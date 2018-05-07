Which Hunt?

Authored by James Howard Kunstler via Kunstler.com,
It was refreshing to read the response of Federal Judge T. S. Ellis III to a squad of prosecutors from Robert Mueller’s office who came into his Alexandria, Virginia, court to open the case against Paul Manafort, erstwhile Trump campaign manager, for money-laundering shenanigans dating as far back as 2005. Said response by the judge being:
“You don’t really care about Mr. Manafort’s bank fraud. You really care about getting information that Mr. Manafort can give you that would reflect on Mr. Trump and lead to his prosecution or impeachment or whatever.”
Judge Ellis’s concise summation was like a spring zephyr clearing out a long winter’s fog of unreality in our national politics - the idea that Mueller’s mission has been anything but the Deep State’s ongoing crusade to nullify the 2016 election.
In the meantime of the past year, Mueller has been additionally burdened by obvious misconduct in the FBI and its parent agency, the Department of Justice, which makes Mueller himself look like the instrument of a cover-up, or at least a massive organized distraction from the misdeeds of the Deep State itself.
I was never a Trump supporter or voter, but it seems to me he deserves to succeed or fail as President on his own merits (or lack of). It’s much more disturbing to me to see the runaway train that federal prosecution has turned into, along with orchestrated intrigues of FBI and DOJ officials at the highest level. These are of a piece with the creeping surveillance of all Americans, and the collusion of multiple intelligence agencies with social media companies and what used to be the respectable organs of the news, especially The New York Times, The Washington Post, and CNN — all of which are behaving like Grand Inquisitors in a medieval religious hysteria.
Judge Ellis’s remarks also speak to a growing consensus that the Russia “collusion” or “meddling” story is a phantom, if not a fabrication of the FBI itself, and that Robert Mueller’s appointment to investigate it was illegitimate from the start. In any case, it seems, for now, to be going nowhere, except maybe ricocheting back at itself — because more and more it looks like Mueller is there only to defend the reputation of the agency. Also, for now, the FBI and DOJ are engaged in a war of wills with both houses of congress. Senator Charles Grassley, the chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee, and members of the House Intelligence Committee are battling Acting Attorney General Rod Rosenstein for official documents that he refuses to produce. It only makes the FBI and DOJ look like rogue agencies.
Now Judge Ellis is asking to see unredacted memoranda spelling out Mueller’s exact commission as Special Counsel, to determine just where his authority begins and ends. Ellis is apparently familiar with the stratagems casually employed by overzealous federal prosecutors that can look like dirty pool - for instance, turning witnesses with janky charges, setting perjury traps, or, in the separate case of General Flynn, threatening to bankrupt a person for lawyers’ fees to defend himself against Mickey Mouse charges.
The Deep State - and when I use that term, I mean the swollen, entrenched, permanent federal bureaucracy and their water-carrier corps of lobbyists, policy wonks, contractors, and media mouthpieces - may not get away with this inquisition. It’s possible that Judge Ellis may, at least, send the Manafort case to a different jurisdiction, the Eastern District Court of Virginia, if he doesn’t throw the case out altogether on the grounds of prosecutorial overreach. The latter would be a blow against Special Counsel Mueller. It ought to be grounds for his dismissal. And what’s left of the Russia case after that? General Flynn’s guilty plea for lying to FBI agents about whether he had a conversation with the Russian ambassador?
Behind the disintegrating RussiaGate campaign is a much deeper, darker swamp of official misconduct at the FBI and DOJ, for which there is already a ton of evidence that has been made public and which seems worthy of prosecution.
I am surprised someone hasn't marketed a TrumpWitch sandwich by now.
In reply to I am surprised someone hasn… by Francis Marx
Time for Mueller to be fitted with a pair of cement boots. Sleeping with the fishes in the Potomac seems like a fitting end to this nonsense.
In reply to https:/… by 1981XLS
How dare Ellis need to see information and evidence!
