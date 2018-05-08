Pat Buchanan Urges Trump "Don't Trash The Iran Deal"

Authored by Patrick Buchanan via Buchanan.org,
This next week may determine whether President Trump extricates us from that cauldron of conflict that is the Middle East, as he promised, or plunges us even deeper into these forever wars.
Friday will see the sixth in a row of weekly protests at the Gaza border fence in clashes that have left 40 Palestinians dead and 1,500 wounded by live fire from Israeli troops.
Monday, the U.S. moves its embassy to Jerusalem. Tuesday will see the triumphal celebration of the 70th birthday of the state of Israel.
Palestinians will commemorate May 15 as Nakba, “The catastrophe,” where hundred of thousands of their people fled their homes in terror to live in stateless exile for seven decades.
Violence could begin Friday and stretch into next week.
Yet more fateful for our future is the decision Trump will make today ahead of the May 12 deadline to decide whether America trashes the Iran nuclear deal and reimposes sanctions.
While our NATO allies are imploring Trump not to destroy the deal and start down a road that is likely to end in war with Iran, Bibi Netanyahu on Sunday called this a Munich moment:
“Nations that did not act in time against murderous aggression against them paid a much higher price later on.”
From a U.S. standpoint, the Munich analogy seems absurd.
Iran is making no demands on the United States. Its patrol boats have ceased harassing our warships in the Persian Gulf. Its forces in Iraq and Syria do not interfere with our operations against ISIS. And, according to U.N. inspectors, Iran is abiding by the terms of the nuclear deal.
Iran has never tested a nuclear device and never enriched uranium to weapons grade. Under the deal, Iran has surrendered 95 percent of its uranium, shut down most of its centrifuges and allowed cameras and inspectors into all of its nuclear facilities.
Why Iran is abiding by the deal is obvious. For Iran it is a great deal.
Having decided in 2003 not to build a bomb, Iran terminated its program. Then Tehran decided to negotiate with the U.S. for return of $100 billion in frozen assets from the Shah’s era — by proving they were not doing what every U.S. intelligence agency said they were not doing.
Should Iran rashly decide to go for a nuclear weapon, it would have to fire up centrifuges to enrich uranium to a level that they have never done, and then test a nuclear device, and then weaponize it.
A crash bomb program would be detected almost instantly and bring a U.S. ultimatum which, if defied, could bring airstrikes. Why would Trump risk losing the means to monitor Iran’s compliance with the deal?
Israel, too, has an arsenal of nuclear weapons that can be delivered by Jericho missile, submarine-based cruise missile, and the Israeli air force.
Why then is the world anxiously awaiting a decision by President Trump that could lead to an unnecessary war with Iran?
The president painted himself into this corner. He has called the Iran nuclear deal “insane” and repeatedly pledged to tear it up.
The Israelis, Saudis and Beltway War Party want the deal trashed, because they want a U.S. clash with Iran. They are not afraid of war. Instead, they fear Trump will extricate us from the Middle East before we do our historic duty and effect regime change in Iran.
What is Israel’s motive? Israel fears that the Iranians, having contributed to Bashar Assad’s victory in Syria’s civil war, will stay on and establish bases and a weapons pipeline to Hezbollah in Lebanon. Israel has launched scores of airstrikes into Syria to prevent this.
The problem for Bibi: While Trump sees no vital U.S. interest in Syria and has expressed his wish to get out when ISIS is demolished and scattered, Bibi has cast us in the lead role in taking down Iran in Syria.
Trump may want to stay out of the next phase of the Syrian civil war. Bibi is counting on the Americans to fight it.
But while Bibi may have a vital interest in driving Iran out of Syria, Iran is no threat to any vital interest of the United States.
Iran’s economy is in dreadful shape. Its youth have voted repeatedly against presidential candidates favored by the Ayatollah. There are regular constant demonstrations against the regime.
Time is not on the side of the Islamic Republic.
Fifty million Persians, leading a Shiite nation of Persians, Azeris, Baloch, Arabs and Kurds, are not going to control a vast Middle East of hundreds of millions of Arabs and Turks in an Islamic world where Shiites are outnumbered five times over by Sunnis.
For the United States, the strategic challenge of this century is not Iran, North Korea or Russia. If it is any nation, it is China.
Trump the dealmaker should find a way to keep the nuclear deal with Iran. We are far better off with it than without it.
Comments
Cause that would mean I would have to go out and BUY HUGE AMOUNTS of Gold that's been heavily "salted" these past 10 years with my worthless $USD and BTC!
That!... And starting a nuclear war in Syria that will wind up leaving whatever troops we have in the Middle East as a pile of black ash on top of a glass theme park in Jordan, Saudi Arabia and of course our bestest brother in the WHOLE WIDE WORLD that did these for U.S. (https://www.wikispooks.com/wiki/9-11/Israel_did_it) (http://www.gtr5.com/) to show their appreciation of our paying $3 billion a year for their EXISTENCE that we MUST DIE FOR (https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-03-19/top-us-general-says-american-…) IsraHell !!!
