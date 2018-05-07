Watch Magma From Hawaii's Kilauea Consume A Car In Upscale Neighborhood

﻿Since erupting last Thursday, Hawaii's Kilauea volcano has destroyed at least 30 homes and forced over 1,700 residents to flee as hot magma shoots through nine fissures which have opened up in the ground - spewing molten rock, toxic gas and steam into the air.

Incredible footage shows the lava flow during this morning's fissure eruption on the east side of Hawaii's Big Island. More than 1,800 residents have been evacuated from their homes. https://t.co/c4jmm3rMcv pic.twitter.com/aMEtfEHnmF — ABC News (@ABC) May 6, 2018

The magma has been making its way through several upscale neighborhoods, including the Leilani Estates near the town of Pahoa on the Big Island, where ongoing eruptions along with several powerful earthquakes have cut off power and water to locals.

"I have no idea how soon we can get back," said Todd Corrigan, who left his home in Leilani Estates with his wife Friday as lava burst through the ground three or four blocks from their home. They spent the night on the beach in their car and began looking for a vacation rental. Hawaii County civil defense officials said two new fissures opened overnight, bringing the total to nine that opened in the neighborhood since Thursday. U.S. Geological Survey volcanologist Wendy Stovall said that with the two new fissures, the total was 10, though one of the new ones had already stopped producing lava. -CBS

The USGS is doing a great job providing updates on the eruptions in Leilani Estates https://t.co/zFD6WdMEiL

also follow @USGSVolcanoes pic.twitter.com/FeX2PZtscL — Alison Graettinger (@AlisonGraetting) May 6, 2018

Here is a thermal image of the crater:

Twitter user @bclemms posted a video of magma consuming a car:

Some evacuees were briefly allowed back to their homes to gather medicine, pets and other necessities. Authorities, however have warned residents that no commercial masks sold in stores and available to the general public - including those known as N-95, will protect against sulfur dioxide (SO), and that first responders require special masks and training not available to private citizens.

Scientists expect more lava to find its way through additional vents near the Leilani Estates, but are unable to predict with certainty.

Why was #LeilaniEstates allowed to be developed? Flows from the 1955 #KilaueaEruption (red areas on map) showed area has HIGH hazard for future eruptions & flows? Eastern edge of development even has prominent craters (yellow areas) Seems at best ignorant & at worst negligent. pic.twitter.com/M6YK2qe1ip — Brian Olson (@brianpeolson) May 4, 2018

Steaming cracks at 5:57 a.m. HST #Hawaii #Kilauea #volcano in the #LeilaniEstates area just before a fissure opened up on Kaupili Street.. pic.twitter.com/0teV4gaOBk — Joe Bobosky (@FITorion) May 4, 2018