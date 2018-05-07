Trump Will Announce Iran Deal Decision At 2 PM Tuesday

President Donald Trump tweeted Monday afternoon that he will be announcing his long-awaited decision on whether the US will be pulling out of the Iran deal tomorrow at 2 pm ET. The decision will be announced from the White House.
I will be announcing my decision on the Iran Deal tomorrow from the White House at 2:00pm.— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 7, 2018
As Bloomberg notes, Germany, France and the UK have lobbied Trump and his top aides to remain in the deal, which the president has frequently criticized. Trump has strongly hinted that he will withdraw from the agreement, and French President Emmanuel Macron said after meeting with Trump last month that he expects the US to exit the deal.
Additionally, Israel's Channel 10 news reports that it is not clear that European pressure will persuade Trump to maintain The Iran Accord.
There's been some speculation that Trump might continue pursuing negotiations even after ending the waiver on the US's sanctions against Iran, using the period before the most draconian sanctions kick back in as leverage to try and achieve restrictions on Iran's ballistic missile program.
The announcement triggered a "sell the news" reaction in oil, pushing WTI back below $70...
So much for John Kerry's "shadow diplomacy." If anything, Kerry's actions pushed Trump towards what many suspect will be a termination of the deal, since any back-pedalling now would tilt towards Kerry as saving the deal last minute.
Comments
Here comes War!
You're Fired Horseface!
In reply to Here comes War! by PeeWeedUp
"Pull it"
In reply to You're Fired Horseface! by 1981XLS
Trump has likely informed Israel already. Think he will leave it in place with strong conditions, independent US conditions and maybe some warning to Iran about Syria which is likely why Israel piped up today. See as part of the embassy opening in Jerusalem insuring Iran/others we are there and will respond with force at even the smallest violation.
In reply to "Pull it" by AllTimeWhys
There's nothing WRONG with the deal.
It's just Israhell wants Iran bombed, so its American SLAVE must scratch the deal first.
Artist's IMPRESSION of Satanyahoo RIDING Trump
In reply to Trump has likely informed… by two hoots
I haven't read it. Most western allies want to keep it, improve it.
In reply to Mm by beepbop
My Only Question is... Will He Be Praising Hillery Next ? ? ?
In reply to I haven't read it. Most… by two hoots
a) If Trump pulls out of the Iran deal, it messages to North Korea that USA is not good for its committments.
b) If Trump doesn't pull out of the Iran deal, then he could have waited until after the North Korea summit to do it, unless:
c) China's approval of a North Korea deal is contingent upon a prior stipulation by Trump, that Trump will not pull out of the Iran deal.
Conclusion: Trump will NOT pull out of the Iran deal because he needs the North Korea deal more. Trump would rather not make this statement on Iran. However, North and South Korea are making peace so fast, that if Trump doesn't make this statement on Iran, he might get left behind.
To bad a certain people who support Israel voted for Obama. Now they get what they deserve from the community organizer puppet's incompetency. A nuked-up Iran in 15 years. Nothing for Israel to complain about, nor their neocon buddies in the USA. They paid for and approved the election of Barack Hussein M'obamad.
In reply to O by BaBaBouy
Nothing happens.
They can't afford to have Iran sail their armada of decommissioned oil tankers into the Strait of Hormuz and start sinking their own boats to create an impasse that will take years to clear.
What would $250 oil do this pretty bubble of ours?
In reply to "Pull it" by AllTimeWhys
Wouldn't it be great if his next tweet was "Due to violations of the Patriot Act, as well as The Alien and Sedition Act, John Kerry will not be allowed to return to the U.S."
In reply to Nothing happens. They can't… by Haus-Targaryen
"....in addition, Rosie O'Donnell is being indicted for multiple counts of campaign finance violations - a felony. sucks to be you, sugarbritches!! but as we all know, campaign finance law is no laughing matter. next up: the clinton foundation!"
it's weird that Trump's not doing this - either they're getting him down, or he's up to something.
In reply to Wouldn't it be great if his… by boattrash
Really?
John Kerry is one of the very few politicians that are not sucking Bibi Netanyahu's cock.
I personally don't think that America doing Israel's bidding in ME wars is a good thing for America.
Call me stupid.
In reply to Wouldn't it be great if his… by boattrash
John Kerry is an interesting character. As a rich, connected jew, he is about as big as they get. Yet he seems to dissent from his fellow tribesmen in both Israel and America, as typified by AIPAC. The question is why?
It is that he fears the others are pushing the game too far for their own good?
In reply to Really? John Kerry is one of… by 107cicero
No, the ostentatious visit was merely part of Jewish skulduggery. The illusion is too easy to see though. The Zatanic Sionist Jews are dumb. Dumb as dirt.
In reply to John Kerry is an interesting… by Usura
Keep in mind that John Kerry also visited Assad before ours and Israels covert ISIS operations were set in motion. And look at the state of Syria now, total chaos.
