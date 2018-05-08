"The Art Of Exiting The Deal": What Happens Next?

Despite the brief media confusion this morning, at 2pm ET this afternoon, Trump unveiled his latest skill, namely the "art of exiting the deal" when he announced that he will pull the US out of the "unacceptable" Iran nuclear deal by not re-signing the sanctions waiver, while instituting the "highest level of sanctions" against Iran, even if Trump did not explicitly unveil new sanctions besides those which already existed.
There was more confusion over the timing of next steps, where as Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin announced, "Sanctions will be reimposed subject to certain 90 day and 180 day wind-down periods. At the conclusion of the wind-down periods, the applicable sanctions will come back into full effect. This includes actions under both our primary and secondary sanctions authorities."
Adding to the complexity of the deal unwind is that the US decision was unilateral, with the rest of JCPOA signatory countries - Germany, UK, China, France and Russia - committed to remain in the deal. While we await responses from all signatories, so far the EU's reaction has been the most vocal, with Europe vowing to uphold the Iran deal despite the US exit. How this can be implemented in practice despite Trump's warning that any nations that transact with Iran will also be subject to sanctions, remains to be seen.
Further complicating matters is Iran's stated desire to remain in the deal, and continue under the terms of the Nuclear Deal.
- IRAN SAYS WILL START TALKS WITH EUROPEAN NATIONS, CHINA, RUSSIA
- ROUHANI: FROM NOW ON, JCPOA IS BETWEEN IRAN AND 5 COUNTRIES
- IRAN IS COMMITTED TO ITS OWN OBLIGATIONS, U.S. IS NOT: ROUHANI
Iran's reaction is understandable as a prompt, unilateral withdrawal from the deal risks crippling Iranian oil exports while raising the risk of an Israeli attack on its military and/or research facilities.
Still, now that the JCPOA deal in its original format no longer exists, it gives Israel a motive to launch a "preemptive" attack, as it can claim it is merely doing so now before Iran has fully developed nuclear weapons; meanwhile Iran's new bff, Saudi Arabia, also has its eyes on Iran, which has become a proxy state for non-western forces in the region, including Russia and China, and thus is destabilizing to the existing status quo.
Yet even if it were to "remain" in the deal, Iranian oil output would likely be impaired modestly, with some estimating anywhere between 200k and 500kb/d being taken offline, and send the price of oil higher; that said, much of this has already been priced into the market. This was confirmed by WTI staying around $70 after the Trump announcement. An analysis by the Center for Strategic and International Studies concluded that the loss of Iranian volumes would be more likely to be replaced by US condensate and light oil barrels ‘if’ Iranian condensate/light ends are covered by the sanctions. "And even in that case, price discounts would be assumed if alternative light sources from Libya, Angola, and Nigeria were to reenter the market in volume." Meanwhile, China might continue to import some oil from the United States to appease the president and deflect trade imbalance challenges.
The question then shifts to how Iran's geographic neighbors may react, starting with...
Israel: as we noted earlier, PM Netanyahu wasted no time to express his pleasure with Trump's announcement which took place just one week after the PM held an ornate and theatrical show, "proving" that Iran may have been developing nuclear powers:
- NETANYAHU CONGRATULATES TRUMP ON CORRECT DECISION
- NETANYAHU HAILS TRUMP'S 'BRAVE' DECISION TO LEAVE NUKE DEAL
As we discussed yesterday, the collapse of the deal in its current format may prompt Israel to launch a "preemptive" attack on Iran, which is one again "free" to develop nuclear weapons. All Israel would need is just the right provocation, or "false flag" event to frame the next middle eastern war as one of Iranian aggression.
* * *
Saudi Arabia: the Muslim country has once again found itself on the same side as Israel, amid the ongoing challenge for regional dominance and influence. Conveniently, in the upcoming proxy war between Iran/Syria on one hand and Israel/Saudi Arabia on the other, the Saudis have the backing of Trump and Europe, while Iran has the support of Russia, Turkey, Syria - of course, and most recently, China. Just like Israel, now that the deal is no more, Riyadh may also stage a false flag attack against itself (either blaming Iran or Iran-influenced Houthi rebels). Yet while such an extreme confrontation may not be especially likely, at least in the immediate future, it is guaranteed that Saudi Arabia together with Israel will do everything in their power to suppress Iran in every way possible.
* * *
Syria and Yemen: both war-torn nations are ideologically aligned with Iran, with Tehran military support and/or an Iranian-funded militia active in the two nations. The two nations are also directly and indirectly fighting Saudi Arabia and Israel, which have been arming and funding insurgent/rebel forces in the two countries. As such, it is likely that should the conflict with Iran escalate, than the regional wars involving Syria and Yemen will follow suit.
