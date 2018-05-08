Oil Algos In Crisis As Bloomberg Reports Trump Will Pull Out Of Iran Deal

by Tyler Durden
Tue, 05/08/2018 - 12:59

Update 2:  Bloomberg reports that President Trump is said to have decided to pull out of the Iran Nuclear Deal...

President Trump has decided to pull out of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, according to a person familiar with the decision.

The initial reaction was a rise in prices but it seems the machines are exhausted...

AP also reports that President Donald Trump is following through on his campaign threat and withdrawing the U.S. from the landmark nuclear accord with Iran.

That's according to two people familiar with the decision, who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak on the record. They did not have any details on how the withdrawal would unfold.

*  *  *

Update 1: it's one of those days, and anyone who said someone was about to deny the NYT report, was right, because moments ago a third news service - this time Reuters - said that according to France Trump did not give any indication what he will do on the Iran deal:

  • FRENCH PRESIDENCY SAYS U.S. PRESIDENT TRUMP DID NOT GIVE ANY INDICATION ON IRAN DECISION IN PHONE CALL WITH MACRON
  • FRANCE SAYS TRUMP DID NOT GIVE INDICATION ON IRAN: RTRS

Or, as summarized on twitter:

Oil algos paralyzed amid this barrage of fake news.

* * *

Remember last week when a fake report by CNN that the US and China were about to reach an agreement during last Friday's trade talks - when in reality nothing like that happened - sent stocks surging?

Well, CNN's "fake news" factory was in overdrive again this morning, again moving markets and sending oil tumbling on an unconfirmed report that Trump won't withdraw from the Iran deal. Well, just moments later oil shot up after this time it was the NYT denying CNN's report

  • TRUMP TOLD MACRON HE'LL WITHDRAW FROM IRAN DEAL, NYT REPORTS

From the NYT:

President Trump told President Emmanuel Macron of France on Tuesday morning that he plans to announce the withdrawal of the United States from the Iran nuclear deal, according to a person briefed on the conversation.

Just as notably, the NYT also reports that "the United States is preparing to reinstate all sanctions it had waived as part of the nuclear accord — and impose additional economic penalties as well" and adds that "the talks collapsed over Mr. Trump’s insistence that sharp limits be kept on Iran’s nuclear fuel production after 2030. The deal currently lifts those limits."

Mr. Trump’s decision, while long anticipated and widely telegraphed, plunges America’s relations with European allies into deep uncertainty. They have committed to staying in the deal, raising the prospect of a diplomatic and economic clash as the United States reimposes stringent sanctions on Iran.

It also raises the prospect of increased tensions with Russia and China, which also are parties to the agreement.

In kneejerk response, oil promptly jumped, retracing half of its losses following the CNN report as oil traders and algos try to handicap whose news is real and whose is fake.

MoreSun Richard Chesler Tue, 05/08/2018 - 12:32 Permalink

While Trump mulls Iran, the most monumental fight for Freedom of Speech is being fought by three very brave women- Trump they need your Help !

These three older women rot in prison for standing for the TRUTH!

Why don't some MEN step up and fight for their release. There are Attorneys, Senators, Congressmen, Judges, Media Moguls, Billionaires, & Heads of State that could wield some benevolent powers to bring about their release and freedom.  

But these men are either COWARDS or they have been bought off, or Coerced by the same jew supremacists that have imprisoned these upstanding ladies in the first place.

Dear God please effect the release of these women: Ursula Haverbeck, Monika Schaefer, Sylvia Stoltz from their jew supremacist terrorist oppressors !

http://tomatobubble.com/haverbeck_schaefer.html

Endgame Napoleon espirit Tue, 05/08/2018 - 12:51 Permalink

Remember the rumor game that elementary school teachers used to have students play. One person whispered something to his neighbor, and by the time it reached around the kindergarten-style circle of chairs, the rumor that was whispered in the teacher’s ear barely resembled its original form. 

Newspapers are short staffed. They cut down on researchers and editors, even though they are just as important as the writers, maybe more important.

So, more article writers rely on rumor, although not as much as the MSMers in the broadcast media who magnify the rumor with stellar and not-so-stellar visuals to bump up their ratings.

Meanwhile, many of the better quality journalists end up circulating on these blogs and sites. They are either retired, semi-retired or have independent means and are bored. They back up their logically constructed arguments with far more evidence, not rumor. 

 

HopefulCynical Endgame Napoleon Tue, 05/08/2018 - 13:11 Permalink

Now, toss the Trump grenade into the middle of an already shitshow dumpster vfire corporate media. A Trump grenade who has spent decades inside bidness, inside media, and rubbing elbows with all flavors of swamp rat.

What would you like to bet that these conflicting leaks all ultimately originate, on purpose, from Team Trump?

