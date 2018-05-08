Mueller Rejects Trump Request To Answer Questions In Writing: CBS

Contrary to reports that President Trump is considering benching his newest attorney, former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, following a series of disastrous and revealing interviews last week, Giuliani just confirmed to CBS News during an interview with correspondent Paula Reid that Special Counsel Robert Mueller has rejected the Trump legal team's request to answer investigators' questions in a written format.
That contradicts claims (also made by Giuliani last week) that it would be at least a few weeks before Trump's legal team would have any insight into Mueller's decision.
Trump's team had been pushing for Mueller to accept written questions to help the president - whose tendency toward embellishment has been well-documented - avoid a perjury trap.
If Trump does assent to being interviewed, the questioning likely wouldn't take place until after his historic summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.
Giuliani told Reid that he and the president's legal team continue to be in communication with the special counsel, but that he wants to have a better sense of the facts before engaging in formal negotiations about a possible interview.
Giuliani said Mr. Trump's team also wants some issues to be off-limits, although he wouldn't elaborate on which ones, and they want a time limit for the interview.
In addition, Giuliani also told Reid he'd want to know whether the interview would become public, and whether they would have the chance to issue a rebuttal to anything alleged by the special counsel.
If they can come to an agreement on the terms of an interview, Giuliani says he would like to wait until after the North Korea summit to prepare Mr. Trump. He believes that it would take several days to prepare the president for this kind of interview and he would not want to take him away from preparing for talks with North Korea.
If negotiations are not successful and Mr. Trump is subpoenaed, he will fight it, Giuliani said. The case would likely end up at the Supreme Court.
Giuliani, who is apparently Trump's point man during negotiations with the Mueller team (the two man have a decades-long working relationship), last week said that if Trump does sit for an interview, it would last only a few hours - and certainly wouldn't resemble the marathon 12-hour long questioning sessions to which some Trump associates (Steve Bannon, for example) have been subjected.
This is just the latest sign that Trump and his legal team are leaning toward rejecting Mueller's interview request. It's widely expected that the special counsel will then seek to subpoena the president, which could trigger a constitutional crisis that would need to be resolved by the Supreme Court.
Comments
Mueller Go Home
"How can i catch you in a pre-jury trap if you write them down?! REEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEE"
In reply to Mueller Go Home by Jim in MN
Then he gets Nothing!!!!! You Lose Mr. Muller. Now Q says.... Just kidding.
In reply to "How can i catch you in a… by AllTimeWhys
Rudy should just STFU.
In reply to Then he gets Nothing!!!!! … by JimmyJones
Tell Mueller to fetch his fucking shinebox, walk out, and go golfing
In reply to Rudy should just STFU. by Ahmeexnal
While mueller & trump twist & turn, The biggest battle in history is being fought by three aging ladies against the jew supremacist terrorists of the world:
Why don't some MEN step up and fight for their release. There are Attorneys, Senators, Congressmen, Judges, Media Moguls, Billionaires, & Heads of State that could wield some benevolent powers to bring about their release and freedom.
But these men are either COWARDS or they have been bought off, or Coerced by the same jew supremacists that have imprisoned these upstanding ladies in the first place.
Dear God please effect the release of these women: Ursula Haverbeck, Monika Schaefer, Sylvia Stoltz from their jew supremacist terrorist oppressors !
http://tomatobubble.com/haverbeck_schaefer.html
In reply to Tell Mueller to fetch his… by E.F. Mutton
Fire Rosenstein, Fire Sessions.
Appoint Pruitt - Under the Vacancies Reform Act of 1998
(BYPASSING CONGRESS until end of Yr)
GAME OVER.
In reply to While mueller & trump twist … by MoreSun
Mewler wants to pull a Martha Stewart on POTUS. Rudy won't allow it.
In reply to Fire Rosenstein, Fire… by The First Rule
Refusal to accept answers in written form means he is attempting to railroad the president of the United States of America and overthrow the government.
I am officially in favor of Mueller's execution.
In reply to Mewler wants to pull a… by Killer the Buzzard
Trump needs to tell Mueller to fuck off. Call his bluff. Start cleaning out the Justice Department starting with Rosenstein and Sessions.
