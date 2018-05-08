Defense Stocks Jump As Israel Opens Shelters, Puts Troops On "High Alert For An Attack"

The Israeli Defense Force says it has identified "unusual movements of Iranian forces in Syria" and has responded by ordering the opening of shelters along the Golan Heights - its border area with Syria - and ordering its troops to be on "heightened alert" for an attack.
According to Reuters, Israel has instructed local authorities in the border region to "unlock and ready [bomb] shelters".
#BREAKING: Israeli IDF says it has identified "unusual movements of Iranian forces in Syria", ordered the opening of Shelters in the Golan Heights and are saying: "We are on hightend alert, and forces are deployed & we are ready for all scenarios" (Video: @IDFSpokesperson) pic.twitter.com/zxwL222dRX— Amichai Stein (@AmichaiStein1) May 8, 2018
The Israeli Air Force, which has conducted many of Israel's attacks against Iranian forces in Syria, warned that "any aggression against Israel will be met with a severe response."
The IDF has detected irregular Iranian activity in Syria and is preparing the civilian population on the Golan Heights accordingly, as well as defensive systems. Any aggression against Israel will be met with a severe response.— Israeli Air Force (@IAFsite) May 8, 2018
The news arrived just minutes before President Donald Trump announced his decision to pull the US out of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action - otherwise known as the Iran deal. During the announcement, he referenced a presentation given by Israeli President Benjamin Netanyahu outlining Iran's efforts to secretly build up a nuclear arms program. Critics of the presentation said that Netanyahu didn't tell the international community anything new.
Shortly after Trump spoke, Netanyahu said the deal gave Iran billions of dollars to fund its efforts to spread terror across the region. Iran has long been criticized for its partnership with Lebanon's Hezbollah and for funding militias in Syria and Iraq, as well as the Houthi rebels fighting the Saudi Arabia-backed establishment in Yemen.
Since the beginning of the Syrian Civil War seven years ago, Israeli forces have launched more than 100 attacks on Iranian forces working with the Syrian regime to fight off rebels and ISIS.
Last month, a senior Israeli military official admitted to the New York Times that an Israeli drone had killed 14 people, half of whom were Iranian, during an attack on Syria's T4 air base, which is located about halfway between Palmyra and Homs.
Two weeks ago, Israel launched a missile attack in Hama that triggered a blast powerful enough to be a 2.6 magnitude earthquake. The strike killed at least 11 Iranians. Senior US officials later confirmed that Israeli F-15s carried out the attack (though to be fair, the list of possible culprits was fairly short).
Defense stocks are rallying as investors assume - correctly - that the risk of an all-out military conflict between longtime enemies Israel and Iran - a conflict that could push the world into World War III - has never been higher.
On Sunday, Israeli media reported that military and intelligence forces had discovered that Iranian forces, including Hezbollah and local Shiite militias, were preparing for some kind of attack on Israel, per RT.
Comments
Oy vey!
The tail’s orange retriever dog is barking his obsequious teleprompted speech right now. He just stares at one big monitor in the back of the room reading. God, how (((they))) must marvel at the ease In which they control their goy puppets.
Whatever happens, I pray that the guilty little bastard state is paralyzed in the fray.
In reply to Oyvey by RumpleShitzkin
Don't laugh. 6,000,000 Israeli lives are at risk.
In reply to The tail’s dog is giving his… by J S Bach
I wonder what the Trump fanboys will say now...
In reply to Don't laugh. 6,000,000… by Ignatius
... bbbut bath house barry ?
In reply to I wonder what the Trump… by Klassenfeind
oho
Here comes the BIG FALSE FLAG that will kick off the war.
In reply to ... bbbut bath house barry by curbjob
Yes, Then USA and Israel will attack Syria and Iran
In reply to oho by beepbop
This Trump fanboi will wait to see what really happens instead of assuming 1/2 the things in the known universe.
I don't think we'll have to wait so long. Like 2 or 6 years.
In reply to Yes, Then USA and Israel… by Slippery Slope
Israel isn't going to be attacked by Iran, the Iranians are going to meet (among themselves) and figure out what they can reasonably go for to get more money and avoid sanctions right now.
In reply to This Trump fanboi will wait… by DownWithYogaPants
These GOD-DAMNED Zionist devils are beyond ANY kind of redemption.
I sincerely hope that the decent Jews of the world have enough sense to distance themselves from these fucking nutcases, because the ONLY way this bullshit will ever stop, is when the last one of them takes his last breath.
