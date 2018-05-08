Is "The Big One" Coming? Los Angeles Area Rocked By 4.5 Magnitude Earthquake

Authored by Mac Slavo via SHTFplan.com,
An earthquake this morning rattled a wide swath of Southern California, sparking fears that this may not be the worst.
The 4.5 magnitude quake struck near Cabazon about 6 miles south-southeast of Mt. San Gorgonio just before 5 am local time.
Residents felt the quake and warned others to be prepared because this was minor compared to historical quakes, and the close proximity to the San Andres fault line.
When you just realize you live a couple of blocks from the San Andreas Fault #earthquake #moving— Janell (@catladysuicide) May 8, 2018
Stay calm. Breath. It’s over. Little #earthquake in #LosAngeles. Make sure you have an earthquake kit, supplies and communication plan ready. #saddleup #toughenup— Belinda Salazar Kizy (@calibel323) May 8, 2018
No damage has been reported yet as the magnitude appears to be fairly small, but the shaking was felt by residents across the Inland Empire. The quake occurred at 4:49 a.m. at a depth of 8 miles, the U.S Geological Survey said. Its epicenter was located in Riverside County, 6.8 miles north of Cabazon and 20 miles northwest of Palm Springs. It originally was measured as a 4.6 quake before being downgraded to a 4.5 magnitude.
According to The LA Times, the quake was followed by several aftershocks. This marks the second time in little more than a month when the region was hit by a small quake felt over a large area. On April 5, a 5.3-magnitude quake centered in the Channel Islands off Santa Barbara County rattled nerves.
But experts have recently said that the Hayward Bay faultline in the San Francisco Bay area is more dangerous and volatile than the infamous San Andreas fault line. However, a large quake on either fault line would impact millions and cause untold amounts of damage based solely on population density.
The scariest scenario for the next major earthquake may not be from the San Andreas Fault (though that one still threatens), but from the Hayward Fault that runs along the east side of the San Francisco Bay. In fact, many say that the next earthquake on the Hayward Bay fault line would be “disastrous.”According to KTUV, a magnitude 7.0 earthquake along the Hayward Fault could kill as many as 800 people and injure 18,000, according to results of a new research released Wednesday. –SHTFPlan
According to Business Insider, the statistical chances of this type of an earthquake occurring on the Hayward Bay fault line are not very comforting either. There’s about a 76% chance that the San Francisco Bay Area could experience a 7.2 magnitude earthquake within the next 30 years, according to some recent reports.
Trump curse?
No shortage of Hedgies hoping for the earth rip thunderclap to make the LA area shit the bed. My best friend lives there, but that was his decision. I wouldn’t piss on LA if it were on fire.
In reply to Trump curse? by tmosley
Rocked by a 4.5! The horror...
Moor ZH Doom porn! Anyone looked at all of the 4.5 earthquakes in California over the last 50yrs.
Perspectives are lacking! CA falling into the ocean would not be the end of the world
In reply to N by IridiumRebel
#Pull_it
In reply to Rocked by a 4.5! The horror… by MozartIII
how many amazon server farms located in fault zones?
In reply to #Pull_it by Lost in translation
I'm about ten miles from the San Andreas as it winds along the Cajon Pass. I slept through it.
In reply to how many amazon server farms… by vaporland
When BAD Things Happen...
In reply to I'm about ten miles from the… by HedgeJunkie
If it has to happen..it might as well be California
In reply to When BAD Things Happen... by beepbop
An Iranian nuke will do fine as well, since the blithering idiots of LA voted for the Muslim nigger who gave Iran what it needs to make nuke bombs
In reply to N by IridiumRebel
Now that my good man would be social justice.
In reply to An Iranian nuke will do fine… by Stu Elsample
Whats with ZH headlines?
"Rocked" Maybe a slight shimmy.
"Bombshell" is another word ZH should never use again.
Unless,um an actual bomb goes off.
In reply to Trump curse? by tmosley
TylerBot needs a doom porn thesaurus
In reply to Whats with ZH headlines? … by Mr Hankey
Live in Santa Clarita, CA. Didn’t feel anything.
Irvine.
Woke me up out of a sound sleep.
In reply to Live in Santa Clarita, CA… by Ben A Drill
Anteater.
In reply to Irvine. Woke me up out of a… by Lost in translation
I slept through a 5. It's like you are on a boat with waves.
Not harsh like a 7.
In reply to Irvine. Woke me up out of a… by Lost in translation
I was awake and could hear it coming. It was bizarre. Was on my way out to catch the 5 am train from riverside to OC.
Train was delayed 10 minutes while the tracks were checked
I really want out of here. Wifey lurker is still apprehensive about my northern Idaho exit plan :/
In reply to Live in Santa Clarita, CA… by Ben A Drill
Reality check. If your wife really likes S Cal, odds are she will not like No. ID. It takes people who like the opposite of LA: Nature, no traffic, few stores, snow, cold..... If she isn't ok with that you will have a problem after you move.
Good luck. It is beautiful up there.
In reply to I was awake and could hear… by Newbie lurker
Idaho deals with earthquakes, too. Something about a super volcano named Yellowstone.
In reply to Reality check. If your wife… by Bigly
Meh.
Listen to your innerself, get a new wife if need be.
In reply to Reality check. If your wife… by Bigly
Northern Idaho is truly hideous & dangerous.
