply to Good analysis Shemp. by JohninMK
There will be no war between the USA and Iran.
You will hate both me and Trump for it.
In reply to Trump's definition by Klassenfeind
You and I agreed and were right (so far) on NK and so many were wrong. Iran I’m less confident with, but hopeful things will resolve without sending troops and bombs. If Syria can calm down I will be more confident on no war. Here’s to looking at tomorrow’s 2:00ET presser.
In reply to There will be no war between… by tmosley
I wonder if Mosaddegh is available?
oh wait...
In reply to You and I agreed and were… by SergeA.Storms
Right for the wrong reasons.Trump was out played and irrelevant over N.Korea.
If Mosley is ever right for the right reasons even I will give him his due credit.Unlikely it will ever happen though.
In reply to You and I agreed and were… by SergeA.Storms
"There will be no war between the USA and Iran. You will hate both me and Trump for it."
mosley ~ You fucking egotistical dumbshit...
Yeah ~ There will be no war between USA & Iran... But that's NOT THE FUCKING POINT...
The fact that you & Trump LICK YOUR OWN FUCKING BALLS by putting out the mere possibility of it to stroke your own egos ~ is the problem...
& you know what... I never HATED Trump before... But in the last month that you started vomiting from your fucking piehole, I'M STARTING TO HATE HIM...
2 months ago ~ I didn't give a fucking shit... But every time I read one of your asswipe comments now... I WANT HIM IMPEACHED now...
Go ahead ~ give me one of your dumbass PEANUTZ comments now to change everyone's mind & show everyone how right you are...
In reply to There will be no war between… by tmosley
Now all we need is an incident. Something to get the home team fired up. Iran uses nuclear bomb to kill little children. Yes, that will do it. That will get the populace demanding action.
In reply to Trump's definition by Klassenfeind
Giuliani has ‘preempted’ it and Trump has brought the decision forward !
I knew before Trump was elected and he hosted Netanyahu at his private residence that Trump had been ‘anointed’ !!
The election was rigged as usual !!
Only a fool would believe it to be the ‘will of the people’ ( that’s what they wanted you to think).
Prepare for chaos after the announcement - inspired by the Zios,
Iran has qualified for the World Cup !!!
Putin has not ‘overreacted’ to the recent provocations - the Zio/NeoCons will stop at nothing to disrupt the World Cup !
It’s about to get seriously revved up !!
In reply to Trump's definition by Klassenfeind
Israel is trying to fuck the world. For they really to believe they are better than you animals. This psychosis will have to be stomped into the ground. And that is what is coming. We know who these people are. Their track record is clear. And we have real Jewish men of character who jumped off the sick Jewish bandwagon tell it to us like it is. For example, Bobby Fisher, the greatest chess player in the world. What a genius. He will be a large part of the complete burning down of the Jewish religion.
Bobby Fisher, GREAT AMERICAN HERO:
“There is no United States as people think of it. It’s just a puppet in the Jews’ hands. It’s a plaything for the Jews… The US government and American Jewry are virtually interchangeable… They’re lying bastards. Jews were always lying bastards throughout their history. They’re a filthy, dirty, disgusting, vile, criminal people… They’re just unbelievably wicked… ” (Bombo Radyo, Philippines, September 11, 2001)
“America is totally under control of the Jews, you know. I mean, look what they’re doing in Yugoslavia… The Secretary of State [then Madeleine Albright] and the Secretary of Defense [then William S. Cohen] are dirty Jews. ” (Philippines radio, May 24, 1999)
“First of all, we have to understand what communism is. I mean, to me, real communism, the Soviet communism, is basically a mask for Bolshevism, which is a mask for Judaism.” (Press Conference, September 1 1992)
“My main interest right now is to expose the Jews. This is a lot bigger than me. They’re not just persecuting me. This is not just my struggle, I’m not just doing this for myself… This is life and death for the world. These God-damn Jews have to be stopped. They’re a menace to the whole world.”
