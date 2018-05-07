Trump Will Announce Iran Deal Decision At 2 PM Tuesday

by Tyler Durden
Mon, 05/07/2018 - 14:51

President Donald Trump tweeted Monday afternoon that he will be announcing his long-awaited decision on whether the US will be pulling out of the Iran deal tomorrow at 2 pm ET. The decision will be announced from the White House.

As Bloomberg notes, Germany, France and the UK have lobbied Trump and his top aides to remain in the deal, which the president has frequently criticized. Trump has strongly hinted that he will withdraw from the agreement, and French President Emmanuel Macron said after meeting with Trump last month that he expects the US to exit the deal.

Additionally, Israel's Channel 10 news reports that it is not clear that European pressure will persuade Trump to maintain The Iran Accord.

There's been some speculation that Trump might continue pursuing negotiations even after ending the waiver on the US's sanctions against Iran, using the period before the most draconian sanctions kick back in as leverage to try and achieve restrictions on Iran's ballistic missile program.

The announcement triggered a "sell the news" reaction in oil, pushing WTI back below $70...

So much for John Kerry's "shadow diplomacy." If anything, Kerry's actions pushed Trump towards what many suspect will be a termination of the deal, since any back-pedalling now would tilt towards Kerry as saving the deal last minute.

 

two hoots AllTimeWhys Mon, 05/07/2018 - 14:57 Permalink

Trump has likely informed Israel already.   Think he will leave it in place with strong conditions, independent US conditions and maybe some warning to Iran about Syria which is likely why Israel piped up today.  See as part of the embassy opening in Jerusalem insuring Iran/others we are there and will respond with force at even the smallest violation.  

???ö? BaBaBouy Mon, 05/07/2018 - 16:52 Permalink

a) If Trump pulls out of the Iran deal, it messages to North Korea that USA is not good for its committments.

b) If Trump doesn't pull out of the Iran deal, then he could have waited until after the North Korea summit to do it, unless:

c) China's approval of a North Korea deal is contingent upon a prior stipulation by Trump, that Trump will not pull out of the Iran deal.  

Conclusion: Trump will NOT pull out of the Iran deal because he needs the North Korea deal more. Trump would rather not make this statement on Iran.  However, North and South Korea are making peace so fast, that if Trump doesn't make this statement on Iran, he might get left behind.

To bad a certain people who support Israel voted for Obama. Now they get what they deserve from the community organizer puppet's incompetency. A nuked-up Iran in 15 years. Nothing for Israel to complain about, nor their neocon buddies in the USA. They paid for and approved the election of Barack Hussein M'obamad.

vato poco boattrash Mon, 05/07/2018 - 15:16 Permalink

"....in addition, Rosie O'Donnell is being indicted for multiple counts of campaign finance violations - a felony. sucks to be you, sugarbritches!! but as we all know, campaign finance law is no laughing matter. next up: the clinton foundation!"

it's weird that Trump's not doing this - either they're getting him down, or he's up to something.

boattrash 107cicero Mon, 05/07/2018 - 17:18 Permalink

Yeah, really. If it were up to me, we wouldn't be in the M.E. Period. I also wouldn't broker a deal giving Iran shit-tons of money.

Just because Kerry may not be sucking Bibi's cock doesn't make him a Golden Ambassador and sure as fuck doesn't earn him a free pass from me.

Just because somebody isn't sucking Bibi's cock, doesn't mean I have to suck theirs.

Maybe I'm stupid...

Haus-Targaryen red1chief Mon, 05/07/2018 - 15:10 Permalink

Iran is the mortal enemy of Israel. Iran was rushing to create nuclear bombs when the world stopped them with sanctions.  It is impossible for Israel to accept a nuclear armed Iran. Those are the facts. Twice in the past, they have attacked facilities feared to be making atomic bombs, in Iraq and in Syria. Now, negotiations are being held between world powers and Iran to end their nuclear program and rejoin the community of nations. In the end, it is Israel who must be willing to accept an agreement and trust it to be vigorously enforced forever. Forever.

I contend those negotiations will fail to satisfy Israel security needs even if they placate an oil-hungry European and American politics. On a day in the near future the Israeli Air Force will take to the sky at night, refuel somewhere near Lebanon and turn east towards Persia. Whatever route they take, they will arrive at their targets at dawn; Arak, Natanz, Isfahan and Fordow.

Israel does not have the ability to sustain a long distance campaign and can only set the Iranian program back, some say making the rush to a bomb a certainty. This would lead to an arms race in the least stable part of the world. But Israel will have to attack and attack alone. They can hope that the United States will bring its power to bear against Iran but that support is no longer certain.

But with or without friends, they will attack and with their usual creativeness, they will succeed for that one day.

Iran will respond. Possibly they will fire missiles at Israel. They might make good their threat to fire missiles at American installations in Gulf states. But their most powerful weapon is to attack shipping and close the Strait of Hormuz. Doing that will throw the world's economies into a free fall. It will activate the United States' long term commitment to Freedom of the Seas. The US Navy will commence to reopen the Strait with overwhelming firepower. Iran will not be a pushover.