In reply to Refusal to accept answers in… by tmosley
Just think what could have been avoided had Trump and Chris Christie thought there was a chance Trump would win the 2016 election.
Who knows, maybe as head of the Transition Team, Christie would have compiled a list of vetted candidates to take over the top positions in the Administration, rather than Trump having to call everybody in his cell phone contacts, hiring the gardener and the chauffeur, and letting Deep State Neo-Cons take over everything else. Maybe they'd have figured out Jeff Sessions was compromised and picked someone else.
But instead, Trump had to staff his administration starting pretty much from zero, in two months. To avoid that is why one usually has a Transition Team do, you know, transition stuff.
Why did Trump keep Comey? Because he didn't have anyone else ready to go. Comey was Public Enemy #1 on ZH until he re-opened the Hillary can of worms, which made him a ZH hero for a couple days, but then everybody was back to where they'd always been on that guy. That was one costly non-move on Trump's part.
In reply to Trump needs to tell Mueller… by FEDbuster
How about someone refuses to sign Mueller's paycheck, in writing
In reply to Refusal to accept answers in… by tmosley
Wow. Just WOW. 5 people down voted this link, which shows the story of 2 elderly women recently jailed in Germany for thought crimes. One almost 90, and. Canadian citizen. (((They))) must really be watching this site.
In reply to While mueller & trump twist … by MoreSun
he'd want to know whether the interview would become public
OOOOH, OOOOH, MR. Kotter, I can answer that one! About 10 seconds after it's over, if it wasn't already facebook lived.
In reply to "How can i catch you in a… by AllTimeWhys
Who would be the source of the leak, is the only question.
In reply to he'd want to know whether… by Joe Davola
Trump should Michael Corleone Mueller then...
’you get nothing.’
Hillary was not interviewed under oath or recorded.
Neither were Bush and Cheney re 9/11.
But Trump is supposed to after an 18 month soft coup attempt based on lies about Russian hacks?
Meanwhile, why does Wray still have his fucking job?
In reply to "How can i catch you in a… by AllTimeWhys
Trump needs to fire Rosenstein and hope the Keebler Elf follows through on his bluff to resign. Win/win for the Cheettolini
In reply to Trump should Michael… by I Am Jack's Ma…
a lawyer who does NOT want it in writing.
the world is upside down.
In reply to Trump should Michael… by I Am Jack's Ma…
This should make it easy. "I don't recall" is the answer to everything other that what's your name...na,maybe not. They may change the 302 on that one.
In reply to "How can i catch you in a… by AllTimeWhys
Trump could mix it up a little with "I don't recall" and "At this point, what difference does it make?"
In reply to This should make it easy. "I… by Luce
Add “none of your business. Within my authority.”
In reply to Trump could mix it up a… by FEDbuster
If Mueller had any "honor and integrity" he would have shut down this phony investigation a long time ago for lack of evidence. But his whole goal is to entrap the President and try and remove him.
And just like the fake news/liberal media, Mueller does not understand that his coup attempt is backfiring and Trump's poll numbers keep going up!!
In reply to Mueller Go Home by Jim in MN
Look, Hitler thought he was doing the honorable thing, too. He thought extermination was what was best to maintain "integrity". The guy was @#$%@!#$ insane and evil....but HE thought HE was in the right.
Mueller thinks he is doing God's work. and clearly that the ends justify the means. He thinks he IS a man of integrity and honor....and standing up for America. I doubt it has occurred to him that he has become a run of the mill bad cop with a $2500 suit and a badge.
In reply to If Mueller had any "honor… by lester1
A key point and a big reason why it seems like no one is in charge. These smokescreens of self-righteousness.
Result: SOCIOPATHOCRACY
In reply to Look, Hitler thought he was… by onewayticket2
I and I imagine you, know that those numbers are probably higher than being reported.
In reply to If Mueller had any "honor… by lester1
Time to investigate the investigators
In reply to Mueller Go Home by Jim in MN
Lol...Mueller is really investigating Hillary and BO.
This is just a smoke screen.
The Donald and his team are playing everyone like a flute.
In reply to Mueller Go Home by Jim in MN
I cannot, in my wildest LSD- and ketamine-induced hallucinations, believe that anyone still believes that Mueller is some kind of Boy Scout (er, I mean "Scout") flying under cover to somehow vindicate Trump. These DC "lifers" can NEVER turn against the Swamp. They simply have too much invested in it, too much to lose. If you don't believe me then look up James Kallstrom and TWA 800. The guy seemed like a straight arrow - up until that.
