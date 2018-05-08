Here’s How Much Marijuana Costs In The United States Vs Canada

Submitted by Priceonomics
A tidal wave of change is hitting the cannabis industry in both the United States and Canada.
In the United States, medical marijuana is now legal in 29 states. Not only that, but the recreational use of marijuana is now legal in 10 states. You can walk into a licensed store in places like California, Oregon and Colorado and purchase cannabis nearly as easily as buying beer.
Similar dynamics are taking place in Canada. Medical marijuana consumption was first legalized in 2001, and in 2017 legislation paved the way for the legalization of recreational use throughout all of Canada -- a development that’s expected to be implemented in the summer of this year.
With the emergence of legal weed in the US and Canada, we were curious, in which country is it more expensive? How does the price of marijuana vary across cities in the United States and Canada?
We analyzed data from Priceonomics customer Wikileaf, a company that tracks cannabis prices at dispensaries across the US and Canada and aggregated the data at the national level and find out the answers.
We discovered that cannabis is 30% less expensive in Canada than the United States. When you look at different cities, the price differential can be even more pronounced. Legal marijuana is 39% cheaper in Vancouver than San Francisco, for example.
***
We begin our analysis by looking at the average price of an eighth of an ounce of marijuana in the United States versus Canada at the beginning of April 2018. Throughout this piece, Canadian prices are converted to US dollars to make the price comparison consistent.
Across dispensaries tracked by Wikileaf in the United States, the price of an eighth of marijuana is $40.0, compared to $27.9 in Canada, where it is 30% cheaper.
Part of the reason cannabis is so much cheaper in Canada than the United States is there is a much longer history of legalization in Canada, and thus a larger supply of legal marijuana growers and sellers. While cannabis companies in the United States can’t even have bank accounts, in Canada there are publicly traded cannabis companies on the stock market. In anticipation of nationwide legalization this year, supply of marijuana continues to grow.
Next we look at the price difference between the two countries based on the size of the purchase? Is Canadian marijuana still less expensive if you buy a small amount (a gram) versus large amount (an ounce)?
At every quantity purchased, it’s much cheaper to buy in Canada versus the United States. At the bottom of the chart, we calculate the percentage discount of Canadian weed versus American. Interestingly, the largest quantity you purchase, the smaller the price discount in Canada is. It turns out that in the United States, they give you a larger bulk discount on weed.
Since the beginning of 2018, the prices of weed in Canada and the United States have been very stable. Below we chart the weekly average price for an eighth of an ounce of cannabis on Wikileaf since the new year:
In the past year, the price of marijuana has been extremely stable in both the United States and Canada.
***
Lastly, we conclude by looking at the price of marijuana in the most popular cities among Wikileaf users in the United States and Canada. Is there a large variation in the price of weed in the Canadian cities Vancouver and Toronto? How about in US cities like San Francisco, Seattle, Denver, Portland, and Los Angeles?
San Francisco, a city which wins a lot of these “most expensive awards” (toast, real estate, coffee, etc), also has the most expensive marijuana of all the cities we looked at. In San Francisco, an eighth of an ounce of weed is 12% more expensive than in Seattle and 20% more expensive than in Los Angeles.
When compared to its US counterparts, the Canadian cities of Toronto and Vancouver offer a substantial discount. Someone from San Francisco visiting Vancouver can purchase weed at 39% discount compared to at home.
***
So, it turns out marijuana is about 30% cheaper in Canada than the United States. Those differences have persisted all year and are pervasive at all purchase sizes. By most accounts, the demand for marijuana in Canada is quite high, so that is unlikely to be the reason for the price discount versus the United States.
Instead, cannabis is cheaper in Canada because there has been a longer history of a legal supply of weed. With marijuana, as with most things, when the supply is high, the prices are not.
Comments
In British Columbia it's free. Just grow it.
eta
Want a laugh? 13 bears guard a mj field in BC
https://youtu.be/2ongZ8t3dyQ
Those prices are wrong from what I've seen in shops in Washington and Oregon.
1gram joints go for $7-10, not $14
In reply to In British Columbia it's… by Savvy
I would be shocked if we were less.
Biggest cash crop in Sullivan County NY is weed.
An interesting article, which I will copy into my collection about the Canadian "legalization" story.
