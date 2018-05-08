Mike Krieger Asks: Is The US Determined To Become A Rogue State?

Authored by Mike Krieger via Liberty Blitzkrieg blog,
Let me cut to the chase. Every single world leader knows Trump’s full of shit. Even more importantly, the citizens of their nations also know it. Everyone with a functioning brain understands that pulling out of the Iran deal has nothing to do with terrorism, nuclear bombs or any other fairytale propagated by U.S. neocons. This is simply about the existence of a non-U.S. client state in a key strategic region sitting on massive oil reserves. It’s about empire - global games of power and money fueled by a desperate attempt to hold on to a unipolar world where the U.S. bosses everyone around.
A global empire will keep pushing and pushing until something snaps. The leaders of empire become convinced of their invincibility right before the end, and the U.S. is no different. Given the rise of China economically and militarily, as well as Russia exerting its influence in Syria, the writing’s already on the wall as far as where the world’s headed. Towards a multi-polar planet in which the U.S. will still have influence, but far less than it’s enjoyed since WW2. While shifts are already well underway beneath the radar, American leadership refuses to admit it. A serious decline of U.S. global power as a result of major mistakes related to Iran will begin to play out publicly from here.
It’s important to understand what a massive mistake pulling out of the Iran deal is. Irrespective of your opinion on its merits, it’s a deal agreed to by all major global powers. The U.S., Iran, France, Britain, Germany, China and Russia signed it. There’s only one country in that wants to scrap it (and did so today), the U.S. This is no small event and the long-term repercussions are enormous. What Trump just did, in no uncertain terms, is tell the entire world that no deal signed with the U.S. means anything. Why even bother negotiating with the U.S. if agreements can just be canceled unilaterally with no evidence of wrongdoing?
If you want to be the world’s leading power and operate in this manner you’d better be prepared to back it up, because you’re essentially flipping the bird to everyone. Trump pulling out of the Iran deal is him saying the perspectives and opinions of other global powers are irrelevant and easily ignored. This is not how you win friends and influence people, it’s how you lose allies, credibility, and eventually a global empire. Trump has now completely isolated the U.S. into an alliance of war-mongers that consist of a grand total of itself and Israel/Saudi Arabia. This is not a winning team. The U.S. is rapidly becoming a rogue state and the long-term consequences are enormous.
I expect this to play out over the next several years, not overnight. Part of the reason is that it’s not in China, Russia or Iran’s strategic interest to respond to provocations. Significantly, just an hour after Trump announced the end of the deal, Israel launched another attack on Iran in Syria (the third attack in the past month).
AP reports:
BEIRUT (AP) — Syrian state-run media is reporting an Israeli attack near the capital Damascus, saying Syrian air defenses shot down two missiles.
The official news agency SANA says Tuesday night’s attack occurred in the countryside in Kisweh, just south of Damascus. It took place about an hour after President Donald Trump announced he was withdrawing from the Iran nuclear deal, calling Tehran a main exporter of terrorism in the region.
While Iran keeps saying it will respond, this would be foolish. Israel is clearly trying to provoke Iran into a response so it (and the U.S./Saudi Arabia) can justify further escalation and push aggressively for regime change. I suspect Iran understands this, which is why we haven’t seen any sort of counterattack. The more intelligent strategy for Iran is the one I expect it to employ. Namely, to appear like the sane actor by attempting to stay in the nuclear deal with Europe, Russia and China.
If all other countries decide to stay in the deal despite the U.S. pulling out, it'll be a monumental embarrassment.
This scenario could pose huge problems for Trump and very publicly make the U.S. look unreasonable and isolated. What would the U.S. do if everyone else keeps the deal intact, sanction the planet?
The U.S. has already justifiably lost an enormous amount of credibly on the world stage since the Iraq war fiasco, and the best way for China and Russia to justify the need for a multi-polar world is to just sit back and let the U.S. continue to ruin its reputation with another series of dangerous geopolitical blunders.
I don’t claim to know exactly how all of this will play out in detail, but I’m highly confident the U.S. will become less and less trusted by virtually all nations in the years ahead and this will have major repercussions. By 2025 at the latest, I suspect the U.S. empire will be a shell of its former self and the world decidedly more multi-polar.
It's all a normal process for late-stage empire though.
U.S. still thinks it's boss of the world.
New few years will prove that era is over.
Rather than repeat stuff I’ve already written, I suggest you read my recently published 4-part series.
