White House Threatens Beijing With "Consequences" Should Missiles Remain In South China Sea

by Tyler Durden
Mon, 05/07/2018 - 19:55

In what sounds eerily like a re-run of the Cuban Missile Crisis (though admittedly not nearly as dire), the US has threatened Beijing with unspecified "consequences" if China doesn't remove missiles from islands in the South China Sea that are also claimed by Vietnam and the Philippines.

China

According to the South China Morning Post, the US is seeking to verify a CNBC report from last week that China had installed anti-ship and air-to-air defenses on some of these disputed islands over the last 30 days. The missiles are reportedly stationed on Fiery Cross Reef, Subi Reef and Mischief Reef.

China, for its part, has neither confirmed nor denied the existence of the missiles.

At a regular briefing on Thursday, Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying neither confirmed nor denied the deployment.

"China’s peaceful construction in the Spratly archipelago, including the deployment of necessary national defence facilities, is aimed at protecting China’s sovereignty and security," she said. "Those who don’t intend to violate [this sovereignty] have no reason to worry."

Following land reclamation efforts that have transformed reefs into full-fledged islands, China's military has built air bases, radar and communication systems, as well as naval facilities, on some of these islands.

China

As the SCMP points out, tensions over the South China Sea have been brewing for years, which could be one reason why markets ignored the reports about the missiles last week, and have generally viewed the worsening tensions between the US and China as a non-issue.

Back in 2015, the International Criminal Court ruled in favor of the Philippines, declaring that the country could officially exert sovereignty over some of the disputed islands. But China ignored the ruling, and threatened military confrontation should the Philippines try to enforce the ruling.

Admiral Philip Davidson, President Trump's pick to lead the US Pacific Command, has repeatedly warned that China is trying to muscle the US out of the Pacific so it can assert unilateral domination over the territory.

In written testimony to the US Senate Armed Services Committee released last Tuesday, Adm. Davidson said China is seeking "a long-term strategy to reduce the U.S. access and influence in the region," which he claims the U.S. must maintain its critical military assets in the area. He views China as "no longer a rising power," but rather a “great power and peer competitor to the United States in the region.” Adm. Davidson agreed with President Trump’s recent assessment on China, calling the country a "rival."

Despite President Trump's public "friendship" with Chinese President Xi Jinping, the relationship between the two countries has never quite recovered from Trump's first diplomatic faux pas - accepting a call from Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen. China recently terrorized Taiwan by holding the largest-ever live fire drills. Tsai has advocated for a more confrontational relationship with China, though she has specifically said she dosn't oppose the "One China" policy. 

Washington takes no position on sovereignty claims, but it has accused Beijing of "militarizing" the South China Sea. Likewise, China has warned the US against continuing its "freedom of navigation" operations - deliberately provocative missions where US destroyers sail within the defensive perimeter of China's South China Sea holdings.

The US, meanwhile, insists that China itself benefits from US "freeops", which a Pentagon spokeswoman says have helped make the region more secure.

"China has to realise that they’ve benefited from the free navigation of the sea, and the US Navy has been the guarantor of that," Pentagon spokeswoman Dana White said.  

"We will continue to do our operations."

China's defense ministry responded by saying the islands are "part of Chinese territory" and that China alone will decide what happens there.

In other words: The US needs to mind its own business.

???ö? nmewn Mon, 05/07/2018 - 20:01 Permalink

Get this clear. The USA is more crony communist than China. There is no capitalism nor democracy found in America. The minions are owned by banks, government, party, and the media bosses. Communist cows are either milked or butchered. Build your own path or mindlessly enrich the plutocrats.

Yellow_Snow BlindMonkey Mon, 05/07/2018 - 21:18 Permalink

After the 'missiles and cake' bull$hit at Trump's palace last year, Xi went back to China worried...

Xi said "build them"

I don't blame him one bit - fortunately for the world, China and Russia are playing their cards well...  Amerika is looking the fool scrambling and bumbling it's fleet and aircraft all over the world... North Korea, Syria, Iran, and now the South China Sea.  This may be their strategy - to keep Amerika off balance...

MusicIsYou ???ö? Mon, 05/07/2018 - 22:14 Permalink

Evil people don't grasp that, and they aren't going to ever. Americans don't even hear the songs they listen to on the radio that have lyrics that say how Socialist or Communist Americans really are. Americans greedily make the songs mean something personal to themselves because they love their self so much to the point that they don't hear what songs are actually saying.

I Am Jack's Ma… tmosley Mon, 05/07/2018 - 20:49 Permalink

I’m looking at the top of yours right now you silly jabroni.

The Jews want Iran regime-changed, with a private central bank they control, and they want to break support for Hezbollah (to steal water and offshore gas) and Syria/Golan.

not to mention the petrodollar concern (I mean its not worth mentioning, the dollar’s life is not going to be significantly lengthened via Iranian oil - controlling that spice per se, however...)

 

No what I want is an America First foreign policy, not one run by the very bankers, MIC vampires and Zionist Jews who hijacked it after 9/11.

 

This ain’t that.  This is Bush 3.0.

I Am Jack's Ma… tmosley Mon, 05/07/2018 - 20:10 Permalink

No, he’s getting shit advice.

We’re going to go to war over a rock with seagull shit on it are we?

Well, fuckin’ add it to the list I guess.

 

We can always print more “money”  or rather sell more IOUs from John Q. Taxcow to the (((Fed))) so they will.

 

if we win, the Fed wins

if we lose, the Fed wins.

 

This 11D chess is, I’ll admit, over my handsome head.

Omen IV Mon, 05/07/2018 - 20:00 Permalink

Trump is a Chump - a Palooka who never saw a fight he didnt want to get into

everywhere in the .....world - spin the globe and throw a dart each week

I Am Jack's Ma… tmosley Mon, 05/07/2018 - 20:16 Permalink

Yeah, except for the Green Berets in Yemen, Delta and SEALS in Syria, and whatever the fuck is happening at the moment in Somalia/Horn of Africa and the extra troops sent to Afghanistan the guy is really reversing the neocons’ hyperinterventionism.

 

 

No Yemeni ever called me a white privileged cis hetero male, Mosley.