Unfortunately, there is ONLY ONE SOLUTION, since Zio-nuts can't "live and let live", LIKE EVERYBODY ELSE MANAGES TO DO.
Death to These Evil Parasitic Pieces of Shit.
In reply to Israel isn't going to be… by JimmyJones
Trump bases this on the facts given by Bibi last week, what a joke.
Right after cutting off the white helmets.
In reply to These by Croesus
The jew cries out in pain as he orders airstrikes on you.
In reply to This Trump fanboi will wait… by DownWithYogaPants
Now that is what I am worried about, I don't Trust the Israeli Gov't not instigating something.
In reply to The jew cries out in pain as… by tmosley
False Flag soon
In reply to ... bbbut bath house barry by curbjob
While the synagogue of satan aka so-called israel agitates for more and more wars.
They are also Destroying your rights of FREE SPEECH:
"As is expected in this upside-down world of ours, while Mamma Merkel roams free to wreak havoc and cause more rapes and deaths of Germans at the hands of her sainted and untouchable Turd World "migrants," Ursula (89) and Monika (60's) -- with the gleeful approval of Jews all over the world -- are condemned to waste away a few years in German prisons for their thought-crime of Holocaust Denial" ™. Boy-oh-boy, the "usual suspects" sure do make it difficult for decent people of good will not to "hate" them, don't they?"
Dear God please effect the release of these women: Ursula Haverbeck, Monika Schaefer, Sylvia Stoltz from their jew supremacist terrorist oppressors !
http://tomatobubble.com/haverbeck_schaefer.html
In reply to False Flag soon by Slippery Slope
The joos won't stop until they get WW3. You can see them just itching for it. They won't stop until the world is destroyed. They hate god, they hate peace and love, all they want is suffering.
We live in truly hellish times.... Thank god for my support group on FaceBook.
In reply to ... bbbut bath house barry by curbjob
Trump is the only one that can shift their paradigm.
When Bibi called him "the savior of the jews", he was right. He will save the jews from their rotten religion and terrible culture of hate and oppression of all outsiders.
Just as I cared not for the lives of communists while Trump was saving Korea, I care not for the lives of jews or Muslims while Trump saves the Middle East. He is a fundamentally better man than I am.
In reply to The joos won't stop until… by wetwipe
I hope your right, but something tells me you are horribly mistaken about trump the orange jew.
In reply to Trump is the only one that… by tmosley
Trump is a shameless Netty puppet. It's so embarrassing he just laps up whatever Bibi pukes all over the floor and happily asks for seconds.
Tone it down there, Don. At least put on a better show that you are your own man, FFS.
In reply to I hope your right, but… by MoreSun
other than saying you're a flaming asshole, nothing.
In reply to I wonder what the Trump… by Klassenfeind
Most likely they will say "we support you Mr. President" War hasn't broken out, he said we would leave the Iranian deal. Why are you so surprised? Still butt hurt about Hillary losing?
In reply to I wonder what the Trump… by Klassenfeind
"I wonder what the Trump fanboys will say now..." we say " TRUMP THE ORANGE JEW"
we voted for America First, but we got JEWMERICA !
In reply to I wonder what the Trump… by Klassenfeind
47,000 D chess obviously . Mossad Q told me so.
Talk about manufacturered fear from Israel. Extraordinary
So - this is almost certainly absolute blatant BS from Israel, who i believe as i said yesterday, showed about 5 tells that they are about to do a major false flag attack and say it was Iran before the 12th of May ( https://www.zerohedge.com/comment/11631763#comment-11631763 ), a ridiculous prediction i admit because it was only a 4 day window. So - Friday evening the 11th Israeli time, between 11pm and 4 am? I know silly normally, but tge false flag mendacious modus operandi is getting that recognizable now. The thing i worry about from the Israelis is that they will try something much, much bigger this time than just a couple of explosions or a gas attack FF ...
Were they always THIS childishly obvious?
Gee whizz, what a coincidence
In reply to I wonder what the Trump… by Klassenfeind
Trump wants regime change in Iran . . Darn right Iran had better be at the ready.
