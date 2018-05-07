Watch Magma From Hawaii's Kilauea Consume A Car In Upscale Neighborhood

by Tyler Durden
Mon, 05/07/2018 - 11:16

﻿Since erupting last Thursday, Hawaii's Kilauea volcano has destroyed at least 30 homes and forced over 1,700 residents to flee as hot magma shoots through nine fissures which have opened up in the ground - spewing molten rock, toxic gas and steam into the air. 

The magma has been making its way through several upscale neighborhoods, including the Leilani Estates near the town of Pahoa on the Big Island, where ongoing eruptions along with several powerful earthquakes have cut off power and water to locals. 

"I have no idea how soon we can get back," said Todd Corrigan, who left his home in Leilani Estates with his wife Friday as lava burst through the ground three or four blocks from their home. They spent the night on the beach in their car and began looking for a vacation rental.

Hawaii County civil defense officials said two new fissures opened overnight, bringing the total to nine that opened in the neighborhood since Thursday. U.S. Geological Survey volcanologist Wendy Stovall said that with the two new fissures, the total was 10, though one of the new ones had already stopped producing lava. -CBS

Here is a thermal image of the crater:  

Twitter user @bclemms posted a video of magma consuming a car:

Some evacuees were briefly allowed back to their homes to gather medicine, pets and other necessities. Authorities, however have warned residents that no commercial masks sold in stores and available to the general public - including those known as N-95, will protect against sulfur dioxide (SO), and that first responders require special masks and training not available to private citizens.  

Scientists expect more lava to find its way through additional vents near the Leilani Estates, but are unable to predict with certainty.

Kilauea has been continuously erupting since 1983 and is one of the world's most active volcanoes. In 2014, lava burned a house and smothered a cemetery as it approached Pahoa, the town closest to Leilani Estates. But this flow stalled just before it reached Pahoa's main road.

Nearly 30 years ago, lava slowly covered an entire town, Kalapana, over the period of about a year. -CBS

Comments

FireBrander Mon, 05/07/2018 - 11:17

They live ON a volcano; they're lucky the God's are nice enough to allow them to escape...but, they'll be back...you can bet on that.

...and a $1000 says a bit of my money, in one way or another, goes to pay for their stupidity.

algol_dog FireBrander Mon, 05/07/2018 - 11:20

Still don't know why they build in places like Leilani Estates. Can't get insurance either. Guess that's why it's cheaper there. 20 miles away myself. If it can just take out Pahoa and its California hippies that'd be just fine thank you.

nope-1004 Pol Pot Mon, 05/07/2018 - 11:35

Some possible bullet points to help the ignorant MSM with their evening news lies:

1- Lava flowing to the surface is contributing to global warming.  See?  It's hot.

2- The homes being usurped by the lava means that there is less land to build on now.  Property values will go up.  Realtors will help you cuz they're geniuses.

3- This will help the local economy, as it's estimated that there will be $3 billion in damages.  National guard coming in to distribute blankees.  #winning

4- Local contractors to build lava streams to direct lava flow to the shoreline.  No need to worry about it if you're a tourist.  All good.... the lava streams will be at a distance and you can come take cool pics of it.  #simple

 

FireBrander beenlauding Mon, 05/07/2018 - 11:24

If history is precedent, the self driving car would follow the payment markings right into the lava and the "remote monitoring engineers" would be sipping their Starbucks watching the occupants burn to death....just another day at work I suppose.

Unless a human pilot is there to die with me, I'm not riding in anything (above 20mph) that is "self Driving".

Dodgy Geezer beenlauding Mon, 05/07/2018 - 11:34

Unless they have heat sensors, they won't recognise hot larva.

 

They will recognise a wall, and stop before they hit it. Assuming that the IR sensors aren't overwhelmed with the amount of IR coming off the larva.   But where they stop might be too close to the larva for human life.

You really need quite a lot of different sensors to confirm that an environment is safe for a human.  Self-driving cars would have similar problems with high winds, tornadoes, sinkholes or flooding.  Without the ability to detect these rare phenomena, they would drive right into them...

Ignore This Mon, 05/07/2018 - 11:27

Still safer than owning a home in California. Most of the populated areas of the state have burned at some point in the past and will again in the future. In Hawaii individual houses burn when the lava reaches them. In California entire hosing communities burn when the brush fires reach them. Living in Hawaii is dangerous but all things are relative. Let's not even mention New Zealand.

Cloud9.5 Mon, 05/07/2018 - 11:33

This my friends is proof that highly unlikely events do in fact occur.  The people who put up that power pole, the people who built that road, the people who parked their car there simply assumed that this would never happen.  Their assumptions were wrong.  If a thing has happened in the past, it will happen again in the future.

So, floods, hurricanes, tornados, earth quakes, tsunamis, volcanic eruptions, global heating, global cooling, and solar flares will occur again in the future.  The social impacts of these events will include famine, pandemics, failed states, and collapsed civilizations.

Hedge accordingly.