“What is going on is I am being persecuted night and day by the Jews for telling it like it is… They want to put me in jail, they’re robbing me of everything I have; they’re continuously lying about me. I’ve had enough… ” (Radio Interview, March 10 1999)
“I have a crazy quirk, Eugene. I like to say what I think. And if you’re gonna work for the Jews, you can no longer say what you think. You can’t say the holocaust never happened, for example. That is an absolute no-no. You can’t say that circumcision is a crime. There are so many things you cannot say once you get on the Jewish bandwagon. … There used to be a lot of people like me, but little by little the Jewish spirit seems to be conquering all.” (Speaking to Eugene Torre on Bombo Radyo Philippines, May 24 1999)
“I would rather be free in my mind, and be locked up in a prison cell, than to be a coward and not be able to say what I want.” (Radio Interview, May 24 1999)
“The latest thing they’ve done is I had some stuff in storage back in Pasadena for 12 years, spent a fortune on storage fees, a fortune on safes… and the Jews in America have just gone and grabbed it all… You know, up until now they [the Jews] have more or less been satisfied to kind of attack my name, to exploit my name, to violate my rights, to violate my intellectual property rights, to violate my contracts. Now, this is a new level. They’re just stealing my belongings. Stuff worth millions, they just went and stole it. ” (Calypso Radio, Hungary)
“The Jews don ’t want me to succeed in any of my projects. They want me to be a failure. They want to utterly destroy my reputation for all time. Jews are vicious rats. America is just a Jew country. They’re a bunch of crooks there. The Jews control everything and everybody. ” (Bombo Radyo, Philippines)
“(They persecute me) because I beat the Jews in chess. I beat them badly too, I beat them very badly… Plus, on top of that I exposed them as cheating in chess. As outright crooks. Plus, I exposed the Holocaust as never having happened. Totally made up. The Jews are… liars. There is not a shred of truth to this Holocaust. ”
“Jews are antisocial, destructive, intolerant, mean-spirited, deceitful, et cetera. They wish to destroy, rule and kill, rob whoever gets in their way. To facilitate them getting what they want, they have developed a perverted, unnatural, destructive, evil lifestyle. Even though they live off the non-Jews as parasites, they still hate them and wish to destroy them. Jews hate nature and the natural order, because it’s pure and beautiful, and also because it’s bigger and stronger than they are, and they feel that they cannot fully control it. Nature’s beauty and harmony stands in stark contrast to their squalidness and ugliness, and that makes them hate it all the more. ’
“Jews are destroyers. They are anti-humans. The anti-human Jew hates and wants to destroy all non-Jews. He will also destroy even other Jews who are less destructive and evil than he is, if they get in his way. Apparently, the wickedness of the Jew is genetically based. Jews are destroyers. They are anti-humans. By the act of circumcision, the Jew shows his hatred towards nature and the natural order. By this bloody, cruel, senseless act, he shows his cruelty and sadism, and that he will stop at nothing to obtain his ends. Surely the Jews are also behind the Islamic circumcision, which serves as an ideal cover and distraction from their own wickedness in this regard. Jews are truly anti-human and anti-nature. ”
“Jews are intensely selfish, intolerant and antisocial. They are full of hate, greed, malice. Naturally, other people, i.e. the non- Jews, don’t like being bulldozed aside, robbed and murdered by the Jews, and will sooner or later resist. That is where the lies and deceit of the Jews come into place. ”
“No lie is too big for a Jew, no lie is too small… Jews live by lying, and die with coming in contact with the truth.”
“They’re lying bastards. Jews were always lying bastards throughout their history. They’re a filthy, dirty, disgusting, vile, criminal people. ”
“I think that the Jews would like to eat me… I think they’ve got eating Fischer on their minds. They hate my guts. Or maybe they love my guts. ”
“Circumcision is a crime. The Jews say they know better than millions of years of evolution… The only road to sanity for the Jews is to admit that circumcision is a crime. ”
“The Jews are not fighters. They have miserable bodies. They’re cunning like rats. ”
“I don’t think there’ll be any (world) peace until these Jews are dealt with. These people are animals, they’re just bastards, y’know. Absolute animals. ”
“The US government and American Jewry are virtually interchangeable. ”
“Morphy was really the world champion. That’s also a Jewish conspiracy, because he was a Catholic and they tried to say he wasn’t the world champion so they could promote Steinitz, who was a Jew, as the first world champion… There was a huge conspiracy against Paul Morphy… And nobody compared to Paul Morphy. Obviously the Jews have an insane hatred toward him.” (On the great 19th century American chess player, Paul Morphy).
