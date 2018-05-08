Brinkmanship: "How Did This Ever Get So Out Of Hand?"

Authored by Jeff Thomas via InternationalMan.com,
A popular game amongst young ne’er-do-wells in the US in the 1950s was “chicken,” in which two drivers drove their cars at rapid speed toward each other. Whichever one veered away first was deemed the “chicken.”
Of course, any sane, mature individual would regard both drivers as not only potentially suicidal, but also extraordinarily stupid. (As can be imagined, the game sometimes ended disastrously.)
At that same time, Adlai Stevenson, who was twice the democratic candidate for president, created the term “brinkmanship,” a term that was defined by John Foster Dulles as quoted in the above image.
Brinkmanship is essentially “chicken,” except that it’s played by men in suits and is potentially far more disastrous.
There’s a general assumption that people in suits and people “in charge” are somehow more rational and/or more intelligent than teenagers who enter into a motorized spitting contest, but this is not the case. The people in suits merely put a better spin on their idiocy and risk the lives of tens of millions in doing so.
Brinkmanship became the byword for US policy toward Russia and, by extension, Cuba.
In an international shoving match that lasted into the 1960s, the US would give Russia a Dulles-inspired shove. The Russians would shove back and so on, each aware that he could not be the first to back down, or, as Mister Dulles said, he would be lost.
This reached its peak in the Cuban missile crisis of 1962. The USSR shipped missiles with nuclear warheads to Cuba and the US discovered it. President Kennedy blockaded Cuba and, for twelve days, the world lived on the very brink of nuclear war.
Mister Kennedy, of course, brought in the Joint Chiefs of Staff of the Military—the most respected and experienced generals in the US armed forces. Their joint recommendation was for Mister Kennedy to “push the button—now!” They stated that the Russians unquestionably had their finger placed just above their own button and the “winner” would be the one who pressed first.
In spite of their unanimous and vehement recommendation, Mister Kennedy held out hope that armageddon might be avoided. He contacted USSR Premier Khrushchev, whose generals were also reportedly telling him to “push the button—now!”
But, amazingly, the two leaders had cool enough heads to work out an agreement in which each would back off substantially from the situation.
It’s important to emphasize that this was a highly unusual development. Almost never in history do we see two major leaders put their egos aside, act in a calm and responsible manner, and place the well-being of millions above their own desire to be the “winner.”
Clearly, the military leaders of both empires disagreed with the decision. They were eager to play “chicken” and worry about the results at a later date (if there were one).
Surely, Mister Dulles would have agreed with them, had he been consulted.
Another individual who is on record as having agreed with them was Fidel Castro. Although his country would have unquestionably been devastated first in such a conflict, he was furious that he hadn’t been a party to the discussion between the leaders of the two empires. He was far less concerned with the future of the Cuban people (and humanity in general) than he was about being recognized as an important player in the discussion.
Of course, Mister Castro was also a military man and, as history shows, military men have a marked tendency to “shoot first and ask questions later.” Throughout history, Napoleon, Stalin, Hitler, Churchill, Patton, MacArthur and countless others have demonstrated that they will sacrifice any number of lives in order to come out in the end as the “winner.”
Trouble is, in warfare, the generals on both sides (as evidenced in the Cuban missile crisis) are equally determined to be the winner - a condition which virtually guarantees untold death and destruction. History is full of examples of national leaders who continued to wage war until the death of the last man—then threw women and children in to continue the fight, long after all hope for winning was gone.
There are very few Kennedys and Khrushchevs in history. However, there are countless Napoleons, Pattons, MacArthurs, etc. All were great tacticians; however, all were also guilty of allowing their egos to override their common sense, and each was prone to being recklessly aggressive, sometimes leading to defeat.
It should also be mentioned that, in 1962, the US Secretary of Defense was not a military man, but a business executive. As a businessman, Robert McNamara believed that negotiation was always preferable to blind aggression, and he was instrumental in supporting Mister Kennedy’s desire to work with the Russians toward a solution.
Again, this is an historic rarity. In the present US, that post is held by one General “Mad Dog” Mattis and the National Security Advisor is one John Bolton—as hawkish and obsessive a man as has ever held this post.
Added to this is a president who, in describing his attitude toward Iran said, “I would bomb the shit out of ‘em!” (Not quite the essence of diplomacy.)
And so, once again, the US government has chosen brinkmanship as its national policy and, once again, it’s provoking Russia. In the Cuban missile crisis, China was quick to throw its military weight behind Russia, and we can expect this once again.
