Iran Revolutionary Guard Says Tehran Not Afraid Of US "Military Attack", Prepared For Worst Scenario

Iran is not afraid of U.S. sanctions or attack, the Revolutionary Guard deputy commander said on Tuesday, ahead of what appears an imminent announcement by U.S. President Donald Trump that the US would leave the nuclear deal Tehran signed with world powers in 2015.
"Our nation is not afraid of U.S. sanctions or military attack. Our enemies including America, the Zionist regime and the allies in the region should know that Iran has prepared for the worst scenarios and threats," Hossein Salami was quoted by Fars news agency.
Over the weekend, speaking to reporters after a Saturday keynote to the Iran Freedom Convention for Democracy and Human Rights in Washington, Rudy Giuliani said "We got a president who is tough, who does not listen to the people who are naysayers, and a president who is as committed to regime change as we are." In other words, pulling out of the Iran nuclear deal is now being conflated with regime change in Iran.
Giuliani says he's been a supporter of regime change for "ten years," that it's the only way to peace in the middle east, and that it's "more important than an Israeli-Palestinian deal."
Rudy Giuliani advocates regime change in Iran: "I think it's the only way to peace in the Middle East. It's more important than an Israeli-Palestinian deal" https://t.co/Fpf6OgOlaC— CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) May 5, 2018
The former Mayor of New York City, who was at one point under consideration for Secretary of State, pretended at one point in his speech that his notes were the Iran nuclear deal - ripping them up and spitting on them. “With Secretary of State Pompeo now on his right hand and his national security advisor John Bolton… on his left side, what do you think is going to happen to that agreement, that nuclear agreement?” Giuliani asked.
* * *
Over the weekend, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani warned the US of "historic regret" if it pulls out from the nuclear deal.
"If the United States leaves the JCPOA, you will soon see the historic regret which the move will bring about for Washington", Rouhani told a crowd in Sabzevar in northeast Iran.
Comments
Let's hope the Iranians turned those pallets of returned cash straight into S-500 and ECM systems lining all air-entry routes that might be used for an attack.
That would be some poetic justice.
pods
Iran's George Washington: Remembering and Preserving the Legacy of 1953
By Sam Sasan Shoamanesh
To trace the roots of Tehran’s animosity towards Washington and the West in general, one must turn the pages of history not only to the Cold-War dynamics often cited by academics; but to the cause of oil politics as well.
...at the time, the heart of British power – but also the success of its entire economy at large. From the 1920s through the ‘40s, Britain received all of its oil from Iran, and enjoyed a reasonably high standard of living at least in part as a result.
What's more, APOC increasingly engaged in unfair practices and failed to honor even the marginal royalties that it had contracted to pay Iran. In 1948, for example, while APOC reported profits of ₤62 million and paid the British government ₤28 million in income taxes, Iran received a meager ₤1.4 million on its oil resources. The company also regularly reneged on obligations and withheld payments when its demands on the Iranian government were not met.
On behalf of Iran, Teymourtash requested, inter alia, a 25-percent share in the company. If a new concession was to be drawn, he stressed, only a 50-50 split would be acceptable. His “bold” demands placed Teymourtash on a fast collision course with the British government.
Teymourtash died in solitary confinement (1933) under suspicious circumstances having endured regular torture.
Dr. Mossadegh had supported the constitutionalists in the Constitutional Revolution of 1905-1911, restricting the absolute powers of the traditional Iranian monarch, notwithstanding ties with the royal court through his mother. As a politician, he called for political and economic independence; the strengthening of civil society, and competent, corruption-free government. He further advocated for an independent judiciary, free elections, freedom of religion and political associations, women’s and worker’s rights, and projects aimed at supporting the country’s large agricultural sector. For all intents and purposes, he was to the majority of Iranians, the figure of a national hero, the new founding father of Iran in the modern age, who carried on his aging shoulders the promise for democracy and true independence – he was to many the “Iranian George Washington."
