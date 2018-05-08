How Peter Thiel And Palantir Became Key Players In The Iran Deal

Palantir Technologies, a big-data company that was co-founded by Peter Thiel and received some of its initial financing from the CIA's venture-capital firm, has found much more impactful applications for its technology than helping electioneering firms like Cambridge Analytica gain an edge over their rivals.
To wit, the company's secretive technology - which purportedly can analyze 400 million digital "objects" to perform "predictive analysis" that can identify terrorists and other criminals (or determine how individuals might vote in an upcoming election) - is also being used by the International Atomic Energy Agency in a way that has countries like Brazil and others worried that the information collected by the IAEA could be shared with intelligence agencies.
According to Bloomberg, Palantir's technology has become instrumental in IAEA's inspections and other efforts to certify Iran's compliance with the deal.
Palantir has spent years modifying its predictive-policing software for inspectors at the Vienna-based IAEA, which was founded in 1957 to promote the peaceful use of nuclear energy. The tool is at the analytical core of the agency’s new $50 million Mosaic platform, turning databases of classified information into maps that help inspectors visualize ties between the people, places and material involved in nuclear activities, IAEA documents show.
The company's software is used to plan inspections, which are supposed to occur randomly. In recent years, the amount of data available for processing to Palantir has jumped 30-fold. Of course, while the data is supposed to be stewarded by the IAEA and the IAEA alone, the world's intelligence agencies would love to get their hands on it.
Palantir’s software helps the IAEA plan and justify unscheduled probes, which have totaled 60 in Iran since the agreement came into force in 2016. The amount of information available to inspectors that Palantir can process has jumped 30-fold in three years to some 400 million "digital objects" around the world, including social media feeds and satellite photographs inside Iran.
These enhanced investigative abilities, which are inextricably linked with the Iran deal, have raised concern that the IAEA may overstep the boundary between nuclear monitoring and intelligence-gathering.
Members of the non-aligned group, which includes Brazil and India, have raised concerns about Palantir's technology - particularly about the "false data" that "predictive analysis" systems like Palantir's can produce.
Of equal concern is the false data that “predictive-analysis” systems like Palantir’s can generate -- either by accident or design, according to Andreas Persbo, who runs Vertic, a London-based company that advises governments on verification issues.
"You will generate a false return if you add a false assumption into the system without making the appropriate qualifier," Persbo said. "You’ll end up convincing yourself that shadows are real."
And with the US, Germany and others calling on Israel to turn over to the IAEA the trove of documents that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu presented to the world last week, critics see this as a prime opportunity to "stress test" Palantir's algorithm, given the "dirty" (another word for raw) intelligence that Israel has gathered. Palantir's software in a way that could expose how easily its algorithms can produce a false outcome, given a false or misleading input.
Scrapping the accord, as Trump is threatening to do as early as Tuesday, would not only anger the other signatories - China, Russia, Germany, France and Britain - it would also hamstring the IAEA’s increasingly sophisticated ability to track the use of uranium in Iran and around the world, according to Ernest Moniz, who helped negotiate the deal as U.S. secretary of energy.
"We have a completely unique and unparalleled intrusive verification regime that was not there before the agreement," Moniz said on PBS. If Trump kills the deal, "the No. 1 downside is that we lose this regime."
[...]
That sets up Palantir, which Thiel and his partners built with CIA funding, as the platform of choice for assessing the documents Israel claims to have detailing Iran’s secret efforts to build a bomb. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel, Iran’s arch foe, announced the trove just days before Trump’s May 12 deadline to either make good on pledges to scrap the deal or extend sanctions relief.
President Trump's European partners are rushing to put together a plan that would allow the Iran deal to remain intact even if the US pulls out (which it's widely expected to do at 2 pm ET today). But Palantir's involvement with the IAEA could be enough of a reason for the Trump administration to find a workaround that would allow inspections to continue while the parties to the agreement work toward a compromise.
After all, the ROI that the CIA is looking for from its early investment in Palantir isn't evaluated strictly in monetary terms. Palantir's involvement with IAEA could give the CIA unparalleled insight into the world's rogue regimes.
