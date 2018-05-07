White House Threatens Beijing With "Consequences" Should Missiles Remain In South China Sea

In what sounds eerily like a re-run of the Cuban Missile Crisis (though admittedly not nearly as dire), the US has threatened Beijing with unspecified "consequences" if China doesn't remove missiles from islands in the South China Sea that are also claimed by Vietnam and the Philippines.
According to the South China Morning Post, the US is seeking to verify a CNBC report from last week that China had installed anti-ship and air-to-air defenses on some of these disputed islands over the last 30 days. The missiles are reportedly stationed on Fiery Cross Reef, Subi Reef and Mischief Reef.
China, for its part, has neither confirmed nor denied the existence of the missiles.
At a regular briefing on Thursday, Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying neither confirmed nor denied the deployment.
"China’s peaceful construction in the Spratly archipelago, including the deployment of necessary national defence facilities, is aimed at protecting China’s sovereignty and security," she said. "Those who don’t intend to violate [this sovereignty] have no reason to worry."
Following land reclamation efforts that have transformed reefs into full-fledged islands, China's military has built air bases, radar and communication systems, as well as naval facilities, on some of these islands.
As the SCMP points out, tensions over the South China Sea have been brewing for years, which could be one reason why markets ignored the reports about the missiles last week, and have generally viewed the worsening tensions between the US and China as a non-issue.
Back in 2015, the International Criminal Court ruled in favor of the Philippines, declaring that the country could officially exert sovereignty over some of the disputed islands. But China ignored the ruling, and threatened military confrontation should the Philippines try to enforce the ruling.
Admiral Philip Davidson, President Trump's pick to lead the US Pacific Command, has repeatedly warned that China is trying to muscle the US out of the Pacific so it can assert unilateral domination over the territory.
In written testimony to the US Senate Armed Services Committee released last Tuesday, Adm. Davidson said China is seeking "a long-term strategy to reduce the U.S. access and influence in the region," which he claims the U.S. must maintain its critical military assets in the area. He views China as "no longer a rising power," but rather a “great power and peer competitor to the United States in the region.” Adm. Davidson agreed with President Trump’s recent assessment on China, calling the country a "rival."
Despite President Trump's public "friendship" with Chinese President Xi Jinping, the relationship between the two countries has never quite recovered from Trump's first diplomatic faux pas - accepting a call from Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen. China recently terrorized Taiwan by holding the largest-ever live fire drills. Tsai has advocated for a more confrontational relationship with China, though she has specifically said she dosn't oppose the "One China" policy.
Washington takes no position on sovereignty claims, but it has accused Beijing of "militarizing" the South China Sea. Likewise, China has warned the US against continuing its "freedom of navigation" operations - deliberately provocative missions where US destroyers sail within the defensive perimeter of China's South China Sea holdings.
The US, meanwhile, insists that China itself benefits from US "freeops", which a Pentagon spokeswoman says have helped make the region more secure.
"China has to realise that they’ve benefited from the free navigation of the sea, and the US Navy has been the guarantor of that," Pentagon spokeswoman Dana White said.
"We will continue to do our operations."
China's defense ministry responded by saying the islands are "part of Chinese territory" and that China alone will decide what happens there.
In other words: The US needs to mind its own business.
Get this clear. The USA is more crony communist than China. There is no capitalism nor democracy found in America. The minions are owned by banks, government, party, and the media bosses. Communist cows are either milked or butchered. Build your own path or mindlessly enrich the plutocrats.
In reply to I Xi you ;-) by nmewn
I take issue with the claim that the US is more corrupt than China. We're catching up fast but China still has us my miles on that one.
In reply to Get this clear. The USA is… by ???ö?
Who is more corrupt ?
That is a great question. It reminds me of the question "What do you call that white speck on the top of chicken shit?"
In reply to I take issue with the claim… by NoDebt
In reply to Who is more corrupt ? That… by BlindMonkey
Didn't know the South China Sea belonged to TRUMP? Correct me if I'm wrong, it has CHINA in the name, right?
What is Trump gonna do? Go to WAR with China? LOL
He can't even stand up to Israhell?
Artist's IMPRESSION of Satanyahoo RIDING Trump
In reply to Fly larvae? by nmewn
Does INDIA own the Indian Ocean?
In reply to Didn't know the South China… by beepbop
Really? Is that what you read from it?
It's that the US thinks it OWNS everything. Even when it's NOT in its neighborhood.
In reply to Does INDIA own the Indian… by Old Codger
The south sea of China only in name the U.S. views it the same as the Gulf of Mexico.
In reply to Didn't know the South China… by beepbop
That's why we need to change the name. Those islands rightly belong to Vietnam and the Philippines, not to China, Taiwan, Tibet or any other country (well, Malaysia and Brunei have small claims too).
Since there's already a Philippine Sea, I propose renaming the South China Sea the Sea of Vietnam.
In reply to Didn't know the South China… by beepbop
In reply to That's why we need to change… by HotelBread
Technically that's urea
In reply to Who is more corrupt ? That… by BlindMonkey
After the 'missiles and cake' bull$hit at Trump's palace last year, Xi went back to China worried...
Xi said "build them"
I don't blame him one bit - fortunately for the world, China and Russia are playing their cards well... Amerika is looking the fool scrambling and bumbling it's fleet and aircraft all over the world... North Korea, Syria, Iran, and now the South China Sea. This may be their strategy - to keep Amerika off balance...