The primary difference between 1962 and today is that the world at large sees the US very much as the aggressor—not as a defender of democracy, as the US promotes itself. And today, the US has far fewer cards to play.
So, if the Cuban situation was an historic anomaly, what is the rule, historically?
Well, the US most certainly didn’t invent brinkmanship. It’s common for one nation or empire to push another until the situation explodes. Prior to World War I, all of Europe was spoiling for war and a minor event—an assassination by one man—was enough to light the powder keg.
In 1941, Japan only attacked Pearl Harbour after the US had cut off its supply of oil.
The Spanish-American War was justified by the sinking of a ship in Havana Harbour—and to this day, it’s uncertain whether it was caused by an engine-room accident.
Similarly, the American Revolution was kicked off by a standoff between colonists and British regulars, in which someone on one side or the other, perhaps out of nervousness, squeezed the trigger of his musket too tightly, causing chaos.
The list of such spark points to war is endless. Virtually all wars in the last hundred years have been precipitated by brinkmanship, followed by a relatively minor “trigger” event. In each case, the war was promised to be brief and victorious by those who recommended full-scale retaliation, and invariably, they were manifestly incorrect.
Once again, leaders are playing with brinkmanship. When war breaks out, it may well be the result of a minor event, a false flag event, or a failure of a military commander to restrain himself as ordered. Events will then escalate, as they always do and, in a year or two, the world will be asking, “How did this ever get so out of hand?”
It's getting to the time to put the internet down and go to the streets and DO something about this shit.
Speaking of brinkmanship: While the synagogue of satan aka so-called israel agitates for more and more wars.
They are also Destroying your rights of FREE SPEECH:
"As is expected in this upside-down world of ours, while Mamma Merkel roams free to wreak havoc and cause more rapes and deaths of Germans at the hands of her sainted and untouchable Turd World "migrants," Ursula (89) and Monika (60's) -- with the gleeful approval of Jews all over the world -- are condemned to waste away a few years in German prisons for their thought-crime of Holocaust Denial" ™. Boy-oh-boy, the "usual suspects" sure do make it difficult for decent people of good will not to "hate" them, don't they?"
Dear God please effect the release of these women: Ursula Haverbeck, Monika Schaefer, Sylvia Stoltz from their jew supremacist terrorist oppressors !
http://tomatobubble.com/haverbeck_schaefer.html
In reply to It could be getting to the… by Crazy Or Not
>"How Did This Ever Get So Out Of Hand?"
One of the main problems in a hierarchic society is the power/ambition gene is strongest in psychopaths and sociopaths.
In reply to Speaking of brinkmanship:… by MoreSun
"Virtually all wars in the last hundred years have been precipitated by brinkmanship, "
Replace "brinksmanship" w/ "bankers" and you can dispense w/all the rest of the analysis.
In reply to >"How Did This Ever Get So… by Crazy Or Not
"Virtually all wars in the last hundred years have been...
... for Israhell."
In reply to "Virtually all wars in the… by Withdrawn Sanction
That's the main problem with Democracy®. It reaches a certain point, from which I don't see any return, where only the most corrupt, extreme, and smooth-talking psychopaths, who are willing to do anything to win, are the only electable candidates.
In reply to >"How Did This Ever Get So… by Crazy Or Not
Ambition is an iffy term when they are primarily parasitical though. I guess they are quite ambitious about their parasitism though. They also are super high energy and easily bored. They are only motivated by gain and almost never by consequence. "I want, I want, I want". Thus we have Bibi and all of his bloody hubris. He will be that way until the end.
In reply to >"How Did This Ever Get So… by Crazy Or Not
Islam is Poison ... Islamic men are pedophiles ... reject Islam ... reject multiculturalism
Reject goats
In reply to Islam is Poison by Disgruntled Goat
Send goats somewhere where they're used as sexual toys. ;-)
In reply to Reject goats by house biscuit
That would be any Islamic country ... the good news is that in Islam, it is forbidden to eat an animal after you have had sex with it (for real!)...
In reply to Send goats somewhere where… by cbxer55
But it's okay to sell it to the next village and let them eat it!
In reply to That would be any Islamic… by Disgruntled Goat
Liar. Bestiality, along with most other sexual perversions, is punished with death in Islaam. Go to the Saturday markets in Saudi to watch the beheadings. If it's just plain old fornication (no-one involved in the act is married) then it's a mere 100 lashes of the whip, which is a much lower sentence than marriage in most instances.