After taking office in 1951 as Prime Minister, Mossadegh led the National Front’s campaign to nationalize Iran’s oil industry by sponsoring nationalization bills passed by Parliament in March 1951. The Oil Nationalization Act received Imperial assent on 1 May 1951. This act of “hostility” as perceived through the British lens quickly resulted in mayhem. Oil production came to a standstill as British technicians left the country en masse, damaging refineries on departure. Britain moved aggressively and took a series of steps to penalize Iran. An embargo on the purchase of Iranian oil as well as a ban on exporting goods to Iran were soon put in place, as were measures to freeze Iranian sterling assets. Britain mobilized its navy and paratroopers as a show of military might and Iran was placed under increased pressure to abandon its nationalization plans
1.3. Showcase Before the World: Anglo-Iranian Oil Company (United Kingdom v. Iran)
In Autumn 1951 with the case before the ICJ being litigated, the British government attempted to increase the mounting international pressure on Iran by concurrently bringing the case before the Security Council
The Iranians found the Security Council referral most peculiar, questioning if a dispute between a private oil company and Iran – what should have been a purely domestic matter
Finally on July 22, 1952 by a 9-5 vote, the ICJ declared that the 1933 agreement could not constitute a treaty between the two states as the UK claimed, but merely a concessionary contract between a private company and the government of Iran to which the UK was not a party. The court declared it lacked jurisdiction – as contended by Iran – to rule on the merits of the case.
As a clearly visible exhausted Prime Minister Mossadegh walked through the halls of the Peace Palace, having just successfully defended Iran’s position, there was little room for celebrations. Perhaps he intuitively knew Iran’s difficulties were far from over. History was to prove such intuitions well founded.
Apart from growing British discontentment with the turn of events, the embargoes and the drastic reduction in oil output had placed extreme pressure on Iran’s economy, thereby triggering domestic divisions. Furthermore, frustrated by Iranian resilience, Westminister Palace became convinced that Mossadegh posed a direct threat to British interests and had to be removed. As with Teymourtash decades earlier, Mossadegh presented as an obstacle to British interests and ‘had’ to be neutralized. A resort to the British Intelligence Service was made, yet an attempted coup was uncovered and bore no fruit. In retaliation, the Iranian government severed diplomatic ties (November 1, 1952). Anxious about what losing Iranian oil would mean for the British navy and economy, Winston Churchill, by then prime minister, lobbied the Americans to commit the deed.
http://web.mit.edu/mitir/2009/online/mossadegh.htm
In reply to Let's hope the Iranians… by pods
A war with Iran wouldn't be the same as Iraq... this would be a drawn-out full-blown conflict that would probably last as long as the Afghanistan War has.
My policy is simple:
Nevertheless, they were inspired by a better cause, for they were not fighting for monarchy nor power but they were fighting for their homes and their liberties, their wives and their children, and their all, yea, for their rites of worship and their church.
And they were doing that which they felt was the duty which they owed to their God; for the Lord had said unto them, and also unto their fathers, that: Inasmuch as ye are not guilty of the first offense, neither the second, ye shall not suffer yourselves to be slain by the hands of your enemies.
An Iranian War is not a justified war.
In reply to Iran's George Washington:… by Déjà view
Anybody seen Baghdad Bob?
The prevailing mental condition of the USA stepping into deep shit to “protect” foreign governments is “controlled insanity”. Groups like the EU must be weaned off the American tax payer’s tit and support themselves. That’s easy to see. The shit is much deeper in the ME but the concept is the same. Fuck it!
Kill them all and let God sort it out.
In reply to A war with Iran wouldn't be… by Descendantofth…
Iran, like most small-country (non-super power) adversaries of the USA bluster as a strategy. It's not designed to influence our military. It's directed at the American people so they begin to worry about the USA attacking.
Let's look at the recent history of US foreign policy in the Middle East. Through various president's we have knocked out Libya, Iraq, tried to do it in Egypt and still trying to do it in Syria, so what should we expect with Iran?
