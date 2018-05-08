Ron Paul: The NSA Continues To Abuse Americans By Intercepting Their Telephone Calls

Authored by Ron Paul via The Ron Paul Institute for Peace & Prosperity,
One of the few positive things in the ill-named USA FREEDOM Act, enacted in 2015 after the Snowden revelations on NSA domestic spying, is that it required the Director of National Intelligence to regularly report on its domestic surveillance activities. On Friday, the latest report was released on just how much our own government is spying on us. The news is not good at all if you value freedom over tyranny.
According to the annual report, named the Statistical Transparency Report Regarding Use of National Security Authorities, the US government intercepted and stored information from more than a half-billion of our telephone calls and text messages in 2017.
That is a 300 percent increase from 2016. All of these intercepts were “legal” under the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA), which is ironic because FISA was enacted to curtail the Nixon-era abuse of surveillance on American citizens.
Has the US government intercepted your phone calls and/or text messages? You don’t know, which is why the surveillance state is so evil. Instead of assuming your privacy is protected by the US Constitution, you must assume that the US government is listening in to your communications. The difference between these is the difference between freedom and tyranny. The ultimate triumph of totalitarian states was not to punish citizens for opposing its tyranny, but to successfully cause them to censor themselves before even expressing “subversive” thoughts.
We cannot celebrate our freedom or call ourselves an exceptional nation as long as we are under control of the kind of surveillance that would have turned the East German Stasi green with envy. We know the East German secret police relied on millions of informants, eager to ingratiate themselves with their totalitarian rulers by reporting on their friends, neighbors, even relatives.
It was a messy system but it served the purpose of preventing any “unwelcome” political views from taking hold. No one was allowed to criticize the policies of the government without facing reprisals.
Sadly, that is where we are headed.
Our advanced technological age provides opportunities for surveillance that even the most enthusiastic East German intelligence operative could not have dreamed of. No longer does the government need to rely on nosy neighbors as informants. The NSA has cut out the middleman, intercepting our communications – our very thoughts – at the source. No one who calls himself an American patriot can be happy about this development.
Not even the President is safe from the surveillance state he presides over! According to a news report last week, federal investigators monitored the phone lines of President Trump's personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, even when he was speaking to his client – the president!
An all-powerful state that intercepts its citizens’ communications and stores them indefinitely to use against them in the future does not deserve to be called the leader of the free world. It is more the high-tech equivalent of a Third World despotism, where we all exist subject to the whim of those currently in political power.
Edward Snowden did us all an enormous favor by risking it all to let us know that our government had come to view us as the enemy to be spied on and monitored. If we are to regain the liberty that our Founders recognized was granted to us not by government, but by our Creator, we must redouble our efforts to fight against the surveillance state!
The right of the people to be secure in their persons, houses, papers, and effects, against unreasonable searches and seizures, shall not be violated, and no Warrants shall issue, but upon probable cause, supported by Oath or affirmation, and particularly describing the place to be searched, and the persons or things to be seized.
Nothing to be done... except maybe going full luddite or Amish... and even then there are cameras and microphones everywhere.
We are all Winston now!
NSA abusing Americans?
Well, the USG is allowing Israhell to do FAR WORSE.
WARNING: Graphic Images
Think about it. Won't it be easier to physically monitor the very few who aren't being tracked? Think of a radar/camera/beacon tracking traffic. Each vehicle has a licence plate. That licence plate is connected to a physical address. The driver in the vehicle has a phone and the phone is connected to a physical address. Powerful computers would be able to cross-reference both and if there's a discrepancy an alarm is triggered. Passengers carrying phones could also be cross-referenced. Computers would collect data and over time only anomalies would raise alarm bells. When an alarm bell would be raised a security team could be dispatched and the people being questioned would either confirm what the computer told them and if you gave the authorities misleading information they'd take you in for questioning. If it was found that you lied to them those details would be added to the database.
The irony is that so many people who are being surveilled are also investors who are also being rewarded financially for the privilege. So many things we do track our every movement. When you use your credit card or debit card data is collected and sold for a profit yet we are the ones paying for our internet connections. We also pay a fee to even have a bank account. Our credit score is also sold to for profit. Add to the mix our health records, our 23andMe DNA, our education, or tax records, our behaviour, etc.
