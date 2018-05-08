Peso Rebounds After Argentina Secures IMF Bailout

With Fed Chair Jay Powell implying that 'emerging markets are on their own', it appears the collapse of Argentina's currency has sent them running into the arms of The IMF to secure a bailout.
Bloomberg reports that Argentina is said to have negotiate a $30 billion credit line with The IMF. This report follows Argentine President Macri addressing the nation noting that "market conditions are more difficult" and that Argentina "is one of the world's countries that most depends on debt" (rather like America).
As @DanCancel tweeted, Macri makes a huge political gamble and unveils talks with IMF for a flexible credit line. The IMF, as people remember, isn't very well regarded among Argentines. Quite a defining moment in his presidency with re-election next year.
The narrative is already being spun as Economy Miniuster Dujovne backs his President claiming that Macri "inherited a high fiscal deficit" and that Argentina "has progressed since Macri took over." Additionally Dujovne exclaimed that "there is a shift in international markets" and that Argentina is "exposed to global volatility" adding that The IMF bailout is merely a "preventative" measure.
The Peso is rebounding from its earlier crash on the headlines...
Argentina's 100-Year bonds however are taking it on the chin...
As a reminder, back in March, the Argentine government rebuffed an investor proposal that it should request a flexible credit line from the International Monetary Fund to shore up the nation’s finances, according to three people with direct knowledge of the matter.
How times have changed.
Good old IMF indebiting nations into vassal state subservience.
Remind me, who is the IMFs biggest backer?
Paging Economic Hit Man...
Muerto gato bounceo.
Luke, use the force, I mean the Ag, in your country.
Argentina has pledged the Falklands as collateral on this new IMF loan.
The US, UK and Germany.
Will $30bn be enough to hold off the wolves?
" Argentina's currency has sent them running into the arms of The IMF to secure a bailout. "
FFS, Was Satan not available for a deal?
The IMF is Satan.
What idiot signs on for a bailout from the IMF these days?
The same group that thinks flying cars will work for the masses?
lol
collectivist governments are the IMF's favorite bitches. always have, always will.
Using a credit card to pay off the balance on another credit card.
Good luck with that.
Exactly, none of this makes any sense. Only a fool thinks that the Argentine currency is somehow "stronger" because Argentina is forced to secure external debt. This is pure market manipulation designed to reward the conduct that certain "external actors" want and discourage anyone from trying to live apart from Anglo-dollar debt.
"Peso Rebounds After Argentina Secures IMF Asset Stripping Deal " - Fixed
out of the frying pan and into the fire.
Macri panicked. There is a limited supply of ARS in circulation outside of Argentina. The selloff and market manipulation could not have continued forever. The "external actors" were nearing their limit of the ability to manipulate the market. They bluffed, and Macri folded, to use poker terminology. Monsieur Macri wants to play at the high-stakes table, but he lacks the courage to do so.
Mr. Macri, this is the game at the high-stakes table. It is a game of deception and bluff with aggressive players. You must demonstrate to these people that you are willing to call their bluffs or they will run over you and take everything that you have. I would be happy to give you some poker lessons (though I do not play any more, having converted to Christianity). You need to learn how to play poker if you are going to sit at the table with the Anglos... literally. There is no better way to learn how to play the Anglo game of international finance than to learn the game of poker.
Brit Bob negotiated this?
He demanded to be made the King Of Falklandia but they said no.
Can someone corner some liberal loudmouths and get their opinion on this? Bernie, Maxine, Nancy? Anyone? Lets hit em hard with real questions.
No wonder crude has been rising. Argentina's going to need lots of lube.
The Anglo Wall-Street, London, "Deep-state," has accomplished their mission: to put Argentina into debt to the IMF once again. The purpose of this FX market manipulation is now clear. To pressure Argentina into increasing its external debt was the purpose of this entire sham, FX, market operation.
“IMF surveillance failed to highlight the growing vulnerabilities in the authorities' choice of policies and the IMF erred by supporting inadequate policies too long," it said.”
translation: we don’t know what we’re doing.
Good to know they are broke again..what is it..6 times now..how is Greece doing..I see they got a new tranch....lol
And by magic, Wall Street and the City of London approved agent of administering debt bondage, the IMF, has yoked Argentina into MORE DEBT and “poof” the Argentine peso recovers. LOL
If that doesn’t tell you the internal markets “FOREX” is not rigged, then nothing will. Blow this fucking system up.
+100. The actors behind this sudden plunge in the Peso and their motives become clear. This was another Anglo-deep-state operation to secure Argentina via debt and prevent any independent action by Argentina.
Now you know why the Argentines, and many in Latin America, elect leaders such as the Kirchners. They may have been corrupt, but at least they stood their ground against the Anglo-financial interests.
Same thing should happen to the USSA, i.e., IMF bailout + structural adjustment. Austerity = MAGA!
IMF = Port-a-FED, the mobile “U.S.” “Federal” “Reserve”