Accusations, allegations and assertions should be enough.
Your Friend,
Deep State
In reply to Time for Mueller to be… by LargeHardonCollider
I'm afraid only women's accusations, allegations and assertions are accepted as truth without evidence.
Especially in divorce courts.
In reply to How dare Ellis need to see… by BennyBoy
Your all just haters !
Just so y'all know what kind of upstanding man Mr Muller is.
I was riding with him one night, we were going to a local bar that was having a wet T shirt contest on the upper level, and a chiseled chin contest on the lower level, when I noticed that he rolled a stop sign, and was doing about 4 miles an hour over the speed limit, well low and behold he pulled over, called the local cops and had them issue him 2 tickets.
That's just how upright this guy is, you heathens !
In reply to Time for Mueller to be… by LargeHardonCollider
#SUNLIGHTBOILINGWATERANDPINESOL
no more lies, assholes
In reply to I am surprised someone hasn… by Francis Marx
Toss it, for it is not specific which violates the scope (see below). He has a lot of leeway and gives Mueller, one person, too much power/authority.
Here is part of the letter from DOJ assigning Mueller and duties:
(b) The Special Counsel is authorized to conduct the investigation confinned by then-FBI Director James 8. Corney in testimony before the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence on March 20, 2017, including: (i) any links and/or coordination bet ween the Russian government and individuals associated with the campaign of President Donald Trump; and (ii) any matters that arose or may arise directly from the investigation; and (iii) any other matters within the scope of 28 C.F.R. § 600.4(a).
(c) If the Special Counsel believes it is necessary and appropriate, the Special Counsel is authorized to prosecute federal crimes arising from the investigation of these matters.
(d) Sections 600.4 through 600. l 0 of Title 28 of the Code of Federal Regulations are applicable to the Special Counsel
Here is 28 C.F.R.$ 600.4 (from above)
a)Original jurisdiction. The jurisdiction of a Special Counsel shall be established by the Attorney General. The Special Counsel will be provided.... with a specific factual statement of the matter to be investigated...... The jurisdiction of a Special Counsel shall also include the authority to investigate and prosecute federal crimes committed in the course of, and with intent to interfere with, the Special Counsel's investigation, such as perjury, obstruction of justice, destruction of evidence, and intimidation of witnesses (this is where potential Trump lying is a problem); and to conduct appeals arising out of the matter being investigated and/or prosecuted.
(b)Additional jurisdiction. If in the course of his or her investigation the Special Counsel concludes that additional jurisdiction beyond that specified in his or her original jurisdiction is necessary in order to fully investigate and resolve the matters assigned, or to investigate new matters that come to light in the course of his or her investigation, he or she shall consult with the Attorney General, who will determine whether to include the additional matters within the Special Counsel's jurisdiction or assign them elsewhere.
(c)Civil and administrative jurisdiction. If in the course of his or her investigation the Special Counsel determines that administrative remedies, civil sanctions or other governmental action outside the criminal justice system might be appropriate, he or she shall consult with the Attorney General with respect to the appropriate component to take any necessary action. A Special Counsel shall not have civil or administrative authority unless specifically granted such jurisdiction by the Attorney General.
In reply to #SUNLIGHTBOILINGWATERANDPINE… by vato poco
No, not sooooo much leeway as to flout logic and tell sitting Federal judges it's none of their business.
Manafort's Ukraine contacts were a decade ago. Did the Attorney General specifically and affirmatively determine to extend the SC's jurisdiction to other countries and other decades? Where is that written down?
If the FBI/DOJ is sloppy in any of their procedures--and what are the odds of that? Maybe 90%+ from what we've seen....they deserve to have actions thrown out.
Oh and collusion doesn't even legally exist, and lying while not under oath is perfectly legal.
So.......hmmm. I guess that's about it then.
No hay nada aqui.
In reply to a)Original jurisdiction. The… by two hoots
The FBI is obstructing justice as noted in a zh story yesterday by not going after the Strzok/Page personal devices.