Part 1: The Road to 2025 – Prepare for a Multi-Polar World
Part 2: The Road to 2025 – Russia and China Have Had Enough
Part 3: The Road to 2025 –USD Dominated Financial System Will Fall Apart
Part 4: The Road to 2025 – A Very Bright Future If We Demand It
Comments
Become?! Attention all featherless bipeds with IQs above 60... The United States has been an international rogue state since the inception of its Federal Reserve System in 1913 which allowed its currency to fund two world wars and then to evolve into the World's reserve currency which gave full control of the world's finances to the international usurers who now threaten the survival of every life form on the planet. *
(* That poorly written run-on sentence was intentional for all you grammar geeks out there.)
In addition, any STATE that morphs itself with Israhell
and supports/finances its WAR CRIMES
IS a ROGUE state.
WARNING: Graphic Images
In reply to Become?! by J S Bach
So Russia and China have broken off diplomatic ties with Israel?
Thats nuuuz to me ;-)
In reply to yep by beepbop
No But they don't support what Israhell is doing. Nor do they FINANCE it.
In reply to So Russia and China have… by nmewn
Are you sure? There's...jooo's!...living in Putin's Paradise ya know, with his consent. Does that give you pause? ;-)
In reply to No But they don't support… by beepbop
The problem is not ALL Jews. It's ZIONIST JEWS. There are many Jews (though small minority) who are against Israhell.
In reply to Are you sure? There's...jooo… by nmewn
Seriously? We can't hate ALL Jews? There are actually some good ones? So disappointing...
In reply to The problem is not ALL Jews… by beepbop
How much longer is the rest of the world going to give a pass to the spoiled bully on the block? eventually something has got to happen...
In reply to yep by beepbop
Something WILL happen. Israhell is on its last leg.
In reply to How much longer is the rest… by Yellow_Snow
Israel is a Rothchild fiefdom. Jews are so confused as to think that they are Semites and Hebrew.
Some people make fun of Zionist Christians as being delusional, but the Jews are way confused. Jews don't realize that their Talmud is Babylonian Black Majik and their god is Rothschild's patron god Lucifer.
It doesn't matter if you are atheist and consider invisible gods ludicrous, these wealthy families serve and are rewarded by a being that exists on another plane. If it helps, think of Jews as worshipping Cthulhu.
In reply to How much longer is the rest… by Yellow_Snow
The sad thing is that the United States has the resources and culture (still, though just barely) to be the true leader of the "free world," but the oligarchs/bankers/Fed/MIC etc, and the politicians they own including Trump, are determined to use the country as their own personal piggy bank and muscle to accomplish their NWO objectives.
In reply to Become?! by J S Bach
There is no "free world". People have been running, attempting to escape the "unfree world" since the beginning of time, willing to endure incredible hardship to do so. But we have run out of places to run that are not already dominated by government....many far worse than our own.
In reply to The sad thing is that the… by LetThemEatRand
Somebody needs to talk some sense into The Iranians.
Either they get with the program and create a central bank, or end up like Libya and Syria.
In reply to Become?! by J S Bach
The mullahs have already said they'll go off into some sort of non-mullah nuclear tangent IF they don't get the proper "usury rates" they are due.
Which was always sorta confounding to me, being pious a theocracy and all ;-)
In reply to Somebody needs to talk some… by RichardParker
I would submit that "rogue" infers acting contrary to the generally accepted rules and behavior.
Now, for most of us we resist the notion of globalism...being ruled by some "consensus" of people completely unrelated to us.
But here we are lamenting our "rogue" status.
I am thankful that the the manipulated, indoctrinated and contrived consensus attempting to rule this world has momentarily lost its grip on America.
I'm beginning to think that ZH is not ideological, it is just contrarian.....against everything....especially Jews.
In reply to Become?! by J S Bach
Well, look at it this way...everybody has to make a living, clicks ;-)
In reply to I would submit that "rogue"… by Oldwood
ehehehehe.... you have to forgive the FNG!
In reply to Become?! by J S Bach
Watched his interview last night w/ Max K. on RT. It was all about Bitcoin.
Trump just might be crazy enough to sanction the planet.
Are you kidding me?!? It’s been a rogue state since before the Civil War.
rogue state and the world's No.1 terrrorist -- that's the downside of America's shining city on a hill syndrome. Banana republics are never exceptional.
A rogue state?...lol...the history of nations & governments is a boot in the face of all mankind.