And that's not something the CIA is likely to pass up.
Iran's George Washington: Remembering and Preserving the Legacy of 1953
By Sam Sasan Shoamanesh
To trace the roots of Tehran’s animosity towards Washington and the West in general, one must turn the pages of history not only to the Cold-War dynamics often cited by academics; but to the cause of oil politics as well.
...at the time, the heart of British power – but also the success of its entire economy at large. From the 1920s through the ‘40s, Britain received all of its oil from Iran, and enjoyed a reasonably high standard of living at least in part as a result.
What's more, APOC increasingly engaged in unfair practices and failed to honor even the marginal royalties that it had contracted to pay Iran. In 1948, for example, while APOC reported profits of ₤62 million and paid the British government ₤28 million in income taxes, Iran received a meager ₤1.4 million on its oil resources. The company also regularly reneged on obligations and withheld payments when its demands on the Iranian government were not met.
On behalf of Iran, Teymourtash requested, inter alia, a 25-percent share in the company. If a new concession was to be drawn, he stressed, only a 50-50 split would be acceptable. His “bold” demands placed Teymourtash on a fast collision course with the British government.
Teymourtash died in solitary confinement (1933) under suspicious circumstances having endured regular torture.
Dr. Mossadegh had supported the constitutionalists in the Constitutional Revolution of 1905-1911, restricting the absolute powers of the traditional Iranian monarch, notwithstanding ties with the royal court through his mother. As a politician, he called for political and economic independence; the strengthening of civil society, and competent, corruption-free government. He further advocated for an independent judiciary, free elections, freedom of religion and political associations, women’s and worker’s rights, and projects aimed at supporting the country’s large agricultural sector. For all intents and purposes, he was to the majority of Iranians, the figure of a national hero, the new founding father of Iran in the modern age, who carried on his aging shoulders the promise for democracy and true independence – he was to many the “Iranian George Washington."
After taking office in 1951 as Prime Minister, Mossadegh led the National Front’s campaign to nationalize Iran’s oil industry by sponsoring nationalization bills passed by Parliament in March 1951. The Oil Nationalization Act received Imperial assent on 1 May 1951. This act of “hostility” as perceived through the British lens quickly resulted in mayhem. Oil production came to a standstill as British technicians left the country en masse, damaging refineries on departure. Britain moved aggressively and took a series of steps to penalize Iran. An embargo on the purchase of Iranian oil as well as a ban on exporting goods to Iran were soon put in place, as were measures to freeze Iranian sterling assets. Britain mobilized its navy and paratroopers as a show of military might and Iran was placed under increased pressure to abandon its nationalization plans
1.3. Showcase Before the World: Anglo-Iranian Oil Company (United Kingdom v. Iran)
In Autumn 1951 with the case before the ICJ being litigated, the British government attempted to increase the mounting international pressure on Iran by concurrently bringing the case before the Security Council
The Iranians found the Security Council referral most peculiar, questioning if a dispute between a private oil company and Iran – what should have been a purely domestic matter
Finally on July 22, 1952 by a 9-5 vote, the ICJ declared that the 1933 agreement could not constitute a treaty between the two states as the UK claimed, but merely a concessionary contract between a private company and the government of Iran to which the UK was not a party. The court declared it lacked jurisdiction – as contended by Iran – to rule on the merits of the case.
As a clearly visible exhausted Prime Minister Mossadegh walked through the halls of the Peace Palace, having just successfully defended Iran’s position, there was little room for celebrations. Perhaps he intuitively knew Iran’s difficulties were far from over. History was to prove such intuitions well founded.
Apart from growing British discontentment with the turn of events, the embargoes and the drastic reduction in oil output had placed extreme pressure on Iran’s economy, thereby triggering domestic divisions. Furthermore, frustrated by Iranian resilience, Westminister Palace became convinced that Mossadegh posed a direct threat to British interests and had to be removed. As with Teymourtash decades earlier, Mossadegh presented as an obstacle to British interests and ‘had’ to be neutralized. A resort to the British Intelligence Service was made, yet an attempted coup was uncovered and bore no fruit. In retaliation, the Iranian government severed diplomatic ties (November 1, 1952). Anxious about what losing Iranian oil would mean for the British navy and economy, Winston Churchill, by then prime minister, lobbied the Americans to commit the deed.
http://web.mit.edu/mitir/2009/online/mossadegh.htm
In reply to TL;DR by Fish Gone Bad
The world has been at war over resources since the beginning of LIFE.