I Am Jack's Ma… Haus-Targaryen Mon, 05/07/2018 - 17:05 Permalink

Iran does not have a nuclear program according to our CIA and according to the inspectors -  so what fucking nuke program are you talking about?

Iran has no nuke program, the whole thing is a pretext and lie and has been for 25 years.

 

It is amazing to watch otherwise intelligent people believe a lie told without evidence by people who have been caught lying before.

 

Israel won’t attack Iran because it will be hit with tens of thousands of rockets and dozens maybe hundreds of missiles. 

The Persians have had quite a while to plan a retal, which is why Israel really banks on the US doing the dirty work.

 

At most, Israel might think to drop a couple tac nukes on Iran (they may have them pre-positioned) but say they hit nuke facilities with conventional bombs, but at that point all gloves come off.

 

The Israeli military is mediocre on the ground.  What if the SAA, Hez, Iranians, and a bunch of Iraqi volunteers invade Israel via Golan as rockets and missiles light up Tel Aviv and Haifa... a city that was 90% Christian and Muslim in loving memory?

spyware-free tmosley Mon, 05/07/2018 - 16:26 Permalink

You're delusional if you think NOKO is doing a deal now due to Trump's pressure. NOKO has squirreled away dozens of nuclear weapons western inspectors will never find. They're done. They can give up their active nuclear development program and still keep a secret deterrent. Watch how they continue their missile development program.
This is about phase two of their long term plan. Have SOKO and the U.S. pay for economic recovery in the form of billions in investment in exchange for giving up an unneeded nuclear weapons development program.
Iran will play Trump too. He'll be isolated in leaving the deal. The EU, China and Russia will continue the JCPOA. It's Trump that's the sucker here.

OverTheHedge tmosley Mon, 05/07/2018 - 16:39 Permalink

We either have a Korean rapprochement because of Trump, or despite Trump. We will have an Iranian deal because of Trump, or despite Trump. History will (eventually) tell us which, but for now we have to take it on faith, as everyone lies, all the time.

What I find endearing is your implicit faith in Trump, despite, or perhaps because of, the overwhelming evidence. Faith that can move mountains.

mailll PeeWeedUp Mon, 05/07/2018 - 16:10 Permalink

It was decided long ago that Iran is to be attacked.  The US wants it and so does Israel.  So Trump will announce that Israel has compiled a bunch of lies proving that Iran is in violation of the nuclear agreement and he will scrap the deal.  So the first step in this upcoming war is to protect the oil tankers in the Persian gulf. And this upcoming war will be called the Persian gulf war III (after the first two Iraq wars) which will lead to who knows what. Trump will prove what a true Zionist he is.

bowie28 RawPawg Mon, 05/07/2018 - 14:58 Permalink

Hes gonna turn up the heat on them and expose some of the secret terms of the deal which will put some high level obama folks in serious jeopardy.  Iran will fold and Trump will get everything he wants from them.

Bibi will then stand down as he is playing his part in the bad cop / worse cop game to set the stage for the negotiation.

Screenshot that...

mailll RawPawg Mon, 05/07/2018 - 16:22 Permalink

He will not start a war with Iran yet, he will just scrap the nuclear agreement by announcing the lies Israel has prepared about Iran's nuclear program.  And then when the false flag event is set up, Israel and the US will attack Iran.  And this may take 6 months for it to be put in place.  

 

Ricki13th Mon, 05/07/2018 - 15:00 Permalink

Trump can't wait till May 12th. Israeli military intelligence see a retaliation strike from Iran at any minute. So the time table has moved up. War is about to erupt.

Avichi Mon, 05/07/2018 - 15:06 Permalink

Lets START the FUCKING WAR-III..it will be sweet and short and PAINLESS  , enough of this BULL SHIT TALK and NO ACTION....Let get the fucking thing OVER in 5 minutes and move ON.  I would love to see FEW the MUSHROOM CLOUDS all around the GLOBE, this way we do not have to hear the fucking bullshit talk about "MY DICK IS BIGGER THEN YOUR DICK" ,and "MY PUSSY IS BIGGER THEN YOUR PUSSY" , "MY HANDS ARE BIGGER THEN YOUR HANDS" talk.

AT LEAST THAT IS LEAST MINIMUM THE CURRENT HUMAN RACE CONTRIBUTE TO THE NEXT human race , for them to restart a NEW place to live after all the present SHIT is incinerated and the the "GLOW" cools down.

This BULL SHIT has been going on for past 65 years, same old game plan, same players same modus operendi...nothing has changed, Seen this.. Been there.. Done that... this time, let the fucking thing OVER, START FROM A CLEAN SLATE ...or should I SAY "CLEAN SILICON WAFER"

Atleast if get the WAR-III going fast and furious ..that mother fucker John McPAIN can DIE in PEACE

LOVE TO SEE THE RED GLOW TONITE...LIKE WE ARE SEEING IN HAWAII..