In reply to Really? John Kerry is one of… by 107cicero
Yeah, really. If it were up to me, we wouldn't be in the M.E. Period. I also wouldn't broker a deal giving Iran shit-tons of money.
Just because Kerry may not be sucking Bibi's cock doesn't make him a Golden Ambassador and sure as fuck doesn't earn him a free pass from me.
Just because somebody isn't sucking Bibi's cock, doesn't mean I have to suck theirs.
Maybe I'm stupid...
In reply to Really? John Kerry is one of… by 107cicero
That would be great TV!
In reply to Nothing happens. They can't… by Haus-Targaryen
Iran is the mortal enemy of Israel. Iran was rushing to create nuclear bombs when the world stopped them with sanctions. It is impossible for Israel to accept a nuclear armed Iran. Those are the facts. Twice in the past, they have attacked facilities feared to be making atomic bombs, in Iraq and in Syria. Now, negotiations are being held between world powers and Iran to end their nuclear program and rejoin the community of nations. In the end, it is Israel who must be willing to accept an agreement and trust it to be vigorously enforced forever. Forever.
I contend those negotiations will fail to satisfy Israel security needs even if they placate an oil-hungry European and American politics. On a day in the near future the Israeli Air Force will take to the sky at night, refuel somewhere near Lebanon and turn east towards Persia. Whatever route they take, they will arrive at their targets at dawn; Arak, Natanz, Isfahan and Fordow.
Israel does not have the ability to sustain a long distance campaign and can only set the Iranian program back, some say making the rush to a bomb a certainty. This would lead to an arms race in the least stable part of the world. But Israel will have to attack and attack alone. They can hope that the United States will bring its power to bear against Iran but that support is no longer certain.
But with or without friends, they will attack and with their usual creativeness, they will succeed for that one day.
Iran will respond. Possibly they will fire missiles at Israel. They might make good their threat to fire missiles at American installations in Gulf states. But their most powerful weapon is to attack shipping and close the Strait of Hormuz. Doing that will throw the world's economies into a free fall. It will activate the United States' long term commitment to Freedom of the Seas. The US Navy will commence to reopen the Strait with overwhelming firepower. Iran will not be a pushover.
In reply to That would be great TV! by red1chief
Iran does not have a nuclear program according to our CIA and according to the inspectors - so what fucking nuke program are you talking about?
Iran has no nuke program, the whole thing is a pretext and lie and has been for 25 years.
It is amazing to watch otherwise intelligent people believe a lie told without evidence by people who have been caught lying before.
Israel won’t attack Iran because it will be hit with tens of thousands of rockets and dozens maybe hundreds of missiles.
The Persians have had quite a while to plan a retal, which is why Israel really banks on the US doing the dirty work.
At most, Israel might think to drop a couple tac nukes on Iran (they may have them pre-positioned) but say they hit nuke facilities with conventional bombs, but at that point all gloves come off.
The Israeli military is mediocre on the ground. What if the SAA, Hez, Iranians, and a bunch of Iraqi volunteers invade Israel via Golan as rockets and missiles light up Tel Aviv and Haifa... a city that was 90% Christian and Muslim in loving memory?
In reply to Iran is the mortal enemy of… by Haus-Targaryen
Not "nothing", but rather a lasting peace deal will be acheived, following a long, tense period of negotiations. Just like North Korea.
If you can't see the parallels, you either haven't been paying attention, or you are a clown.
In reply to Nothing happens. They can't… by Haus-Targaryen
You're delusional if you think NOKO is doing a deal now due to Trump's pressure. NOKO has squirreled away dozens of nuclear weapons western inspectors will never find. They're done. They can give up their active nuclear development program and still keep a secret deterrent. Watch how they continue their missile development program.
This is about phase two of their long term plan. Have SOKO and the U.S. pay for economic recovery in the form of billions in investment in exchange for giving up an unneeded nuclear weapons development program.
Iran will play Trump too. He'll be isolated in leaving the deal. The EU, China and Russia will continue the JCPOA. It's Trump that's the sucker here.
In reply to Not "nothing", but rather a… by tmosley
We either have a Korean rapprochement because of Trump, or despite Trump. We will have an Iranian deal because of Trump, or despite Trump. History will (eventually) tell us which, but for now we have to take it on faith, as everyone lies, all the time.
What I find endearing is your implicit faith in Trump, despite, or perhaps because of, the overwhelming evidence. Faith that can move mountains.
In reply to Not "nothing", but rather a… by tmosley
We know the decision. We also know it means more wars for Israel, and that we live under a hostile, Israeli-occupied regime that is not putting America First {never mind humanity}.
In reply to Here comes War! by PeeWeedUp
Trump's tuff love policies will continue to be victorious, just like we recently witnessed with North Korea.
https://goldsilverliberty.blogspot.com/2018/05/central-bank-shifts-stra…
In reply to Here comes War! by PeeWeedUp
So so all that John Kerry back channel diplomacy was for nothing? 🤔
In reply to Here comes War! by PeeWeedUp
He got them to sell all their BTC, so in your mind it was a uuuuuuge success.
