Trump Considers Banning Giuliani From TV Interviews After Failure To Stay "On Message"

President Trump is reportedly considering benching the newest addition to his legal team, former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, after Giuliani repeatedly dropped the ball during interviews with Fox's Sean Hannity and others during a disastrous media blitz last week.
The Associated Press reported Tuesday morning that Trump is growing "increasingly irritated" with Giuliani, who failed to stay "on message" during last week's media blitz, and is beginning to question whether Giuliani should do any more television interviews.
Trump is also reportedly annoyed that Giuliani has "breathed new life" into the Daniels story (though, to be fair, with two lawsuits winding their way through courts in New York and Los Angeles, the story probably wasn't going to disappear from headlines anytime soon).
Giuliani famously caused an uproar last week after he suggested that Trump was, in fact, made aware of Michael Cohen's $130,000 "hush money" payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels after the fact.
He then dug himself in deeper when he refused to rule out the possibility that Cohen might've paid other women.
Trump has also snapped at Hannity for saying during the interview that Trump had "funneled" money to Daniels via a law firm. Trump was apparently upset at the connotation of the world "funneled."
And apparently, other Trump allies - including attorney Alan Dershowitz - are growing concerned about Giuliani's frequent screw-ups.
"They’re admitting to enough that warrants scrutiny. It shouldn’t be put on television shows off the cuff," said Alan Dershowitz, the emeritus Harvard law professor who has been informally advising Trump on the Russia collusion probe. "This is not the way to handle a complicated case."
Of course, the comments about Giuliani's performance haven't been exclusively negative.
Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Monday that Trump felt the former mayor "added value" to his outside legal team. Trump himself said on Friday that Giuliani was still "learning the subject matter", adding that he is a "a great guy but he just started a day ago."
In one criticism that has been frequently reported over the past week, some Trump aides are concerned that Giuliani is behaving like a "principal" and not like "a member of the team."
The State Department has also cautioned that Giuliani - who famously declared that he would only accept the position of secretary of state, but did not receive the job - doesn't speak for the department after he said last week - again off the cuff - that North Korea would be releasing the three US prisoners in their custody. This has not yet happened.
"He speaks for himself and not on behalf of the administration on foreign policy," State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert said Monday.
Presumably, even if Trump were to ban Giuliani from doing interviews, the former mayor and one-time presidential contender would continue spearheading negotiations with Special Counsel Robert Mueller, with whom he has an extensive working relationship from their years at the Department of Justice. Because the Trump team couldn't afford another high-profile exit at such a crucial juncture in the investigation.
Giuliani is as big an asset to Trump as Bolton. I still remember seeing him on video walking away from Bldg7 telling everyone it was coming down soon.
In reply to giuliani 911 insider by DinduNuffin
All I see is Trump trying to amicably dance with the devil (Mueller), while Guiliani is calling the devil out for what he is:
A malignant cunt and disease on humanity.
Which is pretty much what he did in that interview (I may have paraphrased a tad, but Rudi's contempt is always sommething to admire).
No one has yet drilled down to Mueller's ulterior purpose: To look under every irrelevant stone, to find something, anything for fuck's sake, because there has to be something, even if it's a fucking perjury trap, to give to the Dems the means to impeach Trump with after the midterms. Granted, with Comey gone, he is probably the last Guardian of the Swamp (a Marvel anti-hero, Stan?) protecting many from a shitstorm hovering overhead. More like a kid with his dick in the dike, if you ask me. Only less useful. And that shit is getting heavier by the day.
Listen up, Mueller, you soulless sub-human cunt.
That hard reaming you got up the arse last Friday from Justice Ellis?
It's only going to get worse from here on in.
Because you are a fucking joke.
And everything you manufacture is a joke.
You cunt.
But stress not, you are just one. One in a long line of fuckwits whose relationship with our special, but totally incompetent (and in all likelihood incontinent) deep deep deep state operative, Hillary Clinton, and her cabal of filth, has unmasked in the eyes of the public as being deserving only of a) contempt with extreme prejudice, b) a guillotine, or c) an incurable, and excrutiating terminal illness*.
Suck it up, Bob.
You fucking joke.
*As an aside, in the case of point c) hopefully McCain is screaming at the end.
In reply to Hey Ruddy, look! squirrel! by Richard Chesler
ten yawns on the give-a-shit scale
"Giuliani is as big an asset to Trump as Bolton. "
ikr?
A more suspicious person might think Guiliani is doing exactly what he was put there to do
Some snakes come right out and bite you. Many more snakes hide.
In reply to Giuliani is as big an asset… by robertsgt40
Guiliani and Trump are as tight as tight gets. Two big swinging dicks in a town full of big swinging dicks.
They are seeking to run the table.
If Rudy says or does anything that can be perceived as anti-Trump / contra-MAGA, then right there is your evidence of larger scheme, with Trump on board, of course.