In reply to Don't laugh. 6,000,000… by Ignatius
You are so dumb it’s unbelievable. All politicians are puppets, period
In reply to Trump wants regime change in… by GlassHouse101
There's something oddly familiar about that 6,000,000 number.
http://balder.org/judea/Six-Million-140-Occurrences-Of-The-Word-Holocau…
In reply to Don't laugh. 6,000,000… by Ignatius
😂😂😂
In reply to Don't laugh. 6,000,000… by Ignatius
A people we'll suited for Hollywood... man do they love tell tall tales and put on a show.
In reply to Don't laugh. 6,000,000… by Ignatius
I don't think I've ever disagreed with a single one of your comments, Bach... well played, good sir.
In reply to The tail’s dog is giving his… by J S Bach
Drumpf: The Orange Yeltsin.
In reply to The tail’s dog is giving his… by J S Bach
It'll happen just like in '06 but probably worse.
Hymie will take a few lumps then ensure whatever US troops are illegally squatting in Syria get killed so we have justification for teaming up with the Saudis and israel to fight the SAA, Hezbollah and Iran.
The funniest part of '06 war (besides the Hezbollah missiles landing in israeli cities) was the American jew media all crying the same tune and using the same bullshit excuses for israel bombing hospitals and schools in Beirut. War crimes just aren't war crimes when the Matzoh Niggers do it.
In reply to The tail’s dog is giving his… by J S Bach
teleprompter a trademark of pos hussein obama💩, your idol.
In reply to The tail’s dog is giving his… by J S Bach
Israel is a blight unto the nations.
In reply to The tail’s dog is giving his… by J S Bach
Here comes the downvoting JIDF with their israel uber alles mixed with gay sex and poor spelling, what a winning combo they got there.
In reply to Israel is a blight unto the… by I Am Jack's Ma…
Well this Goy is totally in support of the Orange Retriever. Worst decision the persian fascists could make is to attack Israel. Think Comrade Putin knows that. No advanced defenses placed in Syria. Without, Iranians will be open game for the IAF! Also, kiss Beirut goodby. Toast and ASh.
In reply to The tail’s dog is giving his… by J S Bach
Israel bleeds heavy on this one.
If it starts.
Hope US ships are good at detecting Israeli subs...
In reply to Well this Goy is totally in… by finlandstation
Say how much is Iranian/Russian troll pay these days. Hey why not sponsor trips to Iran and Russia for civics lessons on how to kill democracy, freedom and the rule of Law for your wonderful bosses.
In reply to The tail’s dog is giving his… by J S Bach
Yes everyone can learn from the israeli "democracy" where Bibi has been head jew in charge for years. Not as long as Putin or Merkel or your camel family in Saudi Arabia, but give him some more time he'll get there.
In reply to Say how much is Iranian… by theeseer
Biblical prognostications have it being totally destroyed.
So there's that.
In reply to The tail’s dog is giving his… by J S Bach
.
In reply to Oyvey by RumpleShitzkin
As shown in this article, there is one very fascinating aspect about a potential war in the Middle East that has received almost no coverage in the Western media:
https://viableopposition.blogspot.ca/2018/04/preparing-to-die-for-israel.html
Thanks to one of the most powerful lobbies in Washington and Israel’s Benjamin Netanyahu and his recent moves condemning Iran, any hostilities with Iran could prove to be very costly for U.S. military personnel.
actually, pretty good article.
In reply to As shown in this article,… by CFreez
Bullshit... they want a WAR
The right answer.
In reply to Bullshit... they want a WAR by yaright
False Flag incoming! The jew always cries out as he strikes you, Iranians know this better than anyone.
Yes indeed -False Flag incoming! You betcha Israel would like nothing better then to have the U.S.War Machine fighting there war.
In reply to False Flag incoming! The jew… by BigWillyStyle887
Guess when will the MSM report that the Iran army attack Iranians with chemical gas? LOL
In reply to False Flag incoming! The jew… by BigWillyStyle887
Translation: Israel about to launch a military incursion.
Predictable since Hezbollah just won a political majority in Lebanon *
*Not that you'd notice if you follow the US Pravda
"Hezbollah's leader says the Iran-backed militant Shia group and its allies have achieved "victory" in Lebanon's first parliamentary elections since 2009.
Although the official results have not been announced, Hassan Nasrallah said their gains guaranteed the protection of the "resistance" against Israel.
Sunni Prime Minister Saad Hariri said his Western-backed Future Movement had lost a third of its seats." http://www.bbc.com/news/world-middle-east-44027973
thanks Trump
Damn ...
In reply to Translation: Israel about to… by curbjob
Yes...on alert so they can Slaughter more Palestinians.....