Uber Hires NTSB Veteran After Tesla's Relationship With NTSB Sours

It is only one day since we pointed out that Elon Musk hung up on the NTSB while the two parties were dealing with the fatal Model X crash investigation and yesterday we found out that while Tesla is pushing the NTSB away, Uber is pulling them even closer. In what may likely prove to be a fantastic strategy move in the race for autonomous driving, it was announced yesterday on engadget that Uber had hired former NTSB Chairman Chris Hart as a safety advisor.
engadget reported:
Uber is ready to rethink its safety approach in the wake of its fatal self-driving car crash. The ridesharing firm told Reuters it has hired former NTSB Chairman Chris Hart as an advisor on its broader safety efforts alongside a "top-to-bottom" review of safety in its autonomous vehicle program. Hart is no stranger to self-driving technology: he oversaw the NTSB while it investigated a Tesla crash where Autopilot was involved, and has seen autonomy as just a matter of time.
The review will cover everything from the self-driving system itself to training for the operators. Uber isn't saying more at the moment, but promised additional info soon.
There's a certain amount of public relations maneuvering involved: Uber wants to show that the crash was an isolated incident, and hiring a national safety leader will do that. At the same time, Hart's advice and the review demonstrate that Uber isn't taking the incident lightly. It knows it has to prevent another incident if self-driving cars are going to take off, even if that means taking drastic steps.
As the article says, this move accomplishes a couple of things:
- It shows that Uber is serious about its safety incidents
- It improves the company's relations with the NTSB at a time where those relations have soured with Tesla
- It shows that Uber is still moving forward in its efforts for autonomous driving
This key hire comes at a time when companies like nvidia and Uber have put a halt to live trials of their autonomous driving projects.
The halt came after several incidents and crashes involving autonomous vehicles and each company – one after the other - pulled their programs in succession after these crashes (with the exception of Tesla leaving its Autopilot feature as standard in its vehicles). These companies are showing intelligence and sensitivity to the situation, whereas Tesla recently blamed its fatal Model X crash on the driver of the vehicle and, as reported several days ago, hung up on the NTSB while communicating with them about the crash. Bloomberg reported on Friday, May 4:
Elon Musk, the feisty leader of an empire to build new-age cars and rockets whose dismissive call this week with financial analysts has drawn controversy, last month hung up on the top U.S. transportation accident investigator.
Robert Sumwalt, the chairman of the National Transportation Safety Board, held a phone call with Musk on April 11 to tell him that blog posts by Tesla Inc. casting blame on the driver of a Model X for a fatal California crash had gone too far. The NTSB had earlier warned Tesla not to make statements about the accident while it was being investigated by the board.
Sumwalt then said he was taking the unusual step of kicking the company’s representatives off the investigation.
“Best I remember, he hung up on us,” Sumwalt told attendees of the International Society of Air Safety Investigators’ Mid-Atlantic Regional Chapter dinner Thursday. It was his first public comments on the exchange.
One would think that alienating the regulator that may hold the company’s future in its hands is arguably just as much of a transgression as calling conference call analysts "boring", "dry" and "boneheads".
But now, in the dance that the company has done over the last month to try and put a spin on the NTSB investigation news (of the NTSB dropping Tesla from the investigation and not the other way around), we found out the truth from the source directly. Bloomberg continued:
In the speech, Sumwalt had been discussing the NTSB’s long-time practice of enlisting companies and other government agencies to assist its investigations and praised the cooperation it received from Southwest Airlines Co. following an engine failure that killed a passenger on April 17.
After the conversation between Sumwalt and Musk, the company took the initiative and issued a statement saying it “withdrew” from the probe. Only later on April 12 did the NTSB issue a release saying it had actually removed the car manufacturer.
The NTSB is looking at why the battery on the Model X caught fire after the car struck a highway barrier in Mountain View, California, on March 23. After NTSB opened the investigation, Tesla announced that the car was being guided by the semi-autonomous driving feature known as Autopilot and the driver’s hands hadn’t been detected on the wheel for six seconds. NTSB then expanded the probe to look at the autonomous driving issues.
The Bloomberg article concluded:
The NTSB, which is also investigating a January Tesla crash near Los Angeles, hasn’t released a preliminary report yet on the Mountain View crash.
After its removal, Tesla accused NTSB of being “more concerned with press headlines than actually promoting safety” and defended its right to warn other drivers to remain engaged while using Autopilot. The company didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment on Sumwalt’s latest speech.
While certainly happening behind the scenes now, the autonomous driving vehicle movement is still moving forward and Uber, by linking up with this former NTSB Chair, may have just positioned itself at the front of the race.
Never piss on the Kings Court Jesters
"Elon Musk hung up on the NTSB"
Somehow Tyler knew to put my favorite part of the article right in the first sentence. Trust me on this, guys, Elon is starting to come apart at the seams. Too many long nights sleeping on the factory floor, his inability to understand why everyone doesn't recognize his colossal genius and hand him unlimited money.... I dunno.
But just like when I told you a few years back that Bill Ackman had lost touch and was going to lose a lot of money for a lot of people (to wit: his near-religious objection to the existence of Herbalife), I'm telling you the same thing about Elon now. His magic wand is out of pixie dust. Reality is now closing in on him and his government boondoggle-financed company.
You're absolutely right , NoDebt. It's clear Elon is starting to lose it. Couldn't have happened to a nicer fraud.
But Uber is just another unicorn for whom reality will eventually set in, as it will for the entire nonsense of self-driving cars and much else that we've discussed in these pages at length.
What Uber is doing is the same thing lots of other companies do - bribery.
It is bribery through the back door.
I see it with government contractors; hiring high level employees from agencies they work for.
MIC hiring retired senior military officers or putting them on their boards of directors.
To be fair to Ackman, Herbalife is a huge scam but one of the main money laundering operations for the CIA backed Sinaloa drug cartel isn't going down easy. He failed to grasp that and thought the real company was about selling vitamin drinks to hipsters.
Elon has been a fraud from day one. Lately he's been high as a kite more than he's been sober. So Tesla will burn while he's riding his latest bender.
Exactly, adr. Herbalife might very well be a scam but it's a scam that's been stamped with .gov's Good Housekeeping Seal Of Approval for decades. Ackman thought that his righteous indignation was going to make them reverse this decision?
Ackman became a "true believer". And "true believers" are, by far, the most dangerous people you could ever invest money with. Elon is showing clear signs he believes his own bullshit now, too.
Wanna see something better than these stupid cars.
Check this out. Looks like smart got a little taste of funding. www.hdiac.org/node/6348
Unsorted trash ?
Self driving software cannot even distinguish a flying plastic bag from a person carrying a bunch of them. The Uber car killed the pedestrian, because it decided the plastic bags are a false positive.
https://www.recode.net/2018/5/7/17328104/uber-self-driving-crash-arizon…
Self driving cars need decades of advances in AI, before they are mature enough for such decisions. A former government regulator does not solve such problems.
https://sputniknews.com/us/201805081064237620-uber-self-driving-car/
The self-driving Uber car that killed Helena Herzberg, a bicyclist who crossed the road in the wrong place, "saw" her on the road through its front cameras and a system that determined the distance, but did not consider her appearance a reason for stopping, according to sources close to the investigation of the incident.
Standard Disclaimer: Was it programmed with the "Schneiderman" algorithm?
