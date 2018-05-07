Trump Defends Gina Haspel As "Most Qualified Person" To Lead The CIA

President Trump is stepping up to defend Gina Haspel, his nominee to lead the CIA following Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's exit, after reports surfaced that she offered to withdraw her nomination during a meeting at the White House over the weekend.
Blaming Democrats for obstructing Haspel's nomination because she was "too tough on terrorists", Trump insisted that his pick is the "most qualified person, a woman, who Democrats want OUT because she is too tough on terror" before ending his tweet with "Win Gina!"
My highly respected nominee for CIA Director, Gina Haspel, has come under fire because she was too tough on Terrorists. Think of that, in these very dangerous times, we have the most qualified person, a woman, who Democrats want OUT because she is too tough on terror. Win Gina!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 7, 2018
Questions about Haspel's suitability for the role have centered around the harsh interrogation techniques, which many have likened to torture, despite their continued defense by neocons like National Security Advisor John Bolton. Haspel - who is widely believed to be the inspiration behind one of the main characters from "Zero Dark Thirty" - ran a black site in Thailand that used waterboarding and other controversial techniques on detainees who'd been captured in the CIA's rendition program.
Gina Haspel, chatting with Trump son-in-law Jared Kushner
Haspel is facing a difficult confirmation hearing on Wednesday. Despite her 33 years of service, Democratic lawmakers are expected to zero in on her service during the war on terror, which they say should disqualify her from the top job at the agency. Haspel has said she would oppose reintroducing the techniques used in these programs. Furthermore, Haspel has also been accused of destroying evidence of the near fatal waterboarding of terror suspect and Guantanamo detainee Abu Zubaydah.
The Hill reported last week that the Trump administration had drafted a 27-page memo of "talking points" meant to bolster the standing on Gina Haspel during her nomination hearing.
Supporters of Haspel have been pressed to vouch that "she is an 'intelligence and national security expert' who follows the law as written, and has demonstrated strong and clear leadership in very challenging positions."
In a recent reality check, Truth in Media's Ben Swann looked at the allegations that are being scrutinized by Democrats, including Haspel's supervision of "Cat's Eye," the CIA black-site program.
Of course, if Haspel does withdraw, it'd be a terrible embarrassment to the Trump administration, which also saw another of its nominees, former White House doctor Ronny Jackson, withdraw his nomination to lead the Department of Veteran's Affairs.
Trump retorted: "Well, they weren't there, they didn't find them. They found nothing. Who blew up the World Trade Center? It wasn't the Iraqis, it was Saudi — take a look at Saudi Arabia, open the documents."
"It's the world's biggest funder of terrorism. Saudi Arabia funnels our petrodollars, our very own money, to fund the terrorists that seek to destroy our people." - Candidate Donald Trump
I guess selling them weapons and bowing to the Saudi King is being tough on them??
In reply to beyond full dotard by 07564111
Hanging them upside down and torturing them to death was.
In reply to Green Berets Are Now On The… by DingleBarryObummer
Donald Trump says bombs were used on 9/11
"It wasn't architectural defect. The WTC was always known as a very, very strong building. Don't forget, that building took a big bomb in the basement (in 1993). Now the basement is the most vulnerable place, because that is your foundation, and it withstood that. And I got to see that area, about 3 or 4 days after it took place, because one of my structural engineers actually took me for a tour, because he did the building. And I said, "I can't believe it." The building was standing solid, and half the columns were blown out. This was an unbelievably strong building. If you know anything about structure, it was one of the first buildings that was built from the outside. The steel, the reason the WTC had such narrow windows, is that in between all the windows you had the steel on the outside. You had the steel on the outside of the building. That's why when I first looked at it, you had big heavy I-beams. When I first looked at it I couldn't believe it, because there was a hole in the steel. And this was steel that was, you remember the width of the windows of the world trade center, folks, I think that you know, If you were ever up there, they were quite narrow, and in between was this heavy steel. I said: How could a plane, even a 767 or a 747 or whatever it might have been, how could it possibly go through the steel? I happen to think that they had not only a plane, but they had bombs that exploded almost simultaneously. Because I just can't imagine anything being able to go through that wall. Most buildings are built where the steel is on the inside around the elevator shafts. This one was built from the outside, which is the strongest structure you can have. And it was almost just like a can of soup.
I just think that it was a plane with more than just fuel. Obviously they were very big planes, they were going very rapidly. Because, I was also watching where the plane seemed to be not only going fast, it seemed to be coming down, into the building, so it was getting the speed from going down hill, so to speak. It just seemed to me that to do that kind of destruction, is even more than a big plane, because you are talking about taking out steel. The heaviest caliber steel was used on the building. These buildings were rock solid. And, it's just an amazing, amazing thing."
In reply to Hanging them upside down and… by tmosley
Making Ghoulish Torture Great Again???