In reply to That would be any Islamic… by Disgruntled Goat
When any religion stops inspiring you to be a better, more loving human they become poison. All of them. When they require you to lie to yourself and everyone around you they are posion. When they extort you for money, they are posion. When they tell you that non-believers are evil they are poison. When they incite or excuse violence or deceit against others because of their beliefs they are poison. When they preach treating others as non-human or sub-human they are poison.
In reply to Islam is Poison by Disgruntled Goat
The Dulles brothers were the deep state.
"The Dulles brothers were the deep state."
Allen Dulles is responsible in large part for the mess we are in.
After tasting blood in the Mosadeq coup he went on a rampage of destroying democracies and installing facsist rulers, including the killing of Kennedy and the destruction of our democracy.
I dare call it Treason
In reply to The Dulles brothers were the… by Rapunzal
I don't think people care if we go to war anymore. It seems unavoidable and it's worse watching Satan incarnate trampling all over the planet unopposed. What are we if we can't risk our lilly white asses to oppose that? Plus Don Lemon and Rosy O'Donnel made life unlivable long ago.
We all must push up daisies sometime, and I don't want to live to the point I must wear diapers again.
In reply to I don't think people care if… by Ms No
you are lucky if you live to 80
unlucky if you live to 100
In reply to We all must push up daisies… by cbxer55
"I don't think people care if we go to war anymore."
You are correct if we dont have to pay too much of a price in blood. Can you imagine if we start a fight that we starting losing people like in the Iraq/Iran war? We would be out of there in a jiffy. I think weve run out of proxies.
In reply to I don't think people care if… by Ms No
True but the curtain seems to have been pulled back so maybe they will just keep using terrorists and having troops fight right along side them. They clearly don't give a shit what we think about it anymore.
When he says IF we go to war, he hints that there is a state of peace. There is perpetual war, it's just opposed by very few. Whole nations are being starved to death and millions of innocents have died. We sit and watch this for decades until it's inevitably our turn one day. They are already trying to disarm us.
So the way I see it, big war happens when big opposition shows up. Unfortunately this will likely lead to a huge amount of bloodshed. Left unopposed the death tolls are limitless though. We have been made war upon constantly through the food supply and pharma, mass shootings, false flag terror,etc., etc., as well. So everybody is already targeted it it's just a matter of when the people behind it start spilling blood too. Shitty situation...
In reply to "I don't think people care… by Mustafa Kemal
What is apparent to me is that everyone feels justified and in our modern world, and that being a member of "the oppressed" is a free pass to hate, oppress others and kill when convenient.
What we do know is that the internet is the greatest source of propaganda and disinformation on the planet, AND our primary source of our "knowledge".
In reply to I don't think people care if… by Ms No
What is apparent to me is that rivers of Arab blood (and ours too to a lesser extent) have been being spilled in complete lawlessness and nobody cares because it's not theirs... yet.
In reply to What is apparent to me is… by Oldwood
And this is new? Arabs were spilling blood before we got involved, and still are. Islam is the religion of peace....once they have killed off all other infidel factions and religions.
War has been the history of this planet, even when it wasn't formally declared. I mean seriously, what are we talking about here? There is NOTHING abnormal or new about ANY of this. Did you forget about Vietnam, Korea, WWII, WWI, Spanish American war, Civil war. revolutionary war.....JUST for America...ignoring the massive killing fields of communists in Russia and China and countless other civil wars, wars of aggression, revolutions and MOAR?
I'm not suggesting we should celebrate war or glorify it, but lets not be blind to our planet's history. This sure as hell DID NOT START WITH TRUMP.
In reply to What is apparent to me is… by Ms No
"Arabs were spilling blood before we got involved..."
When was that exactly? When did we get involved? What was our involvement in Wahhabism and why are our allies spreading it and then we put them on the payroll as ISIS?
The Communists are us now and Trump is their bitch. It's just the way it is. The power that controls the US is not a new power, it has had a very long reign. The two prior empires had the some of the same characters involved, especially the British Empire.
In reply to And this is new? Arabs were… by Oldwood
Like the fake chemical attack in Syria, filmed for Social Media consumption by US Proxy, White Helmets, prior to being airlifted from the scene of the alleged attack by USalCIAd'uh?
Well the Internet has also helped throw cold-water on that false-flag, unfortunately however, not before Vichy DC SWAMP gave the order to fire off 100+ missiles.
Only God knows the amount of SHIT that was handed out to many poor SAPS at the hands of the Western Cabal prior to the Internet.
