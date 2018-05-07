Trump Defends Gina Haspel As "Most Qualified Person" To Lead The CIA

05/07/2018

President Trump is stepping up to defend Gina Haspel, his nominee to lead the CIA following Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's exit, after reports surfaced that she offered to withdraw her nomination during a meeting at the White House over the weekend.

Blaming Democrats for obstructing Haspel's nomination because she was "too tough on terrorists", Trump insisted that his pick is the "most qualified person, a woman, who Democrats want OUT because she is too tough on terror" before ending his tweet with "Win Gina!"

Questions about Haspel's suitability for the role have centered around the harsh interrogation techniques, which many have likened to torture, despite their continued defense by neocons like National Security Advisor John Bolton. Haspel - who is widely believed to be the inspiration behind one of the main characters from "Zero Dark Thirty" - ran a black site in Thailand that used waterboarding and other controversial techniques on detainees who'd been captured in the CIA's rendition program.

Gina Haspel, chatting with Trump son-in-law Jared Kushner

Haspel is facing a difficult confirmation hearing on Wednesday. Despite her 33 years of service, Democratic lawmakers are expected to zero in on her service during the war on terror, which they say should disqualify her from the top job at the agency. Haspel has said she would oppose reintroducing the techniques used in these programs. Furthermore, Haspel has also been accused of destroying evidence of the near fatal waterboarding of terror suspect and Guantanamo detainee Abu Zubaydah.

The Hill reported last week that the Trump administration had drafted a 27-page memo of "talking points" meant to bolster the standing on Gina Haspel during her nomination hearing.

Supporters of Haspel have been pressed to vouch that "she is an 'intelligence and national security expert' who follows the law as written, and has demonstrated strong and clear leadership in very challenging positions."

In a recent reality check, Truth in Media's Ben Swann looked at the allegations that are being scrutinized by Democrats, including Haspel's supervision of "Cat's Eye," the CIA black-site program.

Of course, if Haspel does withdraw, it'd be a terrible embarrassment to the Trump administration, which also saw another of its nominees, former White House doctor Ronny Jackson, withdraw his nomination to lead the Department of Veteran's Affairs.

Politics

DingleBarryObummer 07564111 Mon, 05/07/2018 - 09:38 Permalink

http://www.businessinsider.com/donald-trump-fox-news-george-w-bush-9-11…

Trump retorted: "Well, they weren't there, they didn't find them. They found nothing. Who blew up the World Trade Center? It wasn't the Iraqis, it was Saudi — take a look at Saudi Arabia, open the documents."

http://www.latimes.com/opinion/op-ed/la-oe-wenar-saudi-arms-deal-201705…

    "It's the world's biggest funder of terrorism. Saudi Arabia funnels our petrodollars, our very own money, to fund the terrorists that seek to destroy our people." - Candidate Donald Trump

I guess selling them weapons and bowing to the Saudi King is being tough on them??

https://postimg.cc/image/aeyj9koi3/

DingleBarryObummer tmosley Mon, 05/07/2018 - 09:44 Permalink

Donald Trump says bombs were used on 9/11
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Rt-ldMj9y9w&t=5s

"It wasn't architectural defect.  The WTC was always known as a very, very strong building. Don't forget, that building took a big bomb in the basement (in 1993).  Now the basement is the most vulnerable place, because that is your foundation, and it withstood that.  And I got to see that area, about 3 or 4 days after it took place, because one of my structural engineers actually took me for a tour, because he did the building.  And I said, "I can't believe it." The building was standing solid, and half the columns were blown out.  This was an unbelievably strong building.  If you know anything about structure, it was one of the first buildings that was built from the outside.  The steel, the reason the WTC had such narrow windows, is that in between all the windows you had the steel on the outside.  You had the steel on the outside of the building.  That's why when I first looked at it, you had big heavy I-beams.  When I first looked at it I couldn't believe it, because there was a hole in the steel.  And this was steel that was, you remember the width of the windows of the world trade center, folks, I think that you know, If you were ever up there, they were quite narrow, and in between was this heavy steel.  I said: How could a plane, even a 767 or a 747 or whatever it might have been, how could it possibly go through the steel?  I happen to think that they had not only a plane, but they had bombs that exploded almost simultaneously.  Because I just can't imagine anything being able to go through that wall.  Most buildings are built where the steel is on the inside around the elevator shafts.  This one was built from the outside, which is the strongest structure you can have.  And it was almost just like a can of soup.

I just think that it was a plane with more than just fuel. Obviously they were very big planes, they were going very rapidly.  Because, I was also watching where the plane seemed to be not only going fast, it seemed to be coming down, into the building, so it was getting the speed from going down hill, so to speak.  It just seemed to me that to do that kind of destruction, is even more than a big plane, because you are talking about taking out steel.  The heaviest caliber steel was used on the building.  These buildings were rock solid.  And, it's just an amazing, amazing thing."

tmosley LetThemEatRand Mon, 05/07/2018 - 10:45 Permalink

>So you think the Prince tortured the other Royals for payback over 9/11?  Or was it because he wanted their money?