I would invite the author to say the same of China, Burma, Russia (or pick any ole "ex-communist" state...lol) and have his name attached to it.
How do you like me now? ;-)
No, no, NO!
It's America that's evil.
Why can't you understand???
I think there is a name for it...self hate....no, that's not it.
Division....hating everyone like us.
I think it's called "progressivism".
Notice how everyone hated Hillary until Trump was elected? Now they hate Trump even more, without ever reflecting back for a moment what it would be like with Hillary right now. Would there even be an argument about gun control...other than who would get the honors of taking them?
In reply to A rogue state?...lol...the… by nmewn
What will happen next?
Paraphrasing author James Perloff:
Trump is also a Rothchild puppet. He was selected to bring war to the Middle East. The Rothschild bet on Trump is that he can deceive Americans for a third time (or was it the 124th time?) into war. Trump can deceive and get the Red-blooded, Bluepilled Middle America vote. These goyim are under the Lucifarian Zionist Spell.
Hillary is incapable of selling another war. Her Libyan ISIS mercenary war was a success for Rothschild. Then Hillary's ISIS mercenaries were picked up and flown to Syria where they failed miserably, thanks to freedom fighters from Iran and Russia. With the failure of Zionist ISIS, this next war will require USA military troops.
Rothschild chose Trump through its agent Sheldon Adelson. Trump is to create another war for the Greater Israel Project. After that, Trump will be set up as the fall guy for the inevitable collapse of the US Petrodollar. He may even be assassinated.
The next President of the US will be a Democrat Zionist with the ability to focus it's New World Order Terror on the USAs domestic policies.
That is the jist of it...
Rothschild Trump, War, Dollar Collapse, End of Trump, Rothschild Democrat, Orwellian Domestic Programs.
In reply to No, no, NO! It's America… by Oldwood
rather than try to find a solution that will not be, denial, ask your self whom gains when the east and west destroy each other?
All Syria has to do is stop allowing Iran to supply and fortify their proxy terrorist forces in Syria; kick out the Iranians and their terrorist proxy cohorts and Israel will cease their DEFENSIVE military strikes.
Go ahead you pathetic Jew Hating ZeroHedgers - give me a thumbs down...you are only storing up wrath for yourselves; Israel is far from perfect but they have the right to utilize preemptive strikes, they are still God's Chosen and God will eventually nearly annihilate those military forces who come against them.
Bravo Israel and the IDF...may God Almighty grant you victory if all out war is imminent; the US is right to support Israel and Trump was wise and justified in pulling out of the Iran/Obama nuclear 'sellout' deal.
The Israeli funders of ISIS will claim there is an Iranian under every rock regardless of what they do.
In reply to All Syria has to do is stop… by slobbermut
Israel is a Rothchild fiefdom. Jews are so confused as to think that they are Semites and Hebrew.
Jews don't realize that their Talmud is Babylonian Black Majik and their god is Rothschild's patron god Lucifer.
It doesn't matter if you are atheist and consider invisible gods ludicrous, these wealthy families serve and are rewarded by a being that exists on another plane. If it helps, think of Jews as worshipping Cthulhu.
In reply to All Syria has to do is stop… by slobbermut
"While Iran keeps saying it will respond, this would be foolish. Israel is clearly trying to provoke Iran into a response so it (and the U.S./Saudi Arabia) can justify further escalation and push aggressively for regime change."
They stand to get regime changed if they fight back and they stand to get regime changed if they don't. Damned if you do, and damned if you don't. Will they just sit they and be starved like Yemen waiting for the world to give a shit? If that is the case then they might as well go out fighting the murder machine.
I know it be da joooos, but here's a real snapshot of what ails Western Civilization. Suicide of spirit at the very top. Un fckkng believable. And he attended as well.
https://www.thewrap.com/rihanna-met-ball-cardinal-timothy-dolan-borrowe…
Determined to become a rogue state, you ask?
Very much so... at the hands of the People, apparently.
Trump is way (way) down on the list of concerns.
In fact, I think Trump is doing an admirable job, in spite of it All.
Trump is doing more to make the US a less war-mongering nation than any US president since Washington.
The Iran nuke deal was a sham from the start- little more than a political stunt. Abrogating it is almost meaningless. The only thing that really changed is that Iran went from not being able to sell it's oil openly, to being able to do so, to again not being able to sell it's oil openly. Full circle in three years. BFD.