In reply to Lol...Mueller is really… by Saucy-Jack
DEEP STATE EXPOSED BREAKS INTO SHAMBLES MUELLER BETRAYAL TO THE PEOPLE
Review of timeline – Mueller’s “Russian Collusion” investigation:
Remember how Rod Rosenstein came into play? (Hint, he wasn’t part of Obama regime and was NOT at DOJ until April 2017). He’s a Republican, former US Attorney and was nominated in 2007 by GWB for a seat on 4th Circuit Appeals court but blocked by Senate Dems under Obama.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Rod_Rosenstein
President Donald Trump nominated Rosenstein to serve as Deputy Attorney General for the United States Department of Justice on February 1, 2017. He was one of the 46 United States Attorneys ordered on March 10, 2017, to resign by Attorney General Jeff Sessions; Trump declined his resignation. Rosenstein was confirmed by the Senate on April 25, 2017, by a vote of 94–6.
On May 9, 2017 at Trump’s request, Rosenstein writes letter recommending Comey be fired. Trump immediately fires Comey. http://www.bbc.com/news/world-us-canada-39866767
On May 16, 2017 Mueller met with Trump to discuss possibly being nominated FBI Director to replace the recently fired Comey - the day before being appointed as Special Counsel by Rosenstein.
https://www.cnn.com/2017/06/13/politics/trump-robert-mueller-fbi-director-interview/index.html
Mueller had already exceeded the term limit as FBI Director and could not serve without Congress modifying the law. https://thecaucus.blogs.nytimes.com/2011/07/27/senate-extends-term-of-f-b-i-director/
Mueller was Obama’s FBI Director during U1 deal and has deep state ties going back decades. He knows where the bodies are buried and was party to many crimes and cover-ups.
If Trump was in the process of getting rid of Obama/Clinton holdovers why would he bring one in to replace Comey? With all the people Trump could have nominated to run his FBI, he was seriously considering Mueller, a co-conspirator in Hillary’s U1 scandal who was not even eligible because of term limit?
Or was that a cover for a face to face meeting to discuss something else entirely? Immunity perhaps? Mueller knows what he was involved in as FBI Director (far worse than what he is supposedly investigating Trump for) and he knows POTUS has access to all the “classified” evidence to prove it. With Trump now in control of DOJ and FBI, who was in more jeopardy of prosecution in that scenario?
On May 17, 2017, Rosenstein appointed Robert Mueller as a special counsel to conduct the investigation into "any links and/or coordination between the Russian government and individuals associated with the campaign of President Donald Trump" as well as any matters arising directly from that investigation. Rosenstein's order authorizes Mueller to bring criminal charges in the event that he discovers any federal crimes.
Understand why Sessions recused himself? Part of the plan…
Still think Rosenstein is part of a plot to take down Trump?
Still think the Mueller investigation is what it is portrayed to be?
Bowser, just spit it out, man! Say, “I think....”
Few readers have endless hours to stay informed on Washington Inside Swamp appointment wankings....
We all know you are smart because you write questions rather than conclusions, U R so Zen!
In reply to History lesson – Mueller’s … by bowie28
Just like "Q"
In reply to Bowser, just spit it out,… by MrSteve
I guess I'm not that smart bc I don't even know why it's "Zen" to ask questions. I consider it a useful tool in discussing such subjects. Been doing it for years when red-pilling friends and family and it works. Instead of telling them what to believe I ask a question that they assume they know the answer to and get them thinking. Perhaps not needed in this forum but its a habit so apologies if it came across the wrong way...
As for the appointments, I don't generally follow that stuff but confess I have been following Q for the past few weeks and he has been saying this.
I actually thought Rosenstein was part of the prior DOJ regime since all the pro-trump people constantly bash him. I just happened to check him out on Wikipedia out of curiosity and saw the history which IN MY OPINION seems to go along with Q's suggestion that the whole Mueller thing is a was a sham from day 1, just not in the way it is currently understood.
The good news is it seems we're going to find out pretty soon one way or the other.
