Here's How Much A Luxury Apartment Costs In America's Priciest Rental Markets

From Brooklyn to San Francisco, developers have been on a high-end housing binge in recent years, with apartments considered "high end" sometimes accounting for more than 75% of all construction.
But how much does it cost to live in a building with amenities that sometimes include a pool, 24-hour fitness and wellness centers, on-site theaters, rooms and cafes?
A recent study by RentCafe found that the national average rent in a luxury complex is around $1,640 per month, or about $490 more than an apartment in a less-fancy building.
But of course, that price can vary wildly from city to city, even when they're in the same state.
For the same price as a luxury studio in San Francisco, you can rent a luxury 3-bedroom apartment in San Diego. In 12 cities you can rent a luxury studio for under $1,200 per month, and in 11 cities $1,500 gets you a high-end two-bedroom.
But in Manhattan, the most expensive market, a studio will run you $4,500.
Here's a breakdown of the cities from least expensive to most expensive, courtesy of RentCafe.
* * *
El Paso, Texas
Average rent in a high-end apartment: $976
Price range: $852 (1-bed) to $1,194 (3-bed)
Change in high-end rents in the last 3 years: -1.3%
Price difference compared to a low-end apartment: $291
2. Oklahoma City, OK
Average rent in a high-end apartment: $1,024
Price range: $872 (studio) to $1,295 (3-bed)
Change in high-end rents in the last 3 years: -0.9%
Price difference compared to a low-end apartment: $368
3. Las Vegas, NV
Average rent in a high-end apartment: $1,102
Price range: $838 (studio) to $1,322 (3-bed)
Change in high-end rents in the last 3 years: +18.4%
Price difference compared to a low-end apartment: $284
4. Louisville, KY
Average rent in a high-end apartment: $1,123
Price range: $832 (studio) to $1,500 (3-bed)
Change in high-end rents in the last 3 years: +4.9%
Price difference compared to a low-end apartment: $3125.
5. Memphis, TN
Average rent in a high-end apartment: $1,134
Price range: $988 (studio) to $1,476 (3-bed)
Change in high-end rents in the last 3 years: +8.8%
Price difference compared to a low-end apartment: $486
6. Phoenix, AZ
Average rent in a high-end apartment: $1,154
Price range: $999 (studio) to $1,378 (3-bed)
Change in high-end rents in the last 3 years: +16.3%
Price difference compared to a low-end apartment: $351
7. Jacksonville, FL
Average rent in a high-end apartment: $1,173
Price range: $1,010 (studio) to $1,434 (3-bed)
Change in high-end rents in the last 3 years: +12.9%
Price difference compared to a low-end apartment: $347
8. San Antonio, TX
Average rent in a high-end apartment: $1,176
Price range: $1,029 (studio) to $1,537 (3-bed)
Change in high-end rents in the last 3 years: +5.4%
Price difference compared to a low-end apartment: $351
9. Indianapolis, IN
Average rent in a high-end apartment: $1,191
Price range: $1,137 (studio) to $1,394 (3-bed)
Change in high-end rents in the last 3 years: +11.3%
Price difference compared to a low-end apartment: $453 10.
10. Charlotte, NC
Average rent in a high-end apartment: $1,247
Price range: $1,157 (studio) to $1,455 (3-bed)
Change in high-end rents in the last 3 years: +11.0%
Price difference compared to a low-end apartment: $347
11. Columbus, OH
Average rent in a high-end apartment: $1,319
Price range: $992 (studio) to $2,047 (3-bed)
Change in high-end rents in the last 3 years: +10.0%
Price difference compared to a low-end apartment: $528
12. Dallas, TX
Average rent in a high-end apartment: $1,428
Price range: $1,165 (studio) to $2,049 (3-bed)
Change in high-end rents in the last 3 years: +7.4%
Price difference compared to a low-end apartment: $524 13.
