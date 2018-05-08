"They Will Lie To Your Face": WikiLeaks "Defector" Hits Back With New Claims

A former UK-based WikiLeaks employee who leaked chat logs to The Intercept in February which he says reveal a preference for a 2016 GOP election win is back for more - this time with additional screenshots and colorful commentary.
In response to the February article, Assange hit back in a series of Twitter rebuttals - pointing out that The Intercept's author, Micah Lee, failed to do basic fact checking, such as noting that the WikiLeaks account has a rotating staff (i.e. anyone could have written the controversial messages), and the article used "messages from late Oct 2016 when I infamously had no internet access."
- the @WikiLeaks account is run by a rotating staff as has been repeatedly stated over the years: https://t.co/RYrYbLeaNt— Julian Assange ⌛ (@JulianAssange) February 14, 2018
- basic fact checking would have shown this. another example: the article uses messages from late Oct 2016 when I infamously had no internet access.
And now, the WikiLeaks "defector" known only as "Iain" is back to take another bite at the anti-Assange apple in The Daily Beast - which makes the same assumption that the chat messages were all written by Assange.
Iain (The Daily Beast has agreed not to use his last name) is a 41-year-old writer, artist, and musician based in Edinburgh who joined a small circle of key WikiLeaks supporters after meeting with Assange in 2013, and remained connected to the group until October 2016. -The Daily Beast
Iain began working with WikiLeaks in 2012. The longtime liberal anti-war activist became directly involved in the organization after WikiLeaks came under fire for the Chelsea Manning leaks. Iain gained Assange's trust "through supportive posts on Twitter and his now-dormant website, titled Martha Mitchell Effect and later Hazelpress," however he said that after it became clear that the Wikileaks staff wanted to fight the US establishment.
He finally found what he sees as a kind of Rosetta Stone into Assange’s thinking in a leaked email Assange wrote way back in 2007 while soliciting support for the nascent WikiLeaks concept. One of the goals for WikiLeaks, Assange wrote, “is total annihilation of the current U.S. regime and any other regime that holds its authority through mendacity alone.” -Daily Beast
“I never understood at the time that these people are really quite fanatical, and not in a good way,” said Iain. “They will lie to your face, they will lie on Twitter… The pressure is being piled on, the lies are being piled on.”
Previously unpublished portions of the message logs show that Assange harbors lasting animus for those he views as opponents and traitors. While strategizing a response to a critique by former WikiLeaks volunteer James Ball, Assange lays out the need “to create doubt that he’s an accurate narrator.” Of Birgitta Jónsdóttir, an Icelandic politician who worked with Assange on the first big WikiLeaks release, he writes, “There’s no trust, one cannot trust a back-stabber, but there is an alignment of interests.” -The Daily Beast
Another message from February 2016 reads "WL enemies end badly... Sometimes it is because we cause it to happen, other times it seems like fate."
After Iain became disaffected with WikiLeaks, he gathered logs from the chat group which he organized called "WikiLeaks Plus 10," described as a "low-security channel for some very long term and reliable supporters who are on Twitter."
Iain said he felt compelled to leak the messages after the revelation that Assange held friendly, supportive online conversations with Donald Trump Jr. during the election. Before then, Iain had struggled to understand WikiLeaks’ sudden embrace of the alt-right. After the Trump Jr. chats emerged, Iain went back over the logs of the WikiLeaks Plus 10 group chats and also dug into Assange’s pre-WikiLeaks history. “What happened in 2016 was just so shocking to me. I was just trying to figure out, What was that? Where did it come from? And so I started looking back.”
The Daily Beast then goes on to mention WikiLeaks tweeting about "Hillary Clinton’s health, Pizzagate, and even Democrats engaging in satanic rituals at the same time it was releasing genuine material stolen from the Democratic National Committee and the Clinton campaign."
And the article's grand, underlined shocker?
This was not, as it might appear, a cynical bid to garner Donald Trump’s favor; nor was it simple pandering to a new funding base, argues Iain. It was part and parcel of Assange’s alignment with Russian President Vladimir Putin against their common adversary, the United States.
Speaking of Assange's "WikiLeaks Party" - a failed 2013 bid to win an Australian Senate seat, Iain says “The party’s website content now operated solely to legitimize Russian propaganda by placing it under the umbrella of WikiLeaks’ valuable brand of truth and transparency,” said Iain.
“Information and false information have always been weapons, used at all levels of society, from the family structure to the state, and WikiLeaks... uses both, and not just to inform or mislead society, but to literally reshape it according to a singular viewpoint,” said Iain. “It is a viewpoint that speaks of ‘annihilation’ and then acts in the taking of political ‘scalps.’”
We await Julian Assange's reply - as soon as he's allowed to use the internet again.
This Iain character wouldn't be lying thru his teeth.., oh no...
Those fucking Russians..... Everywhere!
"The Intercept" Brought to you by the CIA!
So this guy waits till Assange can't speak to defend himself; and THEN COMES FORWARD.
No Credibilty Whatsoever.
Looks like Ian has the same sickness that Hillary, legacy media and snowflake left been infected with - Russian Delusion.
he could be the 400 lb pos Trump was referring to
Riiiight. Wikileaks seems to always try their best to pass on facts.
And the government repeatedly lies for monetary gain of its owners. Who do you think I believe?
I'm assuming Assanges' dead mans switch is about to trip and this is a pre-emptive strike.
It’s not like Assange can rebut these claims is it?
It's not like any proof was offered, either. Did I miss it?
For over 10 years, WikiLeaks has never published false info.