In reply to Cause that would mean I… by Son of Captain Nemo
There's not going to be a war. Israel's influence is over.
Global peace and prosperity. Get used to it.
In reply to bbbing by Slack Jack
I'm starting to think that Trump just says this shit so he feels important.
In reply to Uh huh. Thanks. There's… by Jim in MN
Sticking by my guns.
It’s absolute, complete, open, in your Faces FascistTyrannical Lawlessness.
In reply to I'm starting to think that… by pods
I'm inclined to believe Pat here, but can somebody please explain to me why John Kerry and his merry band of ZOG cunts is working so hard to keep the Iran deal together? That is the piece of the puzzle that just doesn't fit. My theory is, Kerry doesn't do anything unless he personally profits from it, so I assume that Iran paid him (and the Clintons) quite handsomely, with the caveat being they lose it all if the deal gets reneged on. I wouldn't be surprised if the Clinton Criminal Gang has a ten-figure payday at risk here.
Anybody have any ideas here?
In reply to Sticking by my guns. It's… by Chupacabra-322
Iran deal the only good thing Obama did in my view.
In reply to I'm inclined to believe Pat… by Buckaroo Banzai
Iran's George Washington: Remembering and Preserving the Legacy of 1953
By Sam Sasan Shoamanesh
To trace the roots of Tehran’s animosity towards Washington and the West in general, one must turn the pages of history not only to the Cold-War dynamics often cited by academics; but to the cause of oil politics as well.
...at the time, the heart of British power – but also the success of its entire economy at large. From the 1920s through the ‘40s, Britain received all of its oil from Iran, and enjoyed a reasonably high standard of living at least in part as a result.
What's more, APOC increasingly engaged in unfair practices and failed to honor even the marginal royalties that it had contracted to pay Iran. In 1948, for example, while APOC reported profits of ₤62 million and paid the British government ₤28 million in income taxes, Iran received a meager ₤1.4 million on its oil resources. The company also regularly reneged on obligations and withheld payments when its demands on the Iranian government were not met.
On behalf of Iran, Teymourtash requested, inter alia, a 25-percent share in the company. If a new concession was to be drawn, he stressed, only a 50-50 split would be acceptable. His “bold” demands placed Teymourtash on a fast collision course with the British government.
Teymourtash died in solitary confinement (1933) under suspicious circumstances having endured regular torture.
Dr. Mossadegh had supported the constitutionalists in the Constitutional Revolution of 1905-1911, restricting the absolute powers of the traditional Iranian monarch, notwithstanding ties with the royal court through his mother. As a politician, he called for political and economic independence; the strengthening of civil society, and competent, corruption-free government. He further advocated for an independent judiciary, free elections, freedom of religion and political associations, women’s and worker’s rights, and projects aimed at supporting the country’s large agricultural sector. For all intents and purposes, he was to the majority of Iranians, the figure of a national hero, the new founding father of Iran in the modern age, who carried on his aging shoulders the promise for democracy and true independence – he was to many the “Iranian George Washington."
After taking office in 1951 as Prime Minister, Mossadegh led the National Front’s campaign to nationalize Iran’s oil industry by sponsoring nationalization bills passed by Parliament in March 1951. The Oil Nationalization Act received Imperial assent on 1 May 1951. This act of “hostility” as perceived through the British lens quickly resulted in mayhem. Oil production came to a standstill as British technicians left the country en masse, damaging refineries on departure. Britain moved aggressively and took a series of steps to penalize Iran. An embargo on the purchase of Iranian oil as well as a ban on exporting goods to Iran were soon put in place, as were measures to freeze Iranian sterling assets. Britain mobilized its navy and paratroopers as a show of military might and Iran was placed under increased pressure to abandon its nationalization plans
1.3. Showcase Before the World: Anglo-Iranian Oil Company (United Kingdom v. Iran)
In Autumn 1951 with the case before the ICJ being litigated, the British government attempted to increase the mounting international pressure on Iran by concurrently bringing the case before the Security Council
The Iranians found the Security Council referral most peculiar, questioning if a dispute between a private oil company and Iran – what should have been a purely domestic matter
Finally on July 22, 1952 by a 9-5 vote, the ICJ declared that the 1933 agreement could not constitute a treaty between the two states as the UK claimed, but merely a concessionary contract between a private company and the government of Iran to which the UK was not a party. The court declared it lacked jurisdiction – as contended by Iran – to rule on the merits of the case.
As a clearly visible exhausted Prime Minister Mossadegh walked through the halls of the Peace Palace, having just successfully defended Iran’s position, there was little room for celebrations. Perhaps he intuitively knew Iran’s difficulties were far from over. History was to prove such intuitions well founded.
