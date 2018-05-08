Armenia Elects New Prime Minister, Confirms Alliance With Russia

New Armenian leader confirms Armenia will retain its alliance with Russia...
Weeks of crisis in Armenia have ended with the Armenian parliament’s election of opposition leader Nikol Pashinyan Prime Minister.
He was the only candidate after it became clear that the ruling Republican party’s attempts to install its own candidate in place of its retired leader Serzh Sargsyan – whose attempt to appoint himself Prime Minister triggered the crisis – was unacceptable to large sections of the Armenian public.
Almost the first steps Pashinyan has taken as Armenia’s new leader is pledge to continue Armenia’s military alliance with Russia – which he says (correctly) is essential for Armenia’s security – and say that Armenia will remain a member of the Russian led Eurasian Union.
Pashinyan has also said that he intends to attend the forthcoming Eurasian Union summit meeting, where he intends to meet Russian President Putin for the first time.
Pashinyan has expressed opposition in the past to Armenia’s membership of the Eurasian Union. That will undoubtedly lead some to suspect that his recent pledges to continue Armenia’s alliance with Russia and to keep Armenia inside the Eurasian Union are cynical manoeuvres intended to buy him time whilst he builds up his power base so that he can chip away at the links to Russia later.
I take a different view. I think it more likely that Pashinyan’s earlier criticisms were simply intended to distinguish him from Sargsyan and the Republicans, and now that he has achieved his purpose of becoming Armenia’s Prime Minister they will be quietly forgotten.
Even if that is wrong, the very fact that Pashinyan has felt obliged to make these pledges as soon as it became clear that he would become Prime Minister speaks for itself.
The simple fact is that Pashinyan would almost certainly not have become Armenia’s Prime Minister if he had not made these pledges. Quite simply there is no critical mass in Armenia of opponents of the nation’s alliance with Russia sufficient to propel to power a politician who pledges to end that alliance. Far too many Armenians realise that given Armenia’s difficult geopolitical environment the alliance with Russia is – as Pashinyan says – essential for Armenia’s security to make it possible for an Armenian politician who wishes to end that alliance to gain power.
That immediately limits what Pashinyan can do, even if he secretly does wish to break with Russia, which as it happens I strongly doubt.
Comments
And this matters...why?
This matters because it would be one more country on the periphery of Russia where Zato could station drones, listening stations, weather mod, intermidiate range nukes, who knows what else.
It also could serve as a second front if Erdogan keeps acting up.
In reply to And this matters...why? by Reichstag Fire Dept.
The Turks are due some payback for the Armenian Genocide
In reply to If nothing else this matters… by Heros
I'm definitely~ bottom fishing___?
The euro is so oversold?
How do I hedge this trade?
The United States is very deep, in multiple situations.
Debt
Multi-front sovereign skirmishes
Big talk, short stick?.
Buy equities in solvent companies as long as you can with fiat, GDX, XOM look good.
In reply to I'm definitely~ bottom… by Yen Cross
Buying at the highs is sound financial advice
In reply to Buy equities in solvent… by SmittyinLA
...and putting all your money in buttcoin is the best way to diversify.
In reply to Buying at the highs is sound… by Juggernaut x2
These people are gone, you can't sell Socialism to the same generation twice, the EU needs new pigeons to fleece or they go bust, it's the nature of ponzis.
Who would have figured Russia and Putin would be the defenders of the free world and free markets and democracy a mere 30 years after the Soviet collapse? Not Barack Obama and Bill Clinton.
>> Who would have figured Russia and Putin would be the defenders of the free world and free markets and democracy a mere 30 years after the Soviet collapse? Not Barack Obama and Bill Clinton.
Make no mistake, Russia defends Russia's interests, not any "free world".
Vlad Putin enjoys enormous popularity. The reason why is simple - the typical Russian working stiff has four or five times as much money in his pocket as he did when Putin came to power in December 1999. That is money after adjusting for price inflation in Russia - HUGE inflation but nonetheless Russians are relatively prosperous and no longer living in dire poverty.
Who wouldn't support a leader who did that for you, raised you, your workmates, and even your entire nation out of poverty?
In reply to These people are gone, you… by SmittyinLA
The protracted moves I'm seeing in F/X tell me "macro traders" are unwinding.
I just let a large position go. Factored in re-patriation.
I'm going flat, and the the dollar is officially not worth anything.
Thirty one trillion dollars in debt> Get ready for some payback.
BoJ shouldn't have done that !
Now the yen crashes, and cheap yen is meaningless/
“New British Prime Minister elected, confirms alliance with U.S.”
what? This is newsworthy?
Ouch My Balls reruns are on TBS
These Deep State/Soros Dark Ops take years of planning, embedding their/his Sects into Civil Society and all the while hoping to do it covertly. Nope, the Internet has definitely leveled the playing field with people like Orban able to nip jiggery pokery in the bud before it seeps like a cancer into his country.
Ukraine ain't no poster-child for regional citizens/sovereigns who're now very much aware of which way the wind's blowing.
Vichy DC's a poisoned chalice and so will be the EU unless they grow a pair and listen to their citizens.
I am glad such a military powerhouse as Armenia has decided to stay with their benefactor, Russia. (Benefactor=Slave owner.)