In reply to Anybody seen Baghdad Bob? by macholatte
They granted long term leases on two airfields to Russia about a month ago.
S400s and the latest Pantirs have already been positioned.
You have to wonder if Trump is being given a full intelligence briefing or selected bullshit in his PDB.
Have the CIA told him the Iranians bought nukes in the firesale at the end of the USSR ?
He certainly acts like he has not been told shit.
In reply to Let's hope the Iranians… by pods
All he knows about Iran is that they kicked US out and that is enough for him. He knows nothing about history or world affairs whatsoever. His mindset is stuck in the" exceptional nation that can't be hurt" fairyland. Basically he is as dumb as most Americans when comes to world affairs which is a sad truth.
In reply to They granted long term… by Winston Churchill
What makes you think it's Agent Orange who's calling the shots and why would he back down at all?
The fact that the USA is unilaterally withdrawing from JCPOA, although Iran has never been and will never be a direct threat to America, tells volumes about USA's current status as Israhell's personal golem.
In reply to They granted long term… by Winston Churchill
I'd rather hope the oppressive clerical regime in a state of near revolt that has repeatedly pledged war on the west and Israel, and funds global terror gets its ass kicked.
You sound like an ISIS recruiter.
In reply to Let's hope the Iranians… by pods
Everybody we don't like runs a 'regime'.
Those we do like, will call it... ???
China, Russia, S.A. come to mind.
Right. And a "Revolutionary Guard". What is that? Pure negative connotation.
In reply to Everybody we don't like runs… by espirit
to be fair, that's actually what they're called. They are the guards of the islamic revolution (inspired and managed by the CIA stoolie Ayatollah Khomeini)
In reply to Right. And a "Revolutionary… by bshirley1968
Khomeini is a CIA stooge, really?!?
That's a new all-time low in dumb unfounded accusations. What's next, blaming Hassan Nasrallah for being a Mossad operative...?
In reply to to be fair, that's actually… by quadraspleen
All part of the psyops being fed to the sheeple daily...
In reply to Right. And a "Revolutionary… by bshirley1968
The west hates any country which does not have a central bank.
In reply to Everybody we don't like runs… by espirit
What are they gonna do? Dump a bunch of sand on us?
Wipe them off the map,,,,,stop the threats.
The only way to win is only play once.
Really? We walk around talking about changing a sovereign nation's government because we don't like them or the way they think. We have sitting US senators that openly call for the assassination of an elected president of a sovereign nation (Lindsey Graham on Assad), and you want to focus on "threats" made by those that are threatened.....without cause?
Yes, without cause, because Iran hasn't attacked anyone, and all the "sponsoring of terrorism" is simply them supporting their allies......that just so happen not to like the US and all her meddling in other sovereign nation affairs.
We have NOT ONE national security interest in Iran. They will gladly trade with us economically and they pose ZERO threat to us militarily.
You are right about one thing: the US security is such that if I were the head of Iran and was continually threatened, I would have little choice but to implement a plan that would damage the US to the point that they would no longer be a threat to my country or people.......and it could easily be done. Our leadership is risking the lives of millions of Americans by continually threatening, bombing, and subverting other nations. Someday, someone will have had enough, and our hubris will bite us in the ass......big time.
We have ZERO right to tell another country what they can and cannot do.....and anyone that disagrees with that statement is not an American, but rather a globalist, new world order communist. The ONLY reason you would agree to bossing others around is because you are not the one being bossed. If you lived in Iran, you would have a completely different attitude towards the US. Come to my house and try and tell me what I can and can't do.......see how that works for you.
In reply to Wipe them off the map,,,,… by ZENDOG
Yeah, Saddam Hussein barked over his shoulder like a fleeing dog also, while running to jump in his hidey hole.....
Big mouth talk sure scares away those bunker busters......
What did Saddam do to the US (other than decide his country's monetary policy)?