“Almost everyone who has been around me turned out to be a secret agent working for the Jews, working for the CIA… The Jews have planted so many of their Jew agents and CIA rats all around me. So many people… girlfriends, lawyers, everybody almost, turned out to be working for the CIA and the Jews. Unbelievable but true.”
“My basic thesis is that the Jews are a criminal people, and the Jews completely control the United States, and the Jews are using the United States as a vehicle to take over the world. ”
“I’d like to see all Jews be lesbians and homos. That would solve the problem with the Jews. There’d be no more Jews, no? ”
“They are jealous of me in every way. They’re jealous of my talent, they’re jealous of my looks, they’re jealous of my potency, they’re jealous of my chess. They’re just jealous bastards. They are ugly, they are jealous…’’
In reply to T by Croesus
"After members of the MEK helped foment the 1979 revolution, in part by killing American civilians working in Tehran, the group then lost a bitter struggle for power to the Islamists led by the revolution’s leader, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini."
"With its leadership forced to flee Iran in 1981, the MEK’s members set up a government-in-exile in France and established a military base in Iraq, where they were given arms and training by Saddam Hussein, as part of a strategy to destabilize the government in Tehran that he was at war with."
As the Iranian expatriate journalist Bahman Kalbasi noted, Bolton concluded his address to the exiles with a rousing promise: “And that’s why, before 2019, we here will celebrate in Tehran!”
#JohnBolton 8 months ago among MEK supporters tells them they will overthrow #Iran’s regime and celebrate in #Tehran with Bolton himself present, “before 2019” pic.twitter.com/H7oaaU3faU
— Bahman Kalbasi (@BahmanKalbasi) March 22, 2018
These fuckers never learn ..
In reply to Giuliani is one of the… by Shemp 4 Victory
Man, and I thought, Methyl Ethyl Ketone was bad!
In reply to Giuliani is one of the… by Shemp 4 Victory
MEK is a Marxist terror group that is effectively an extension of the Mossad.
But who knows who the MEK is dealing with now.
In reply to Giuliani is one of the… by Shemp 4 Victory
His lace panties are cutting off his circulation ..
In reply to somebody shut this… by Ahmeexnal
War is peace.
In reply to "Peace in the Middle East"… by Bring the Gold
If you believe in the core values of the religious books of the zionists and the moslems, they both are natural opponents in battle. They will be preoccupied with each other forever.
In reply to "Peace in the Middle East"… by Bring the Gold
Oh yeah! that worked so well the first time: http://www.thelatinlibrary.com/imperialism/notes/operationajax.html
In reply to & yet ~ I post THIS on the… by TheWholeYearInn
The real question is...when the proverbial feces hits the rotary cooling device...you got gold?
In reply to . by DingleBarryObummer
I can give you some gold label for... some gold.
In reply to "Peace in the Middle East"… by Bring the Gold
My friend does home distilling. If he would ever go legit, or heck non-legit and just sell it. He could charge $80 a bottle and it would be cheap. That said, you got the right idea. Good liquor will be sought after, like Tampons and cigarettes. Oh random guy reading this, you don't think Tampons will be worth their weight in copper? Well, you must not know many women. Look to what was valuable in post WWII era before Bretton woods and things settled back down. Lots to learn there and this poster I'm replying to gets it. ;)
In reply to I can give you some gold… by Countrybunkererd
There's not going t be a crash, man. Ten years from now we're going to be complaining about the same bullshit we are now on ZH, and gold still won't be keeping up with inflation.
In reply to My friend does home… by Bring the Gold
Something else is going on. This news isn't new so as to cause the market shift. We are being played again. I knew of the Israel/Assad statement this morning. It doesn't add up, unless...I may sleep in the bunker tonight. Or maybe I should drive to NYC and get all up close and personal if this goes insane.
