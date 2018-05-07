UK New Car Registrations Are Set To Tumble

In the case of a no deal Brexit, in which the country must resort to WTO rules for international trade, the negative effects on the UK car industry could be devastating. The current uncertainty surrounding the type of deal that will be struck with the EU is already having an effect on production output and leading major investors such as Toyota and PSA (Vauxhall) to assess their future in the region.
It’s not just investors that need to be reassured in these times of uncertainty, though.
If the industry is to prosper, demand for cars also needs to remain high among consumers. As Statista's Martin Armstrong shows in the infographic below, the Brexit effect is also starting to take hold of new registrations.
As with production, new registrations peaked in 2016 at 2.69 million. Last year though, this fell by 150,000 to 2.54 million.
Looking ahead, forecasts by SMMT are less than optimistic, with the trend expected to continue down to 2.35 million by 2019.
Comments
Hard to buy a car when you're an immigrant living off of the Queen's dime.
Correlation is not causation. The reason for lower car registrations in the UK is at least in part due to the fact that everyone is broke! And, unlike in the US, subprime financing over 84 months is not available. So that's actually one LESS problem when the SHTF.
In reply to Hard to buy a car when you… by Dun_Dulind
Good.
Traffic is too thick anyhow.
Fewer cars is a positive sign.
In reply to Correlation is not causation… by philipat
There is also a scramble away from diesel, with insufficient petrol models to meet demand. Apart from newly perceived diesel health issues, garages have been making a fortune from maintaining diesel cars because the emission control equipment is barely up to the job (DPF, EGR, swirl valves etc etc). The latest emission standards will kill most diesel car sales.
In reply to Good. Traffic is too thick… by directaction
It might be nerdy of me but well done on using 'fewer' rather than 'less!
DavidC
In reply to Good. Traffic is too thick… by directaction
But of course Britain is wealthier than Germany and France, according to the earlier article ..... :P
And increasingly so, the more outsourcing of everything they do to Bunga Bunga Lander crooks. Remember Six-Sigma boiz, you've heard of it! What could possibly go wrong, apart from TB, data and IP theft, and rioting?
Nice bank you got there Mister, be a shame if something Desi happened to it :D
In reply to Correlation is not causation… by philipat
Nothing wrong with a bit of a slowdown.
Look at used cars and their prices in the UK, they are ridiculously low. Many more miles left in those cars, highly damaging to scrap so soon.
It is simply becoming too much of a liability to have a car. Charges, parking, SORN (Statuary Off Road Notification), and the police haunting you with parking, congestion and speeding tickets. Many people can live without that shit, and increasingly do!
I have to laugh, one of the biggest importers of German cars are the British. That will come to hurt the Germans.
No, car ownership in the UK is a highly overrated affair, and people are increasingly waking up to that fact.
In reply to Hard to buy a car when you… by Dun_Dulind
Been waiting for this so-called “carmaggedon” for a few years already.
In reply to Hard to buy a car when you… by Dun_Dulind
Used cars are cheap here, you can get a half decent one for less than $1000. And of course they dont bother with tax and insurance.
The only people anywhere that can afford a new car anyway are rich people who can purchase a car paid in full. The rest of the idiots that make payments on cars were brainwashed by the rich 100 years ago because 100 years ago only rich people had cars, but regular folks wanted a car to appear rich. But regular people own a piece of shit after it finally gets paid for sending in that last payment. There's only two kinds of people who buy a new car: the rich and the stupid. There's no worse kind of investment than a car. All those $100's per month just flushed down the toilet; insurance $180 per month whoosh flushed down the toilet; gas $400 per month whoosh flushed down the toilet; $400 car payment per month whoosh flushed down the toilet. $980 per month flushed down the toilet so you can own a bucket of shit car by the time your last payment gets sent in. That's why you'll never get rich.....you're stupid. People who make payments on cars are no more intelligent than lottery winners who are bankrupt 5 years after winning because they do dumb shit with their money.
Amen to that, brother!:-)
In reply to The only people anywhere … by MusicIsYou
Screw the uk! They are dumb as bricks, letting in refugees!
Bold font down vote
In reply to Screw the uk! They are dumb… by PunchyBinThinkn
screw england. Its Karma if such a thing is a gigantic wave of its parts seeping blood, a million razor cuts of agony.
Given that not all deserve to suffer what is rightfully due to the rest.
Letting in refugees? have a quick search on jews in govt. Elite Poms have taken poison to the breast.
sadly all the rest suffer. some are ok people. some are not stupid or inbred. some have a conscience.
In reply to Screw the uk! They are dumb… by PunchyBinThinkn
There are other factors at play - the gov has introduced truly insane system of taxing cars based on many different factors. I defy anyone to explain to me the new "T charge" for London and other cities. T = toxicity.
No problem with taxes, but they have to be clear, understandable and most importantly, predictable. Stable over time.
So currently, you need to pay a standing car tax (which goes up and down according to how they feel, very random charges)...then a Congestion charge...which is not related to congestion at all, and now the toxicity charge. All of these charges have different collection agencies and different ways to pay. To drive into London now you need 30 minutes to deal with the traffic and about 20 minutes to deal with the admin - phoning up agencies to pay them and waiting in the queue.
The average consumer cannot work out what kind of car he needs to buy...so new registrations have stalled.
Why would they do this? I have no idea - i think it started as corporate socialism, whereby the gov. thought that they could stimulate demand for new cars by taxing polluting cars, but it became so complicated and disasterous that it had the other effect.
The UK is like 1984 but the comedy version - where the bad intentions of the state are thwarted by gross incompetence....with hilarious results!
People who make payments on cars will never get rich or maintain wealth if they are rich because they're financially stupid, and have no concept of value. But no financial institution will ever tell them that because they are their fcking slave. They line their pocket with their usury, and they gloat immersed in their own affirmations in the way people want to be them. Thus they won't ever tell car buyers what a dumb SOB they are.
The main reason for the drop in sales is the fuckwits in the government sending out contradictory messages as to what will and won't be banned and when. The latest confusion surrounds cars doing 50 miles / 80 Kms on batteries alone. Previously there has been confusion over the future of diesel engines.
Would anyone waste money on a new car with such uncertainties?
Nothing to do with Brexit.
edit - mwmolloy has highlighted another piece of similar government incompetance
What a ridiculous article.
The UK exports 54% of car production to EU.....but and is the thing that makes the article ridiculous
The UK imports way more cars than it produces.
Germany exports 22.17billion euro to UK that is 18.5 billion euros more than it imports from UK
Belgium exports 7.3billion euros to UK...that is 4.7billion euros more than it imports
Spain exports 5.2billion euros to UK....that is 3.3 billion euros more than it imports
Only one country in Europe imports more cars than it exports....ITALY. That is marginal financial deficit.
All the rest have substantial trading balances by exporting far more vehicles than they import from the UK.
The whole premise of the article is completely nuts.
The reason for car purchases dropping off a cliff is the witch hunt against anything hydrocarbon, which is coming home to bite governments in the arse and screw up all treasury intakes, as it leaves a gaping black hole in finances that was previously filled by taxes from vehicles and fuel.
you are all such dumb fucks.
Ha ha, somebody got out of the wrong side of the bed today.
But have a nice day It can only improve from here.
In reply to you are all such dumb fucks. by martygraw
The average person has so much national debt bearing on them to the point they will never be wealthy. That's why smart people just don't work very hard - there's no point, because they're working towards nothing. That national debt will affect how much their salary is, how many goods their income can purchase, and how many taxes come out of their income. Most people today are getting the rug yanked out from under them and no matter how fast they run - they are running stationary and even moving backward.