So what's new?
Are we supposed to be shocked?
Are we to infer that Iranians are in a superior moral position simply because they lacked the power to dominate?
We could use a little more peace but the only apparent path to peace is world wide tyranny through globalization and a single government. And even THEN an illusion given the "State's" ability to classify murder and imprisonment as "law enforcement", our ultimate "peace".
In reply to Iran's George Washington:… by Déjà view
great article - thanks - appears to be a parallel in terms of approach of the establishment with Venezuela today -
same general tactics for 100 years!
In reply to Iran's George Washington:… by Déjà view
"We have a completely unique and unparalleled intrusive verification regime that was not there before the agreement," Moniz said on PBS. If Trump kills the deal, "the No. 1 downside is that we lose this regime."
LOL. For Trump and his owner AIPAC that's the No. 1 upside; if Iran is out of the deal they can start banging on about how Iran is "2 years away from making the bomb!" and IAEA won't have the same evidence behind them to refute Netanyahu's hysterical assertions.
In reply to Was anything ever signed by… by lester1
Fuck Thiel. Just another ogliarch sack of shit parnered with the CIA.
"Thiel is a member of the Steering Committee of the Bilderberg Group, a private, annual gathering of intellectual figures, political leaders and business executives"
In reply to Fuck Thiel. Just another… by dirty fingernails
That's the last minute deal breaker right there.
Thanks for piping up Peter.
In reply to Fuck Thiel. Just another… by dirty fingernails
another deal broken by the USSA... the list is long...
In reply to That's the last minute deal… by Arnold
LTCM had great algorithms, too.
losing the "intrusive verification regime" and less reliance on false big data assumptions sounds like a win-win outcome to me.
but the NSA and CIA and DHS and FBI will be so sad...
Scrapping the accord, as Trump is threatening to do as early as Tuesday, would not only anger the other signatories - China, Russia, Germany, France and Britain -
LOL....fuk all of them...with friends like that who needs an enemy
But the upside for the warmongers is that
they will be able to make all kinds of unsubstantiated accusations
that the media will parrot and sensationalize,
and Iran will have even less ability to rebut the nonsense of
Netanyahoo, Bolton, Nikki, Giuliano et al...
Moreover, they will get to impose new sanctions against Iran
and Iran's suppliers (Russia and China).
And finally, if Iran then does retaliate by reviving nuclear or missile programs,
they will be able to hypocritically scream "see, we told you so".
It's a win-win all around for the war hawks.
This. Just like with the budget, Trump is going to re-certify the Iran deal. Shortly thereafter more "evidence" will pop-up of Iran violating the deal, and a false flag on Israel. Off to war we go.
There's a reason why the moving of the US embassy to Jerusalem was moved up....
In reply to But the upside for the… by rwe2late
Your scenario seems doubtful to me.
Trump has invested too much in describing it as a horrible "deal".
Especially, I imagine, because it has proven so difficult to
catch Iran in any violations because Iran hasn't made any, and
the alleged violations imagined by Netanyahoo and others
are readily shown to be preposterous accusations.
We shall see.
In reply to This. Just like with the… by Wild Bill Steamcock
"Your scenario seems doubtful to me." I'm having my own doubts about it as well. This could go in any of 50 different directions and I wouldn't know whether to be surprised or not.
In reply to Your scenario seems… by rwe2late
At the end of the day, it's a binary choice. Yes or no. All this super-sophisticated, expensive, invasive, intrusive, predictive technology is necessary to determine if Iran is compliant? One spy in the right place can get the answer...unless the technology is intended for entirely different purposes...
So Trump would be denying the CIA the ability to play in the sandbox if he scraps the Iranian Nuke deal.
and JFK was denying the CIA the ability to play in the jungles of Cuba and Vietnam...
What could go wrong?
