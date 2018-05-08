Here's How Much A Luxury Apartment Costs In America's Priciest Rental Markets

From Brooklyn to San Francisco, developers have been on a high-end housing binge in recent years, with apartments considered "high end" sometimes accounting for more than 75% of all construction.

But how much does it cost to live in a building with amenities that sometimes include a pool, 24-hour fitness and wellness centers, on-site theaters, rooms and cafes?

A recent study by RentCafe found that the national average rent in a luxury complex is around $1,640 per month, or about $490 more than an apartment in a less-fancy building.

But of course, that price can vary wildly from city to city, even when they're in the same state.

For the same price as a luxury studio in San Francisco, you can rent a luxury 3-bedroom apartment in San Diego. In 12 cities you can rent a luxury studio for under $1,200 per month, and in 11 cities $1,500 gets you a high-end two-bedroom.

But in Manhattan, the most expensive market, a studio will run you $4,500.

Here's a breakdown of the cities from least expensive to most expensive, courtesy of RentCafe.

El Paso, Texas

Average rent in a high-end apartment: $976

Price range: $852 (1-bed) to $1,194 (3-bed)

Change in high-end rents in the last 3 years: -1.3%

Price difference compared to a low-end apartment: $291

2. Oklahoma City, OK

Average rent in a high-end apartment: $1,024

Price range: $872 (studio) to $1,295 (3-bed)

Change in high-end rents in the last 3 years: -0.9%

Price difference compared to a low-end apartment: $368

3. Las Vegas, NV

Average rent in a high-end apartment: $1,102

Price range: $838 (studio) to $1,322 (3-bed)

Change in high-end rents in the last 3 years: +18.4%

Price difference compared to a low-end apartment: $284

4. Louisville, KY

Average rent in a high-end apartment: $1,123

Price range: $832 (studio) to $1,500 (3-bed)

Change in high-end rents in the last 3 years: +4.9%

Price difference compared to a low-end apartment: $3125.

5. Memphis, TN

Average rent in a high-end apartment: $1,134
Price range: $988 (studio) to $1,476 (3-bed)

Change in high-end rents in the last 3 years: +8.8%

Price difference compared to a low-end apartment: $486

6. Phoenix, AZ

Average rent in a high-end apartment: $1,154

Price range: $999 (studio) to $1,378 (3-bed)

Change in high-end rents in the last 3 years: +16.3%

Price difference compared to a low-end apartment: $351

7. Jacksonville, FL

Average rent in a high-end apartment: $1,173

Price range: $1,010 (studio) to $1,434 (3-bed)

Change in high-end rents in the last 3 years: +12.9%

Price difference compared to a low-end apartment: $347

8. San Antonio, TX

Average rent in a high-end apartment: $1,176

Price range: $1,029 (studio) to $1,537 (3-bed)

Change in high-end rents in the last 3 years: +5.4%

Price difference compared to a low-end apartment: $351

9. Indianapolis, IN

Average rent in a high-end apartment: $1,191

Price range: $1,137 (studio) to $1,394 (3-bed)

Change in high-end rents in the last 3 years: +11.3%

Price difference compared to a low-end apartment: $453 10.

10. Charlotte, NC

Average rent in a high-end apartment: $1,247

Price range: $1,157 (studio) to $1,455 (3-bed)

Change in high-end rents in the last 3 years: +11.0%

Price difference compared to a low-end apartment: $347

11. Columbus, OH

Average rent in a high-end apartment: $1,319

Price range: $992 (studio) to $2,047 (3-bed)

Change in high-end rents in the last 3 years: +10.0%

Price difference compared to a low-end apartment: $528

12. Dallas, TX

Average rent in a high-end apartment: $1,428

Price range: $1,165 (studio) to $2,049 (3-bed)

Change in high-end rents in the last 3 years: +7.4%

Price difference compared to a low-end apartment: $524 13.

Austin, TX

Average rent in a high-end apartment: $1,432

Price range: $1,247 (studio) to $1,891 (3-bed)

Change in high-end rents in the last 3 years: +6.7%

Price difference compared to a low-end apartment: $371

14. Houston, TX

Average rent in a high-end apartment: $1,448

Price range: $1,229 (studio) to $1,848 (3-bed)

Change in high-end rents in the last 3 years: +1.8%

Price difference compared to a low-end apartment: $608

15. Nashville, TN

Average rent in a high-end apartment: $1,513

Price range: $1,410 (studio) to $1,745 (3-bed)

Change in high-end rents in the last 3 years: +14.1%

Price difference compared to a low-end apartment: $502 16.

