"Perfect Storm" Hits Yields; Dimon Warns "We Don't Fully Understand" Impact Of Unprecedented QE Unwind

Jamie Dimon is worried. Between rising inflation and tax-cut-driven growth printing better-than-expected, the JPMorgan CEO told Bloomberg TV this morning that The Fed may raise interest rates more than many anticipate, and it would be wise to prepare for benchmark yields to climb to 4 percent.
And Dimon is confident that 'Murica can handle 4%...
“It might force the 10-year up [if the Fed boosts short-term rates more than expected]...
You can easily deal with 4 percent bonds and I think people should be prepared for that.”
Bear in mind that 4% is still well below the 5.5% pre-2008-crash average for 10Y yields.
With the Fed paring back its balance sheet and the federal government increasing its borrowing, the U.S. will have to finance by the end of the year “$400 billion a quarter -- that’s a lot, that’s a huge shift from the past,” Dimon also said.
Along with cutbacks in bond purchases by other central banks, it “may cause more volatility, higher rates in a way we don’t fully understand” given the exit from quantitative easing is unprecedented, he said. And as the yield curve shifts flatter and flatter, so VIX will rise with it...
Bloomberg notes that, for Dimon, the key is that markets are in uncharted territory when it comes to what central banks are setting out to do.
“We’ve never had QE, we’ve never had reversal,” Dimon said.
Dimon's warning comes just days after billionaire bond investor Bill Gross at Janus Henderson threw in the towel temporarily on his bond bear market thesis. As we noted previously, he now expects the yield to “meander” between 2.80 percent and 3.15 percent for the rest of the year -- in what he termed a “hibernating bear market.”
However, Michael Hasenstab, Franklin Templeton’s chief investment officer for global macro, agreed with Dimon, telling Bloomberg TV this morning that 10Y U.S. Treasury yields will "easily" be higher than 4 percent.
Hasenstab warned, a "perfect storm" is pushing Treasury yields higher...
"In a normal situation with U.S. growth at 3%, inflation at 2% and rising, in history the 10-year yield would be 4.5% to 5.5%. We’re not completely in a normal situation, but we’re getting closer to that state."
However, he is not adding to his already large bet against Treasuries. Probably a good idea since the world and their pet rabbit is now short bonds...
This won't end well.
You are Bankrupt
David Stockman and Peter Schiff are right. Interest rates are going much higher in order to finance all this new debt.
Right now interest on the national debt is going up faster than tax revenue coming in. Thats insane! A major spike in yields is coming. Most people arent prepared for it. Especially at CNBC!
http://www.usdebtclock.org
in what he termed a “hibernating bear market.”
these guys get paid to NEVER commit to an opinion anymore...........talk about a non-committal term.
Wassa matta? TBTF don't want bay bay to take away the candy?
The "I told ya so" always comes after they have safely gotten theirs and the plebes wonder why they haven't gotten theirs.
pods
there is no unwind. just more shell game manipulation
frbny is raising rates because of 'wage pressure'. they hide and/or tolerate all kinds of rising prices. but the minute that somebody in flyover might get a raise....time to jack up rates until millions are newly unemployed and wage pressure gone
BUT he does understand he and his buddies made billions on it.
Now that he got his, does he really care how it unwinds. What a pathetic response from these vampires.
apt in a way though, if you think about it. When is the bear the hungriest, surliest, and least predictable? When it first emerges from hibernation; that's when. 'Twas ever thus . . .
sooner we get normalized rates the sooner the bond bears can stick it to congress and their spendthrift ways
of course the fed will MASSIVELY devalue the $$$dollar(our fiat saviour) to compensate for all $$$ slushing around out there
"insane!"? No, entirely predictable and inevitable, given the policies of the past 20 years.
I for one am ready for u.s. to declare bankruptcy(and nothing less)
for 1 - all u.s. debt that has be foisted upon taxpayers is FRAUDULENT and therefore odious - ie NULL AND VOID
I would declare debt jubilee and let all creditors take hit for buying worthless junk
just think what a 100% reset of debt would do
of course I also want
1. LIMITED SPENDING by fed govt - say 8% of GDP
2. LIMITED BORROWING - say 20% GDP by any govt entitity
3. LIMITED TAXATION by ALL govt entities - again 8% VAT and no income tax
4. biggest is BALANCED budget
5. fair trade - want to sell us $1,000,000,000 of stuff then buy $1,000,000,000 1st
Who better than Trump to declare bankruptcy and wipe out the national debt?
Exactly true.
People need to learn to trust our president. He has yet to lead us wrong.
And who is going to be left holding the bag? You? Me? Trump?
Ordinary people and nocoiners.
And who is going to be left holding the bag? You? Me? Trump?
Maybe, but investors must eventually come to the realization that not all of their investments will yield results. If this is too hard for people to understand then how is it the fault of the debtor? Winning investors don't typically bailout losing investors so why should future taxpayers be liable for making investors whole.
If it sounds too good to be true then it probably is. Anyone who was promised and believed that if you spend 20 to 40 year of your life working so that you can spend 20 to 40 years of your life not working while expecting the next generation to make up the difference; is due for a rude awakening.
Probably the Chinese and anyone else dumb enough to be caught holding treasuries while not being an American citizen.