Apart from growing British discontentment with the turn of events, the embargoes and the drastic reduction in oil output had placed extreme pressure on Iran’s economy, thereby triggering domestic divisions. Furthermore, frustrated by Iranian resilience, Westminister Palace became convinced that Mossadegh posed a direct threat to British interests and had to be removed. As with Teymourtash decades earlier, Mossadegh presented as an obstacle to British interests and ‘had’ to be neutralized. A resort to the British Intelligence Service was made, yet an attempted coup was uncovered and bore no fruit. In retaliation, the Iranian government severed diplomatic ties (November 1, 1952). Anxious about what losing Iranian oil would mean for the British navy and economy, Winston Churchill, by then prime minister, lobbied the Americans to commit the deed.
http://web.mit.edu/mitir/2009/online/mossadegh.htm
In reply to I'm starting to think that… by pods
How "important" can you feel when you endorse the second coming and female version of "Torquemada" (https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2018/may/08/gina-haspel-cia-directo…) in an agency that proudly puts that fact on display 15 years after these pictures came out (https://original.antiwar.com/news/2006/02/17/abu-ghraib-abuse-photos/) that ironically just happens to be the host country for the "RULE OF LAW"?...
In reply to I'm starting to think that… by pods
You're right, but so what, Jack? What is the point? Develop it!
In reply to bbbing by Slack Jack
In reply to bbbing by Slack Jack
In reply to bbbing by Slack Jack
Jack,
Have you posted this on Facebook and Twitter Pages? If you have done so on your Pages along with threads at Judaism-Israeli Studies /Archaeology / Aish Ha Torah / Modern Orthodox / Secular Israeli University Pages, I'd like to see their responses.
The Jesus Birther Movement and the Author's Challenge to have People present Documentation of the Xi-Rho/Christian Jesus and his Disciples' existence during 1st&2nd CE was a simple impossibility, since there were none in the first place (IIRC, Paine, Voltaire, and Benjamin Franklin noted that fact).
The Chrestus Cult - referred to as "Proto-Christians" by the Apologists, became "Christians" after a Makeover by Constantine in 4thCE.
Pls do post the links of their Feedback.
Kind regards,
In reply to bbbing by Slack Jack
In reply to bbbing by Slack Jack
In reply to Cause that would mean I… by Son of Captain Nemo
In reply to No one cares, Pat. by Hugh_Jorgan
trump is fully responsible for his actions and what is happening. he's a big boy now!
Why don’t you hit the talk show circuit, Pat?
Because his viewpoint is not allowed on the vast majority of these shows. If you have noticed, These people don’t like to be challenged.
In reply to Why don't you hit the talk… by roadhazard
The "Project for a New American Century" will not be delayed.
The USA has NO vital national interests in Eurasia now that we have hemispheric energy independence.
All else is just greed or lust for power.
In reply to The "Project for a New… by Zero-Hegemon
In reply to Finished. Trash bin of… by Jim in MN
Why did the Deep State go to all this trouble to fill Trump’s administration with all these neocons ... if not to expedite the regime-change initiative in Iran?
Why can't the Deep State keep their porn stars and spies off the teevee long enough to get any decent war fever brewing?
Oh right because they are incompetent and losing their grip.
In reply to Why did the Deep State go to… by Give Me Some Truth
Getting the requisite “war fever brewing” will be a piece of cake when the time comes. They have 99 percent of government, all its cronies, and 100 percent of the MSM in the bag, on board and indeed chomping at the bit to pull the trigger. Oh yeah, And The false flags can be more false than ever these days.
In reply to Why can't the Deep State… by Jim in MN
Have you noticed the NeoCons over at National Review haven't been launching attacks since Bolton and Pompeo came onboard?
We've been had...again. LOL
National Review
Yes, it is quite a conundrum for the writers at National Review. On the one hand, they despise Trump (they were pulling for Jeb). On the other hand, they love the neocon policies and appointees he has embraced. Whoever is funding National Review can live with his tweets if he is intervening in all the right places. And he is.
In reply to Have you noticed the NeoCons… by FlKeysFisherman
They are not afraid of war with Iran because they not the one fighting it. They just profit off the war and JOOs are willing to fight to the last American soldier in the ME.
The psychopathy of Israel only exceeds that of the USA Pat.75% vs 45% of the population.
Trying to apply rationality to the situation is pretty futile.
Only Trump sycophant's think he has any say in what we are about to receive,as the old naval blasphemy goes.
Trump's new slogan:
MIBA [Make Israel Bigger Again]
Why is the Trump Administration chock-full of hubristic warmongering sociopaths, and why are thoughtful capable people like Buchanan on the outside just writing articles?
Does anyone recall which portions of the Deal that dissatisfies The POTUS?
Did he even Publicly Present the Baseline Terms of what the Agreement should contain?
Yes. No money for Iran. That is what Candidate Trump railed against and what Potus Trump still is publicly railing about.
He wants those billions ....cash.
In reply to Does anyone recall which… by IronForge
In reply to Does anyone recall which… by IronForge
I think Pat's analysis is very good. Let us see what the next few hours bring. It is the proverbial fork in the road.
Surprised at Pat on this one. Left propaganda got the better of him
Too late. Trump has already told his master, Netanyahu, that the deal is off. And of course, Netanyahu ran straight to a mic and screamed the good news.