No questions this time. Just for you :)
In reply to Bowser, just spit it out,… by MrSteve
I actually thought Rosenstein was part of the prior DOJ regime
Likewise, thanks for pointing this out - I mistakenly parroted that out the other day. Not sure what all these machinations mean, but having a better understanding of the context is never a bad thing.
In reply to I guess I'm not that smart… by bowie28
Let’s say your analysis is on point. How much younger are we going to get before we see any results from all this 6,000,000-D chessboard business?
In reply to History lesson – Mueller’s … by bowie28
The whole ###D chess thing is lame.
There is deception and disinfo from everyone involved every day. They all play the same game.
Being smarter than your opponent is an advantage.
Having the truth on your side is an advantage.
Having MSM on your side is an advantage.
At the end of the day someone wins and someone loses. Call it whatever you want.
In reply to Let’s say your analysis is… by Hurricane Baby
Cannot force the President to do anything. If Trump meets with him, it's voluntary.
Look ~ we all know that Mueller is an ass and has nothing, but at this point he's simply playing to Trump's vanity.
Trump is such a vanity whore that you know he's just itching to get up there and win a big one for himself. Which is EXACTLY why he should tell Mueller to fuck off (but may not, which tells you everything you need to know about Trump & restraint).
If you're dealing with a 'Puss-In-Boots' like Trump, all you're trying to do is to stuff a bunch of rocking chairs into a room and goad him to going there by telling him there's a birthday party in his honor.
In reply to Cannot force the President… by JLee2027
But it does not matter. You cannot charge a sitting President with a crime, Constitution 101. You can only impeach.
What's happening is all theater.
In reply to Look ~ we all know that… by TheWholeYearInn
You're not following the script.
That's EXACTLY what they want to do... IMPEACH... This is just a part of that process... It'll all be for nothing if the GOP wins the House & Senate in November, but that's still a big 'IF', 'IF' Trump keeps being an idiot and following the Israel warmongering playbook as he's doing right now.
It's clear to me by reading the comments and votes here on ZH that a lot of Trump supporters (back in '16), are sick of him already because he's done nothing (nobody in prison, 'Clinton's are good people', Sessions, caravans of immigrants jumping the fence, Trump bombing Syria, and about to do the next move in the Zionist playbook, which is to sanction Iran).
MAGA has become the equivalent of 'Hope & Change'... Only the Peggy Joseph's (like mosley), are waiting by the mailbox for the check to arrive that's gonna pay their gas & mortgage).
In reply to But it does not matter. You… by JLee2027
A sitting President can absolutely be indicted. See "Clinton v. Jones" for precedent. He can't be tried, at least until the expiration of his term. And the President's immunity appears to be limited to official acts of office.
None of this is settled law. It hasn't been decided yet because it's never come up yet. All the strong declarations you hear are opinion only, usually partisan.
In reply to But it does not matter. You… by JLee2027
If you tell the truth you can't prejur yourself.
If you lie you can't perjure yourself either.
Just ask General Clapper.
It really depends on whether they want to perjure you.
In reply to If you tell the truth you… by Sliced into ribbons
Really? What if you can't remember such truths as when you knew something or who you told and when? Look at Flynn. Hell, look at Comey.
Perjury traps ask barely relevant questions about what day, or with whom, a statement was made, sometime in the distant past. Get it wrong, you go to jail. Could you answer such questions about your own life?
In reply to If you tell the truth you… by Sliced into ribbons
The jury decides whether you perjured yourself. The persecutor almost always will say you did when s/he has nothing else to charge you with, all that is needed is one or two other interviewees who tell a different story, and that's not hard to find in a political world where hardly anyone can trust anyone else.
In reply to If you tell the truth you… by Sliced into ribbons
You've never been interrogated by hostile authorities.
In reply to If you tell the truth you… by Sliced into ribbons
"If you give me six lines written by the hand of the most honest of men, I will find something in them which will hang him." Cardinal Richelieu.
In reply to If you tell the truth you… by Sliced into ribbons
Mueller's deep state coup attempt of President Trump is failing!
Honor and integrity my ass.
The longer this phony "investigation" goes on, the more it actually helps Trump with public opinion.
Public idiots opinions.
In reply to Mueller's deep state Mueller… by lester1
THE MUELLER WITCH HUNT SAGA continues......