Roving gangs of zombies,diseases they havent even named yet,& creatures like earwigs,that crawl into your ear while you are sleeping & eat through your brain.
Saber -tooth thundercats that can only be killed with a head shot with a 30-06 or bigger.
Winters that last till July,w/20 " of snow .
No ,wifey will not be entertained .
Oh ,& they are RAYCISS & wear funny hats.
In reply to I was awake and could hear… by Newbie lurker
The Brown majority has been reached. Jesus will kill them if Trump won't.
Not saying something wont happen, but when you get to be 60 years old, such as I am, and have been hearing the end of the world, or calif going into the ocean for 60 years, it gets kinda old...maybe it will happen tomorrow, but seriously, I have been hearing this since my birth, 60 years ago...
Yes you have! Now we can add more people to the, we are all going to die, bandwagon!
In reply to Not saying something wont… by stefan-coast
Nibiru cometh
In reply to Yes you have! Now we can add… by MozartIII
Well played!
In reply to Nibiru cometh by synarch
https://youtu.be/j2ZXco32IRU
In reply to Not saying something wont… by stefan-coast
I sure hope so.
Dutchsinse is predicting a 5.0 this week... 4.5 is not going to cut it...
Expect worst to come
10.2 by June
We need a 400.3!
In reply to 10.2 by June by shankster
July
In reply to We need a 400.3! by MozartIII
"The scariest scenario for the next major earthquake may not be from the San Andreas Fault (though that one still threatens), but from the Hayward Fault that runs along the east side of the San Francisco Bay."
Penalty flag!
You can't tell us for the last three decades that the SA fault line is going to kill everybody and then, as an offhand comment, change all that shit and tell us that the threat is actually something else.
You got us all comfortable that *something* is going to kills us. We're all cool with that. We've made our useless preparations, we've said our prayers (except for the atheists, of course). Now you come in and tell us that we're not going to die via the promised method??
FUCK YOU. At least those "Heaven's Gate" motherfuckers got to die exactly how and when they said they were going to die.
Now you motherfuckers tell me I gotta change up all my plans because you changed your mind???
This is exactly the kind of shit that makes me think you fuckers don't really know what the the fuck you're talking about. Assholes. I want my fucking money back.
Take nail gun. Put to temple. Pull trigger. Rant over.
In reply to "The scariest scenario for… by NoDebt
They just think the Commiefornians living in San Francisco are somehow more valuable than the eastern part of the state.
In reply to "The scariest scenario for… by NoDebt
Crossed over this epicenter many times going to ps.
For sure they are overdue. Northridge was no picnic in WeHo. That was the last one that was kind of big.
The real big one there will be epic all over the whole area. I personally would not want to be on soil subject to liquifaction, in unreinforced concrete structures, under an overpass, etc. An 8+ will take down a lot of buildings. No question. Lots of houses will be thrown off foundations, nat gas lines bursting.
Good luck, all.*
* this is more fear porn from mac slavo and it's not a weekend.
Big Bear Landers earthquake, June 28, 1992, 7.3 had me out of the apartment in my undies holding onto a pine tree. Neighbor lady was holding a palm stark naked. (She was this skinny, skanky thing.) The following 6.5 in Big Bear had us dressed, holding onto the same trees. That was the first time my feet ever left the ground during an earthquake. It really bucked, then there was a dizzying swirling sensation.
Apartments were fine, though some books fell out of the bookcase.
If it's under a 6, I probably won't notice it.
In reply to Crossed over this epicenter… by Bigly
Hopefully the next one will be 9.2 with Beverly Hills being the epicenter.
"a magnitude 7.0 earthquake along the Hayward Fault could kill as many as 800 people and injure 18,000"
We are going to have to get rid of a lot more liberal progressive socialist Democrats than that if we are going to save Commiefornia.
I got a big one for ya
Is it plastic or silicone? ;-)
In reply to I got a big one for ya by thekingmutt
There were earthquakes around 5 on scale all over the west Pacific early this week, and extended over to Iran last time I looked, plus the action and 5 on scale at Hawaii
this is fine, it's expected.
What's might come is much bigger, the Hawaii volvano sank down 1000 feet and there have been big cracks kilometres long in many countries this year.... this happened before Fukushima but this time the west c oats calif has been slow slipping for 18 months all 1200 miles of it..... in 2011 Japan had had slow slip offshore, small one
I remember reading this same doom porn 40 years ago.
When/if it happens, then it happens.
Stay calm. Breath. It’s over.
failed your TOEFL
I slept right through it. Give me a call when the cabinets start falling off the walls.
Was that you Pitz?
I live right on the ocean, 90 miles due South.
Fucking pussy ass clown moron snowflakes. I keep a weeks worth of water, medical kits, food ect.
You children make me laugh. Sixth generation Kalifornian morons!
There has been an uptick in earthquakes on the West Coast. Plus Yellowstone has been exremely active.
If these things blow out the whole US will be so screwed. I'm feeling more secure in New England, but if the West Coast goes sideways, everything else will go with it. It won't be like some fake school shooting.
Earthquakes soon to destroy Missouri, Kentucky, Mississippi
http://www.showme.net/~fkeller/quake/mississippi_river_ran_backward.htm
Earthquakes soon to destroy Texas
https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/speaking-of-science/wp/2017/11/24/f…'
Earthquake soon to destroy South Carolina
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_earthquakes_in_South_Carolina