In reply to Yeah, Saddam Hussein barked… by surf@jm
AND, the US is still wallowing in the mud of the Iraq disaster. And, Iran is twice the size of Iraq with a much larger army and a population that will not welcome a US attack. As Marine Corps General Zinni said, 'If you liked Iraq, you will love Iran.' And....wait for it....Iran shares a border with Russia. The perfect war, would't you say?
In reply to Yeah, Saddam Hussein barked… by surf@jm
Why is he not afraid...because people realize the US Citizen is the primary target of US Gov.
Yes, that too.
In reply to Why is he not afraid… by boattrash
We've been under constant psyop attacks for years, that's the new battlefield - win the mind through deception - easier than killing us...
In reply to Why is he not afraid… by boattrash
Well of course they're not afraid...
Like Russia & China are going to swat the air and sip vodka lychee as cruise missiles rain down on sovereign Iranian territory, right...?
Men put on a brave face....when deep down they're concerned. As a man I do not fear death...not because I am brave....but simply because everyone else dies...it is a natural process of life and should not be feared. Death is not what these men fear....but they do fear one thing. They fear what is to become of their wives and children. They fear women and children being slaughtered and raped like they witnessed in Iraq when America invaded...bringing democracy at the end of a barrel of a gun. When the Elite do not like a particular Presidential candidate....they do not threaten him.....they threaten his family. Deep down underneath it all these Iran soldiers wonder..."How psychopathic is the Jewish state....and are they willing to push the Zionist Agenda to almost suicidal lengths just to grab more land? If so....how must we respond to save our women and children from a scenario similar to Iraq?"
Yeap, IRGC saying bring it.
If you are taking us out, get ready you are coming with us?
Good, the west Israhell vasals have nothing to do good for themselves except MIGA
How about Iran demand
This shame no western country put into the equation.
They knew this would happen when they decided to sell oil in other currencies.
didn't give chemical ali these tunes to his best years ago? move on, nothing to hear here
Attacking Iran is not in the US government's best interest, even though the neoCONS and Zionists might want it.
No, but it is in the interest of the puppet masters, Israeli/Saudi Arabia. Both countries, and the enablers, should have sucked on the business end of a nuke 17 years ago
In reply to Attacking Iran is not in the… by Grandad Grumps
"In other words, pulling out of the Iran nuclear deal is now being conflated with regime change in Iran"
Correction: There was never any 'conflating' regarding the future of Iran through the eyes of PNAC or Wesley Clark or the '7 nations in 5 years' plan...
The missile strikes against Syria have proven one important lesson, any nation with enough anti-air and anti-ship missiles can shrug off the US/Israel.
Imagine if Hezbollah got their hands on the ability to shoot down Israeli jets. That's game over.
Precisely. Israel isn't worried about a direct threat from Iran via Syria. Lebanon/Hezbollah is what keeps them up at night.
In reply to The missile strikes against… by Kopfs
They already have surface to air Manpads. But, if they use 'em, there's no place to hide except with Allah and he's busy playing "hide the salami".
In reply to The missile strikes against… by Kopfs
Were the Iranians better informed about the average American and Brit - they'd speak to the absurd, insidious power of the Jewish/Zionist Lobbies in both countries, and for that matter France [CRIF] and regard us as captives of Zionist Occupied Governments.
Because we are.
Not a fan of the mullahs, but Iran has been the victim of US/UK/Israeli violence for *decades.*
The world is no longer prepared to stand by while the US implements the regime change of sovereign nations.
Globalism is now finished, and countries are realising that sovereignty equates to freedom of choice for Governments instead of dictatorship by centralised institutions such as the EU.
Tehran Bob is not afraid, just like his cousin wasn't, Baghdad Bob.
No kidding. Lebanon has a new name. Fort Apache the Bronx.
Just like Saddam Hussein and Quadaffi were prepared ? Get ready to have a piece of lumber jammed up your ass or hung Ayatollah.
If you ever met and talked to iranians, you'll realize they are a very proud people. They consider themselves persian, not arab. If the US decides to attack, then I don't think the iranians will roll over easily. They have a lot of pride in their country and their ancestry.