Trump To Speak With Xi Today, Says "Good Things Happening" On Trade

With the world's attention squarely focused on Trump's 2pm ET Iran nuclear deal announcement, early on Tuesday morning the US president upped the ante by tweeting that in addition to sending the price of oil and gasoline for US consumers higher (an inevitable outcome of withdrawing from the Iran deal, if only initially), Trump will also talk to China's president, to wit: "I will be speaking to my friend, President Xi of China, this morning at 8:30."
And in what some have seen as an encouraging twist, Trump added that "the primary topics will be Trade, where good things will happen, and North Korea, where relationships and trust are building."
I will be speaking to my friend, President Xi of China, this morning at 8:30. The primary topics will be Trade, where good things will happen, and North Korea, where relationships and trust are building.— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 8, 2018
The talk takes place shortly after news emerged that China's president Xi had met with North Korea's Kim in the Chinese seaport of Dalian, where according to Xingua the topic was the ongoing de-nuclearization of the peninsula.
In a separate tweet, Trump also gave another hint on what the main event today will be, when he once again slammed Obama's Secretary of State, and the author of the Iran Nuclear Deal, saying "John Kerry can’t get over the fact that he had his chance and blew it! Stay away from negotiations John, you are hurting your country!"
John Kerry can’t get over the fact that he had his chance and blew it! Stay away from negotiations John, you are hurting your country!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 8, 2018
Finally, Trump reiterated his support for "torture queen" Gina Haspel as the new head of the CIA, tweeting "Gina Haspel, my highly respected nominee to lead the CIA, is being praised for the fact that she has been, and alway will be, TOUGH ON TERROR! This is a woman who has been a leader wherever she has gone. The CIA wants her to lead them into America’s bright and glorious future!"
Gina Haspel, my highly respected nominee to lead the CIA, is being praised for the fact that she has been, and alway will be, TOUGH ON TERROR! This is a woman who has been a leader wherever she has gone. The CIA wants her to lead them into America’s bright and glorious future!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 8, 2018
Comments
DT best negotiator of any president at any time.
THAT is what really drives the libtard shitfucks nuts.
SMACK em in the face...........make nice. Show weapons as you make nice....
TRUMP had done more good in 18 months than Barry Cocksucker and his band of assholes did in 8.
Of course, bath house was trying to FUCK UP America........
In reply to DT best negotiator of any… by Aliens-R-Us
Agreed. And a big part of that was running up deficits and debt. Trump has upped the ante on that. Good luck.
In reply to THAT is what really drives… by BabaLooey
what you want and what you get are often two different things.
In reply to Of course, bath house was… by DingleBarryObummer
"THAT is what really drives the libtard shitfucks nuts.
SMACK em in the face...........make nice. Show weapons as you make nice....
TRUMP had done more good in 18 months than Barry Cocksucker and his band of assholes did in 8.
Of course, bath house was trying to FUCK UP America...."
while all that may be true; I'm going to suggest that even at your age, the key to your happiness lies not in any political solution, but rather somewhere deep within your closet.
In reply to THAT is what really drives… by BabaLooey
well you were already fucked up. but you blame that on obama? what happened to taking care of yourself? take responsibility for your errors.
In reply to THAT is what really drives… by BabaLooey
Sure that NDA he negotiated with Stormy is an airtight document. Airtight like put a plastic bag over his own head an inhale.
In reply to DT best negotiator of any… by Aliens-R-Us
Futures still red. Nice try.
Short sighted as it is possible to be.
In reply to Futures still red. Nice try. by DingleBarryObummer
"the primary topics will be Trade, where good things will happen, and North Korea, where relationships and trust are building."
Freudian slip ? ... this is for the West Virginia primary voters .. keep drinking the kool aid.
In reply to Futures still red. Nice try. by DingleBarryObummer
Talk loudly and carry a tiny stick. Tired of the orange clowns incessant gibberish. Fire Sessions and Rosenstein and arrest Clintons and company and Gina Haspel the torture bitch instead of nonstop bullshit!
Fuck off out of America then, faggot.
In reply to Talk loudly and carry a tiny… by CarthaginemDel…
In reply to Fuck off out of America then… by tmosley
i'm still sticking to my prediction
Donny gonna blink,and stand down on this one...again
Another ignoramus who hasn't read The Art of the Deal.
In reply to i'm still sticking to my… by RawPawg
probably discussing return to gold standard, RV etc. nothing important
This Iran deal of Obama's is about to reveal some craziness.
How many of you folks hold a Trump University diploma? Thumbs down for yes, thumbs up for no. Thanks!
Time will tell how much Trumptards like expensive Gas and endless war,
Trumptards, always counting their boobies before they have hatched.
nothing good comes from those two.