In reply to What is apparent to me is… by Oldwood
How did this "get so out of hand" you ask?...
https://medium.com/@mikehydes/the-ruble-is-the-most-gold-backed-currenc…
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-04-24/russia-buys-300000-ounces-gol…
And what is buyin all that cheap Gold, Silver, Platinum and Palladium at Bank of England and Federal Reserve prices?...
http://www.thedailyrecords.com/2018-2019-2020-2021/world-famous-top-10-…
Oh... Didn't want to forget this...
https://southfront.org/russias-weapons-export-2017-exceeded-15-billion-…
The American CNN, FOX, MSNBC, ABC, CBS, Washington Post, New York Times, LA Times, Chicago Tribune "bitching" Sung to the tune of Jan on the Brady Bunch!
Russia!... Russia!.... Russia!... Russia!...
The US are Israels thugs and are the most danger to the existence to this world. It is up to the American people to get control of their Government or become cindering toast.
So far Russia has been sensible and contrite but they can not be expected to act this way forever.
Anyway, do Americans really want their existence be reliant on how contrite some Russian Politician decides to be?
Wait till you see the big reveal in this drama. Spoiler alert...
Putin is going to pressure Iran into giving Trump what he wants. (Bibi is going to meet with Putin tomorrow).
War averted. Iran and NK both give up Nukes.
Putin and Trump share the Nobel Prize and Time Magazine Bromance of the year.
In reply to The US are Israels thugs and… by Normally Aspirated
Iran is nobody's patsy. Also Russia doesn't insist on total subservience from its Allies, unlike, the Puppet US Government of the Deep State Cabal.
In reply to Wait till you see the big… by bowie28
OK, so it will be presented in language less offensive to Iran.
"With both Trump and Iran unwilling to back down, Putin acted as a great statesman and was able to broker an agreement, bringing all parties back from the brink of war."
Leaders on all sides can claim victory and save face with their domestic audience.
In reply to Iran is nobody's patsy. Also… by WTFUD
All wars are banker's wars!
Virtually all wars in the last 100 years were caused by Israel.
What happened is the world got complacent after the fall of the USSR, believing that Communism had been defeated. It was not defeated. The ideology persisted throughout the world, in the United States, Russia, Europe, and Asia. Communists have continued the fight for world domination in the intervening decades. Now they are making a move against the United States government.
You shoodu'h gone skool, PAL.
In reply to What happened is the world… by navy62802
No, the economic system that has been perpetuated behind the slogans and propaganda is neo-feudalism. The puppet masters don't really care if the system is a capitalist or a communist. Either way, you are their slave because they make the laws and decide what is "allowed" to be used as money while they are above the mess they create. Seriously, do you see the extremely wealthy behaving like a communist and sharing their excess? No, they behave like a feudal lord, take their tithe from your labor and always want more.
In reply to What happened is the world… by navy62802
As it turns out some people love money more than life itself and the love of money is at the root of all evil, well you knew that.
Money? Get Away!
In reply to As it turns out some people… by Sonny Brakes
Of course, Mister Castro was also a military man and, as history shows, military men have a marked tendency to “shoot first and ask questions later.” Throughout history, Napoleon, Stalin, Hitler, Churchill, Patton, MacArthur and countless others have demonstrated that they will sacrifice any number of lives in order to come out in the end as the “winner.”
Stopped reading right there: Stalin, Hitler, and Churchill were not "military men" as such. MacArthur actually saved a lot of American lives in WWII by his island-hopping strategy, mostly bypassing many Japanese strongholds to leave them to wither and die without ability to be resupplied.
Americans in general are too easily distracted, oh look, a girl balancing 78 Dunkin Donuts on her head while swiveling 2 more on pierced nipples.
...and eating a Tide® pod.
In reply to Americans in general are too… by WTFUD
Wow, I musta missed that while I was pulling a condom out of my nose.
In reply to Americans in general are… by Shemp 4 Victory
Got a link for that?
In reply to Americans in general are too… by WTFUD
The MSM and DS psychos would like you all to think so but this isn't out of hand. It's just out of (((their))) hands, which is winning!
We've been at war with the oligarchs since 1776. It got out of hand in 1860 and really out of hand when we were betrayed in 1913 and again into WW1 on the side of the oligarchs.
(((About them))) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sZGU-JWXSdI
Bookmarked after viewing for a few minutes and will enjoy the remainder when more receptive, it being almost 3am here Rex.
In reply to The MSM and DS psychos would… by Rex Andrus