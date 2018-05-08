Trump To Speak With Xi Today, Says "Good Things Happening" On Trade

With the world's attention squarely focused on Trump's 2pm ET Iran nuclear deal announcement, early on Tuesday morning the US president upped the ante by tweeting that in addition to sending the price of oil and gasoline for US consumers higher (an inevitable outcome of withdrawing from the Iran deal, if only initially), Trump will also talk to China's president, to wit: "I will be speaking to my friend, President Xi of China, this morning at 8:30."

And in what some have seen as an encouraging twist, Trump added that "the primary topics will be Trade, where good things will happen, and North Korea, where relationships and trust are building."

The talk takes place shortly after news emerged that China's president Xi had met with North Korea's Kim in the Chinese seaport of Dalian, where according to Xingua the topic was the ongoing de-nuclearization of the peninsula.

In a separate tweet, Trump also gave another hint on what the main event today will be, when he once again slammed Obama's Secretary of State, and the author of the Iran Nuclear Deal, saying "John Kerry can’t get over the fact that he had his chance and blew it! Stay away from negotiations John, you are hurting your country!"

Finally, Trump reiterated his support for "torture queen" Gina Haspel as the new head of the CIA, tweeting "Gina Haspel, my highly respected nominee to lead the CIA, is being praised for the fact that she has been, and alway will be, TOUGH ON TERROR! This is a woman who has been a leader wherever she has gone. The CIA wants her to lead them into America’s bright and glorious future!"