Little bit of column A, little bit of column B. Don't think that any decision at such levels depends on a single variable. There were many more besides those two.

>Salman is part of the same Royal family that funded terrorists, but you're okay with him because he tortured some other Royals to get his hands on their loot?

I trust our president's access to intel and his judgement in making such decisions.

I would also be ok with exterminating all human life from the Arabian Peninsula. But secularization is also acceptable, if less satisfying on an emotional level. Same goes for Israel.

Chupacabra-322 small axe Mon, 05/07/2018 - 09:54 Permalink

@ small,  Point is we’re Tyrannically Lawless as a result of War Crimes & Surveillance which have never been Prosecuted.

 

 

The following aired Wed March 14, Hour 3.  Transcription by yours Truly.  

 

Dr. Steve Pieczenik:  

“I understand what Trump is doing. Trump will be getting rid of McMasters soon, The National Security Advisor. And, we inturn in the Military & Intelligence World would appreciate if he picked Lt. General Nakasoni who’s head of Cyber Command and was a student & deputy to General Keith Alexander.  And what would happen isn’t that we would have more Military. We would have more effective technological advancement at the National Security Level.”

 

“At the same time we have a new DCI. She’s a woman. I understand she’s very highly regarded.  I don’t know her personally.  Gina Haspel.  She has a history of being involved under Clinton in Rendition, integration & torture.  I’m not for that. I was against it.  As you well know. However, having said that.  I, I will not stop her nomination on that basis because.  If you go after her.  Then you have to go after boss Jose Rodriguez.  Who was the head of the Counter Terrorism Office. And if you go after him.  Then you have to go after John Breanan.  And, if you go after John Breanan. Then you have to go after Obama.  And, Bush Junior.”

 

Alex Jones:

“Sure it’s selective to burn a middle level person when they were following orders.” 

 

Dr. Steve Pieczenik:  

“Correct.” 

 

“And, and basically she was given a legal waiver on that I was told that it was legally allowed at that particular point in time. From a point of view of effectiveness & morality.  I don’t agree with it.  I, I would hope she would explain it to the Senate Committee. And, explain why it was done.  And, why she will not continue to that....Ah, Torture & rendition is not effective. Ironically, rendition came in under Clinton.  Bill Clinton & he never said anything about it.”

 

“And, the Torture & Integration came in by the biggest draft dodger I’ve ever met. That was Cheany & Bush Junior.”

 

“So you have all these cowards that come fourth and become a manifest of macho man at a time we don’t need it and not very effective.  But our Moral stain will be clean if we keep on doing and avoid the things we did in the past.”

 

BULLSHIT!

 

There is absolutely NO Statute of Limitations in War Crimes.  The exact reason why it’s absolute, complete, open in your FACES Tyrannical Lawlessness now is because the original orchestrators of Torture where never prosecuted.  

 

Shortly there after The Bill of Rights & Constitution where  put through the paper shredder of massive Criminal Illegal Surveillance of the American People.

 

It’s the mechanism of how Crime Syndicate’s function specifically the Criminal Globalist Administions that have been able to Tyrannically Govern with Impunity decade after decade.

 

Present Administration’s never Investigate previous ones out of fear that future Administrations may investigate the current one.

 

Thus, making them Criminal Accessories to previous Administrations War Crimes, Crimes Against Humanity & Crimes Against The American People.

War Criminal Obama’s “moving forward” on War Criminal Bush Administration Torture, Lying The American People into War, the begining of mass Surveillance of The American People from room 641A at Criminal AT&T are but just some examples of the Tyrannical Lawlessness we see before us.

gdpetti onewayticket2 Mon, 05/07/2018 - 09:53 Permalink

Not really a 'class', but rather a belief system... which is how such 'caste' systems are setup in the first place, and this 'Jewish' caste is for the 'Chosen Ones... of Satan'.. not all the idiots wearing some beanie on their head... and being a made member of this club doesn't require you to don that headpiece... as it's the horned look that counts... from JayZ and his wife Beyonce, to the current puppet of France, Macron.... to all the others, most of which are just wanna'bes that don't have a clue WTF is going on... greed is enough for them... being close to power... etc.  Remember that example of the DUtch banker who got inside and hit that brick wall where he had to choose to stay or go? He was self conscious of the need to choose... most puppets in politics, media, religion et al, aren't that aware..... they are OWO... exceptionally expendable as their masters in the NWO replace them.

CatInTheHat Mon, 05/07/2018 - 09:40 Permalink

Haspel is not fit to serve. The torture program was to force detainees to LIE to bolster the war on Iraq narrative 

How many Innocents are sitting in Gitmo while the Bush/Cheney/BOLTON war criminal cartel walk free?

Haspel is a war criminal. 