16. Detroit, MI

Average rent in a high-end apartment: $1,652

Price range: $1,061 (studio) to $1,878 (3-bed)

Change in high-end rents in the last 3 years: +21.7%

Price difference compared to a low-end apartment: $769

17. Portland, OR

Average rent in a high-end apartment: $1,691

Price range: $1,378 (studio) to $1,950 (3-bed)

Change in high-end rents in the last 3 years: +9.0%

Price difference compared to a low-end apartment: $484

18. Baltimore, MD

Average rent in a high-end apartment: $1,742

Price range: $1,384 (studio) to $2,123 (3-bed)

Change in high-end rents in the last 3 years: +0.4%

Price difference compared to a low-end apartment: $680

19. Denver, CO

Average rent in a high-end apartment: $1,756

Price range: $1,399 (studio) to $2,439 (3-bed)

Change in high-end rents in the last 3 years: +8.4% Price difference compared to a low-end apartment: $499

20. Philadelphia, PA

Average rent in a high-end apartment: $2,197

Price range: $1,623 (studio) to $3,677 (3-bed)

Change in high-end rents in the last 3 years: +8.2%

Price difference compared to a low-end apartment: $925

21. Seattle, WA

Average rent in a high-end apartment: $2,261

Price range: $1,723 (studio) to $3,595 (3-bed)

Change in high-end rents in the last 3 years: +13.2%

Price difference compared to a low-end apartment: $644

22. San Diego, CA

Average rent in a high-end apartment: $2,376

Price range: $1,847 (studio) to $3,105 (3-bed)

Change in high-end rents in the last 3 years: +14.8%

Price difference compared to a low-end apartment: $704

23. Chicago, IL

Average rent in a high-end apartment: $2,465

Price range: $1,747 (studio) to $4,905 (3-bed)

Change in high-end rents in the last 3 years: +4.8%

Price difference compared to a low-end apartment: $1,078

24. Washington, DC

Average rent in a high-end apartment: $2,591

Price range: $1,952 (studio) to $4,670 (3-bed)

Change in high-end rents in the last 3 years: +1.8%

Price difference compared to a low-end apartment: $841

25. San Jose, CA

Average rent in a high-end apartment: $2,849 Price range: $2,262 (studio) to $3,716 (3-bed)

Change in high-end rents in the last 3 years: +8.7%

Price difference compared to a low-end apartment: $637

26. Los Angeles, CA

Average rent in a high-end apartment: $3,028

Price range: $2,181 (studio) to $5,201 (3-bed)

Change in high-end rents in the last 3 years: +9.7%

Price difference compared to a low-end apartment: $1,093

27. Brooklyn, NYC

Average rent in a high-end apartment: $3,285

Price range: $2,630 (studio) to $5,728 (3-bed)

Change in high-end rents in the last 3 years: N/A

Price difference compared to a low-end apartment: $1,352

28. Boston, MA

Average rent in a high-end apartment: $3,526

Price range: $2,579 (studio) to $5,630 (3-bed)

Change in high-end rents in the last 3 years: +5.3%

Price difference compared to a low-end apartment: $1,048

29. San Francisco, CA

Average rent in a high-end apartment: $4,132

Price range: $3,157 (studio) to $6,812 (3-bed)

Change in high-end rents in the last 3 years: +4.2%

Price difference compared to a low-end apartment: $1,125

30. Manhattan, NYC

Average rent in a high-end apartment: $4,416

Price range: $3,179 (studio) to $8,163 (3-bed)

Change in high-end rents in the last 3 years: N/A

Price difference compared to a low-end apartment: $1,035

ebworthen Wed, 05/09/2018 - 22:07 Permalink

FED fueled bubble.

Reference 2007-2008.  These asshats do it all on purpose.

Sucker in the buyers, offer low rates & loans, then tighten the noose.

Backup and bailout the banks/corporations/insurers and screw over the individual.

Lather, rinse, repeat.  Serial bubble blowing, the new "wealth" mechanism for the elites.

Too bad there are so many sheeple that still believe in the dream, that everything is not utterly corrupted.