WSJ Explores The Mystery Of Michael Flynn's Guilty Plea

In recent months, The Wall Street Journal Editorial Board has not been shy of criticizing the establishment as much as the rest of the media-moonscape criticizes Trump. Having jabbed at "too conflicted" Mueller, urging him to step down, and daring to point out that it was Trump who started the trade wars, but China; the authors turned their angry gaze at the mystery of Former Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn's guilty plea... especially considering FBI agents said he did not commit a crime...
One of the stranger moments of Robert Mueller’s special counsel probe is Michael Flynn’s Dec. 1, 2017 guilty plea for lying to the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
The former White House national security adviser pleaded guilty to a single count of making false statements, even though then FBI director James Comey had told Congress in March that the two FBI agents who interviewed Mr. Flynn believed he hadn’t lied.
These columns reported this Comey testimony based on sources at the time of Mr. Flynn’s plea (“The Flynn Information,” Dec. 1, 2017). Now comes confirmation from a less redacted version of the House Intelligence Committee’s Russia report released late Friday.
On pages 53-54, the report notes that in March 2017 “Director Comey testified to the Committee that ‘the agents . . . discerned no physical indications of deception. They didn’t see any change in posture, in tone, in inflection, in eye contact. They saw nothing that indicated to them that he knew he was lying to them.’” The quotes are from the committee transcript of Mr. Comey’s remarks.
The report goes on to say that then Deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe “confirmed the interviewing agent’s initial impression and stated that the ‘conundrum that we faced on their return from the interview is that although [the agents] didn’t detect deception in the statements that he made in the interview . . . the statements were inconsistent with our understanding of the conversation that he had actually had with the ambassador.’”
Recall that the inconsistency concerned whether Mr. Flynn had discussed U.S. sanctions against Russia with the Russian ambassador to the U.S. Vice President Mike Pence had said publicly that Mr. Flynn had not discussed sanctions, and once it came to light that he had, Mr. Flynn resigned.
But Mr. McCabe also nonetheless told the House Intelligence Committee that “‘the two people who interviewed [Flynn] didn’t think he was lying, [which] was not [a] great beginning of a false statement case.’”
All of this relates to the mystery of why Mr. Flynn pleaded guilty to making false statements. It made little sense for him to lie since as a seasoned intelligence officer he would know the U.S. eavesdrops on the Russian ambassador. He also willingly sat for the FBI interview with no legal counsel, suggesting he felt no risk in doing so.
Certainly the statements about the FBI agent’s impression of Mr. Flynn would not have helped Mr. Mueller’s case at trial had Mr. Flynn not pleaded guilty. The plea deal noted that Mr. Flynn’s sentence would depend on his “assistance in the investigation,” and perhaps Mr. Flynn felt he lacked the money to defend himself in court. He also may have wanted to spare his son, whom Mr. Mueller was also targeting.
In any case it is a dubious practice for a prosecutor to force a cooperating witness to plead guilty to a crime he didn’t commit. Perhaps Mr. Flynn is supplying testimony behind the scenes that puts all of this in a better light, but the facts on the public record to date don’t reflect well on Mr. Mueller’s prosecutorial tactics toward Mr. Flynn.
The House report also reflects poorly on Mr. Comey’s credibility.
Despite the transcript of his testimony, Mr. Comey at least three times on his book tour has denied telling Congress that the FBI agents did not think Mr. Flynn was lying.
“Did you tell lawmakers that FBI agents didn’t believe former national security adviser Michael Flynn was lying intentionally to investigators?” Fox News’ Bret Baier asked Mr. Comey on April 26.
“No,” Mr. Comey replied, adding that “I didn’t believe that and didn’t say that.”
Asked a similar question by NBC’s Chuck Todd, Mr. Comey responded, “Not true. And I don’t know what people heard me say, if they’re reporting it accurately, what they heard me say, they misunderstood. But that’s not accurate.”
Perhaps Mr. Comey’s memory is faulty, as happens with human beings, though then he might commiserate with Mr. Flynn. On the other hand, Mr. Comey has jailed many Americans for false statements to the FBI, with no accommodation for mistakes of memory.