In reply to So so all that John Kerry… by lester1
It was decided long ago that Iran is to be attacked. The US wants it and so does Israel. So Trump will announce that Israel has compiled a bunch of lies proving that Iran is in violation of the nuclear agreement and he will scrap the deal. So the first step in this upcoming war is to protect the oil tankers in the Persian gulf. And this upcoming war will be called the Persian gulf war III (after the first two Iraq wars) which will lead to who knows what. Trump will prove what a true Zionist he is.
In reply to Here comes War! by PeeWeedUp
He's gonna Stand Down For ANOTHER 6 Months
Screen Shot it....
Hes gonna turn up the heat on them and expose some of the secret terms of the deal which will put some high level obama folks in serious jeopardy. Iran will fold and Trump will get everything he wants from them.
Bibi will then stand down as he is playing his part in the bad cop / worse cop game to set the stage for the negotiation.
Screenshot that...
In reply to He's gonna Stand Down For… by RawPawg
We know what this means...
Amerika will break another one of it's treaties - and then missiles will fly
Never make a 'deal' with the USSA - you will get phucked over
In reply to He's gonna Stand Down For… by RawPawg
What treaty? There was nothing specifically signed by the Ayatollah or Obama!!
In reply to We know what this means… by Yellow_Snow
If those who negotiated on our behalf were acting in bad faith and in collusion with our enemies then we SHOULD break the agreement. That is the real story that has not yet been made public.
In reply to We know what this means… by Yellow_Snow
He will not start a war with Iran yet, he will just scrap the nuclear agreement by announcing the lies Israel has prepared about Iran's nuclear program. And then when the false flag event is set up, Israel and the US will attack Iran. And this may take 6 months for it to be put in place.
In reply to He's gonna Stand Down For… by RawPawg
Just nuke it already
Sometimes it seems Trump WANTS to get impeached.
& I doubt he'd get any objection from Melania on that.
Melania just wants him to not touch her
In reply to Sometimes it seems Trump… by TheWholeYearInn
Who would?
The only one who wants to suck his cock these days is mosley...
In reply to Melania just wants him to… by dirty fingernails
I thought he was supposed to announce it on the 12th. Boss Bibi must be anxious to get things going.
Trump gonna suck it yuuuge, if he cave in to the war party.
u mean the dems
In reply to Trump gonna suck it yuuuge,… by xzandrax
The QQQ can't seem to get past 167. Nearly forming a perfect H&D top on the daily with two shoulders on each side, and the trailing shoulders lower than the leading. Maybe Trump will do his part to take us down.
http://schrts.co/znDeR8
Trump can't wait till May 12th. Israeli military intelligence see a retaliation strike from Iran at any minute. So the time table has moved up. War is about to erupt.
netanyahu will be attending victory parade in Moscow on Wednesday 9th, that is pretty much the iran deal deadline I figure.
In reply to Trump can't wait till May… by Ricki13th
Lebanese election results in! The terrsts gone attack!! This aggression will not stand man!
In reply to Trump can't wait till May… by Ricki13th
I should hurry up to the gas station.
We know what decision Lockheed and Raytheon are lobbying for.
Lets START the FUCKING WAR-III..it will be sweet and short and PAINLESS , enough of this BULL SHIT TALK and NO ACTION....Let get the fucking thing OVER in 5 minutes and move ON. I would love to see FEW the MUSHROOM CLOUDS all around the GLOBE, this way we do not have to hear the fucking bullshit talk about "MY DICK IS BIGGER THEN YOUR DICK" ,and "MY PUSSY IS BIGGER THEN YOUR PUSSY" , "MY HANDS ARE BIGGER THEN YOUR HANDS" talk.
AT LEAST THAT IS LEAST MINIMUM THE CURRENT HUMAN RACE CONTRIBUTE TO THE NEXT human race , for them to restart a NEW place to live after all the present SHIT is incinerated and the the "GLOW" cools down.
This BULL SHIT has been going on for past 65 years, same old game plan, same players same modus operendi...nothing has changed, Seen this.. Been there.. Done that... this time, let the fucking thing OVER, START FROM A CLEAN SLATE ...or should I SAY "CLEAN SILICON WAFER"
Atleast if get the WAR-III going fast and furious ..that mother fucker John McPAIN can DIE in PEACE
LOVE TO SEE THE RED GLOW TONITE...LIKE WE ARE SEEING IN HAWAII.. https://www.national-park.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/04/Welcome-to-Haw…
The PTB like to keep us anxious and afraid, so we are easier to control.
In reply to Lets START the FUCKING WAR… by Avichi
my fear is bigger THAN your faith.
In reply to Lets START the FUCKING WAR… by Avichi
I have NO FEAR...Lost all FAITH after sometime on this screwed up earth
In reply to my fear is bigger THAN your… by DEMIZEN