In reply to If so, he's due a raise… by NugginFuts
Sooner or later men of honor will need to confront the evil doers. I have a lot of faith in the men (and believe it or not the women) of this once great nation. We've been beaten back, we're on the ropes, we're unsteady after all the sucker punches, but the world is coming back into focus and those who would enslave us made a terrible mistake. They thought all the masses of idiots were representative of the brass swinging between the legs of a lot of the great men of this country. They are about to get a Mortal Kombat style uppercut in response and then it REALLY gets going.
In reply to Something else is going on. … by Countrybunkererd
Yeah ? Well I wish it would all pan out that way soon ... Just how much more of this shit can we take ??
In reply to Sooner or later men of honor… by Bring the Gold
More than you think. Historically, spontaneous revolution is only a thing when people are fucking starving. Otherwise, revolutions are led. The American Revolution happened because the wealthy colonial elite were running the show, and wouldn't have gotten off the ground otherwise. Exactly who the hell do you think is going to lead a revolution now?
In reply to Yeah ? Well I wish it would… by whatsupdoc
Good point. Our awake "elite" spend themselves silly building bunkers that they would love nothing more than to lock themselves into, everyone else be damned.
In reply to More than you think… by crossroaddemon
Even back then, the elites were not in it to attain personal liberty for the common man. It was a pretty slogan to get people to fight for them, but the Whiskey Rebellion along with the Alien and Sedition acts should disabuse you of any notion that they gave a fuck about freedom. They were out to get rid of the pesky British middleman that was limiting their power and their profits.
But my point remains. Lacking leadership, no revolution is going to have legs. Most people have too much to lose to make a hail mary pass. And nobody is going to be dumb enough to put themselves forward as a leader; all that person would accomplish is being made a very messy example of.
In reply to Good point. Our awake "elite… by Hugh_Jorgan
Who's firing the first shot? You?
In reply to Sooner or later men of honor… by Bring the Gold
The first shot was already released. His name was Seth Rich, or Lavoy Finnicum, seal team 6, USS LIBERTY, thousands upon thousands of Americans.
In reply to Who's firing the first shot?… by crossroaddemon
Wake me up when people start shooting back.
In reply to The first shot was already… by Al Gophilia
Seriously? You have a motherfucking bunker?
In reply to Something else is going on. … by Countrybunkererd
You caught me off guard. Like the kid who looks around the room asking himself "Doesn't Everyone"? Not a good one anymore. The desire to live post WWIII isn't something I have anymore. It is more for civil unrest these days. I would prefer to enjoy the time rather than have 50K in air filtration, water, generators, and all that crap.
In reply to Seriously? You have a… by crossroaddemon
Civil unrest won't happen so long as the EBT cards are getting refilled.
In reply to You caught me off guard. … by Countrybunkererd
And as for WWIII, who wants to survive? Question, if the Klingon Foundation (or their cronies) goes down, do the EBT cards?
In reply to Civil unrest won't happen so… by crossroaddemon
Probably not. No government that can afford otherwise is going to let their population starve, because that's when the riots start. The US is sitting on the world reserve currency backed by the full faith and credit of a ridiculous amount of firepower; the credit card is not running out anywhere near as soon as some people think.
In reply to And as for WWIII, who wants… by Countrybunkererd
I support regime change in Israel and the United States.
Normally you think of a military coup as a bad thing, but we have a government run by banks, war profiteers, and Zionists (J and “Christian”)
Trump was supposed to be The Chosen One, but he’s another false messiah controlled by Israel and Israel’s 5th column.
Rudy is a good little shabbos goy.
Always was.
In reply to Did they hire this guy just… by The_Juggernaut
it is what it is man. Government by and for the people has always been an empty slogan. A military coup would almost certainly make shit worse, not better.
In reply to I support regime change in… by I Am Jack's Ma…
how dare you impugn the Churchill of NYC... that's what they called him on Faux News today
lol what a disgusting POS
In reply to I support regime change in… by I Am Jack's Ma…
Probably a closer comparison than they know.
He might have had charisma but Churchill was a drunken debtor in hock to the Zionist banksters whose one objective was Israel.
In reply to how dare you impugn the… by Squid Viscous