In reply to It’s not like Assange can… by Give Me Some Truth
It only makes sense that Wikileaks didn't like the party in power
"One of the goals for WikiLeaks, Assange wrote, “is total annihilation of the current U.S. regime and any other regime that holds its authority through mendacity alone"
Duh, what's not to like. Thats why I voted for giving the fat spoiled moronic kid sitting in the hay loft a book of matches.
CIA mole
=rat
I ain "I ain't tryin' to taint" ,,,
“The party’s website content now operated solely to legitimize Russian propaganda by placing it under the umbrella of WikiLeaks’ valuable brand of truth and transparency,
The brand is valuable because they tell the truth.
"Everything we don't like is Russian propaganda. Everything that is convincing to the public that we don't like is legitimized Russian propaganda, under a valuable brand of truth and transparency."
Mind you, I still don't trust either Snowden, Assange, Reality Winner, Bradley/Chelsea Manning, because not one has had a word to say about 9/11, which is... The lithmus test.
Assange should get the Nobel Peace Prize. Blowing the whistle on the scum should count for something.
https://euobserver.com/news/31381
Release the document trove Jillian!!
Chelsea Clinton sits on the board of the corporation that owns The Daily Beast.
Chelsea's mom has said that Assange should be droned.
The Clintons are fighting for their lives.
Was the Daily Beast named after that horrid creature?
If I was a genuis I'd wanna start ripping apart the State. Who wouldn't?
The vast majority who are Statists of one flavor or another.
A whole article about Wikileaks' veracity, or lack thereof
...but without ONE EFFING EXAMPLE! Show me a lie!! Or STFU! [PS: If you 'd like, I can READILY supply scads of MSM lies...see, THOSE LIES actually,y'know, "exist".
Exactly. If they "lie all the time" then giving some concrete examples should be easy. That he doesn't tells a lot. If he had the examples he would have started with that instead of mere innuendo. He has nothing (as usual). How do we even know he's was a wikileaks employee? Yet, another unnamed unverifiable source.
Lyin', stealin' and killin' by the powers that be isn't anything new; but the sheep rewarding them for it has reached record highs. That's what's so disgusting.
So which US Secutary of state said " What do you mean I cannot order a drone strike on the Ecudorian Embassy in London?".
"Iain (The Daily Beast has agreed not to use his last name) is a 41-year-old writer, artist, and musician based in Edinburgh " so how long will it be before He/she is doxed. Like the finding out of Dr Kelly in the "sexed" up Iraq dossier. The press got to ask 20 questions and by 18th Question "Does He have a Beard?" did the press know it was Dr Kelly.
the giveaway is the russia connection and the attempt to make assange something more than just a publisher of news some people don't want other people to know about.
Obviously this person is a typical liberal liar fabricating fake claims. This is a typical leftist smear campaign.
Yup. This lefty asshole is like all the rest. They talk about lies and never sight a single one. Why would i believe this pathetic liberal? Alt right ideas? Fuck off cunt.
"They lie all the time"
Then point to some verifiable lies to back up your claim.
All you've given is unverifiable chat logs with opinions of unknown individuals that may suggest political bias (or, more likely, may just suggest a general dislike of the establishment). That is not NOT 'proof' of anything ...
First Freedompress gets bought out by Omidyar..you remember him from the Paypal freezes..then Freedompress throw hit pieces which didnt work out to well..one which critcized his personal hygiene..from a previous jerk that tried his hand at creative writing....then blocked donations it used to handle from Julian who helped cofound it.... then Coinbase w/o explanation cuts off wikileaks shops...then USA makes an offer Ecuador can't refuse after a military visit..the VERY day after..Internet cut out...now this fuckwit with the divide and conquer..
All coincidences..
Have we seen this Retarded script before?
Chatlogs mean squat..we saw the bogus ones with Guccifer2 and Robbyn and the fake DNC hack .and Twitter just admitted a well designed glitch that put everyones password in plain txt..think how long they had that ..and what they did with it..
Why didn't they just be honest and say "unemployed".
Ahhh obfuscation, that noble liers' art
there seems to be a plague of "shoot the messengers" out there!
what about the factual accuracy of what was in the messages that were leaked (not hacked, leaked)?
First off, even if these revelations are true, I support them. America is no longer a functional Democracy as the Princeton study has shown, so yes the Deep State / current regime needs to be changed. This was true in 2007 as well. Destroying the 'current regime' does not mean 'treason' if said regime itself is already arguably treasonous, which it is. Furthermore destroying a 'regime' through peaceful means such as printing of the truth is THE MOST SINGULAR REASON WE HAVE FREE SPEECH FOR.
Secondly journalists are allowed to have, and will always have, their biases. What matters is if what they publish is true or not. Show where Assange has knowingly published falsehoods. Saying he has lied simply because he has is bias is silly. EVERYONE has bias, especially Big Corporate Media. Humans are not robots.
Finally credibility is gone for 'Lain' and 'The Intercept' anyway since they published stuff claiming it was from Assange from when Assange had no internet access and ignoring the rotating staff issue. So they have factually been shown to be knowingly dishonest and biased, exactly the charge they leveled against Assange and Wikileaks.
It is ALWAYS projection with these people. Guaranteed they are everything they claim Wikileaks is, including being agents for the people in charge, not even journalists.
How hard is it really to run down every 41 y.o. in Edinburgh named Iain? I bet I could do it in 3 days while enjoying every pub, and I'm not connected to News Corp. Lame state propaganda hit piece.
HRC headquarters written all over this.
Try harder, Pods...