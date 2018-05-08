EM FX Plunges: Argentine Peso Re-Crashes, Turkish Lira Tumbles To Record Low

Just hours after Fed Chair Jay Powell implied that 'emerging markets are on their own', EM FX is re-collapsing...
with Argentina (despite a 1275bp rate hike) and Turkey both crashing to new record lows...
"There is good reason to think that the normalization of monetary policy in advanced economies should continue to prove manageable for EMEs,” Powell said, adding that “markets should not be surprised by our actions if the economy evolves in line with expectations.”
So much for the unprecedented Argentina rate-hike and Treasury Minister's reassuring comments last week...
How much more can BCRA do? They have a scheduled meeting today.
“If the ARS remains under pressure and continues to drift upward we do not rule out further rate hikes at the scheduled May 8 meeting, or even ahead of it," Goldman Sachs said
Goldman expects central bank to reiterate it is “ready to do more to anchor the currency and inflation expectations (preserve a hiking bias) and to signal that monetary policy will remain very tight for as along as needed”
Bloomberg reports that Argentina’s central bank sold Lebacs due in June in the secondary market at 40%, according to two people with direct knowledge (it used these notes last week to signal commitment to tighter monetary policy).
And the Turkish Lira broke above 4.3 per USD - weakest on record - and is now down 7 days in a row...
And as we detailed earlier, as for the indicator that markets should keep an eye on to decide when it's time to panic, we reported yesterday that Bank of America is keeping an eye on one specific catalyst for imminent contagion: "EM FX never lies and a plunge in Brazilian real toward 4 versus US dollar is likely to cause deleveraging and contagion across credit portfolios."
Comments
Yet Gold is going no where fast? Rigged market, when news like this about EM is popping up Gold should be spiking.
Give it time. Inflation is over-reaching. There is a reason why gold hasnt broken support on the 6 month chart @ 1300.
In reply to Yet Gold is going no where… by Easyp
Gold is going no where fast - as priced in $US. Look at the charts of other countries. Sooner or later (likely later) the gold chart priced in $ will look similar to EM's.
In reply to Yet Gold is going no where… by Easyp
The worthless USD is going to crush lots of countries. Get out of the way ASAP.
All hell is about to break loose... Geopolitical and economic turmoil throughout the globe. It is all too fragile. Prepare accordingly...
The Turkish Lira is crashing? Quick... somebody call Nixon and see what he thinks about that.
I never would have guess this would end in a currency crisis for anyone other than the United States, Japan, or Europe. I am genuinely surprised. The jewish tricks worked again!