The latest House release also shows again the games that the Department of Justice and FBI are playing with redactions. The FBI has for weeks fought Intelligence Committee requests to declassify this portion of its report, though the only harm from public knowledge is to Mr. Comey’s reputation and to the credibility of Mr. Mueller’s prosecution.
The FBI has a conflict of interest in overseeing redactions given that the behavior of its leaders and agents are in question. This is one more reason for President Trump to use his authority to declassify all of the Russia 2016 files.
I cant wait to see them flip Comey ... will he turn on chocolate jesus, lynch, holder, clapper, rice, powers and brennan for a reduced sentence?
The FBI and CIA abuse national Security as a means of hiding corruption. Plain and simple.
In reply to Seems like a duck to avoid a… by NugginFuts
An American Hero who officially blew the whistle on the Pure Evil War Criminal Treasonous Seditious Psychopaths at the CIA arming, funding & training I CIA SIS Terror Organizations.
In reply to The FBI and CIA abuse… by JimmyJones
In reply to An American Hero who… by Chupacabra-322
I I think this is more common than any of us know.
What part of "he can't afford the insane cost of the lawyers and knows he will be pardoned" doesn't the WSJ understand?
In reply to any case it is a dubious… by SWRichmond
That is exactly what is going to happen if this DNC lawsuit proceeds. The thing about cancers, if left unchecked, is they destroy not only the host, but their own ability to survive. The Parties, Deep State, MIC, etc. can do us all a favor by imploding and burning the remnants
In reply to Time for Wikileaks to expose… by y3maxx
In reply to That is exactly what is… by Wild Bill Steamcock
I can't explain the costs incurred by trying to stand against FedGov in court, but the ranchers/Bundy/Finicum Families (and many others) sure as hell can.
Then there is a southern gentleman named Franklin Sanders (a metals dealer) that articulated the costs in a brief story called "The Most Dangerous Man In the Mid-South" based on his battles with Feds. I can't stress the importance of people comprehending this. Link and excerpt below. https://the-moneychanger.com/answers/the_most_dangerous_man_in_the_mid_…
I didn't sally forth looking for dragons to slay. The dragon came to me. He came with a lie, and either you oppose a lie, or you become a liar. You can kid yourself and say I'm only going along because they have all the guns, but day by day, year by year, your integrity erodes. Finally, you become like the tyrants: just one more liar.
Even if you have no chance to win, you have to fight. Not many are willing, but even a few keep the tyrants from sleeping at night. If we don't fight, how many more Ruby Ridges and Wacos will there be? How many more SWAT team attacks? How many more police check points? How many more bureaucrats watching your bank account and your finances? How many more children held hostage by IRS agents? The bill of rights is already dead. Will it be time to fight when your wife and children are dead, too?
The US government spent millions of dollars trying to jail me and my wife and my pastor and assistant pastor. The assistant US attorney here told one lawyer that I was "the most dangerous man in the mid-South." In a four and a half year investigation the government spent $5-$10 million, maybe more. We heard they spent nearly two million on the trial alone.
We can't both be right. Either the government is right and gold and silver coin is not money, or I am right. This is not a gentlemen's "difference of opinion."
What a sucky way to have to live though, to have to fight evil rotten monsters that are supposed to be "public servants". What made me think of it was the Hammonds, who actually seemed as though they *wanted* to go back to prison, and my thought was they had been threatened so bad they were happy about it.
One more time, here is the link to "American Standoff". 90 minutes of pure solid evil visited upon the Hammonds, the Bundys, and Robert LaVoy Finicum by the US gov.
This is required viewing and should be mandatory in every school in the land.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H6GAoqvK5s0
If the maverick wanted to see regular people converge on DC with pitchforks, he'd do well to tweet this out and leave it embedded front and center of the WH web site.
In reply to I can't explain the costs… by boattrash
You are right. His son is well aware of the debauchery perpetrated by all of the power mad psychopaths in dc. The deep state and their politicians are horrible people. All of them.
I remember it as well.