The extant texts indicated they communicated on personal devices, the oversight committee asks for then, fbi says they arent obligated to obtain relevant evidence.
So why hasnt someone told Trump he can ORDER THE FBI TO COMPLY WITH CONGRESSIONAL REQUESTS?
He’s the President, he can. He can also tell Sessions to prosecute Director Wray for obstruction if he refuses.
What in the actual ass is going on? How is the FBI able to do this while Trump merely tweets?
Maybe it’s all theatre, because it makes no sense.
Were I Trump I’d have the Marine Corps show up to FBI and have them remove every document or computer even remotely related to the FBI’s sedition.
In reply to #SUNLIGHTBOILINGWATERANDPINE… by vato poco
if they would just lock Hillary up all this would be over. the rest of the cockroaches would scatter and never open their cankerous mouths again. except for that radical Brennan. he seems to be very special.
In reply to The FBI is obstructing… by I Am Jack's Ma…
President Trump could end this witch junt right now if he just declassified everything and left nothing redacted!
Show the American people just how corrupt the FBI and Department of Justice are!
In reply to I am surprised someone hasn… by Francis Marx
Sorry, your guy has no desire or intention of giving up the power of secrets.
In reply to President Trump could end… by lester1
“Corrupt?” There you go again. Buddy, we passed the “Corrupt” curve decades ago.
It’s CRIMINAL.
And, it’s absolute, complete, open in our Faces Tyrannical Lawlessness.
In reply to President Trump could end… by lester1
"I am surprised someone hasn't marketed a TrumpWitch sandwich by now."
Only Huma would eat that...
In reply to I am surprised someone hasn… by Francis Marx
Yet MSNBC and CNN etc. hold on to the Stormy story and keep hoping the Russia thing will pan out. I don't think they get it....Are they so blinded from their hatred that they lost to Trump that they are suiciding themselves. The average person....not just us here on ZH sees it now.
SETH RICH is my new go to when talking to LIBS. When talking to lib/dems....I used to ask one question...
Can you name the 3rd building that fell on 9/11....just to fuck with them and open that can of worms. This question would make their heads explode. Now I use the SETH RICH question.
Do you know who Seth Rich is? And when they say no...I just smack them with it...."He is the guy the DNC murdered for swiping the DNC emails...that nobody talks about. HEAD EXPLOSION in 3....2....1.... because you hit them with (A) with a question that paints them into a corner because your average Dem does not know the name Seth Rich...(B) since they don't know who he is...you can just blurt out the facts as you see them with all your own bias. I love it. BOOOOM. It triggers them to start looking into it...Just like WTC7 is the smoking gun for 9/11. Seth is the smoking gun for what is going on now.
SETH...I am always thinking about what you did. WE WILL NOT FORGET.
In reply to I am surprised someone hasn… by Francis Marx
Or you can just ask them why the DNC server was never allowed to be looked at by any Law Enforcement Agency.
It was a LEAK not a Hack.
Control the Language Control the Gas Light Scripted False Narrative PsyOp’s.
In reply to Yet MSNBC and CNN etc. hold… by takeaction
Here's a great way to phrase it; How many buildings collapsed when the twin towers were attacked? I think most folks think two.
Kinda like; What color is Grant's grey horse?
In reply to Yet MSNBC and CNN etc. hold… by takeaction
In reply to Yet MSNBC and CNN etc. hold… by takeaction
I'm out of popcorn...making a run to the store...anyone need some?
In reply to I am surprised someone hasn… by Francis Marx
In case you missed it: Bongino and DiGonova on Fox's "Life, Liberty and Levin"
Bongino has been miles ahead on this story. Pretty clear the American public has been lied to and gaslighted with this entire false narrative about Russian collusion.
Manafort leads to the Podesta Group the Ukraine and ultimately the Clinton Foundation, not Trump.
In reply to In case you missed it: … by Bastiat
@ bay, This is an old post of mine from last year before the election.