In reply to Donald Trump says bombs were… by DingleBarryObummer
Neocon Dotard in da (White) House (again)
In reply to g by BaBaBouy
The roof, the roof, the roof is on Figh-uhhhh
No seriously! We bombed some poor folks' huts. Their roof is on fire!
In reply to Neocon Dotard in da (White)… by dirty fingernails
Given that the US surrendered the moral high ground long ago, sure, why not elect a proven torturer to head the CIA. Frankly, the CIA was never on the moral high ground anyway.
But don't blame ROW for looking at the exceptional country in dismay?
In reply to The roof, the roof, the roof… by DingleBarryObummer
Murder.
Torture.
Lying.
Yep. She's qualified to run a big gov agency.
In reply to Given that the US… by philipat
In reply to Murder. Torture. Lying… by BennyBoy
Should have appointed her as Attorney General
In reply to Donald Trump says bombs were… by DingleBarryObummer
I admire strength in a woman who's willing to sever a few balls.
In reply to Should have appointed her as… by bamawatson
What? Like Hillary? She's all into torturing and killing people!
A nice strong 'murican woMAN!
In reply to ... or higher. I admire… by espirit
Monetize to Weaponize.
In reply to What? Like Hillary? She's… by Pliskin
Ask the bitch if rape is a good way to torture women.
In reply to ... or higher. I admire… by espirit
"We think it's worth it."
In reply to Ask the bitch if rape is a… by BennyBoy
It takes something to torture a bound and unarmed prisoner. I wouldn’t refer to it as strength, though.
In reply to ... or higher. I admire… by espirit
Wow, you've really had a good swig of the MSM Koolaid haven't you?
In reply to It takes something to… by Hurricane Baby
Maybe there ought to be a commission or something to investigate such an amazing, amazing thing...
In reply to Donald Trump says bombs were… by DingleBarryObummer
mosley 'All-in' with the Sauds, hey if Don-Don says they're good, they must be, right?
In reply to Hanging them upside down and… by tmosley
A stupid person saying stupid things.
Torturing 9/11 conspirators to death is a good thing. We should do that here.
In reply to mosley 'All-in' with the… by Pliskin
Nah, we should hire them as our attorney, right Mr Giuliani?
In reply to A stupid person saying… by tmosley
Present compelling, preferably conclusive evidence that he was part of a plan to commit 9/11 and I will be perfectly happy to participate in his execution by torture.
In reply to Nah, we should hire them as… by dirty fingernails
What about his hurry to remove the evidence?
In reply to Present compelling,… by tmosley
So you think the Prince tortured the other Royals for payback over 9/11? Or was it because he wanted their money? Salman is part of the same Royal family that funded terrorists, but you're okay with him because he tortured some other Royals to get his hands on their loot?
In reply to A stupid person saying… by tmosley
>So you think the Prince tortured the other Royals for payback over 9/11? Or was it because he wanted their money?
Little bit of column A, little bit of column B. Don't think that any decision at such levels depends on a single variable. There were many more besides those two.
>Salman is part of the same Royal family that funded terrorists, but you're okay with him because he tortured some other Royals to get his hands on their loot?
I trust our president's access to intel and his judgement in making such decisions.
I would also be ok with exterminating all human life from the Arabian Peninsula. But secularization is also acceptable, if less satisfying on an emotional level. Same goes for Israel.
In reply to So you think the Prince… by LetThemEatRand
Mueller investigated 9-11.
In reply to A stupid person saying… by tmosley
I upped you tmosley.
It was a .gov assignment for a year after 911, not a lifetime achievement award.
In reply to A stupid person saying… by tmosley
Mosley. I dont usually comment but you really are a dirt bag loser. From now on i will no longer read your posts and just automatically down vote you. Mosley you really are an idiot.
In reply to A stupid person saying… by tmosley
Welcome to the GW Bush Administration, Pt 2: This Time Without Fake Remorse!
In reply to beyond full dotard by 07564111
Show us how tough she is by releasing her unredacted CIA file.
In reply to beyond full dotard by 07564111
Who declassified and released Gina's background info?
The MSM has this but not the list of Pedo's in Congress...
In reply to Show us how tough she is by… by spanish inquisition
She tortured some folks
In reply to beyond full dotard by 07564111
If the US would quit "manufacturing" terrorists, maybe we wouldn't have to be so tough on them.
P.S. Please pass that memo to McStain and friends @#MIC
In reply to She tortured some folks by Castle Bravo
McStain only has a few more books to write, then a few from beyond the crypt.
In reply to I the US would quit … by boattrash
That's true, but sadly enough, many of his Co-Conspirators in the MIC will continue his fucked up agenda.
In reply to McStain only has a few more… by espirit
and waterboarded ("humanely" of course, by the CIA operatives she trained?)
