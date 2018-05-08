Here's What Trump May Say At 2:00PM Today

While we now know that Trump will announce a US withdrawal from the Iran Nuclear Deal, the question is all about the nuance: how will the president frame the US exit, and whether Iran will be allowed to continue its oil exports after the US is no longer a participant in the JCPOA.
One preview of what Trump's speech may look like comes from Citi's head of commodity research, Ed Morse, who in a Bloomberg interview this morning said that President Trump will likely give European governments "a chance to step up what they’ve already offered in terms of tightening sanctions" on Iran.
The tighter sanctions would relate to issues left out of the 2015 nuclear accord, such as Iran’s development of ballistic missiles, terrorist financing, Hezbollah, Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corp.
"The president’s going to say something that he’s going to move in a certain direction, that he’s ready to re-impose sanctions" predicted Morse, who added that Trump will "come out strong, and say the Europeans are stepping up to the table and we’ve got to do more."
Morse also said that it's possible OPEC will meet and decide to increase output to fill gap left by Iran, although with the price of Brent surging to the revised Saudi target of $80, it is unlikely that OPEC will interfere with the recent favorable equilibrium.
Finally, with everyone throwing their 2 cents on what the price impact of today's deal collapse could be, Morse said that the Iranian political risk in oil price is about $5/bbl, however the recently bearish analysts said that any sell-off would be “a lot more” than that.
Watch full interview below.
can't we just bypass this bull$hit and get a direct feed to tel aviv?
I'd like to see Bibi host more episodes of The Price is Right! He was great!
In reply to can't we just bypass this… by BullyBearish
Trump is a Jew.
He wants Americans to die for the Jews.
The Jews want to destroy Iran (and many other countries) for Israel.
As Wesley Clark reported: (The United States is) going to take out seven countries in five years, starting with Iraq, and then Syria, Lebanon, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and, finishing off, Iran.
Four Star General, and U.S. Presidential Candidate, Wesley Kanne Clark, said the following:
I went through the Pentagon and I saw Secretary Rumsfeld and Deputy Secretary Wolfowitz. I went downstairs just to say hello to some of the people on the Joint Staff who used to work for me, and one of the generals called me in. He said, "Sir, you've got to come in and talk to me a second." I said, "Well, you're too busy." He said, "No, no." He says, "We've made the decision we're going to war with Iraq." This was on or about the 20th of September (2003). I said, "We're going to war with Iraq? Why?" He said, "I don't know." He said, "I guess they don't know what else to do." So I said, "Well, did they find some information connecting Saddam to al-Qaeda?" He said, "No, no." He says, "There's nothing new that way. They just made the decision to go to war with Iraq."....
So I came back to see him a few weeks later, and by that time we were bombing in Afghanistan. I said, "Are we still going to war with Iraq?" And he said, "Oh, it's worse than that." He reached over on his desk. He picked up a piece of paper. And he said, "I just got this down from upstairs" (meaning the Secretary of Defense's office) "today." And he said, "This is a memo that describes how we're going to take out seven countries in five years, starting with Iraq, and then Syria, Lebanon, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and, finishing off, Iran."
CHECKLIST:
Iraq: check: completely destroyed.
Syria: check: completely destroyed.
Lebanon: check: completely destroyed by the Jews in 2006.
Libya: check: mostly destroyed.
Somalia: provisional check: attacked by Ethiopian troops in 2006.
Sudan: provisional check: country split in two.
Iran: FAIL: other than financially, the country has not been attacked, and is doing better than ever.
In fact, Iran had enough money to spare to rebuild Lebanon after the 2006 attack by the Jews.
In reply to I'd like to see Bibi host… by DingleBarryObummer
I will guess they all have central banks now?
In reply to Trump is a Jew. http://www… by Slack Jack
Good lesson for NK
In reply to I will guess they all have… by spanish inquisition
"Here's What Trump May Say At 2:00PM Today"
I'm appalled by the headline. We should know by now, listen not to what he says, but watch he does...after 2PM.