In reply to "Giuliani is as big an asset… by quadraspleen
I'm not sure I trust Giuliani. Wouldn't surprise me if he was sent by deep state handlers to set up Trump and help take him down, albeit subtly. Et tu, Brute? Guiliani and Mueller covered up 9/11 together. They’re joined at the hip and in crime/treason. Continuing to cover up the crime/treason of the Century takes precedence over all else. It is what they are really afraid of being uncovered. They are all complicit. Since Rudy suggested it might be okay for Trump to sit down with Mueller, I suspect he is a Judas rat. No lawyer worth his salt would ever allow this to take place with a witch hunt, a corrupt prosecutor, the fact that the Constitution and the law are on Trump’s side, and the fact that there is no evidence of any kind he has committed a crime. Trump is too damn trusting of these Judas rats. It's his Achilles heel. He needs to wake up and smell the napalm all around him. These people play for keeps. Look at their history. They are evil and they scheme and plot and are sneaky beyond belief. They are killers. Not nice people.
And who was the genius/traitor on Trump's legal team who recommend Trump talk to Cohen, when they must have known the FBI and their co-conspirators were listening to everything? This is an investigation in search of a crime, and if they can't find one, they are willing to manufacture one, because that is exactly what they have been doing from day one.
Sessions is another one you have to wonder about. If he doesn't indict someone soon, he's deep state or has something to hide. You can indict a ham sandwich for God’s sake, and he hasn’t indicted anyone. WTF is going on? What’s he waiting for -- the statutes of limitation to pass? The Mid-term elections to be held?
In reply to Giuliani is as big an asset… by robertsgt40
“No lawyer worth his salt would ever allow this to take place with a witch hunt, a corrupt prosecutor, the fact that the Constitution and the law are on Trump’s side, and the fact that there is no evidence of any kind he has committed a crime.”
That’s exactly what needs to occur for the futile system of Tyrannical Lawlessness & Political Police Surveillance State to be accepted / instituted by State onto the Serfs.
The State has to Gas Light the populace into thinking that even a sitting President is “Guilty until proven innocent.” And, if a President is powerless against & can be removed by a Totalitarian, Authoritarian, Tyrannical Lawless, Political Police State.
President has to bet that if a sitting President can be taken down. Anyone can be taken, disappeared & never seen from again.
The Slaves won’t stand a chance.
Welcome to Serfdom.
In reply to I'm not sure I trust… by Gadfly
Ghouliani is being set up.
In reply to I'm not sure I trust… by Gadfly
Absolutely. Guiliani's always been a treacherous, braying jackass. Now he seems to be doing a fair impression of Goober Sessions... dump this fool right now before he does more damage.
In reply to giuliani 911 insider by DinduNuffin
No room for two alpha males on the national stage.
Yeah, LeBron James runs his crew too.
In reply to No room for two alpha males… by wwwww
So why is it Donald that you keep hiring a bunch of assholes?
You don't hire lawyers based on how nice they are.
In reply to So why is it Donald that you… by Bloodstock
Giuliani is a Deep State retard that knows the true story of 9-11
In reply to You don't hire lawyers based… by tmosley
I'd like to see you back that empty accusation up with some evidence.
In reply to Giuliani is a Deep State… by Juggernaut x2
So he can fire them and hire bigger assholes. As long as it distracts from the destruction of the middle class and the (well beyond %2 as reported) inflationary wealth transfer
In reply to So why is it Donald that you… by Bloodstock
They are the best money can buy.
In reply to So why is it Donald that you… by Bloodstock
Rudy knows how the game is played - from the INSIDE. He knows mueller, Weismann, Wray, Rosenstein.....all of them.....on a first name basis. (and probably quite a bit more....just like trump in 2013 predicting Schneiderman was gonna fall in ways like Weiner and Spitzer)
In reply to They are the best money can… by therover
Agreed. That is why Trump hired him.
As stated...the best money can buy.
In reply to Rudy knows how the game is… by onewayticket2
Because like finds like. The Donald is nothing if not the biggest, yugest asshole ever to come out of NYC. And thst is saying something.
In reply to So why is it Donald that you… by Bloodstock
Satanists, Illuminati, other evil scum are making deals to save themselves inferring they are coming to the light side. I would imagine many will fail to achieve their better frequency given a lifetime of horrific evil. Giuliani as we all know was fully complicit in 911 and Bolton's record is a CV for every corrupt behavior someone is capable of in this world. The only thing that matters is Evil is being defeated.
In reply to So why is it Donald that you… by Bloodstock
The 6 trolls working ZH today who are paid by the Satanists, Illuminati, other evil scum will disagree with you.
In reply to Satanists, Illuminati, other… by MoralsAreEssential
Here's hoping you are correct.
In reply to Satanists, Illuminati, other… by MoralsAreEssential