In reply to beyond full dotard by 07564111
@ small, Point is we’re Tyrannically Lawless as a result of War Crimes & Surveillance which have never been Prosecuted.
The following aired Wed March 14, Hour 3. Transcription by yours Truly.
Dr. Steve Pieczenik:
“I understand what Trump is doing. Trump will be getting rid of McMasters soon, The National Security Advisor. And, we inturn in the Military & Intelligence World would appreciate if he picked Lt. General Nakasoni who’s head of Cyber Command and was a student & deputy to General Keith Alexander. And what would happen isn’t that we would have more Military. We would have more effective technological advancement at the National Security Level.”
“At the same time we have a new DCI. She’s a woman. I understand she’s very highly regarded. I don’t know her personally. Gina Haspel. She has a history of being involved under Clinton in Rendition, integration & torture. I’m not for that. I was against it. As you well know. However, having said that. I, I will not stop her nomination on that basis because. If you go after her. Then you have to go after boss Jose Rodriguez. Who was the head of the Counter Terrorism Office. And if you go after him. Then you have to go after John Breanan. And, if you go after John Breanan. Then you have to go after Obama. And, Bush Junior.”
Alex Jones:
“Sure it’s selective to burn a middle level person when they were following orders.”
Dr. Steve Pieczenik:
“Correct.”
“And, and basically she was given a legal waiver on that I was told that it was legally allowed at that particular point in time. From a point of view of effectiveness & morality. I don’t agree with it. I, I would hope she would explain it to the Senate Committee. And, explain why it was done. And, why she will not continue to that....Ah, Torture & rendition is not effective. Ironically, rendition came in under Clinton. Bill Clinton & he never said anything about it.”
“And, the Torture & Integration came in by the biggest draft dodger I’ve ever met. That was Cheany & Bush Junior.”
“So you have all these cowards that come fourth and become a manifest of macho man at a time we don’t need it and not very effective. But our Moral stain will be clean if we keep on doing and avoid the things we did in the past.”
There is absolutely NO Statute of Limitations in War Crimes. The exact reason why it’s absolute, complete, open in your FACES Tyrannical Lawlessness now is because the original orchestrators of Torture where never prosecuted.
Shortly there after The Bill of Rights & Constitution where put through the paper shredder of massive Criminal Illegal Surveillance of the American People.
It’s the mechanism of how Crime Syndicate’s function specifically the Criminal Globalist Administions that have been able to Tyrannically Govern with Impunity decade after decade.
Present Administration’s never Investigate previous ones out of fear that future Administrations may investigate the current one.
Thus, making them Criminal Accessories to previous Administrations War Crimes, Crimes Against Humanity & Crimes Against The American People.
War Criminal Obama’s “moving forward” on War Criminal Bush Administration Torture, Lying The American People into War, the begining of mass Surveillance of The American People from room 641A at Criminal AT&T are but just some examples of the Tyrannical Lawlessness we see before us.
In reply to and waterboarded ("humanely"… by small axe
And the award for the most cucked Russian goes to...
In reply to beyond full dotard by 07564111
In reply to And the award for the most… by tmosley
In reply to "If I fuck her how much will… by Juggernaut x2
And the award for not possibly being able to get any more of trump's cock in their mouth goes to...
In reply to And the award for the most… by tmosley
Clown brigade out in force today I see.
9-5 M-F.
In reply to And the award for not… by Pliskin
Actually, I like their attention.
In reply to Clown brigade out in force… by tmosley
Gina's Qualifications:
1. Pro-Zionist.
2. That's it.
Deport the Jews. Save America.
classy.
In reply to Gina's Qualifications: 1… by From 401k to 420MJ
Not really a 'class', but rather a belief system... which is how such 'caste' systems are setup in the first place, and this 'Jewish' caste is for the 'Chosen Ones... of Satan'.. not all the idiots wearing some beanie on their head... and being a made member of this club doesn't require you to don that headpiece... as it's the horned look that counts... from JayZ and his wife Beyonce, to the current puppet of France, Macron.... to all the others, most of which are just wanna'bes that don't have a clue WTF is going on... greed is enough for them... being close to power... etc. Remember that example of the DUtch banker who got inside and hit that brick wall where he had to choose to stay or go? He was self conscious of the need to choose... most puppets in politics, media, religion et al, aren't that aware..... they are OWO... exceptionally expendable as their masters in the NWO replace them.
In reply to classy. by onewayticket2
I note this mornings rhetoric is more putrified than usual ..
Well done freedumb fighters, well done !
In reply to classy. by onewayticket2
Haspel is not fit to serve. The torture program was to force detainees to LIE to bolster the war on Iraq narrative
How many Innocents are sitting in Gitmo while the Bush/Cheney/BOLTON war criminal cartel walk free?
Haspel is a war criminal.
Is Bin Laden hiding in her garage? Send Schumer to check.