Is this about "empire"? Absolutely. But this is low-yield influence in either direction. Iran always did what it wanted and it will continue to do so. The US has little influence there and hasn't since the Shah was deposed 40 fucking years ago (an insult we never got over thanks to the Iranian Hostage Crisis that was a major factor in propelling Ronald Reagan into the WH in 1980).
Deal, no deal.... doesn't matter much either way. Little has changed or will change in reality. The real sphere of influence over Iran, if there is one, is with the budding Russia/China alliance which is not all that different from how it used to be back in the 1950s when Russia was a primary influencer over Iran.
Most things you think are new Earth-shattering news really aren't. Reversion to the historical mean.
but shattered illusions of USA integrity will Trump history
In reply to The Iran nuke deal was a… by NoDebt
Why doesn't Russia turn all it's natgas around and fuel China instead of Europe? The west may need to know what sanctions feel like. They would be squealing about crimes against humanity.
It's called strategy and it requires some skill and knowledge, something that few of us have in that department, regardless of how many years we have been on ZeroHedge.
But let's pretend that only America is trying to use strategy, attempting to advance its agenda, while the rest of the world cares not of an agenda beyond living in peace forever more. Sure.
In reply to Why doesn't Russia turn all… by Ms No
Are you suggesting that mass slaughter and aggression is acceptable as "strategy"? Do you think you are considered special and once they are done disenfranchising others through "strategy" that they will make an exception for you? Do you not feel as though there should be international laws protecting liberty, property and life from aggression? Do you not think life is better for all when nations adhere to such laws? Are you okay with being on the receiving end of the global populist wrath for this down the road? Have you looked at the map of US bases surrounding Iran as they ludicrously accuse Iran of dangerous aggression?
George Soros about confiscating with the Nazis: "Well if we didn't do it somebody else would."
In reply to It's called strategy and it… by Oldwood
Empires will do what empires always do.
http://barlowscayman.blogspot.com/2013/07/empires-on-go.html
And one of the things they do is to last for a lot longer than their enemies expect. I'm sorry to say that this one will too.
So if the Europeans keep the deal and trade with Iran, then the European banks will get sanctioned, and French cheese and wine producers will be accused of selling to the Iranians and fined.
Guess how many people in the US heartland that voted for Trump give a rat's ass about French cheese or wine? I'll give you a hint: it starts with the letter Z....
Trump supporters drink beer and eat burgers with American cheese on it. The golden Cheeto will probably get even more popular.
Nobody gives a rat's butt about Iran. People are worried about getting jobs and paying their mortgages.
Well fool, they should be worried about a Nuclear War if the Orange Clown attacks Iran.
In reply to So if they Europeans keep… by flyonmywall
Spoken like a well conditioned Rothschild Zionist slave. Now, head down and get back to work goyim.
Israel has lost the support of Americans and the educated of the world. They are waking up from the Zionist Spell. They will not fight and die for the Zionist parasite.
Tell-tale signs that you are the exploited race:
1. When you willingly take your newborn males to "Gods Favorite Race" to have their manhood mangled by a Priest's mouth or knife.
2. When another race owns and prints all your Nation's money.
3. When another race owns 95 percent of your News and journalism.
4. When another race creates 95 percent of your culture's myths and legends.
5. When a foreign God gives you a second class citizenship to another race's religion.
6. When you are always on call to fight the last 100 years of wars for the creation and expansion of The Greater Israel Plan.
7. When you know that Israel did 911 and created your police state AND your President is still allied with Israel.
In reply to So if they Europeans keep… by flyonmywall
This author admits not knowing about which he writes.
pretty sure we got the Rogue state accolade since the 1st Gulf War
This is all about Israel and the complete capture of the US political system by Zionist jews.
What's the USA going to do? Bomb Irans military bases which harbor secret nuclear enrichment centers.
"A serious decline of U.S. global power as a result of major mistakes related to Iran will begin to play out publicly from here."
... come on ... nothing serious can follow that statement
The United States, like the rest of the world, lost her moral bearings. In spite of that it is the best place on earth to live from what I have heard. I know I appreciate living in the US! God blesses America because of the Christian men and women who still honor Him.
In fact, He would cease to be holy if He were to bless a nation who did not have anyone who honored Him. Praise God for the Christian.
BTW - I like what Trump has done despite all the forces against him, a real Constitutional crisis, but no matter how successful he may be at draining; America will still be under divine judgment since we turned our backs on the source of truth, life and blessing - a fools errand. (Romans 1:28-32)