His goal is to discombobulate the left so badly that they can't interfere with his agenda. Slowly, the Swamp drains. Schneiderman is just the latest example. Also remember, Bibi cried wolf yet again, and Trump promptly announced that the US is done spending big $$$ in the MENA region.

malcolmevans Stan522 Tue, 05/08/2018 - 12:54 Permalink

Stan522:

"Why is it that devilcRAT's always are the morons who negotiate shit deals.....?"

 

Because that is their goal. The main obstacle to their One World Socialist Government is an independent U.S. Borders must be eliminated, the Anglo-Saxon race must be mongrelized, and a foreign-directed authoritarian government installed per the Soros plan. 

cheech_wizard JohninMK Tue, 05/08/2018 - 12:03 Permalink

My thoughts exactly.

Standard Disclaimer: Market manipulation is illegal in the United States under both securities and antitrust laws. Securities laws and related SEC rules broadly prohibit fraud in the purchase and sale of securities, and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, Section 9, specifically makes it unlawful to manipulate security prices.

cheech_wizard Libtard Tue, 05/08/2018 - 12:39 Permalink

See if Tyler is in chat... Lodge your complaint with him and include the Permalink.

I generally only report the "I make huge $$$'s by live-streaming my donkey shows in Tijuana and here's the link" spammers.

Tyler axes them rather quickly.

Standard Disclaimer: Not really going for the "survivor island" approach, but I hate spammers that interfere with my ability to read the endless pithy commentary here on ZH.

Harry Lightning Slack Jack Tue, 05/08/2018 - 12:16 Permalink

None of this is news. Its no secret that there were two consecutive empires that occupied the Middle East dating back 3000 years, one was Greek followed by the other that was Roman. There are many influences that both of those empires left on the land. So what ? What does it prove ? 

Here's a cogent example. What language did the Christian apostle Paul write in ? Greek. Was he a Greek ? No. But in his time there was a form of Greek language that was predominant in the Middle Eastern lands to which Paul traveled, and he spoke that language. Does that mean change anything about Christianity ? Does it change the fact that Jesus grew up in learning and teaching in a Jewish temple in the area now known as Israel, or that he made his triumphant march on Jerusalem when it was held by Romans ? No.

What you seem to be trying to do is to conflate historical issues, for the seeming attempt to deny that Jews lived in what is now Israel. The fact that the culture of the Middle East was Grecian 2000 years ago has little bearing on the historical presence of Jews and the newly-organized Christians of the time. The second great temple in Jerusalem, parts of which still stand today, quite well have been built in Grecian architectural style, but that does not make them Greek temples. Its what went on inside the temple that allows us to designate what kind of temple it was. The same with any other building anywhere in the world. The Parthenon was built by Greeks, but when the Ottomans occupied it for the years they did, it may have been a Greek temple to the Gods but it was not used that was by the Turks, They kept ammunition there, so for the time they had control over it, it was an Ottoman ammo dump. 

If you want to speak about architecture, do so. You can even reflect on how the architecture affected the various cultures that may have occupied that architecture. But never try to argue that the architecture determines forever the culture of the people occupying it, because one has little to do with the other unless the original culture that developed the architecture is still living in it. 

CNONC Harry Lightning Tue, 05/08/2018 - 12:47 Permalink

This is not the ZH of old.  Well constructed arguments rarely draw thoughtful, reasoned responses anymore.  I don't mind, and sometimes enjoy, the short, often witty, ragings that mostly constitute the comments thread, but the disappearance of any attempt at reason, logic and academic comity is a loss to be regretted. 

Fight club is one thing.  Mindless trollery and continuous, ad nauseum, repetition of views derived from impossibly simplistic world views are another, and tiresome, thing, altogether. 

Jesus von Einstein Harry Lightning Tue, 05/08/2018 - 13:16 Permalink

Palestine was NEVER EVER occupied by only Jews.

And large numbers of Jews lived outside 'Israel' for centuries before Christ.  How do you claim exlusive right to a 'homeland' that was never yours alone and when you've lived in other people's lands for 2500 years?

How do you live in Poland for 1200 years and claim more of a right to land than someone who is farming land their great grandparents farmed?

And Jews' petty kingdoms were, just that, petty, and short lived.  David and Solomon's "Empire" is either almost entirely fabrication, or entirely fabrication.

 

Meanwhile, the Palestinians are not merely "Arabs" but the people most closely related to the ancient Canaanites and various other ancient peoples.  That is, when the Arab/Muslim invaders came, it was almost all men, and not that large a number.  The native population took their language and religion but did not disappear.

Just as the Anglo-Celt population did not become Norman in 1066, just like the Celts didn't disappear from Britain when the Germanic tribes began their conquest. 

The Irish have genetic relationships with the Basque, a pre-Indo-euro people, because the pre-Celtic population that built the megaliths did not 'disappear' with the Celtic invaders.

 

 

 

DNA from canaanites was extracted.  Today's Lebanese are over 90% Canaanite - meaning they have more claim to 'Israel' than the vast majority of Jews.

 