Criminal Probe Launched Against Disgraced NY Attorney General Schneiderman

The Manhattan District Attorney's office announced on Tuesday morning that it was opening a criminal investigation into allegations of physical abuse by that pinnacle of hypocrisy and "virtue signalling", New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman, who resigned just hours after accounts of abuse by four women were published.
Schneiderman resigned Monday night within hours of an exposé in The New Yorker detailing the four women's accounts - a swift and shocking fall for a Democrat who brought charges against Harvey Weinstein in the wake of the #MeToo movement, and ane point was thought to be President Trump's eventual downfall.
The four women went on the record, accusing Schneiderman of choking, hitting and threatening them during brutal, alcohol-fueled sexual assaults - which they say were not consensual. While neither woman filed any police complaints, both said they sought out medical attention and confided in people close to them about the abuse.
Sometimes in bed, she recalls, he would be “shaking me and grabbing my face” while demanding that she repeat such things as “I’m a little whore.” She says that he also told her, “If you ever left me, I’d kill you.”
She recalls screaming in surprise and pain, and beginning to cry, and says that she felt frightened. She has asked to remain unidentified, but shared a photograph of the injury with The New Yorker.
“It wasn’t consensual. This wasn’t sexual playacting. This was abusive, demeaning, threatening behavior.” -The New Yorker
Manhattan DA Cyrus R. Vance Jr. said on late Monday that prosecutors would be investigating the claims.
Schneiderman, 63, told the New Yorker that "In the privacy of intimate relationships, I have engaged in role-playing and other consensual sexual activity. I have not assaulted anyone. I have never engaged in nonconsensual sex, which is a line I would not cross.”
However after fellow New York Democrats, including Gov. Andro Cuomo and U.S. Sen Kirsten Gillibrand called for his resignation, he resigned immediately.
"In the last several hours, serious allegations, which I strongly contest, have been made against me," he said in a statement late Monday. "While these allegations are unrelated to my professional conduct or the operations of the office, they will effectively prevent me from leading the office's work at this critical time." He said he would resign at the close of business on Tuesday.
In the interim, State Solicitor Genera, Barbara Underwood will serve as acting Attorney General.
Socialist Progressive New York City Mayor de Blasio felt it would be appropriate to not comment on this stunning scandal.
Meanwhile, in front of Scheiderman's house right now...
Oh my...
spitzer, weiner, filner, weinstein...what's with these guys...
In reply to Oh my... by Consuelo
they are all amish, it is part of their culture
In reply to spitzer, weiner, filner,… by BullyBearish
Sometimes in bed, she recalls, he would be...
Fool you once, fool you....how many times sweetheart?
Feel free to tell you daughters to walk out on a guy the first time.
Pretty sure de Blasio thinks the real monsters are the ladies who carry handguns in their purses.
In reply to they are all amish by HenryKissinger…
Nice head fake by Rudy, and Schneidermann gets hung out to dry with his balls in his hands.
All this Tammany stuff is fine theater but at the end of the day, it's my lunch they are eating.
Sport is the only pleasure I derive from any of this, and it's not much pleasure at all.
In reply to Sometimes in bed... Fool… by Mercury
And when will this shithead see charges?
The 5th of never. Just like all the other government employees that are criminals and get no penalty.
WTF? Vigilante justice needs to be starting for the criminal gov.......cause the criminal gov will not punish their own.
In reply to Nice head fake by Rudy, and… by ParkAveFlasher
We do certainly seem to be gravitating towards Mad Max. At least in that scenario, there's only one rule: there are no rules.
In reply to And when will this shithead… by ZENDOG
The AG's office will launch an "internal investigation" to see justice is done.
And we all know how those turn out when a criminal person or company (or banker) investigates himself or itself.
Odd how CNN, Wa Po and the New York Slime is all but ignoring this story. Whereas the guy (Pres Trump) who said some dirty words in the locker room 18 years ago was bashed non-stop for months.
In reply to And when will this shithead… by ZENDOG
The last NY AG sex freak got his own TV show.
This guy should get his own theme park!
In reply to The AG's office will launch… by Handful of Dust
When does he announce his new book where he tells all (like Cankles, Obama and Comey) and attempts to vindicate himself?
Poss titles:
"What Happened?!"
"Very Hard Choices"
"It Takes a Beating"
"Women Just Don't Understand"
"The Audacity to Beat & Choke a Woman"
"Beatings We Can Believe In"
In reply to The AG's office will launch… by Handful of Dust
"He spit on me, slapped me and called me brown slave"
"then he told me to call him my jewish master."
ho ho ho ..:)
In reply to Sometimes in bed... Fool… by Mercury
My God. Does anything constructive get done in government anymore? These people are all scum. Millions of dollars wasted in investigating, trying and prosecuting these useless wretches.
In reply to they are all amish by HenryKissinger…
No shit. My day job keeps me too busy for this nonsense, but Govt workers seem to be lacking in things to do to fill their time.... Now they'll appoint 12 sub-committees to investigate- it's the disease that keeps on giving......
In reply to My God. Does anything… by J S Bach
C'mon, how else would they end up deserving those cushy pensions none of the rest of us seem to have.
In reply to No shit. My day job keeps… by jcaz
Thats the really disgusting part, watching people who have done practically nothing their entire careers get these massive pensions. It made me sick to watch...
In reply to C'mon, how else would they… by Joe Davola
The waste fraud, abuse and corruption is off the scale now. to see how bad it is (take it from a federal whistleblower, the little ole winemaker me , its bad) watch "a good american" which chronicles the NSA whistle blower William Binney to see how bad our government is. Its critical that we reduce our government down to its constitutional size...