They’re “going all in.” Doesn’t matter what Hand the Pure Evil War Criminal Treasonous Seditious Psychopaths at the Deep State & their cohorts have been dealt.
Win, stolen or lost. They were going & are going "all in" with the PsyOp, Scripted False Narrative of Russia hacking the Elections / Russia / Putin / Trump Propaganda gone full retard via the Deep States Opeatives in the Presstitute Media.
The misconception is that individuals believe we are dealing with normal, sane human beings. We're not. Far from it. What we are dealing with are sick, twisted, Pure Evil Criminal, Psychopathic, Satanic / Lucerferian elements from the CIA / Pentagram Temple of Set Scum literally making Hell on Earth.
What's at Stake is the Deep State Global network of MultiNational Central Banking, Espionage, Murder, War, Torture, Destabilization Campaigns, BlackMail, Extortion, Child / Human Trafficking, Drug / Gun Running, Money Laundering, Corruption, NSA spying, Media control & control of the 17 Intelligence Agencies.
Most importantly, The Deep State controls all the distribution lines of the aforementioned. Especially the Coaxial Cable Communication lines of Espionage spying & Surveillance State Apparatus / Infrastructure.
Agencies all built on the British Model of Intelligence. Purely Evil & Highly Compartmentalized Levels which function as a Step Pyramid Model of Authority / Monarch Reign Pyramid Model of Authority.
That's what's at Stake. How this plays out is anyone's guess. The Pure Evil Criminal Psychopath Rogue elements of the Deep State will not go quietly. If not dealt with now, they'll disappear only to resurface at a later date with one objective:
Total Complete Full Spectrum World Domination they seek through Power & Control.
It's those Select Highly Compartmentalized Criminal Pure Evil Rogue Elements at the Deep State Top that have had control since the JFK Execution that have entrenched themselves for decades & refuse to relinquish Control.
This impure evil has been running the world since the time of the Pharoahs, it's ancient Babylonian mysticism/paganism and it is nothing more than the worship of Lucifer; it has never died out, it just re-emerges as something far more wicked, vile and sinister. They are all the sons and daughters of satan and do what he does - kill, steal and destroy.
It would be Nieve to think that hundreds of thousands of years of control over mankind be simply turned over by the Criminal Pure Evil Psychopathic Elite.
The Deep State will always exist.
However, the Pure Evil Criminal Psychopathic Highly Compartmentalized Rogue Levels of it are being delt with. Which is what the World is witnessing.
In reply to Thanks. Bongino has been… by Bay of Pigs
Well it is a pretty historic pass we're now in.
We have the Internet, President Trump, and hundreds of millions of firearms.
What do they have, again? A bunch of shitbird fake cops, some spy gear, and some media puppets.
Let's rumble.
In reply to @ bay, This is an old post… by Chupacabra-322
Finally a judge with some common sense....asks basic questions and applies his BS Filter.
Yes fine but -- what will America do for entertainment if we ever do end this?
Read books, just kidding.
In reply to Yes fine but -- what will… by cougar_w
We’ll always have Dancing with the Stars.
In reply to Yes fine but -- what will… by cougar_w
A system run by paper pusher white collar criminals is a system that will protect paper pusher white collar criminals.
Garbage in.....garbage out.
The lawyers win.
After decades of lawless behavior internationally and domestically, it was only a matter of time before the political parasites started treating each other the same way they treat us. Unfortunately, both sides are still claiming to be lawful and just for completely different reasons while both are hopelessly corrupt.
Witch hunt? Time to burn the fucking Clintons, Soros, Mueller, Kerry, Yobama, Pelosi, etcetc, at the stake!!!!!!
Why are the Traitors not being stood against the wall?
Soon.....hopefully.
In reply to Witch hunt? Time to burn… by Aliens-R-Us
“Let Justice Prevail or the Heavens Fall!”
