Is "The Big One" Coming? Los Angeles Area Rocked By 4.5 Magnitude Earthquake

by Tyler Durden
Tue, 05/08/2018 - 22:45

Authored by Mac Slavo via SHTFplan.com,

An earthquake this morning rattled a wide swath of Southern California, sparking fears that this may not be the worst. 

The 4.5 magnitude quake struck near Cabazon about 6 miles south-southeast of Mt. San Gorgonio just before 5 am local time.

Residents felt the quake and warned others to be prepared because this was minor compared to historical quakes, and the close proximity to the San Andres fault line.

No damage has been reported yet as the magnitude appears to be fairly small, but the shaking was felt by residents across the Inland Empire. The quake occurred at 4:49 a.m. at a depth of 8 miles, the U.S Geological Survey said. Its epicenter was located in Riverside County, 6.8 miles north of Cabazon and 20 miles northwest of Palm Springs. It originally was measured as a 4.6 quake before being downgraded to a 4.5 magnitude. 

According to The LA Times, the quake was followed by several aftershocks. This marks the second time in little more than a month when the region was hit by a small quake felt over a large area. On April 5, a 5.3-magnitude quake centered in the Channel Islands off Santa Barbara County rattled nerves.

But experts have recently said that the Hayward Bay faultline in the San Francisco Bay area is more dangerous and volatile than the infamous San Andreas fault line. However, a large quake on either fault line would impact millions and cause untold amounts of damage based solely on population density.

The scariest scenario for the next major earthquake may not be from the San Andreas Fault (though that one still threatens), but from the Hayward Fault that runs along the east side of the San Francisco Bay. In fact, many say that the next earthquake on the Hayward Bay fault line would be “disastrous.”According to KTUV, a magnitude 7.0 earthquake along the Hayward Fault could kill as many as 800 people and injure 18,000, according to results of a new research released Wednesday. –SHTFPlan

According to Business Insider, the statistical chances of this type of an earthquake occurring on the Hayward Bay fault line are not very comforting either. There’s about a 76% chance that the San Francisco Bay Area could experience a 7.2 magnitude earthquake within the next 30 years, according to some recent reports.

Mr Hankey Newbie lurker Tue, 05/08/2018 - 23:30 Permalink

Northern Idaho is truly hideous & dangerous.

Roving gangs of zombies,diseases they havent even named yet,& creatures like earwigs,that crawl into your ear while you are sleeping & eat through your brain.

Saber -tooth thundercats that can only be killed with a head shot with a 30-06 or bigger.

Winters that last till July,w/20 " of snow .

No ,wifey will not be entertained .

Oh ,& they are RAYCISS & wear funny hats.

stefan-coast Tue, 05/08/2018 - 22:50 Permalink

Not saying something wont happen, but when you get to be 60 years old, such as I am, and have been hearing the end of the world, or calif going into the ocean for 60 years, it gets kinda old...maybe it will happen tomorrow, but seriously, I have been hearing this since my birth, 60 years ago...

NoDebt Tue, 05/08/2018 - 22:58 Permalink

"The scariest scenario for the next major earthquake may not be from the San Andreas Fault (though that one still threatens), but from the Hayward Fault that runs along the east side of the San Francisco Bay."

Penalty flag!

You can't tell us for the last three decades that the SA fault line is going to kill everybody and then, as an offhand comment, change all that shit and tell us that the threat is actually something else.

You got us all comfortable that *something* is going to kills us.  We're all cool with that.  We've made our useless preparations, we've said our prayers (except for the atheists, of course).  Now you come in and tell us that we're not going to die via the promised method??  

FUCK YOU.  At least those "Heaven's Gate" motherfuckers got to die exactly how and when they said they were going to die.

Now you motherfuckers tell me I gotta change up all my plans because you changed your mind???  

This is exactly the kind of shit that makes me think you fuckers don't really know what the the fuck you're talking about.  Assholes.  I want my fucking money back.

 

Bigly Tue, 05/08/2018 - 23:02 Permalink

Crossed over this epicenter many times going to ps.

For sure they are overdue. Northridge was no picnic in WeHo. That was the last one that was kind of big.

The real big one there will be epic all over the whole area.  I personally would not want to be on soil subject to liquifaction, in unreinforced concrete structures, under an overpass, etc. An 8+ will take down a lot of buildings. No question. Lots of houses will be thrown off foundations, nat gas lines bursting.

Good luck, all.*

 

* this is more fear porn from mac slavo and it's not a weekend.

HedgeJunkie Bigly Tue, 05/08/2018 - 23:40 Permalink

Big Bear Landers earthquake, June 28, 1992, 7.3 had me out of the apartment in my undies holding onto a pine tree.  Neighbor lady was holding a palm stark naked.  (She was this skinny, skanky thing.)  The following 6.5 in Big Bear had us dressed, holding onto the same trees.  That was the first time my feet ever left the ground during an earthquake.  It really bucked, then there was a dizzying swirling sensation.

Apartments were fine, though some books fell out of the bookcase.

If it's under a 6, I probably won't notice it.

keep the basta… Tue, 05/08/2018 - 23:08 Permalink

There were earthquakes around 5 on scale all over the west Pacific early this week, and extended over to Iran last time I looked, plus the action and 5 on scale at Hawaii 

this is fine, it's expected.

What's might come is much bigger, the Hawaii volvano sank down 1000 feet and there have been big cracks kilometres long in many countries this year.... this happened before Fukushima but this time the west c oats calif has been slow slipping for 18 months all 1200 miles of it..... in 2011 Japan had had slow slip offshore, small one

Yen Cross Tue, 05/08/2018 - 23:23 Permalink

   I slept right through it. Give me a call when the cabinets start falling off the walls.

  Was that you Pitz?

  I live right on the ocean, 90 miles due South.

 Fucking pussy ass clown moron snowflakes. I keep a weeks worth of water, medical kits, food ect.

  You children make me laugh. Sixth generation Kalifornian morons!

bluez Tue, 05/08/2018 - 23:25 Permalink

There has been an uptick in earthquakes on the West Coast. Plus Yellowstone has been exremely active.

If these things blow out the whole US will be so screwed. I'm feeling more secure in New England, but if the West Coast goes sideways, everything else will go with it. It won't be like some fake school shooting.