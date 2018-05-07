Watch Magma From Hawaii's Kilauea Consume A Car In Upscale Neighborhood

Since erupting last Thursday, Hawaii's Kilauea volcano has destroyed at least 30 homes and forced over 1,700 residents to flee as hot magma shoots through nine fissures which have opened up in the ground - spewing molten rock, toxic gas and steam into the air.
Incredible footage shows the lava flow during this morning's fissure eruption on the east side of Hawaii's Big Island. More than 1,800 residents have been evacuated from their homes. https://t.co/c4jmm3rMcv pic.twitter.com/aMEtfEHnmF— ABC News (@ABC) May 6, 2018
Lava is no joke. Praying for our Ohana on the big island. 30 homes gone. 11 fissures open. #LeilaniEstates #Lava #Earthquake #LavaFlow #Kilauea #LeilaniEstatesEruption pic.twitter.com/ustb0gBwWq— gLo™ (@darealgreglopez) May 7, 2018
The magma has been making its way through several upscale neighborhoods, including the Leilani Estates near the town of Pahoa on the Big Island, where ongoing eruptions along with several powerful earthquakes have cut off power and water to locals.
"I have no idea how soon we can get back," said Todd Corrigan, who left his home in Leilani Estates with his wife Friday as lava burst through the ground three or four blocks from their home. They spent the night on the beach in their car and began looking for a vacation rental.
Hawaii County civil defense officials said two new fissures opened overnight, bringing the total to nine that opened in the neighborhood since Thursday. U.S. Geological Survey volcanologist Wendy Stovall said that with the two new fissures, the total was 10, though one of the new ones had already stopped producing lava. -CBS
The USGS is doing a great job providing updates on the eruptions in Leilani Estates https://t.co/zFD6WdMEiL— Alison Graettinger (@AlisonGraetting) May 6, 2018
also follow @USGSVolcanoes pic.twitter.com/FeX2PZtscL
Here is a thermal image of the crater:
Thermal image of #Halemaumau crater. 7 mins ago. #hawaii #volcano #Kilauea #lava pic.twitter.com/eVA2IqbJPr— PoinaView (@PoinaView) May 7, 2018
Twitter user @bclemms posted a video of magma consuming a car:
Time Lapse of giant #lava flow consuming car, telephone pole falling— WXChasing (@bclemms) May 7, 2018
Date: 5-6-2018
Location: Leilani Estates, Hi #LeilaniEstates #Leilani #Hawaii #volcano pic.twitter.com/7Td2ecfV62
Some evacuees were briefly allowed back to their homes to gather medicine, pets and other necessities. Authorities, however have warned residents that no commercial masks sold in stores and available to the general public - including those known as N-95, will protect against sulfur dioxide (SO), and that first responders require special masks and training not available to private citizens.
Scientists expect more lava to find its way through additional vents near the Leilani Estates, but are unable to predict with certainty.
Why was #LeilaniEstates allowed to be developed? Flows from the 1955 #KilaueaEruption (red areas on map) showed area has HIGH hazard for future eruptions & flows? Eastern edge of development even has prominent craters (yellow areas) Seems at best ignorant & at worst negligent. pic.twitter.com/M6YK2qe1ip— Brian Olson (@brianpeolson) May 4, 2018
Steaming cracks at 5:57 a.m. HST #Hawaii #Kilauea #volcano in the #LeilaniEstates area just before a fissure opened up on Kaupili Street.. pic.twitter.com/0teV4gaOBk— Joe Bobosky (@FITorion) May 4, 2018
Latest #Kilauea overflight pics by Paradise Helicopters showing #LeilaniEstates and Pu'u O'o. pic.twitter.com/1ZMB8Qzr9j— René Goad 🇬🇧 (@RenVolcanoman) May 6, 2018
Kilauea has been continuously erupting since 1983 and is one of the world's most active volcanoes. In 2014, lava burned a house and smothered a cemetery as it approached Pahoa, the town closest to Leilani Estates. But this flow stalled just before it reached Pahoa's main road.
Nearly 30 years ago, lava slowly covered an entire town, Kalapana, over the period of about a year. -CBS
