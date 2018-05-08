Trump Considers Banning Giuliani From TV Interviews After Failure To Stay "On Message"

President Trump is reportedly considering benching the newest addition to his legal team, former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, after Giuliani repeatedly dropped the ball during interviews with Fox's Sean Hannity and others during a disastrous media blitz last week.

The Associated Press reported Tuesday morning that Trump is growing "increasingly irritated" with Giuliani, who failed to stay "on message" during last week's media blitz, and is beginning to question whether Giuliani should do any more television interviews.

Trump is also reportedly annoyed that Giuliani has "breathed new life" into the Daniels story (though, to be fair, with two lawsuits winding their way through courts in New York and Los Angeles, the story probably wasn't going to disappear from headlines anytime soon).

Giuliani famously caused an uproar last week after he suggested that Trump was, in fact, made aware of Michael Cohen's $130,000 "hush money" payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels after the fact.

He then dug himself in deeper when he refused to rule out the possibility that Cohen might've paid other women.

Trump has also snapped at Hannity for saying during the interview that Trump had "funneled" money to Daniels via a law firm. Trump was apparently upset at the connotation of the world "funneled."

And apparently, other Trump allies - including attorney Alan Dershowitz - are growing concerned about Giuliani's frequent screw-ups.

"They’re admitting to enough that warrants scrutiny. It shouldn’t be put on television shows off the cuff," said Alan Dershowitz, the emeritus Harvard law professor who has been informally advising Trump on the Russia collusion probe. "This is not the way to handle a complicated case."

Of course, the comments about Giuliani's performance haven't been exclusively negative.

Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Monday that Trump felt the former mayor "added value" to his outside legal team. Trump himself said on Friday that Giuliani was still "learning the subject matter", adding that he is a "a great guy but he just started a day ago."

In one criticism that has been frequently reported over the past week, some Trump aides are concerned that Giuliani is behaving like a "principal" and not like "a member of the team."

The State Department has also cautioned that Giuliani - who famously declared that he would only accept the position of secretary of state, but did not receive the job - doesn't speak for the department after he said last week - again off the cuff - that North Korea would be releasing the three US prisoners in their custody. This has not yet happened.

"He speaks for himself and not on behalf of the administration on foreign policy," State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert said Monday.

Presumably, even if Trump were to ban Giuliani from doing interviews, the former mayor and one-time presidential contender would continue spearheading negotiations with Special Counsel Robert Mueller, with whom he has an extensive working relationship from their years at the Department of Justice. Because the Trump team couldn't afford another high-profile exit at such a crucial juncture in the investigation.