FWIW, the theory that's floated by those following Qanon is that Flynn's move was part of a great plan to allow him to work outside the WH (thus protecting it) and also implicate more deep staters.
This past weekend there was a significant shift in the Qanon presentation with the suggestion that things are about to get a lot more public and active. Time will tell if this is a very sophisticated LARPer or if we're about to see some big dominoes fall.
In reply to Am I going mental or did… by chunga
Everything he said to govt lawyers is now sworn testimony on the record, and he knows where all the bones are. Brilliant strategy, and Flynn took a big one for us.
In reply to An American Hero who… by Chupacabra-322
why didnt his lawyer regardless of his plea ask for the DOJ files he was entitled to?
along with why did Sessions appoint Rosenstein?
along with why did Rosenstein & Sessions appoint Wray?
along with why is Wray covering for multiple people via the redactions - which will come out anyway sooner or later?
is this all a strategy to push for delays until less than 2 weeks before the election and something explodes?
In reply to Seems like a duck to avoid a… by NugginFuts
Time to shut down the FBI.....close it down. Fire Wray the new Traitor to the people and farm out all the agents to INS......protect the fucking border.....do something worthwhile.
In reply to why didnt his lawyer… by Omen IV
The thing they miss is that voters want their GOVERNMENT TO ACTUALLY DO SOMETHING, LEGISLATE SOMETHING.
Not throw a 2 year temper tantrum because their (deeply flawed and ill) candidate didn't win.
A deeply flawed candidate did win. None of us can speak to the condition of his health, we simply don’t know. I’ll tell you this, odds are, it’s hasn't gotten better. That may be part of the plan too. Keep punching and wear him down.
Maybe, a better and less flawed nominee could had either avoided this completely or, at the very least, snuffed it out a lot sooner.
Trumptards were warned. Elect him, get a clusterfuck you can’t win. And there’s no wall and no Ocare repeal. And she still isn’t “locked up”.
How many lawyers want their doors knocked down, all their papers read, while waiting for some judge to say the FBI wasn't legally entitled to knock down their doors.
If Mueller, the DOJ, the FBI, and the other cockroach agencies get away with this Trump coup, we will have full-on, no recourse Police State.
Not necessarily a worse charge.
Think of unlimited legal costs to defend oneself that bankrupts you before you get to the end for starters.
Prosecutors have the endless pockets of the State, and unchecked Authority, with ZERO consequences.
Only billionaires could afford to defend themselves, even multi-millionaires like Conrad Black were bankrupted.
And there are no consequences whatsoever, when Prosecutors deliberately hide exculpatory evidence.
He pled guilty so as not to be bankrupted anymore than he already has. However, a funny thing is happening on the way to the gallows.
Typical pinko psychos. They have a PHD in overplaying their hands. Now the true nature of this abortive investigation seems to be eeking out.
Clearly Flynn was blackmailed by Mueller and corrupt FBI agents into pleading guilty. Im thinking they threatened to file some manufactured charges against his son. The FBI have been known to blackmail people into pleading guilty to crimes they didn't commit.
I also wouldn't be surprised to see corrupt FBI agents colluding with the mainstream liberal media!
In reply to A Man of Incredible Moral… by pc_babe
Criminal FBI & the media? Nah. That’s too low level. You need to be a high level Pure Evil War Criminal Treasonous Seditious Psychopath DNI Official to enable the PsyOp.
April 20, 2018: Ep. 703 Explosive New Developments that Destroy the Collusion Fairytale
Explosive new developments contained in the Comey memos destroy the Russian collusion narrative and point fingers at the Democrats for the email leaks.
“But the big take away from today’s show. Major, major, breaking news on the Pakistani IT scandal. Passing information off to the Intel people. And, major breaking news on leaks to CNN that started this entire Trump collusion hysteria. Leaks that likely came from Jim Clapper. Who told Jim Comey according to his own memos to brief Trump about the sex stuff but leave the Spying stuff out. We don’t want him looking at that. But if you brief him on the sex stuff CNN can run a story about the Dossier.”
