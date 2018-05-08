Israel Launches Air Strike On Syrian Army Position Near Damascus

Just minutes after Israel instructed local authorities in the occupied Golan Heights to "unlock and ready bomb shelters", after identifying apparent "irregular activity of Iranian forces in #Syria”, and putting Israeli troops on high alert, an Israeli air strike on Syrian army positions was reported after missiles were reportedly fired from Israel above Qunaitra province in Syria, and striking Syrian army positions in the Al-Kissweh region south of Damascus, an industrial with many factories and a suspected Iranian presence.

No casualties have been reported, in the strike which reportedly targeted Iranian military communication bases:

#BREAKING: Israel reportedly targeted Iranian military communications bases in strike on al-Kiswah, south of Damascus - @futuretvnews pic.twitter.com/5huOpQRx5u — Amichai Stein (@AmichaiStein1) May 8, 2018

Image from the reported attack in the industrial area of Al-Kissweh south of #Damascus pic.twitter.com/zwMqNsvYcT — Danny Makki (@Dannymakkisyria) May 8, 2018

Another image reportedly taken from the vicinity of the area which was targeted by suspected Israeli strikes in Al-Kisweh near #Damascus pic.twitter.com/3hlEXjXP4G — Danny Makki (@Dannymakkisyria) May 8, 2018

The Syrian state news agency SANA reported the sound of explosions near Kisweh and said Syrian air defenses fired at and destroyed two Israeli missiles in the Kisweh area.

The location of the strike is shown below:

According to unconfirmed social media sources, two rockets reportedly hit a factory in the area.

9/ Images of the destruction in al-kisweh pic.twitter.com/EOJQksZ5si — Danny Makki (@Dannymakkisyria) May 8, 2018

In response to the Israeli attack, Syrian air defenses fired at rockets, with reports on the ground claiming that Syrian air defenses reportedly downed two incoming missiles.

#BREAKING: Syrian air defenses intercepted and destroyed two Israeli missiles fired towards a base near #Damascus - Syrian state's SANA pic.twitter.com/pcv90A1Swh — Amichai Stein (@AmichaiStein1) May 8, 2018

All this takes place shortly after Trump announced the US withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal.

For now there has been no official statement from Syria, or Iran for that matter, which is surely next on Israel's to do list.