In reply to Who is more corrupt ? That… by BlindMonkey
Home to the Too Big to Jail banks and proclaims to be defender of human rights and freedoms while slaughtering millions, I think they already took the crown years ago.
In reply to I take issue with the claim… by NoDebt
Evidence, sources? Or just gingoism?
In reply to I take issue with the claim… by NoDebt
So wait a minute .... we can put missiles all over the world but .... never mind, starts to get old.
In reply to Get this clear. The USA is… by ???ö?
Precisely.
Negotiate. Get THAAD TFO of RoK.
It’s called an act of good faith - something for which the Washington warmongers are not known.
In reply to So wait a minute .... we can… by Taint Boil
Evil people don't grasp that, and they aren't going to ever. Americans don't even hear the songs they listen to on the radio that have lyrics that say how Socialist or Communist Americans really are. Americans greedily make the songs mean something personal to themselves because they love their self so much to the point that they don't hear what songs are actually saying.
In reply to Get this clear. The USA is… by ???ö?
Beijing responds:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2U7IGrcB5Dw
In reply to I Xi you ;-) by nmewn
Come on people now
Smile on your brother
Everybody get together
Try to love one another right now
Trump is gathering bargaining chips. Costs us nothing, but they can be traded for real value.
Clownz will hate this.
If the war with Iran gets kicked off on schedule they will have their hands full. I guarantee the US is not 2 simultaneous war capable right now.
In reply to Trump is gathering… by tmosley
we’re not AFGHANISTAN capable, although in fairness we are mostly there to keep the Chicoms out.
Were Orange Jesus a genius, he’d just pay the Taliban to keep them out at a fraction of our ongoing cost... but hey... that would mean cutting out the well-fed fat fucks who run the MIC.
In reply to If the war with Iran gets… by BlindMonkey
You want to do what we've always done so we can get some more of what we've always gotten.
You are DEFINITELY in over your head here.
In reply to we’re not AFGHANISTAN… by I Am Jack's Ma…
I’m looking at the top of yours right now you silly jabroni.
The Jews want Iran regime-changed, with a private central bank they control, and they want to break support for Hezbollah (to steal water and offshore gas) and Syria/Golan.
not to mention the petrodollar concern (I mean its not worth mentioning, the dollar’s life is not going to be significantly lengthened via Iranian oil - controlling that spice per se, however...)
No what I want is an America First foreign policy, not one run by the very bankers, MIC vampires and Zionist Jews who hijacked it after 9/11.
This ain’t that. This is Bush 3.0.
In reply to You want to do what we've… by tmosley
There will be no war between the United States and Iran.
How many times do I have to stick my neck out and be proven completely fucking correct before you idiots will get it?
In reply to If the war with Iran gets… by BlindMonkey
The US would destroy Iran's military in a matter of weeks. Give me a break. Now invasion and holding territory is a different story..
In reply to If the war with Iran gets… by BlindMonkey
Yes, assuming key partners now aligned with Iran sat and did nothing. And how realistic a scenario do you think that is?
In reply to The US would destroy Iran's… by geno
If Iran goes... so go everything else... the USA doesn't have the resources to fight all the battle....
In reply to The US would destroy Iran's… by geno
Stretch U.S. military assets and bleed the nation dry over a period of time, without going so far as to engage in direct military conflict. Whether by actual design or simply the natural progression of a dying empire, one could argue that it is working.
In reply to If the war with Iran gets… by BlindMonkey
No, he’s getting shit advice.
We’re going to go to war over a rock with seagull shit on it are we?
Well, fuckin’ add it to the list I guess.
We can always print more “money” or rather sell more IOUs from John Q. Taxcow to the (((Fed))) so they will.
if we win, the Fed wins
if we lose, the Fed wins.
This 11D chess is, I’ll admit, over my handsome head.
In reply to Trump is gathering… by tmosley
Empty threat
Trump is a Chump - a Palooka who never saw a fight he didnt want to get into
everywhere in the .....world - spin the globe and throw a dart each week
Well The Don is no community organizing street nigger from Chi-Congo for sure. Bless his heart....nor does he have a red magic marker....
In reply to Trump is a Chump - a Palooka… by Omen IV
For a US president that wants to get into fights around the world, we sure haven't been getting into many fights around the world.
Almost as if you are just stupid.
In reply to Trump is a Chump - a Palooka… by Omen IV
Yeah, except for the Green Berets in Yemen, Delta and SEALS in Syria, and whatever the fuck is happening at the moment in Somalia/Horn of Africa and the extra troops sent to Afghanistan the guy is really reversing the neocons’ hyperinterventionism.
No Yemeni ever called me a white privileged cis hetero male, Mosley.
In reply to For a US president that… by tmosley
We were already involved in those theaters when Trump took office. Besides, you don't fight WARS with special forces.
In reply to Yeah, except for the Green… by I Am Jack's Ma…
No, I suppose you just fight ‘matters.’
Just like sending in more troops is the same as withdrawing.
Peace through war, and all...
In reply to We were already involved in… by tmosley
korean war 2.0 n this time teh chinese arent wearing sandals & pajamas using hand me down armaments
Is there anybody the USSA Empire Of Lies (EOL) is not threatening as it sinks into irrelevance and third worldom?