* * *
Europe: Unlike the US, Europe has expressed a desire to continue working under the parameters of the Nuclear Deal as Europe has been a happy client of Iranian oil exports which it tends to buy at below market prices. And while Iran will likely continue to export its oil to Europe (as well as Asia), it remains to be seen how strict Trump will be in his threats to crack down on any nation that engages Iran. However, one thing is certain: Iran - which will again be kicked out of SWIFT - will likely never again use US Dollars as the underlying currency in any deals or transactions.
* * *
Russia: Moscow has repeatedly warned the US not to exit the deal, and in this way Putin is aligned with Europe. Russia will continue to provide weapons to Iran/Syria in exchange not so much in exchange for commodities but to make sure that Russia preserves a critical middle eastern regional outpost and zone of influence in Iran, together with Syria.
* * *
China: for now Beijing's intentions in the middle east remain unknown. That may change very soon as the posturing ahead of the next proxy war escalates.
Well played Israel.
What will you tell trump to do next?
When it came out that an Israeli security company was digging up dirt on Obama officials in order to discredit the Iran deal, you’d think that fingers would be pointed at Netanyahu, who’s been meddling in our foreign policy for years. No, the press can’t connect the dots. It treats the tale as another instance of Trump being corrupted.
http://mondoweiss.net/2018/05/israel-interfering-politics/
edit: www.whatreallyhappened.com
Where is Carl "Shitty Deal" Levin when we need him?
Thanks for getting us into another ME conflict Trump. Your legacy is getting clearer by the day.
THE.FART.OF.THE.DEAL.
In other news, this was the first time anyone has ever heard the words "Trump Pulls Out".
I missed Bibi Netanyahu's Press Secretary make the big announcement today.
What happens next? Of course, more airstrikes on Syria by the zios.
https://www.haaretz.com/israel-news/.premium-u-s-embassy-in-israel-issu…
Ha!
Trump called out George W and the neocons during the Republican debates. Trump called out the neocons WMD lies that gave us the Iraq war.
Today, Trump is a neocon. Fuck him this is NOT why I voted for him!
Mike, are you too stupid to realize that Obozo is a Muslim, and the Iran deal was merely one of the ways he screwed the US?
Exactly how did Obama do this?
by giving Iran its money back? Yes it was their money not ours. We had frozen accounts.
by upping how much oil they could sell thereby lowering prices at the pump?
.......sounds like you are the type of person who cries out in pain as you strike someone.
Conan,
Are you too stupid to realize that you are watching pro-wrestling? Brought to you by Lucifarian Zionists.
yeah, he did exactly what he said he would do 2 years ago, its a lame fing agreement, doesn't provide for anything meaningful
So with your exquisite insight, explain what this move does.
I'll tell you what it does:
- It does SQUAT
- It provides cover for Israel to play 'bombs away' [neocon move ~ 180 turn from campaign promises]
- It provides an opening to place SANCTIONS on Iran (why? because they're sidestepping the petrodollar, selling oil for gold) [neocon move ~ 180 turn from campaign promises]
- It's yet another building block to put Russia, Iran, & China SQUARELY against the United States both diplomatically & militarily. [neocon move ~ 180 turn from campaign promises]
IOW ~ classic GLOBALIST/ZIONIST move (which, I presume you're happy about now that Trump is proving himself day after day, to be a Zionist).
& lastly ~ if the significance of 'being a ZIONIST' hasn't sunk in all the way ~ all you need to know is that THE SWAMP is full of ZIONISTS... Which means that the swamp will NEVER be drained... ever.
The Don should call your magic nigger and get a red magic marker...
not to mention Tom "Dung Heap" Harkin . . .
all the unknowns are what troubles me.
There never was any deal in the first place. Obama didn't sign anything, Congress didn't sign anything, and the Ayatollah in Iran didn't sign anything!!
There was no deal.
just a lot of expensive hot air talks, productivity at its best.
No, one thing that DID happen is that sanctions were lifted.
Then under WHAT authority did that AA President give away billions in CASH to them?
Obama did not "give" the Iranians anything other return part of the money that was seized from them in 1979.
Right, after they sacked the US Embassy and took 52 Americans hostage for 444 days. Should of nuked the fuckers then. Fuck Iran.
It's exactly that kind of response that drives them to make A-bomb technology.
There was a "deal", i think you're referring to the processes surrounding a treaty, at least on the U.S. side.
so we got squat and they got a C-130 full of $USD? got it . . .
How about bust out that violin and start playin
What will happen next?
Paraphrasing author James Perloff:
Trump is also a Rothchild puppet. He was selected to bring war to the Middle East. The Rothschild bet on Trump is that he can deceive Americans for a third time (or was it the 124th time?) into war. Trump can deceive and get the Red-blooded, Bluepilled Middle America vote. These goyim are under the Lucifarian Zionist Spell.