Austin, TX
Average rent in a high-end apartment: $1,432
Price range: $1,247 (studio) to $1,891 (3-bed)
Change in high-end rents in the last 3 years: +6.7%
Price difference compared to a low-end apartment: $371
14. Houston, TX
Average rent in a high-end apartment: $1,448
Price range: $1,229 (studio) to $1,848 (3-bed)
Change in high-end rents in the last 3 years: +1.8%
Price difference compared to a low-end apartment: $608
15. Nashville, TN
Average rent in a high-end apartment: $1,513
Price range: $1,410 (studio) to $1,745 (3-bed)
Change in high-end rents in the last 3 years: +14.1%
Price difference compared to a low-end apartment: $502 16.
16. Detroit, MI
Average rent in a high-end apartment: $1,652
Price range: $1,061 (studio) to $1,878 (3-bed)
Change in high-end rents in the last 3 years: +21.7%
Price difference compared to a low-end apartment: $769
17. Portland, OR
Average rent in a high-end apartment: $1,691
Price range: $1,378 (studio) to $1,950 (3-bed)
Change in high-end rents in the last 3 years: +9.0%
Price difference compared to a low-end apartment: $484
18. Baltimore, MD
Average rent in a high-end apartment: $1,742
Price range: $1,384 (studio) to $2,123 (3-bed)
Change in high-end rents in the last 3 years: +0.4%
Price difference compared to a low-end apartment: $680
19. Denver, CO
Average rent in a high-end apartment: $1,756
Price range: $1,399 (studio) to $2,439 (3-bed)
Change in high-end rents in the last 3 years: +8.4% Price difference compared to a low-end apartment: $499
20. Philadelphia, PA
Average rent in a high-end apartment: $2,197
Price range: $1,623 (studio) to $3,677 (3-bed)
Change in high-end rents in the last 3 years: +8.2%
Price difference compared to a low-end apartment: $925
21. Seattle, WA
Average rent in a high-end apartment: $2,261
Price range: $1,723 (studio) to $3,595 (3-bed)
Change in high-end rents in the last 3 years: +13.2%
Price difference compared to a low-end apartment: $644
22. San Diego, CA
Average rent in a high-end apartment: $2,376
Price range: $1,847 (studio) to $3,105 (3-bed)
Change in high-end rents in the last 3 years: +14.8%
Price difference compared to a low-end apartment: $704
23. Chicago, IL
Average rent in a high-end apartment: $2,465
Price range: $1,747 (studio) to $4,905 (3-bed)
Change in high-end rents in the last 3 years: +4.8%
Price difference compared to a low-end apartment: $1,078
24. Washington, DC
Average rent in a high-end apartment: $2,591
Price range: $1,952 (studio) to $4,670 (3-bed)
Change in high-end rents in the last 3 years: +1.8%
Price difference compared to a low-end apartment: $841
25. San Jose, CA
Average rent in a high-end apartment: $2,849 Price range: $2,262 (studio) to $3,716 (3-bed)
Change in high-end rents in the last 3 years: +8.7%
Price difference compared to a low-end apartment: $637
26. Los Angeles, CA
Average rent in a high-end apartment: $3,028
Price range: $2,181 (studio) to $5,201 (3-bed)
Change in high-end rents in the last 3 years: +9.7%
Price difference compared to a low-end apartment: $1,093
27. Brooklyn, NYC
Average rent in a high-end apartment: $3,285
Price range: $2,630 (studio) to $5,728 (3-bed)
Change in high-end rents in the last 3 years: N/A
Price difference compared to a low-end apartment: $1,352
28. Boston, MA
Average rent in a high-end apartment: $3,526
Price range: $2,579 (studio) to $5,630 (3-bed)
Change in high-end rents in the last 3 years: +5.3%
Price difference compared to a low-end apartment: $1,048
29. San Francisco, CA
Average rent in a high-end apartment: $4,132
Price range: $3,157 (studio) to $6,812 (3-bed)
Change in high-end rents in the last 3 years: +4.2%
Price difference compared to a low-end apartment: $1,125
30. Manhattan, NYC
Average rent in a high-end apartment: $4,416
Price range: $3,179 (studio) to $8,163 (3-bed)
Change in high-end rents in the last 3 years: N/A
Price difference compared to a low-end apartment: $1,035