It'll become easier to keep an eye on the people who opt out than it'll be to worry about the predictable behaviour of 80% of the population. The other 20% who aren't already incarcerated soon will be if the likes of AMAZON has their way.
Sonny Brakes this has fuck all to do with terrorism. They could monitor people buying the wrong chemicals or driving to the wrong places and it would mean fuck all. They are looking for people who are thinking the wrong thoughts and talking the wrong words to the wrong people.
The goal is not security but domination. The mentality is different....
Wise words from DR. Paul
Ron wailing wall paul is a zionist gate keeper. The ONLY agency that has national in it title.
And you have the zionist, leftist commies, and right neocoins who have sold out America and wants to down grade encryption by putting in backdoors in all software. Almost like destroying the country from within or a similar Berlin Wall falling down. Without strong crypto, this country would fall fast, its the only arms we have left israhole havent stolen.
https://swanbake.com/2017/02/26/have-you-seen-this-pile-of-shit-and-doe…
Eliminate the NSA and the CIA. The country could also cary on just fine without the FBI.
Back before the agencies existed the whole system was private and run by the Masonic Pinkerton Detective Agency founded just before the Civil War in Chicago. The Brotherhood were there at the start of the rot and are there up until today. All the aforementioned organizations grew from the original Masonic structures. The technology changes but in the end its the same system.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Pinkerton_(detective_agency)
Its really just about mentality if Americans trusted Americans there would no reason for this level of surveillance. The irony is the people in charge swear blood oaths not to lie to each other so that is the solidarity group that runs the security industry. The constitution was written knowing these people existed and did everything it could to slow what was inevitable. 2nd Amendment was there to limit the power of the police. 4th Amendment stopped people shutting down communication in the name of security. Benjamin Franklin was the spy chief for the early colonies when he ran the early post office. These things never change but if people know what is right they can stop it.....
http://freemasoninformation.com/2015/01/illustrious-brother-ben-frankli…
In my opinion it gets worse and time goes on until the whole system collapses under its own weight. The same story with the Jesuits in the Vatican and the Mithraics in Rome. End of the day just be a good person, do what you have to do to survive and get others to do the same and thrive and you do more damage to that system than any rebellion. Its been going on as long as the Persian Emperors played chess and the guys running the show know that.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Thurn_und_Taxis
I'm curious what Mr Paul himself and his son Rand think about this. No way he is stupid enough not to know about it with his discussion on the Federal Reserve. The symbols are on the notes. Hard t gauge what his silence on that topic really means. Discretion is sometimes the better part of valor......
https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/politics-news/prosecutors-reveal-why-r…
Ron Paul the father of Run Paul Both are full of shit. When push came to shove papa Paul voted for Iraq invasion.When Papa paul was winning and they stole votes papa Paul told his supporters to stand down. don't let them play y'all for fools. Only one person in senate had the ball to vote against Iraq war and she doesn't have balls at all. All the so called peace niks including Denis Kucinich voted for iraq war in one way or other. Jizzreal owns 100% of Moronica's government.
"the Republican Primaries in Iowa and Maine were stolen away from Ron Paul. Ron Paul was undoubtedly winning the Republican Primary in the early days. However, as the nomination continued to be stolen, and the will of the people was being usurped, Ron Paul remained silent to this grand theft of the nomination process. Even in Louisiana, as Ron Paul was winning, the Louisiana Republican leadership, controlled by Mitt Romney minions, stole the Paul delegates and gave them to Romney and then proceeded to beat up and evict the Ron Paul delegates when they protested. Meanwhile, Ron Paul chastised the dissenters and admonished his followers to be polite.”
Considering the enormous momentum that the Paul rallies showed, there is every reason to believe that Paul was actually the front runner in these primaries. Why did he allow the blatant and massive vote fraud? Why did he avoid the risk of winning?"
Ron Paul was the 2nd biggest fraud ever. Rand is #1.
Ron Paul wanted to send fucking pirates and mercenaries to get the Iraq government and Bin Laden. Would have been fucking cheaper.....
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YSP9NteApqI
http://ronpaulquotes.com/chapters/2001-100.html
Pirates do it better.....
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vJNwrtgvQSM
here's the roll call for Iraq and Afghanistan wars. 99% yeas!!! only one nay!!! All ziocons for the zog government.
http://clerk.house.gov/evs/2001/roll342.xml