“And, who else is at CNN by the way? Lisa Monaco. Who was Obama’s Homeland Security & CounterTerrorism Advisor who worked with Bob Muller & the FBI directly for him. She’s at CNN now too. Now does it make sense why CNN is so single handily focused on this Russian collusion thing?”
“If their role in this collusion thing. Oh, don’t make any mistakes here & think this is kinda secondary, tertiary stuff. If CNN’s role, when their role comes out. Their role in this scandal. That leaks to them are what started this about the Comey meeting. That people connected to Muller. People connected to the Obama White House who are over there now who likely have information on this. It’s going to be very, very embarrassing for CNN.”
https://www.bongino.com/april-20-2018-ep-703-explosive-new-developments-that-destroy-the-collusion-fairytale/
In reply to Clearly Flynn was… by lester1
Remember, the .gov can lie to you, but you can not lie to them.
Mental illness allows progressives to be so certain of their cause that it prevents them from even imagining that they would EVER be held to account for their crimes. And given the last thirty years why would they?
Hillary, their more recent saint, has seen government investigation and enforcement entities turn a blind eye to her many crimes, with the assurances from the media that all that follow will be treated in kind.
It's a mental illness that prevents them from seeing the truth, their BELIEF held so strongly that they are prepared to go jihadist in defense of their Allah (progressive big government), salvation and Utopian heaven only prevented by a lack of ABSOLUTE commitment.
Infidels do not deserve tolerance and will receive NONE by these extremists.
Until we realize that the only defense to this type of extremism is NOT tolerance and moderation, but the EXACT same INTOLERANCE given their enemies...NONE.
We know the score and it is no different than gun control. They suggest restrictions in moderation while demanding complete bans on 95% of all existing weapons in public speech's and publications.
Common sense is but another useful tool to soften their target for ultimate elimination.
Flynn is about to flip this shit back on them.
Flynn wil win millions in a lawsuit against Mueller. Its happened before against both Mueller and Weissman.
He should sue them personally for what they did as a public servant
Mueller bankrupted Flynn. Flynn deserves restitution, and Mueller needs to go to jail immediately!
This is one more reason for President Trump to use his authority to declassify all of the Russia 2016 files.
And about 50 million other classified documents that have nothing whatsoever to do with national security and only serve to conceal crimes committed by politicians and government employees.
The penalty for using phony natsec justification to conceal crimes (obstruction of justice by definition) should be far more severe than the penalty for revealing classified information. How many people have been prosecuted for the former vs the latter?
He probably made that plea to avoid being bankrupted by the process, a tactic that has been employed on Trump allies more than once by the Mueller operation.
System needs changing ... the state should pay all prosecution costs and then claims back any and all costs when it finally wins.
The justice system is rigged to ensure ordinary people are not able to use it equally.
The guilty plea allowed Flynn to spill the beans and expose where 'all the bodies are buried' from the previous administrations crimes of treason. Nice move General!
And the judge has, in effect, asked "Why?" by demanding all exculpatory evidence in Flynn's favor must be delivered to the court.
This won't be the first case thrown out of court with a reprimand to lying federal prosecutors.
The dog ate it.
Someday General Flynn will be lauded for orchestrating the greatest counter intelligence operation in U.S. history. General Flynn and Trump have snared most of the Democrat party in crimes ranging from treason, fraud, money laundering, murder, pedophilia and extortion just to name a few.
The good guys know how deeply entrenched is the corruption and criminality which required an unconventional strategy to defeat. The closer we get to the midterms the more radical will be the information that is released publicly...
When the hammer falls (and it will fall when least expected) be prepared for some incredible CNN coverage of Democrats being perp walked by the hundreds...
Meanwhile, all of the Facts in Evidence ever needed to round-up, dock, prosecute and convict the centerpiece of this abject Criminality, have existed for months, if not years.
So again, the right questions aren't being asked. Why is this? We all know why.
Does anyone here remember the 'FBI' files from the 1990's who owned them --- guess what? That wasn't a 'conspiracy theory'.
The network of individuals, corporations and representatives of our government is so vast and so $$$deep, that it has become too big to fail...