In reply to I will guess they all have… by spanish inquisition
We voted for Trump and we got Netanyahu’s butler.
In reply to can't we just bypass this… by BullyBearish
* shoe shine boy
FIFY
In reply to We voted for Trump and we… by I Am Jack's Ma…
Jewmerica is paralysed by obsessive-compulsive regime change. They even have Reza Pahlavi in Jewmerica waiting in the wings. Which is hilarious.
The big picture battle is about having a world dominated by spineless Western puppets or sovereign nations. Colonialism needs to die so we can live in a multipolar world of balance and mutual respect.
In reply to We voted for Trump and we… by I Am Jack's Ma…
don't talk like you don't know what's coming.
Trump's a retard on diplomacy and foreign affairs, he just eats all the shit Isreal and his retard crews feeds him and then spit them out.
In reply to We voted for Trump and we… by I Am Jack's Ma…
In reply to can't we just bypass this… by BullyBearish
Dear America,
The Zionist has his hand down my pants again.
I'm pulling out of the deal, but those hands aren't pulling out of my pants.
"hold my beer and watch this!"
- Trump at 5 to 2
Diet Coke, tbh.
In reply to "hold my beer and watch this… by swissthinker
You sure it's not a Dr. Brown's Cream Soda from Katz's Deli?
In reply to Diet Coke, tbh. by tmosley
You are not brilliant.
In reply to You sure it's not a Dr… by DingleBarryObummer
Lol "the question is all about the nuance: " one false flag or two?
A KSA Win-Win would just gives Iran more reason to "Go All In"
World Be Damned
And Hizballah won lots of seats in Lebanese elections, giving them a majority with various alliances. Another loss for the imperialists in Lebanon.
Doesn't it just suck when the outcome of democracy doesn't agree with USSA, KSA's and Jizrael's "expectations" of how people ought to vote? LoooL.
In reply to A KSA Win-Win would just… by RawPawg
That just means they’ll hit Lebanon sooner.
Lebanon has to be attacked and Hez pinned down before we can hit Iran.
All to stop Iran from doing what Iran is already not doing.
In reply to And Hizballah won lots of… by Brazen Heist
Under the circumstances Jizrael is damn funny
In reply to And Hizballah won lots of… by Brazen Heist
Peace is not absence of conflict, it is the ability to handle conflict by peaceful means.
Ronald Reagan
Load of bollocks.Iran will sell thru' Russia, the deal was already made.Oil is fungible just like money.
Europe will still get Iranian oil via Russia .
This is like watching a fly caught in a spiders web, the more it struggles the tighter the webs grip.
So war it is,whatever the Trump sycophants think.Nobody has been watching what Russia has been shipping
into Iran to their newly leased airfields.S400's and the latest Pantirs have been seen on the ground.
If I know it, maybe the CIA might.
When war doesn't happen, you will be in here claiming that you said war would never happen and that Trump is an idiot, and a bunch of other idiotic things.
In reply to Load of bollocks.Iran will… by Winston Churchill
Trump has to go.
Or that’s what I’d be saying if the Zionists wouldn’t control whatever piece of shit took over.
We need a new Declaration of Independence from Israel.
And this deserved to be posted on ZeroHedge why? Run out of things to write about? My goodness--here's what Trump MAY SAY? really?
Trump might say anything. Why don't we wait until he actually does say something?
Unbelievably stupid move by Orange Zionist.
This is so painfully obvious.
If the EU vassals tow the Bibi line about Iran's ballistic missile program, ie: change up the deal, Iran will walk away and then check mate! IRANS FAULT!
Most of the plebs won't get Iran has the right to protect itself and that asking Iran to disarm is literally opening it up to Bibi regime change 2.0.
Bibi is a psychopath with loads of ego. Focusing on Iran and then attacking it is a HUGE MISTAKE. ISRAHELL WILL BE DESTROYED. IRAN IS NOT IRAQ