In reply to My God. Does anything… by J S Bach
One might argue that doing nothing is the most constructive thing governments can do.
In reply to My God. Does anything… by J S Bach
"The Empire State"
"Albany Political Machine"
In reply to they are all amish by HenryKissinger…
They are Chosen (TM)
In reply to spitzer, weiner, filner,… by BullyBearish
And anyone is invited to be so if they chose to be. Read Exodus 12, (all of it).
These guys are all uber-elitist a-holes, who happen to be of Jewish descent. People are individually rotten or good; their choice. None of these guys became who they are because they carefully followed the man-made nonsense that some Jews erroneously attach to the original faith in the God of Abraham, Isaac and Jacob. They're just f-ed up people who are highly visible.
In reply to They are Chosen (TM) by Anunnaki
In reply to spitzer, weiner, filner,… by BullyBearish
George Washington never said that you sunken-chest faggot.
In reply to The story has been maturing… by SocratesSolves
Prophecy fulfilled.
In reply to The story has been maturing… by SocratesSolves
In reply to The story has been maturing… by SocratesSolves
In reply to The story has been maturing… by SocratesSolves
They’re lefties. It’s really very simple.
In reply to spitzer, weiner, filner,… by BullyBearish
Umm, they all go to the same synagogue?
In reply to spitzer, weiner, filner,… by BullyBearish
LET ALL JOOISH LIBERTINES BEWARE
QUE TOUTES LES LIBERTINES JUIVES SOIGNENT SÛREMENT POUR LEUR SÉCURITÉ
In reply to spitzer, weiner, filner,… by BullyBearish
Boy that was fast. And Hillary still hasn't been indicted.
In reply to spitzer, weiner, filner,… by BullyBearish
It was fast. He went from @#metoo over to @#youtoo at warp speed.
In reply to Boy that was fast. And… by Gadfly
I wonder if any of the AG office girls whose asses he's been grabbing for years will come forward?
In reply to It was fast. He went from @… by 11b40
Funny the ones yelling the loudest are the ones doing the worst shit. This guy is not merely a role play freak “to each his own” he is a FREAK as in forcing, rape and other things. Criminal investigation hmmmm this could get interesting if he starts naming name. He also is the one that shut down the NXIVM sex cult investigation…. MORH POPCORN
In reply to spitzer, weiner, filner,… by BullyBearish
Pizzagate anyone? Nah, that’s impossible...
In reply to Funny the ones yelling the… by yaright
You forgot the Podestas!
In reply to spitzer, weiner, filner,… by BullyBearish
#Shiksabuse
In reply to spitzer, weiner, filner,… by BullyBearish
Shit how is there anyone even left in the Manhattan DA's office?
Aren't they all in jail?
In reply to Oh my... by Consuelo
Same as it ever was...all cameras, no rope.
Edit; Until we see stretched necks, heads rolling, high voltage chairs, and firing squads, don't be expecting a higher caliber of Public Servant in any office. Period.
In reply to Shit how is there anyone… by Jim in MN
Eventually.
Just be patient.
In reply to Shit how is there anyone… by Jim in MN
Interesting how the progressives, feminists, post modernists with no morals are attempting to run a morality base inquisition. My God, what zeros in all measures they are.
In reply to Oh my... by Consuelo
"On May 1st, the New York-based National Institute for Reproductive Health honored him as one of three “Champions of Choice” at its annual fund-raising luncheon..."
Choose to get beaten and humiliated, which is what these women are desperately searching for, since the 'males' around them are all a bunch of fags and cuckolded punks. It's sad, their last good eggs are about to drop or have dropped and their real role in life is over, so they turn to this kind of degenerate shit instead.
In reply to Interesting how the… by King of Ruperts Land
I can't even imagine the filth that occupies the National Institute for Reproductive Health.
In reply to "On May 1st, the New York… by StreetObserver
Odd the feminists like Rosie O'Donnell, Lena Dunham, and all the Hollywood lefties are silent ... when they all came out bashing conservatives like Roy Moore.
In reply to I can't even imagine the… by prymythirdeye
So true. No surprise, that many young women, pick total losers to get them pregnant, so they can have a 'baby'. The biggest responsibility to an individual on the planet and they burden themselves with a 'baby', which when the loser leaves, makes them, even less desireable to a single, qualified man. Some of them, even have two! That puts them out of contention for good.
In reply to "On May 1st, the New York… by StreetObserver
At least the guy had pretty good taste in women.
But it is a fair question - how much of his fucked up behavior is just a pervert being a pervert and how much is it about a Jew hurting a "shiksa?"
Maybe it has nothing to do with his being Jewish. I suspect for Weinstein, who still isn't in jail by the way, that did have something to do with it.
In reply to Interesting how the… by King of Ruperts Land
jews are sick when it comes to sex, look at Woody Allen
In reply to At least the guy had pretty… by Jesus von Einstein
Shit, beat me to it: Spitzer! Weiner! Scheiderman!
Or, Spitzer Weiner and Schneiderman, L.L.C. Maybe they can get their own show on MSNBS.
In reply to Oh my... by Consuelo
Libs gonna lib. And we are to believe that Cuomo and crew didn't know about any of this? Right. Those guys gotta go too. I'm sure Jeff and the DOJ are all over this though *cough*.
In reply to Oh my... by Consuelo
#YouToo !
#Chokefuckdembitchez
In reply to #YouToo ! by otschelnik
It's important for you young parents out there to teach your kids that gov is made up of dishonest, crooked beasts.
In reply to #Chokefuckdembitchez by pods