Or
The absolute, complete, open in our Faces Tyrannical Lawlessness will continue.
With Impunity.
When Kunstler is on board for this, and Dershowitz, I think of Leonard Cohen's number...
Everybody knows that the dice are loaded
Everybody rolls with their fingers crossed
Everybody knows the war is over
Everybody knows the good guys lost
Everybody knows the fight was fixed
The poor stay poor, the rich get rich
That's how it goes
Everybody knows
Everybody knows that the boat is leaking
Everybody knows that the captain lied
Everybody got this broken feeling
Like their father or their dog just died
Everybody talking to their pockets
Everybody wants a box of chocolates
And a long-stem rose
Everybody knows
Nice seeing you posting MsC. Good selection from Leonard.
In reply to When Kunstler is on board… by MsCreant
"...Deep State’s ongoing crusade to nullify the 2016 election."
Easy the jim, you're starting to talk about a CONSPIRACY colluding to unseat a president
A CONSPIRACY jim
I'm a doctor, Jim, not a bricklayer!
In reply to "...Deep State’s ongoing… by samsara
OT - Can we please move McCain to the front of the line for prosecution?
Assuming his cancer is real and he will be dead soon he should be exposed as a traitor NOW and spend his final days in a cage, not living in comfort and luxury.
Do we really have to endure a full week of MSM lauding him as a patriotic American hero after he dies?
But Jihadi John and his following of braindead Arizonans are on the honour roll. Pay your respects to the living dead. Just imagine what carnage their bodies have to endure.
In reply to OT - Can we please move… by bowie28
Sounds like Whitewater 2.0, and Monica Lewinsky 2.0 starring Donald Trump.
I can't remember if Donald Trump ever provided a valid birth certificate to prove that he wasn't the product of his mother having sex with an organutan, and if Bill Maher had to write a check for $5 million to Trump's charity of choice or not. Who won that case? Obama provided his birth certificate from Hawaii I remember.
Where is Kenneth Starr, he of impeachment and Vince Foster fame? Oh yes, Starr served as the president and chancellor of Baylor University in Waco, Texas, from June 2010 until May 2016. On May 26, 2016, following an investigation into the mishandling by Starr of several sexual assaults at the school, Baylor University's board of regents announced that Starr's tenure as university president would end.
I miss MDB - at least his posts were funny. The trolls here now are pathetic.
In reply to Sounds like Whitewater 2.0,… by kudocast
So long Mueller. Don't let the door hit you in the buttocks on the way out chump.
Shut the SOB Muller down!
End it now!
Any guesses on which federal judge will suddenly lose his life by dropping a barbell on his own neck, or by being shot by persons who allegedly "rob" him on a street at night but take none of the cash in his wallet? Or his car will mysteriously accelerate into a retaining wall. Also wouldn't be a good idea for this judge to book any air flights in the near future.
All Mueller has to do is probe deeper and he will discover Russian collusion by tRump himself. Everyone knows it and if you deny it then you're just as bad as those evil white supremacist Nazis who deny The Holohoax.
Just wait. All of you tRump supporting/voting NRA nutcases are going down when Hillary is anointed president due to the Russian collusion and election hacking and to top it all off, Elizabeth Warren/Kamala Harris are on deck after Hillary's administration ends! The USA is going to finally become a full Judeo-communist society!
Chop the head of the fucking snake off and put it on a pike for all to see !!
Part of the US Deep State (at its core the CIA and Wall Street) is being exposed.
Notice how the CIA has made the FBI take the fall?
The CIA thinks it will get a free pass.
Translation: It's time to see how Mueller has been trying to implement a coup d'é·tat against Trump.
Trump needs to fire feckless Jeff Sessions, who, because of his quick recusal the instant he stepped into the AG office, allowed Rod Rosenstein to highjack the DOJ and give "unfettered power" to Meuller to run the witch hunt in the ongoing Deep State coup d'état against Trump! Sessions and Rosenstein need to be fired immediately!!!!!