Hillary is incapable of selling another war. Her Lybian ISIS mercenary war was a success for Rothschild. Then Hillary's ISIS mercenaries were picked up and flown to Syria where they failed miserably, thanks to freedom fighters from Iran and Russia. With the failure of Zionist ISIS, this next war will require USA military troops.
Rothschild chose Trump through its agent Sheldon Adelson. Trump is to create another war for the Greater Israel Project. After that, Trump will be set up as the fall guy for the inevitable collapse of the US Petrodollar. He may even be assassinated.
The next President of the US will be a Democrat Zionist with the ability to focus it's New World Order Terror on the USAs domestic policies.
That is the jist of it...
Rothschild Trump, War, Dollar Collapse, End of Trump, Rothschild Democrat, Orwellian Domestic Programs.
Them chosen JOOs are really paranoid. Do they really think the whole ME is out to get them?
Israel drew first blood on April 8th, not Iran.
Israel still shooting nonviolent unarmed teens in the hundreds, claiming to be "defending" their snipers, on high ground, 3/4 a mile away behind tanks and apcs.
And Zionists believe they're the victims.
Funny how some countries actually protect their borders heh ?? Something you obviously don't support doing. Kinda like George Soros aren't you ??
Death merchant?
You are suffering from CNN SYNDROME. Where did you learn about the history of Israel? That's right, from Rothschild books and TV.
The Jews don't know it, but their god of the Torah is Lucifer.
this is a hollow act. it gives the OK for israel to engage iranian troops wherever it likes. it pleases KSA as well. but it wont step oil exports to europe and china. thats it. the runup in oil prices will abate b/c there wont be a reduction in oil exports.
Israel will bomb Iranian troops engaging ISIS from Lebanese skies but would not dare cross into Syria to go toe to toe on the ground.
First, they’d lose badly.
Second that’s what the Yankee goyim are for.
If you are in the military, don’t think for a moment you are risking your life for THIS country.
Seven countries in five years, Iran is the last on the list. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9RC1Mepk_Sw
http://mondoweiss.net/2018/05/remarkable-disappearing-terrorism/
Israel, Saudi Arabia, and the US are the world’s leading state sponsors of terrorism.
And much of the world outside those countries know it.
Much of us inside the US know it too.
Yeah, and this looks like a "you're either with us or against us" ratchet.
Yup. We know he didn’t conspire with the Russians. But clearly he conspired with Israel.
Israel is not America and their citizens (including dual citizens) have done nothing but cause hate, discontent, stole technology, spy and worse.
This is not making America Great again, in fact it makes it a lot worse. If Donald is so hell bent on taking orders from Israel, resign and go there.
Mueller needs to change the Russian narrative to the Israeli one. That has real traction.
Enough of this Israel bullshit.
Trumptards are going to love war as long as it is a Trump war it is a good war.
Funny thing is liberals love war too nowadays.
There will be no war between the US and Iran.
Iran staying in the JCPOA is an interesting play. They hear the war drums in the distance, but not wanting to play along. Tel Aviv, D.C. and Riyadh are going to have to step it up a notch to force this war and regime change. False flag incoming
Just Wait until the Chinese start building islands off the coast of Lebanon ;-)
Look, this is no time to make funny. It has been credibly reported by the NYT (if we can trust the translation) that Iran has threatened to roll Israel between its thumb and finger like a sticky booger and flick it into the sea to dissolve and disappear forever. Serious stuff.
We all know what it's like to flick a booger, but does anyone think about the booger itself? Right, never.
What is the NYT? Why quote, much less read it?
What happens next? Simple, the Iranians will come back to the table and a deal will be struck. Now, in the public eye, they will threaten every sort of violence known to man, but behind the scenes they are already getting a negotiating team assembled to hammer out the details of the deal. I predict a peace/negotiating summit within the year.
Now you're talkin' 2 Nobel's for the Duke of Orange!!
You're very close, but it won't be the current regime. Rouhani and Khamenei will get thrown out. The "behind the scenes" talks you mention are already happening, but they're with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. They know they'd lose in any fight and they don't want to die - they're military people, and thus rather pragmatic. They also know they can't just rise up and overthrow the existing regime - the Iranian public has to recognize that the existing regime has led them into this mess, and has to support the IRGC overthrowing the regime to get them out of it.
So both sides will do lots of saber rattling, the public will realize a war would be a disaster, and behind the scenes lots of people are setting the stage and getting things ready. It will seem sudden, but one day someone will fire the starting gun and it will all be set in motion and Rouhani and Khamenie will be removed from power (though likely allowed to go into exile) and we'll have a peaceful relationship with the new transition government. Shortly thereafter, they'll have elections, and we'll be surprised to find that they're won by people who aren't hardened Islamists.
Hasbara troll alert.