During the early 2000s, there was a big business growing marijuana in Canada, and then smuggling it into the USA, because marijuana in the USA at that time was worth about three times more than in Canada, because, back then, the USA was spending about triple the amount of money to enforce pot prohibition, on a per capita basis, than Canada was.
The price of marijuana almost totally depends upon the degree to which pot prohibition is enforced. IF (presuming series of political miracles) marijuana was totally legal everywhere in the world, then it would cost about the same as coffee does now, which cannabis should, since it is less dangerous than coffee.
IF the world was not manifesting runaway psychotic insanities, due to being dominated by systems of legalized lies, backed by legalized violence, then marijuana would be grown in places which have the most natural advantages to do so, which are places with low latitude, and high altitude. A genuinely legal marijuana market would be like the currently existing coffee market. Marijuana would therefore cost about an average of $10 per pound, while every facet of every issue regarding growing and selling coffee would have some analogy to growing and selling marijuana. However, in the "real" world, the alleged "legalization" of marijuana in Canada is actually manifesting as an even worse runaway fascist plutocracy juggernaut, along with an even worse fascist police state.
While the article above presented an interesting analysis of the current price patterns for pot, there was nothing there which I read which hinted at the degree to which marijuana laws are merely the single simplest symbol, and most extreme particular example, of the general pattern of social facts, that Globalized Neolithic Civilization is almost totally based on being able to enforce frauds, in ways which are overall becoming about exponentially more fraudulent.
In Canada and the USA, adequate marijuana could be grown outdoors for pennies per gram, and then that processed to extract the essential oils at a cost which could be a couple orders of magnitude less than what those essential oils still are priced at.
In Canada and the USA, excellent quality marijuana can be grown indoors for roughly about $1 per gram. That the existing prices for pot are several times greater may be understood by considering that the money made from illegal drugs finally ends up in banks: the banksters were able to skim the cream of the profits from making drugs illegal.
Civilization has become an increasingly sophisticated and integrated slavery system. The history of pot prohibition was primarily due to the history of CLASS WARFARE, which particularly had, and still has, a strong relationship to the kinds of class warfare which were related to the history of the economics of slavery, and so, to racism.
The bogus "legalization" of marijuana in both Canada and the USA is mostly an extension of the same old CLASS WARFARE. There is not going to be any genuinely better "legalization" of marijuana unless that took place within the context of an overall "legalization" of revolution. However, most of the movements directed towards so-called marijuana "legalization" became forms of controlled "opposition," which were reactionary revolutionaries "leading" mainstream morons into continuing to believe in the same old bullshit, resulting in Pot Prohibition version 2.0, based on Reefer Madness version 2.0.
If, and only If, one engages in deeper analysis of warfare in general will one be able to better understand the history of the war against some drugs, which was about 75% the war against marijuana. However, the majority of people are not able and willing to go through the series of intellectual scientific revolutions and profound paradigm shifts which are required to better understand warfare, or the ways that the murder systems backed up the money systems, which was the overall context in which the prices of pot have been made and maintained.
So fucking what? Oregano is cheaper in the US than in Canada. Does anybody give a shit? No. As well you should not. The "industry" of pot is about as important, economically speaking, as the "industry" of oregano. It's a fucking plant. People consume it. If it wasn't for the media and it's related propaganda pieces like 'Reefer Madness' a hundred years ago, marijuana production today would be about as interesting a topic as this year's lumber production.
And if there were no prohibition and I wanted some, I'd just grow it myself. Same with opium.
In reply to So fucking what? Oregano is… by NoDebt
So is Viagra. And that stupid ham they call bacon. What’s your point?
Currently paying $80 for the 1/4 Oz in FL.
Not bad if you are getting good strains.
In reply to Currently paying $80 for the… by Chupacabra-322
Two nations chock-full of legal burnouts as the disciplined Asians work themselves to the bone, out-producing us in every way.
Once it gets federalized in the U.S. The price will skyrocket to obscene levels just like all the other billion dollar pharmaceutical industry ripoffs.
I can't remember the last time I payed for a toke.
And gasoline is about the same percentage cheaper in the USA than Canada. So what is the point of this lengthy, tortured article exactly???
Nothing happens with marijuana...
https://youtu.be/WCSt6Kobvzs
Capitalism is dead.