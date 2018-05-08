Australians Face Huge Spike In Repayments As Interest-Only Home Loans Expire

by Tyler Durden
Tue, 05/08/2018 - 18:45

Authored by Mike Shedlock via MishTalk,

Day of Reckoning: Hundreds of thousands of interest-only loan terms expire each year for the next few years.

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA), Australia's central bank, warns of a $7000 Spike in Loan Repayments as interest-only term periods expire.

Every year for the next three years, up to an estimated 200,000 home loans will be moved from low repayments to higher repayments as their interest-only loans expire. The median increase in payments is around $7000 a year, according to the RBA.

What happens if people can’t afford the big hike in loan repayments? They may have to sell up, which could see a wave of houses being sold into a falling market. The RBA has been paying careful attention to this because the scale of the issue is potentially enough to send shockwaves through the whole economy.

Interest Only Period

In 2017, the government cracked down hard on interest-only loans. Those loans generally have an interest-only period lasting five years. When it expires, some borrowers would simply roll it over for another five years. Now, however, many will not all be able to, and will instead have to start paying back the loan itself.

That extra repayment is a big increase. Even though the interest rate falls slightly when you start paying off the principal, the extra payment required is substantial.

Loan Payments

 

RBA Unconcerned

For now, the RBA is unconcerned: “This upper-bound estimate of the effect is relatively modest,” the RBA said.

Good luck with that.

Comments

Jack Oliver Tue, 05/08/2018 - 18:54 Permalink

We in Australia have a lot bigger problems - we are FUCKING ‘lashed’ to the US financial system ! 

In other words we are FUCKED anyway !! 

NO independent foreign policy and very little independent thought !! 

a false profit Tue, 05/08/2018 - 18:56 Permalink

Fuck these people... whoever takes out a interest-only or adjustable rate loan when fixed rates are at historic lows... gets what they deserve. 

 

I have no pity for fools.  

PhilofOz Tue, 05/08/2018 - 19:02 Permalink

My best mate and mrs have been on an interest only loan for at least three years now. I can't believe anyone would be foolish enough to get into that trap. They put the house on the market last year but after four months without getting what they thought was a fair offer, pulled it off the market. More lost money! Last week he told me they cannot even keep up with the interest only loan. If he's smart he'd sell bloody quickly and not push to get an unreal price like last time.

Parrotile PhilofOz Tue, 05/08/2018 - 20:13 Permalink

With saturation coverage on every TV channel (free to air AND Cable), of "homes as a sure investment" programming, "everyone" here Down Under KNOWS that "house prices can only go up" - until they don't.

There are some areas where genuine improvement in services / access / transport has underpinned a truer, "improved value" nature of price increase, but that's mainly in rural areas such as South Coast NSW (where we live).

Wish we had bought near Nowra when it was cheap(er) - the big road improvements have led to a doubling of home prices there (and friends who live there tell me that once the second phase of the Princes Highway upgrade's complete, prices will rise further). A A friend of the Wife's bought in Bomaderry (the nicer end) for $ 400K three years ago, and they've just sold for $ 810K, solely because of the highway improvements so far. All they did was repaint the driveway, and tidy up the back yard.

They have moved to Qld: We'd like to join them but our property hasn't enjoyed that degree of "value inflation". Paid $600k 5 years ago, would struggle to get much over $700k if we sold, simply 'cause we're more out in the sticks. Much more (useful) land, but not quite the currently fashionable location.

JBL Tue, 05/08/2018 - 19:34 Permalink

hilarious... >.< peeps all across the commonwealth borrowing money to buy homes bidding up the value of fixed assets, and then they wonder why real estate prices are so high   

 

XO its dem fuggin foreigners! the kiwis levied taxes on foreign buyers & property prices continues to go up

moobra Tue, 05/08/2018 - 19:36 Permalink

No problem. The boom has been fueled by a population ponzi evidencing third world population growth for years. Melbourne and Sydney have turned into crowded shit holes filled with  asian money. House collapse? No worries. Free citizenship to any asian drug dealer, chinese tycoon wanting to launder money or fuck, hey any 10 people in a family who can put together a deposit. Shit, bring your cousins, aunties, uncles and grandparents. After all, without the population ponzi of more mouths and arseholes, real "growth" is only 0.6%