Though it will be a negotiated deal most likely. Haircut of current debt obligations in exchange for some concessions here or there. Maybe we agree to push Taiwan to reunify with China. That would be well worth it to the Chinese.
yes, he has done it before - 4 times with his own C-Corps. But now he is sooo much smarter. His Minister of Economics, LARRY "NOT SURE" KUDLOW, will make all things good. Wait a minute..... now where did LARRY get his Masters or PHD in ECONOMICS> oh, OK, thats alright.. he can take some night courses at the local college.
jpm is reallocating toward higher rates
in the meantime "they" were able to bring futures back to life this morning riiiiiiiiiiiight before open...............
"....... in a way we don’t fully understand..."
because you understood, so well, lower rates......in a way.....correct?
3% is a fairy-tale... once people stop smoking 'hopium' and reality kicks in...
Yes, but can you handle an ever higher Bitcoin price Jamie...
For fucks sake. You can't inflate a tire that has suffered a catastrophic sidewall blow-out
"We Don't Fully Understand" Impact Of Unprecedented QE Unwind and I would add that we don't have to understand it because QE is here to stay. QE4: The printing press strikes back in cinemas 2019.
QE Roach motel. The Fed can check in, but they aint checking out. QE4 is coming soon in order to soak up all this new debt.
+ 1 for the Peter Schiff quote.
QE is the new debt. I don't think you know what you're talking about.
They don't understand because the nature of bubbles is you don't see them until they pop. And the fed policy for the past decade has undoubtedly created massive bubbles throughout our economy.
I thought 3% was supposed to break the camel’s back?
4% is just the beginning. It could easily be double that and probably ought to be triple that. After a decade of suppression, the yield pendulum has got to swing the other way.
Dollar doomers will be so upset when the USD spikes as the QE carry winds down in EM. Good luck starting more jobs in the US then. Make America Grate Again.
The FED never had control in the first place.
"In a normal situation with U.S. growth at 3%, inflation at 2% and rising, in history the 10-year yield would be 4.5% to 5.5%. We’re not completely in a normal situation, but we’re getting closer to that state."
When was the last time ZERO Fed Funds was considered "normal"? Negative rates in Europe Japan??
Nothing that happened before 2008 can be applied to the current situation with any degree of confidence.
PROBLEMS HAVE SOLUTIONS. PREDICAMENTS HAVE OUTCOMES
(Archdruid @ 2007)
The history of this country is
Rates circa 5%...
and rates OVER inflation...
The Fed would have you believe with r* etc that it is normal for short rates to be below inflation...
THAT IS NOT TRUE...and they try to create a new norm of short rates NOT covering the inflation rate.
"We’re not completely in a normal situation, but we’re getting closer to that state"
"Nothing that happened before 2008 can be applied to the current situation with any degree of confidence."
The world followed the US down the path of QE... we started it. Now the world is addicted to using their central banks to hold debt printed by their govt.
We created a debt addiction, and now we are addicted to our own drug. When someone on Bloomberg or CNBC or even Fox Businesss will admit to this we can begin to address the Predicament!
The only thing that can happen which will put a bright light on this situation is for a group of countries that have stable currencies and NO QE on their Central Banks balance sheets, to band together and create a joint currency like the Euro tried to do.
The EU unfortunately has relied too much on socialism - and embraced QE--a form of it---and now they are screwed.
How they are able to have kept Gold at $1300 is their greatest scam of all.
suppressing gold -- that's what they call strong dollar policy
Don't disagree with ZH's inferences about the record short interest in bonds, but it does beg the question "is it different this time"?
This talk activates PPT and the market stays up.
Dimon: ' higher rates in a way we don’t fully understand'
meaning even minimally higher rates will bring on lower rates - US 10 yr going to 1 and lower. Too many obvious reasons to list here.
All the cutsie comments on ZH now help censor rational discussion. Only occasionally is it worth the time to make a sincere contribution.
Most of us have figured out the Big Power Big Money types by now. Mr. Dimon is being obvious here.
"...[the exit from quantitative easing] is unprecedented... may cause more volatility, higher rates in a way we don’t fully understand..."
And then what happens to YOU Jamie when that HAPPENS?...
dude, pull my finger
Not sure which article you are commenting on??? Maybe you need a bigger pair of glasses?
Spending limits are off as well. See if "The King of Debt" can outspend rising interest rates and deficits. You can't solve this problem by trying to solve debt with more debt. They'll try and fail.
They could never remove what they put in.....
thus the "clever" monetary "stimulus" driven in calculations and theories by the "we are smarter than you" crowd was nothing but a MONEY DUMP ...unaudited and dispersed by unknown parameters ...
FOR EVERY ACTION THERE IS AN EQUAL AND OPPOSITE REACTION..
$4 Trillion = one year of federal govt budget.....
pulled out of thin air.....to keep the giant wheels of govt going
The book will be written that low rates can be stimulative in the short run, BUT in the long run and artificially pegged at unrealistic levels, they are a detriment that promotes massive borrowing and locking in the unsuspecting at historical low rates.
The devil's to pay...
Twelve years ago this arrogant piece of shit thought he was one of the "Masters of the Universe" now he admits he doesn't understand?
For someone like Jamie Dimon that almost counts as progress. Just a shame he and his friends bankrupted the USA while learning a few financial life lessons.....
Doesn't matter; JPM will continue to lie and steal from muppets stupid enough to do business with them.